A word of caution is to make sure that you do this for every league. The RotoWire fantasy football projections are tailored to various league scoring types such as PPR, half-PPR and Superflex. This also applies to assorted league structures such as Best Ball and dynasty leagues.

Your starting point for your customized fantasy football draft assistant settings is to enter the correct scoring format, roster size and starting lineup for your leagues. This is essential to receiving accurate fantasy football rankings and projections. Your subscription to RotoWire makes this very easy to input, so you should be up and running here in just a few moments.

That leads to an inevitable question of which RotoWire fantasy football draft kit settings should you customize before every draft? This review aims to answer those questions by guiding you through league scoring and roster rules, adjusting ranking and tiers to match your draft strategy, customizing ADP sources and draft room trends, enabling projections and setting stacking and risk tolerance preferences.

The most successful fantasy managers know the value of customization when preparing a fantasy football draft strategy while using a fantasy football draft assistant . The more tailored you can make that customization, the more useful and valuable your preparation will be in getting ready for the upcoming fantasy football season. It can keep you well ahead of your competition, especially if other fantasy managers use generic information that doesn't provide a customization advantage.

The most successful fantasy managers know the value of customization when preparing a fantasy football draft strategy while using a fantasy football draft assistant. The more tailored you can make that customization, the more useful and valuable your preparation will be in getting ready for the upcoming fantasy football season. It can keep you well ahead of your competition, especially if other fantasy managers use generic information that doesn't provide a customization advantage.

That leads to an inevitable question of which RotoWire fantasy football draft kit settings should you customize before every draft? This review aims to answer those questions by guiding you through league scoring and roster rules, adjusting ranking and tiers to match your draft strategy, customizing ADP sources and draft room trends, enabling projections and setting stacking and risk tolerance preferences.

Start by Setting League Scoring and Roster Rules

Your starting point for your customized fantasy football draft assistant settings is to enter the correct scoring format, roster size and starting lineup for your leagues. This is essential to receiving accurate fantasy football rankings and projections. Your subscription to RotoWire makes this very easy to input, so you should be up and running here in just a few moments.

A word of caution is to make sure that you do this for every league. The RotoWire fantasy football projections are tailored to various league scoring types such as PPR, half-PPR and Superflex. This also applies to assorted league structures such as Best Ball and dynasty leagues. Your draft strategies will change in each of these league types, so be sure to invest the small amount of time to create customized fantasy football rankings for each league.

Adjust Rankings and Tiers to Match Your Draft Strategy

Your next step when using the RotoWire draft assistant is to customize rankings. This helps align the draft assistant with your preferred fantasy football draft strategy and helps give you the most effective fantasy football cheat sheet. Draft strategy can be tailored for pursuing upside potential, using positional scarcity to your advantage or splitting the difference between these two approaches and aiming for a more balanced roster construction.

"Users of the NFL Draft Assistant can use the 'queue' feature to set their own custom rankings and apply their draft strategy," RotoWire fantasy football expert Jake Letarski said. "Plan to take a TE or QB at the turn? Reflect it in your rankings! You can also use the 'Draft Plan' feature to apply more general concepts to the rankings the assistant will use.

"Some examples include setting risk tolerance by round, setting specific targets and factoring other data points such as consistency, team offense strength, injury risk and more."

Customize ADP Sources and Draft Room Trends

Your draft strategy is most useful if it aligns with the fantasy football ADP in your draft room. The RotoWire draft assistant is built for this because it allows you to select between various ADP sources. These sources include Fantrax, Sleeper, ESPN, MFL and NFFC. There are also options for 2QB leagues in Sleeper, dynasty and 2QB dynasty in Sleeper and auction AAV values from MFL and ESPN. You can also filter these ADP sources by position.

Having this volume of options is crucial because ADP values often tend to align with the rankings at each of the different fantasy football sites. This can lead to huge ADP variances that you will want accounted for when making your draft decisions. That's why it is very important to match your ADP sources to your league type.

Enable Projections, Depth Charts and Injury Updates

The fantasy football world is anything but static. There are continual changes to the NFL depth charts that can have an immediate and notable impact on a player's scoring projections. That makes it imperative for you to turn on real-time projections. This will keep you up to date on those depth chart changes and NFL injury report news. Doing so will have a positive influence on your draft decisions and prevent costly mistakes that can ruin your fantasy season in a flash.

"Our NFL Draft Assistant is powered by the entire RotoWire breaking news network, so you'll get the most important updates on the most impactful players as soon as the news breaks," Letarski said. "This comes in handy even more when you're drafting in the preseason or during a roster cut-down period. If there's a surprise injury or release, you'll get the news update right away, the player will be flagged on the cheat sheet, and the depth chart/projections will quickly be updated accordingly."

Set Player Exposure, Stacking and Risk Preferences

If you want to take the information from the RotoWire draft assistant to the next level, you'll need to fine tune some other attributes. This includes adjusting exposure limits, establishing your stacking preferences and tailoring your risk tolerance levels. This will help the RotoWire draft assistant guide your decisions, especially when it comes to Best Ball and multi-entry formats. It will also make all of your mock drafts through the RotoWire fantasy football mock draft tool more effective.

"One of the first steps to building a draft plan on the RotoWire NFL Draft Assistant is to choose whether you want to play it safe, go with a balanced strategy, or aim for upside in the early/middle/late rounds," Letarski said. "This will help the assistant decide whether to recommend high-ceiling or low-floor players. The draft plan can also help you manage risk, as some of the factors you can prioritize include player consistency and injury risk. You can also prioritize team offense ranking, which may make it more likely to recommend a QB/WR stack from a strong offense."