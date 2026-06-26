Jim Coventry debates drafting Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bijan Robinson, comparing upside, floor and risk for both RB1 options. Use our new "Who Should I Draft?" tool to get more answers to draft-day dilemmas.

In our latest ADP battle, we shift our focus to running backs. The 1.01 and 1.02 picks have been locked in since February. The debate is which direction you're running. Consensus was Robinson at the top through May, but Gibbs has inched ahead in June as the higher-ceiling play at basically the same price.

Our "Who Should I Draft?" tool can help. Enter the players you're debating and the tool will help you decide whom to draft. You can compare players for standard, half-PPR and PPR leagues and the tool will offer a detailed expert answer:

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Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Upside

The Detroit offense is built around Jahmyr Gibbs, and the numbers prove it. He ranks in the top 10 percent among running backs as a receiver and top 15 percent in avoided tackle rate, meaning he creates after contact and after the catch.

His snap share was 67 percent last season, a legitimate workhorse. David Montgomery is gone and newcomer Isiah Pacheco is a significant step down. Gibbs' workload could increase further.

Game script is the big unlock. Detroit's defense is unlikely to keep opponent scoring low, which means continued excellent game scripts and more volume, playing directly into Gibbs' hands in PPR leagues. His touchdown production over three seasons (11, 20, 18) is elite.

He's also getting an expected offensive coordinator upgrade. Drew Petzing replaces John Morton in a more run-heavy scheme, which could mean more early down carries than Gibbs has seen before, growing his overall touch volume.

Downside

The Sam LaPorta factor is worth tracking. Without LaPorta in the lineup last season, Gibbs caught 5.6 passes per game and averaged 23.1 fantasy points. With LaPorta healthy in Weeks 1-10, those numbers dropped to 3.6 and 20.4. That's a 2.7-point swing per game based on one teammate's health.

The interior offensive line is a legitimate concern after struggling in 2025. Starting tackle Taylor Decker is gone and there's a rookie at right tackle.

Gibbs' late-season rushing collapse wasn't random. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry over his final six games, and it was line-driven. If that unit doesn't hold up, the carry-based scoring and yardage floor shrinks.

His receptions spiked to 77 last year, but that number was inflated by the LaPorta absence. Expect regression to 55-60 catches with a healthy LaPorta in 2026.

Bottom Line

Gibbs is still a top-3 pick on any board. The yardage and touchdown totals are elite. But the floor carries more variance than the 1.01 price implies, and the OL questions are real.

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Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Upside

Bijan Robinson's career trajectory is one of the cleanest arguments you can make for any player in fantasy. Yards per carry improved every single season: 4.6, 4.8, 5.1. Receptions climbed every season: 58, 61, 79. His yards per reception hit a career high 10.4 in 2025, two full yards above his previous high. He has played every game of three NFL seasons.

He saved his best for last. Over his final seven games of 2025, Robinson averaged 5.6 yards per carry and 26.5 fantasy points.

See where Robinson lands in RotoWire's current rankings and how he compares to the field heading into summer.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski brings a run-first philosophy that fits Robinson's skill set perfectly. Robinson has thrived in a scheme that is similar to what Stefanski's utilized in the past.

The safety argument is real. At 1.01, you're paying for the player you trust the most. Robinson's floor is the highest among all running backs, and the upside is still elite.

Downside

The downside with Robinson is genuinely hard to find. He's produced against stacked boxes, against teams that didn't respect the quarterback, against every scheme thrown at him.

The one unknown is reception volume. After averaging 66 catches in three seasons under the previous staff, there's no guarantee Stefanski uses Robinson as heavily as a pass-catcher. If that number drops into the 40s, Robinson loses some of his week-winning upside.

Bottom Line

Robinson has the total package. He can score as a runner, receiver and red-zone target. The durability and workload have been excellent, and at 24 years old, his best seasons are still ahead.

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The Verdict on ADP Fantasy Football RB Values

Both players are first-round cornerstones. If you want the safest pick in the draft, the one you can put on autopilot and not regret in November, that's Robinson. Three years of improvement, zero missed games and a run-first coach is as clean a 1.01 argument as exists.

If you're willing to accept more variance for a higher weekly ceiling, Gibbs is your guy. The OL questions are real, but the receiving profile and TD volume make him the better pick for managers hunting splash weeks. The one concern is the splits when LaPorta is healthy.

Different risk profiles, different answers: Robinson for consistency, Gibbs for upside.

Before you commit to either pick, stress-test both in the RotoWire Mock Draft Simulator and see how the board plays out.

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