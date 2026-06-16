Jim Coventry debates drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Ja'Marr Chase. Which has the higher ceiling? Which is the better value? Use our new "Who Should I Draft?" tool to get more answers to draft-day dilemmas.

My last article debated drafting Ja'Marr Chase vs. Puka Nacua. Now, let's debate Ja'Marr Chase vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

You're on the clock in the first round of your 2026 fantasy football draft, and the top wide receivers are staring back at you. Chase and Smith-Njigba are separated by just a few spots in fantasy football ADP. The margin between them is razor-thin, which makes this one of the highest-leverage decisions of your entire draft.

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As for Chase and Smith-Njigba, each brings a different combination of floor, ceiling and risk. Chase offers the proven elite production tied to one quarterback's health. Smith-Njigba commands a massive target share for the defending Super Bowl champions. The question is which profile fits your build.

Let's dive in and compare and contrast the two wide receivers.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Upside Case

Jaxon Smith-Njigba commanded a remarkable 35.7 percent target share in 2025, accumulating 162 targets. This year, the Seahawks will have Rashid Shaheed for a full season and hope to have Tory Horton for a full season after his rookie year was cut in half by injury, but even in a full season neither is a serious threat to Smith-Njigba's volume.

His efficiency profile is elite across the board: 99th percentile yards per route run, 98th percentile man and zone production, 95th percentile targets per game and 91st percentile open rate. Smith-Njigba is an elite wide receiver.

Playing for the defending Super Bowl champs should continue to provide positive game scripts, and Sam Darnold's willingness to feed his primary target creates a reliable volume floor. If he maintains last year's usage in 16-plus games, Smith-Njigba can deliver 100-plus catches, 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns for a top-5 wide receiver finish.

Downside Case

The coordinator change from Klint Kubiak to Brian Fleury introduces uncertainty. Kubiak's system maximized Smith-Njigba's skillset, and there is no guarantee Fleury will replicate that target funnel.

The Patriots showed a blueprint for neutralizing Smith-Njigba in last year's Super Bowl (four catches on 10 targets for 27 yards) and defensive coordinators will have a full offseason to study his tendencies.

With Kenneth Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet out at least early in the season due to a torn ACL suffered in the divisional playoffs, the backfield uncertainty could shift offensive balance in unpredictable ways. The Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price with the 32nd pick in this year's draft, but there's no guarantee he'll pick up where the Walker-Charbonnet duo left off.

If the running game doesn't keep defenses honest, Smith-Njigba will see tighter coverage than ever. Last seson, he struggled when forced into tight-window situations, posting a 10th percentile contested catch rate.

The floor here is a top-8 wide receiver finish, which would be a clear disappointment at WR3 cost.

The bottom line: Smith-Njigba is a slight fade at his WR3 cost relative to a WR5 ranking. The talent and target monopoly are real, but the coordinator change and potential for defensive adjustments introduce enough uncertainty to warrant caution.

The key variable is whether Fleury's scheme maintains the same target concentration Kubiak created. At WR3 cost, you are paying for the ceiling. If he slips to WR5, he becomes a strong buy.

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Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Upside Case

Ja'Marr Chase's 2024 triple-crown season of 127 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns was the product of 99th-percentile target volume at 11.6 targets per game and elite yards-after-catch ability. Even in 2025, with Joe Burrow battling a toe injury, Chase still averaged 20 PPR fantasy points in his six post-return games.

That kind of floor is unmatched at the position.

Cincinnati's 63.5-percent pass rate over the last three seasons is the highest in football, which ensures massive volume regardless of game script. The Bengals added no meaningful target competition this offseason, locking in Chase's incredible target share.

If Burrow stays healthy for a full 17 games, Chase can repeat as a 130-catch, 1,600-yard, 13-touchdown producer and finish as the top overall wide receiver.

Downside Case

The entire Bengals' operation is dependent on Joe Burrow, and the 2025 season exposed that fragility. With Burrow missing nine games, the offense collapsed.

Chase's 48th-percentile open rate suggests he wins on talent rather than separation, which becomes a problem with backup-caliber quarterback play.

Coach Zac Taylor's seat is warming after a 6-11 season, and a slow start could lead to midseason coaching change. Chase's downside with a healthy Burrow is still a top-5 wide receiver floor, but an injured-Burrow scenario drops him outside the top 6 at the position.

The bottom line: Chase is the most defensible first receiver off the board and worth the WR1 cost at ADP 3.

When Burrow plays a full season, Chase is a 23-plus PPG player and a legitimate top overall wide receiver contender. Hold at current ADP and do not overthink it.

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The Verdict on ADP Fantasy Football WR Values

This is one of the most pivotal ADP battles in early rounds because each receiver has a legitimate No. 1 overall wide receiver upside but arrives there through different paths.

Chase is the safest bet in this tier. His volume is locked in, his quarterback connection is proven and his only real risk is Burrow's health.

Smith-Njigba's target monopoly is the most impressive of the three, but the coordinator change and his struggles in contested situations make him a slight overpay at his current ADP. If he slips even a pick or two, the value swings in your favor.

Safest pick at cost: Ja'Marr Chase

Best value if he slips: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

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