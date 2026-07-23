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Most fantasy football managers are familiar with using fantasy football ADP in re-draft leagues, but this metric can also be incredibly useful in improving your auction strategy on draft day. The key is to use this in conjunction with draft trends, player tiers and market value to build stronger fantasy rosters.

It pays to get this combination right, so we've put together the following primer to walk you through how to incorporate fantasy football ADP into your fantasy football draft strategy. We start with using ADP to set realistic auction price ranges, then review identifying overvalued and undervalued players.Â

We'll also show how you can use ADP to time your bids based on market demand, and get into building a balanced roster with ADP insights. To close things out, we show you why it is important to adjust your auction strategy based on league behavior.

Using ADP to Set Realistic Auction Price Ranges

Fantasy football ADP is excellent at translating snake draft value into expected auction prices. This allows fantasy managers to create baseline bid ranges on a fantasy football cheat sheet that will help them avoid overpaying for prospects or missing key targets on draft day.

It's best to set these baseline values with guidance from the RotoWire fantasy football projections. This will naturally lead to more efficient bid values for these players. It's a process that can help assure that your draft day budget is allocated wisely, yet still allows for a home run offer when that type of bid is necessary.

"It's best to find a comparable set of data for AAV (Average Auction Value)," said RotoWire fantasy football expert Jake Letarski. "But since auction drafts are far less common than traditional snake drafts, it may be tough to find those numbers, especially a data set that is catered to your format and has a sufficient sample size. So, start with ADP because it's what you have, and from there, translate to a projected dollar value based on your league's budget."

Identifying Overvalued and Undervalued Players

The most important part of the fantasy football ADP values review is when it reveals players the market is overhyping or overlooking. The most effective method here is comparing ADP values vs fantasy football rankings and projections. Those values and rankings will generally reach similar levels, but once you see an outlier you will instantly know whether that player is a reach or a sleeper.

This process is very quick and simple to do once you subscribe to RotoWire and use the tools available through the RotoWire fantasy football draft kit. The ADP values and rankings here are continually updated, which means you can spot these overvalued and undervalued players quite efficiently once you incorporate these tools into your fantasy football grading process.

"I like to sort ADP by 'last 7 days' and compare it to the 'last month' data when possible," said Letarski. "From there, I can pick out the quick risers and make a determination on whether their price increase is worth the hype. These are often the players I will nominate early in the auction to hopefully start a bidding war and let another manager overpay."

Timing Your Bids Based on Market Demand

Timing your bids based on market demand is a crucial part of the auction bidding process. Fantasy football ADP trends can assist you with this because they show you when players at certain positions are typically targeted. You can master these trends by participating in practice drafts with the RotoWire fantasy football mock draft software.

Once you see what the general trends are, you can use the information to decide when to be aggressive early or wait for value later in the draft. You should also consider using the RotoWire fantasy football draft assistant when tracking these trends. It can take a ton off of your draft day plate, and thus help you react to trends much more quickly and efficiently.

Building a Balanced Roster with ADP Insights

Fantasy football ADP is also a great way to guide positional spending and roster construction. Just as NFL teams don't want to spend too much on a particular position on the NFL depth charts, fantasy football managers should set budgets so that they can avoid overspending at one position.

It's also strongly suggested that you manage your team's risk levels with the NFL injury report. There is no way to fully insulate your roster from the potential downside of injuries, but if your squad contains many players with proven durability track records, it can make all the difference in your team's ability to overcome the injuries that are inherent to a fantasy football season.

Adjusting Auction Strategy Based on League Behavior

Keep in mind that no fantasy football strategy works equally well in all leagues. This is why you should view ADP valuation as a baseline, yet be ready to adjust values in real auction rooms where bidding tendencies vary.

An effective way to do this is to track early bids and adapt your pricing strategy based on league trends. You should still use ADP values as a reference point but once the draft gets going, your preferred strategy should become clear.

"I like to steal a quote from a popular Disney franchise to describe auction values â€“ 'auction values are like Pirates' Code, they're not really 'rules' but more like 'guidelines,'' Letarski said. "It only takes one or two wild-card managers to stray from the norm and throw traditional strategy out the window. Be ready to adapt based on what your league is doing."