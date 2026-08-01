Here are the three best wide receiver breakout candidates to target in fantasy drafts this season, including Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III.

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There's always going to be the one guy in your league who takes fantasy football a little too seriously. You know the type. He just picked up undrafted rookie Cyrus Allen, and now you're going to have to hear about it until September.

This article is not going to focus on deep-league sleepers like that. Instead, we're covering fantasy football breakout wide receivers. You'll have to pay up to draft these guys, but I'm confident you'll be glad you did. Let's get into it.

Fantasy Football Breakout WRs

To be eligible for this list, the WR has to be going outside the top-15 in RotoWire's fantasy football ADP tool (PPR scoring). Here are my three favorite fantasy football breakout WR candidates for 2026:

Breakout WR Team ADP Luther Burden Bears WR22 Ladd McConkey Chargers WR18 Emeka Egbuka Buccaneers WR17

Luther Burden, Bears (ADP: WR22)

Luther Burden is to me what the siren's song is to Odysseus. I can't help it; he's my type of receiver. He's a size-speed demon who averaged 2.69 yards per route run in his first NFL season. That was the best mark for a rookie since 2016. The only players who beat him in that metric last year were Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Pretty good company.

Burden would be a popular breakout candidate even if his situation stayed the same from last year. But it got even better. D.J. Moore was traded to the Bills, leaving 85 vacated targets in his wake. Burden's already proven he's one of the most efficient weapons in football. Now, he just needs more opportunities. Moore's departure suggests he's going to get them.

If you think I'm overhyping him, go look at what Bears head coach Ben Johnson is saying about him. If anything, I'm being conservative.

Ladd McConkey (ADP: WR18)

Ladd McConkey did the impossible as a rookie. He broke out in a passing game designed by Greg Roman. McConkey was the WR13 in PPR leagues in 2024. The hype around him was out of control heading into last draft season. He was coming off a nine-catch, 197-yard outing in his NFL Playoff debut.

But the breakout never materialized. The Chargers brought in Keenan Allen, their offensive line fell apart, and McConkey finished as the WR29.

Pretty much everything that held McConkey back last season changed heading into this year. Allen, who led the team with 122 targets, didn't re-sign. The offensive line added talent and (fingers crossed) appears healthy. In fact, that unit is now No. 1 in RotoWire's 2026 O-Line rankings. And the Chargers brought in Mike McDaniel to replace Roman as offensive coordinator.

McConkey finished eighth in yards per route run as a rookie (2.39). With a healthy O-Line and the addition of McDaniel, McConkey should get back to that elite-level efficiency. And if he pairs that with a spike in volume, as Allen's departure suggests he might, he has a clear path to a top-10 campaign.

Emeka Egbuka (ADP: WR17)

Forget all the nice things I said about Burden and McConkey. Emeka Egbuka is my top breakout WR this season. (Don't actually forget all that stuff – they're good, too).

Egbuka looked like he was on the path to superstardom as a rookie. He was the WR4 in PPR formats over the first five weeks of the season. But he finished outside the top-40 WRs from that point on.

It's not hard to figure out what caused that decline. Egbuka got hurt. Baker Mayfield got hurt. And the Buccaneers' offensive line got hurt.

Egbuka averaged 89.0 receiving yards per game over his first five. But after a Week-6 hamstring injury, that average dropped to 41.1 yards per outing the rest of the way.

Mayfield played through a litany of injuries as well. In 2024, 78.6% of his throws were deemed to be on-target – the 10th-best mark in the league. That number dipped to 73.7% last year, good for just No. 22.

With a few better balls, Egbuka could've had a much bigger year. He led the NFL with 969 unrealized air yards – a stat that measures the total distance of incomplete targets.

Even if his supporting cast didn't improve, all Egbuka needed to break out was better injury luck for himself and his QB. But, like Burden and McConkey, his circumstances did improve. Mike Evans signed with the 49ers this offseason. That leaves 7.75 targets per game up for grabs. And last year's injury-riddled O-Line is now ranked as RotoWire's fifth-best unit in the league.

Egbuka was on a historic pace to open last season; he just couldn't maintain it. I'm betting he will this year.