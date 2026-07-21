Jim Coventry analyzes rookies and second-year players who are not likely to pay off their inflated ADPs this fantasy football season, including Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson.

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Draft season brings hype, and nowhere does hype outrun opportunity faster than with rookies and second-year players. Every summer, a handful of names get pushed up draft boards on name recognition, draft capital or one flashy stretch, while the underlying offense, depth chart or coaching staff tells a different story.

The players below are talented but have crowded depth charts or offenses unlikely to feed them enough volume to matter, making them busts for the 2026 fantasy football season.

You'll notice a couple of the players also appear in RotoWire colleague Mario Puig's rookies and second-year sleepers article. Different minds have differing opinions. Read each argument and make up your own mind.

You can check out all of Jim's rankings and content with a premium RotoWire subscription. Use code "JIM" for 15% off.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

Jordyn Tyson graded out as the most talented wide receiver prospect in this year's draft class. Discounting four consecutive years of injuries in college while expecting immediate full health at the NFL level is still a stretch.

Quarterback Tyler Shough averaged 293 yards in his final four starts, which gives fantasy managers a reason to dream on the Saints' passing game. That stretch came against a soft schedule, though, and his tape shows a quarterback who holds the ball too long in the face of pressure. Defenses have that film now and will adjust.

As the No. 2 receiver in this offense, Tyson's current draft cost is too aggressive for the risk involved.

Bottom Line: Fade Tyson at his current price. His ceiling is real, but the injury history and an unproven quarterback make this a bad bet to pay off right away.

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Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Jets

No tight end ran faster at the NFL Combine than Kenyon Sadiq. Speed is great, but playing in an offense unlikely to unlock it is an entirely different problem.

Fantasy managers often push exciting rookies up their draft boards hoping to cash in early on athletic upside. The Jets aren't likely to run a high-volume passing attack, and Mason Taylor, last year's No. 42 overall pick, may not be going anywhere either. Even 30 percent of the tight-end targets for Taylor squeezes Sadiq out of a meaningful fantasy role.

Bottom Line: Pass on Sadiq. His athletic profile is loud, but the offense and the tight end competition on the depth chart are significant.

Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts.

Omar Cooper, WR, Jets

The biggest issue for Omar Cooper is that the Jets spent the offseason singing the praises of Adonai Mitchell. With Geno Smith at quarterback, New York is unlikely to feature a robust passing attack in the first place.

Garrett Wilson should continue to dominate targets, and even though the Jets used a first-round pick on Cooper, there's little reason to expect him to command higher volume over his more established teammates.

Bottom Line: Fade Cooper in redraft leagues. An inconsistent offense with a clear top target leaves little room for a rookie to matter.

Denzel Boston, WR, Browns

Draft capital favors Denzel Boston after Cleveland selected him with the 39th overall pick. As an intermediate and downfield weapon, he was a receiver worth getting excited about when the draft began.

Cleveland is not the optimal landing spot, though. Whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders ends up under center, accuracy issues figure to be amplified in the exact areas of the field where Boston wins. Boston also has to compete for targets with No.1 WR Jerry Jeudy, fellow rookie KC Concepcion and tight end Harold Fannin.

Bottom Line: Fade Boston as anything more than a bench stash. The occasional big play is possible, but consistent production isn't likely with this quarterback situation and competition for targets.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

The fantasy community loves TreVeyon Henderson, and much of it seems to have forgotten how last season ended. As a result, he's usually drafted as a top-20 running back.

Rhamondre Stevenson put a padlock on the lead role down the stretch and throughout the playoffs. Stevenson handles pass protection well and gives New England a power running element to go with a reliable pass catching option.

Is Henderson more talented? Of course. But an NFL coaching staff values reliability, and Mike Vrabel's staff has shown no indication it plans to treat this backfield like a fantasy roster.

Bottom Line: Fade Henderson as a top-20 back. He'll get his touches and the occasional big games but drafting him as a weekly starter is a leap of faith the current backfield usage doesn't support.

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

Once J.K. Dobbins went down last season, RJ Harvey averaged 17 PPR points in his final six games and helped fantasy teams through the playoffs. The problem is he did it on just 3.5 yards per carry, despite running behind one of the better offensive lines in the league.

Denver brought back Dobbins on a new contract and used a fourth-round pick on Jonah Coleman this year. If Dobbins misses time again, Coleman looks like the more likely first man up, leaving Harvey as more of a passing down piece.

Bottom Line: Fade the idea that Harvey repeats his 2025 stretch run. There's real value in a passing down role, but anyone drafting him expecting last year's workload will be disappointed.

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

Travis Hunter moved more like a cornerback than a receiver last year, and that take hasn't changed. Outside of a blowout win over the Rams against backup defenders, he was largely a non-factor at wide receiver.

After his season ending knee injury, Jacksonville found its best receiver trio without him. The Jaguars need a top cornerback far more than a No. 4 receiver, and that need should push Hunter toward defense with only situational offensive snaps.

Bottom Line: Fade Hunter as a fantasy receiver. His path back to relevant offensive snaps seems unlikely in 2026.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

Jayden Higgins carved out a solid red-zone role last season, scoring five touchdowns in his final nine games. Take away one long touchdown against the Chargers, though, and he had exactly one game with more than 65 yards all year, averaging 31 yards per game on an offense that lacked a credible rushing attack.

Houston upgraded its offensive line this offseason, signed David Montgomery and added two tight ends. That points to a team built to play strong defense and run the ball, and with Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz still commanding targets, there isn't much volume left over for Higgins.

Bottom Line: Fade Higgins as a fantasy factor. A run heavy offense with two established options ahead of him on the target chart leaves little room for growth.

Tre' Harris, WR, Chargers

After going in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Tre' Harris caught just 30 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown as a rookie. There's some buzz that new play-caller Mike McDaniel unlocks a leap forward, but that take moves too fast.

The Chargers carry three tight ends and two fullbacks on the roster, and this offense is being built to keep just one or two wide receivers on the field for most snaps. Those roles belong to Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Bottom Line: Fade Harris as a breakout candidate. The personnel and scheme point toward a limited role again in 2026.

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