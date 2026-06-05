The current best ball ADP is making it easy for drafters to build certain stacks. Justin Jefferson and the Vikings fit that bill as best ball draft season heats up.

We talked about attainable best ball stacks this spring before the draft, but obviously some things have changed in the last two months that have shaken up the best ball ADP. You know, the NFL Draft, some big trades, things of that nature.

Therefore, this is worth another look. Stacking is a simple concept in best ball, but its application can be tricky. The idea is that if you roster a quarterback and two pass-catchers from a given offense, you have a higher likelihood of reaping all the benefits on weeks where that offense pops. You need to be careful, though. Going overboard can tank your team, whether it's by having too many players from an offense or by reaching way above ADP to force the stack.

You need to be practical and let stacks come to you. Looking at the ADP and mapping out the 12 draft slots, I've identified some teams that are easy to load up on depending on which pick you pull.

Easiest Stacks in Best Ball Right Now

Using Underdog ADP

Kansas City Chiefs

Feasible Draft Slot Range: 6-7

Ideal Position: 6

Stack Attainability: A-

Stack Upside: B/B+

Kansas City Chiefs — Rice / Mahomes / Worthy Player ADP Round Slot WR Rashee Rice 30.1 R3.6 6 QB Patrick Mahomes 90.2 R8.6 7 WR Xavier Worthy 101.5 R9.6 6

I'm conflicted on the Chiefs this year. The market seems to have finally come around to the idea that the Chiefs are not an elite offense, at least for fantasy. This is a problem that goes beyond just last year when Patrick Mahomes got injured late in the year. As you can see below, they haven't been a top 10 scoring offense in any of the last three seasons, and they have been barely above average in plays per game in that span as well.

Kansas City Chiefs — Offensive Volume & Scoring Plays per game and points per game, 2023–2025 seasons, with NFL rank. Plays per Game 2023 62.7 Rnk 11 2024 62.7 Rnk 11 2025 62.4 Rnk 15 League avg: ~62.5/game Points per Game 2023 22.2 Rnk 14 2024 23.1 Rnk 12 2025 21.3 Rnk 12 League avg: ~23.0/game 62.4 2025 Plays/G 15th in NFL 21.3 2025 Points/G 12th in NFL 320.6 2025 Yards/G 19th in NFL

It's not for a lack of talent, but rather a case of a team seeming to have bigger fish to fry. The Chiefs have the feel of the Warriors towards the end of their dynasty, where the regular season is a formality. Style points are passé. They could get away with this because their defense was elite, and when it came to crunch time in the playoffs, no one on earth was better than Mahomes at getting 10 yards in four plays.

Enough rhapsodizing. What do we do with the Chiefs this year? Mahomes is coming off the knee injury but seems to be on track for Week 1. Rice is having a ... unique offseason training regimen. And Worthy is entering a bit of a make-or-break season after a down 2025. It was somewhat relieving to know that he played most of last season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, but it's also not great that he had that injury in the first place and required offseason surgery.

Let's say you're not sold that the Chiefs bounce back this year. That's fair. Still, do you want to draft a ton of best ball teams fading KC and leaving yourself vulnerable in case they do snap back into it? Of course not. Luckily, the way the market is set up right now, you can pull off the Chiefs stack pretty easily if you draw a middle-of-the-order draft slot.

The way I see it, this is an easy way to make sure you get some Chiefs exposure in one fell swoop.

You can grab Rashee Rice in the third round, which is already a big discount from where he was going in mid-May. I wasn't in on him at that time for reasons I wrote about in my best ball rankings update piece. And I'm still not exactly rushing to pick him at current ADP, but in a Chiefs stack, you need to start with him.

From there, you can grab Mahomes -- ideally as your QB 2 -- before turning around and getting Worthy in the ninth. If you'd prefer to have Kelce instead of Worthy, you can do that but it'll require you to deviate a little bit from ADP to make it fit your draft slot since Kelce goes with the first pick of the 11th round on average (121.1). Reaching by half a round at that point isn't that big of a deal, especially if it completes the stack.

If nothing else, a Chiefs stack isn't as expensive as it was in years past. A couple of years ago, you'd need to spend a late first-round pick on Kelce, a top 50 pick on Mahomes and overpay for whatever Juju Smith-Schuster was going for in 2022. A third, eighth and ninth-round pick to get it done is much more palatable.

Be sure to keep tabs on our Best Ball rankings page, which is constantly updated based on the latest NFL news.

Minnesota Vikings

Feasible Draft Slot Range: 9-11

Ideal Position: 10

Stack Attainability: A-

Stack Upside: B+

If you draw a late first-round selection and take Justin Jefferson, you have a clean path to building a Minnesota stack without much getting in your way.

Minnesota Vikings — Jefferson / Addison / Murray Player ADP Round Slot WR Justin Jefferson 9.7 R1.10 10 WR Jordan Addison 85.6 R8.2 11 QB Kyler Murray 108.3 R9.12 12

The Vikings are turning the page this year after a disastrous 2025 that probably caused an existential crisis for Minnesota fans. Sam Darnold leaves. J.J. McCarthy makes his long awaited debut. McCarthy plays poorly, gets soft benched, returns, plays poorly. Darnold wins the Super Bowl. Tough.

Rather than wait around for things to click with McCarthy, the Vikings seized on the opportunity to get another high-upside veteran reclamation project in the building by bringing in Kyler Murray while making the Cardinals foot most of the bill. Finesse.

