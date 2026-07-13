Jim Coventry debates drafting teammates CeeDee Lamb at WR5 or George Pickens at WR11s. This decision is clearer than the ADP gap suggests. Plus, check out our "Who Should I Draft?" tool.

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Same team. Same quarterback. A six-spot gap in positional ADP.

CeeDee Lamb is going at WR5 in fantasy football drafts. George Pickens is going at WR11. After 11 games of watching both healthy together last season, that gap is hard to justify. Lamb has the name, the draft capital history and the route-running pedigree. Pickens has the target share, the air yards and the trajectory. Who's the better fantasy pick?

Our "Who Should I Draft?" tool can help. Enter the players you're debating and the tool will help you decide whom to draft. You can compare players for standard, half-PPR and PPR leagues and the tool will offer a detailed expert answer:

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Before your draft, track where both players stand with RotoWire's fantasy football ADP tool to see the latest market movement on this Dallas receiver room.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Start with what is undeniable. CeeDee Lamb is an elite route runner. He ranked in the top 1 percent in man-coverage yards per route run last season and in the top 10 percent in both targets per game and yards per route run. The athleticism and the scheme fit have never been the question.

The question is what the numbers tell us.

Receptions have declined three consecutive years: 135, then 101, then 75. Touchdowns have followed the same path: 14, then six, then three since 2023. His drop rate ranked 77th out of 78 qualifying wide receivers. These are not noise. These are trends.

In the 11 games where both Lamb and Pickens were active and healthy, Lamb averaged 5.4 receptions, 78 yards, 8.5 targets and 0.3 touchdowns. That is a 14.8 fantasy-point pace. Solid, but not WR5 production.

The fair price for Lamb is WR8 to WR9. At WR5, you are paying for the 2023 version of a player who has declined in every major volume category since.

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George Pickens, Dallas

George Pickens is the cleaner bet now.

His career reception arc reads: 52, 63, 59, 93. His touchdown line: five, five, three, nine. The jump in 2025 was not a fluke driven by opportunity. It was a talent-level receiver finally working with a quarterback who could get him the ball in space. Dak Prescott was that quarterback. Leaving Pittsburgh unlocked Pickens.

When both receivers were healthy last season, Pickens led Dallas in target share at 20.9 percent and led the team in air yards share at 30.5 percent. Both marks came at Lamb's expense. The target distribution in that offense, when Prescott is healthy and dialed in, tilts toward Pickens.

The post-bye stretch from 2025 is the clearest preview of what to expect. Pickens averaged nine targets, six catches, 94 yards and 18.1 fantasy points per game during that run. That is a legitimate WR1 floor from a player going in the mid-third.

Pickens ranked in the top 2 percent in outside-receiver route rate and in the top 11 percent in yards per route run. He is a pure perimeter player who does one thing with precision. That skill set plays with a quarterback who locates the boundary throw the way Prescott does.

The franchise tag eliminates any offseason drama or contract-holdout risk. Pickens is locked into Dallas for 2026. He has the ceiling for a top-5 finish at the position if Prescott stays healthy.

See where Lamb and Pickens land relative to the field at RotoWire's wide receiver rankings before locking in your draft board.

Bottom Line

Take Pickens at WR11. You are paying mid-third prices for the current alpha in the Dallas passing game. The post-bye data, the target share numbers and the career trajectory all point the same direction.

Lamb is still a capable fantasy receiver. The athleticism is real. But you are being asked to pay a premium for a player whose volume has declined three consecutive seasons, whose drop rate is a documented problem and who produced 14.8 fantasy points per game in 11 games as a co-starter with Pickens last year.

If Lamb falls to WR8 or WR9 on draft day, the math changes. At WR5, the market is overvaluing the name and undervaluing what the 2025 data showed you.

For the risk-adjusted play, Pickens is the move. He outproduced Lamb in the sample that matters most, he led the team in the metrics that matter and he is not going anywhere.

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