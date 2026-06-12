Jim Coventry debates drafting Ja'Marr Chase or Puka Nacua. Which has a higher ceiling? Which is the better value? Find out and use our new "Who Should I Draft?" tool to get more answers to draft-day dilemmas.

You're on the clock in the first round of your 2026 fantasy football draft, and the top wide receivers are staring back at you. Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua are going the top 5 in most drafts, separated by just a few spots in fantasy football ADP.

The margin between them is razor-thin, which makes this one of the highest-leverage decisions of your entire draft.

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For Chase and Nacua, each brings a different combination of floor, ceiling and risk. Chase offers the proven elite production tied to one quarterback's health. Nacua provides historic efficiency in a high-powered offense.

Let's dive in and compare and contrast the two wide receivers.

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Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Upside Case

Ja' Marr Chase's 2024 triple-crown season of 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns was the product of 99th-percentile target volume at 11.6 targets per game and elite yards-after-catch ability. Even in 2025, with Joe Burrow battling a toe injury, Chase still averaged 20 PPR fantasy points in his six post-return games.

That kind of floor is unmatched at the position.

Cincinnati's 63.5-percent pass rate over the last three seasons is the highest in football, which ensures massive volume regardless of game script. The Bengals added no meaningful target competition this offseason, locking in Chase's incredible target share.

If Burrow stays healthy for a full 17 games, Chase can repeat as a 130-catch, 1,600-yard, 13-touchdown producer and finish as the top overall wide receiver.

Downside Case

The entire Bengals' operation is dependent on Joe Burrow, and the 2025 season exposed that fragility. With Burrow missing nine games, the offense collapsed.

Chase's 48th-percentile open rate suggests he wins on talent rather than separation, which becomes a problem with backup-caliber quarterback play.

Coach Zac Taylor's seat is warming after a 6-11 season, and a slow start could lead to midseason coaching change. Chase's downside with a healthy Burrow is still a top-5 wide receiver floor, but an injured-Burrow scenario drops him outside the top 6 at the position.

The bottom line: Chase is the most defensible first receiver off the board and worth the WR1 cost at ADP 3.

When Burrow plays a full season, Chase is a 23-plus PPG player and a legitimate top overall wide receiver contender. Hold at current ADP and do not overthink it.

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Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Upside Case

Puka Nacua's efficiency metrics are staggering: 98th-percentile yards per route run, 99th-percentile zone production and 94th-percentile catch rate. In the three games Davante Adams missed in 2025, Nacua averaged 29.4 PPR points, revealing the kind of ceiling that exists when he commands full alpha volume.

The Rams scored 518 points last season, 30.5 per game and most in the NFL. Coach Sean McVay's scheme is built to feed his primary target.

A healthy 16-to-17-game season with 140-plus targets and double-digit touchdowns puts Nacua squarely in the top wide receiver conversation.

Downside Case

Nacua's 2025 included a stretch Weeks 6-13 where he averaged just 15 PPR points on a 62 percent snap share, coinciding with Adams' peak chemistry with Matthew Stafford. If the Rams continue to expand three-TE sets, Nacua is occasionally the odd man out on the field.

His injury history is also a factor. He played only 11 games in 2024 due to a knee issue, and the projection accounts for a 15.5-game baseline rather than a full 17.

His 35th-percentile out-wide rate suggests he lines up in the slot more than a prototypical No. 1 WR, which can limit downfield explosion plays. If health or Adams' presence caps volume, Nacua's floor drops into the top-7 wide receiver range, which is a bit below his cost.

The bottom line: Nacua is worth a top-5 pick, but you are buying a player whose ceiling depends on health and target concentration.

The key variable is whether Adams maintains the chemistry with Stafford that compressed Nacua's role midseason, or whether Nacua reclaims the 10-plus targets per game he is capable of commanding.

At WR2, he is a hold. The efficiency is elite, and McVay's offense provides one of the best environments in football. Just budget for 15-16 games rather than 17.

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The Verdict on ADP Fantasy Football WR Values

This is one of the most pivotal ADP battles in early rounds because each player has legitimate No. 1 overall wide receiver upside but arrive there through different paths.

Chase is the safest bet in this tier. His volume is locked in, his quarterback connection is proven and his only real risk is Burrow's health.

Nacua offers the highest raw ceiling in the right conditions, but the Adams variable and injury history introduce more variance than you want at WR2 cost.

Safest pick at cost: Ja'Marr Chase

Highest ceiling: Puka Nacua

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