Minnesota Vikings — Pass Rate Over Expected & Pace PROE and time between plays, 2023–2025 seasons, with NFL rank. PROE (Pass Rate Over Expected) 2023 +4.8 Rnk 5 2024 +4.5 Rnk 2 2025 +0.5 Rnk 10 League avg PROE: ~−1.1 | Higher = more pass-heavy than expected Time Between Plays (seconds) 2023 36.0s Rnk 10 2024 36.4s Rnk 14 2025 37.5s Rnk 12 League avg: ~36.7s | Lower = faster pace +0.5 2025 PROE 10th in NFL 37.5s 2025 Time/Play 12th in NFL 25.4 2025 Plays/G 30th in NFL

The chart above shows how off-kilter the Vikings offense was relative to the more functional years prior. Kevin O'Connell offenses are pass-first by nature, but that went out the window last year as they had to adjust on the fly to having a subpar aerial attack. The Vikings also went a little slower in terms of tempo.

Murray can play within that structure, and even if he's not the guy Arizona hoped he would be when it took him 1.1 in 2019, he can still be a significant upgrade from what Minnesota had last year.

Justin Jefferson (ADP 9.7) has shown he can make chicken salad out of chicken ____ quarterback play, but last year was simply too much. Even on a down year, Jettas' 1.85 YPRR was still an 80th percentile figure among receivers. He could very well put up another top 3 receiver season thanks to Murray.

Next up would be Addison (85.6). Like Jefferson, Addison's 2025 production suffered due to contextual reasons. Entering Year 4, Addison is a tad underrated in my opinion. He went for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie and backed it up with 875 yards and nine touchdowns in Year 2. Playing alongside Jefferson simultaneously caps Addison's volume but also allows him to play on an easier difficulty level. He's a high aDOT player (13.0 in 2024, 14.0 in 2025) who had previously held a respectable catch rate in the low 60s before it cratered last year.

The last piece is Murray, who you'd be taking with your next pick in the ninth round (108.3). The nice contextual part of this when you're drafting is that several other quarterbacks are going in that range. That tier starts with Bo Nix (103.2) Matthew Stafford (103.7), and Jared Goff (106.9), so you have a little bit of insulation in the event your competition is also looking for QB in this range. Murray would look less appealing to them if they don't already have JJ or Addison, too. The flipside of that is that someone in your room could be wise to your game and snipe Murray from you to blow up the stack. The game's the game in that way. It happens.

The more digging I've done on the Vikings, the more I'm convinced that this is a good stack to pursue this year. Addison's potential for more, plus a rebound from Jefferson would give you two huge wins at receiver this year.

The Vikings have a workable playoff schedule, too. Home (dome) games against the Lions and Commanders in Week 15 and 16, then a road game at the Jets. I'm a little worried about the passing game conditions at MetLife for that one, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.

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Green Bay Packers

Feasible Draft Slot Range: 10-12

Ideal Position: 12

Stack Attainability: A-

Stack Upside: B+

Sticking with the NFC North, the Packers also look like a stackable team in the current ADP environment. They've had an interesting offseason, jettisoning solid contributors like Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, and extending Jayden Reed and Christian Watson.

Green Bay Packers — Watson / Kraft / Love Player ADP Round Slot WR Christian Watson 59.5 R5.12 12 TE Tucker Kraft 82.0 R7.10 10 QB Jordan Love 110.0 R10.2 11

Green Bay has frustrated fantasy managers for the last few years by having such a wide target distribution spread between Doubs, Wicks, Reed, Watson and Tucker Kraft. Things are a lot more streamlined this year.

Doubs and Wicks being gone means nearly one third (31.3%) of the targets are up for redistribution. A huge chunk of that will go to this trio plus Kraft.

Watson (59.5) is a big play threat and an advanced metric darling. Despite a crazy aDOT of 17.3, he caught 63.3% of his targets and logged a 2.57 YPRR figure. That's impressive on its own, and even more so when you consider he was drawing a high rate of targets at that depth (23.1). If he puts it together and stays healthy, this could be the coming out party people have been waiting on in Green Bay.

Kraft (82.0) was on his way to a monstrous season of his own before tearing his ACL on Nov.2. He finished seventh in YAC among tight ends despite only playing in eight games. His 10.9 YAC/R was easily the best among tight ends with at least 40 targets, leading the No.2 tight end in that metric (Darnell Washington) by 3.4 yards. If he hits his peak outcome, we could be talking about Kraft in the same breath as Bowers, McBride or Loveland next draft season.

If you want to know more about Kraft, you can talk to my friend and colleague Joe Bartel, and he'll clue you in.

Based on this, we should see Christian Watson and Matthew Golden on the boundaries and Jayden Reed in the slot when the Packers are in three-wide sets.

Speaking of Golden, you're able to get him at the end of the ninth and can grab Love right after. In that setup, you'd probably be eyeing a Kraft/Golden/Love stack or Reed/Golden/Love stack. It's hard to cleanly pull off Kraft and Reed in the same build because their ADPs are so close together.

I'm not a fan of going with more than three players in an offense, but it might actually work with the Packers now that the target distribution stands to be more concentrated and the roles a little more defined.

Love (110.0) is the last piece of the puzzle. He's routinely available in the early part of the 10th round and is close to a tier break at his position, with Tyler Shough and Baker Mayfield standing as the last stop salloons before you're looking at Malik Willis or Daniel Jones.

I'm not Love's biggest proponent and have other quarterbacks I prefer in that tier. However, if I've already got two Packers on my roster, he is my target in the 10th or late 9th without question.

The Packers' schedule ranks in the middle of the pack for the whole season, and their playoff schedule is a little tricky. They get the Dolphins at home in Week 15, which portends well for advancing that week (we think). Week 16 is at Chicago, which could be high scoring. And then the Packers host the Texans in Week 17. Defense travels, of course, but that's still asking a dome team to go to Lambeau in January. Advantage, Packers.

I just thought about making some terrible LoveKraft pun about this stack, which means we're good here.