A fantasy football draft kit and fantasy football draft assistant are each powerful tools on their own, but using them together can vastly improve your draft-day decisions. This approach combines rankings, ADP and projections to execute a perfect fantasy football draft strategy.

In the following overview, we'll go over how you can coordinate your efforts with both the draft kit and draft assistant. We'll open by explaining what a draft kit for fantasy football provides before draft day, then move on to how a draft assistant supports real-time draft decisions. Next up is combining rankings, ADP and projections for smarter picks, using mock drafts to connect preparation and execution and finally offering some pointers for creating a consistent draft strategy across leagues.

What a Fantasy Football Draft Kit Provides Before Draft Day

A fantasy football draft kit delivers the research that managers use to prepare weeks before their draft. This includes items such as fantasy football rankings, projections, cheat sheets and strategy guides.

The main benefit of a draft kit is that it helps fantasy managers build a personalized draft plan. This is crucial in identifying and targeting players on a fantasy football cheat sheet. If this work helps you land just one highly valued prospect that you might have otherwise missed out on, it can mean the difference between a playoff team and a squad that falls short of the postseason.

"The biggest value of a draft kit for someone like me, who knows the player pool well, is that it factors my custom scoring settings into account," said RotoWire fantasy football expert Jake Letarski. "There are so many weird and niche league formats out there that extend far beyond PPR vs. non-PPR. Using the RotoWire Draft Kit will help you find what stands out about your league, and those nuances will be reflected in your cheat sheets accordingly."

How a Draft Assistant Supports Real-Time Draft Decisions

A fantasy football draft assistant functions during the live draft by tracking picks, updating available players and recommending selections based on rankings, projections and roster needs. It acts as the in-draft tool built on the preparation from the draft kit, and is critical to proper execution of your fantasy football draft strategy.

For example, say you decide to go with a Zero RB strategy. Once you do the research and put together custom cheat sheets through your subscription to RotoWire, that knowledge will be transferred to the draft assistant. The draft assistant will then provide you with real-time information based on your research inputs. You can then use that information to implement your strategy and create your preferred roster.

"Don't worry about juggling a dozen internet browser tabs or shuffling through papers/spreadsheets on draft day," Letarski said. "Anything you may need to look up can be found in the RotoWire Draft Kit. ADP data? Check. Depth chart position? Check. Latest news and/or injury risk? We have you covered, all in one easy-to-use tool."

Combining Rankings, ADP and Projections for Smarter Picks

Draft kits provide the core rankings and projections, while draft assistants apply them dynamically during the draft. The key value here stems from combining these data sources in a coordinated manner. When this is done properly, it helps fantasy managers balance value, positional needs and expected availability.

This combo also gives you draft day peace of mind when another fantasy manager snakes your preferred player right before you're on the clock. Your draft kit prep work will provide you with an alternate selection, but the draft assistant will make finding that alternative much faster and easier. It means the end of frantic searches through your cheat sheets when your pick is snaked.

"Our custom rankings tell you where a player should be drafted, but ADP data is a necessary component for you to plan your draft strategy, as it tells you where a player is more likely to be drafted," said Letarski. "Using ADP data in conjunction with your custom rankings can tell you when it might be OK to 'pass' on a player that's best-suited for your league settings because that player will likely be available at your next pick."

Using Mock Drafts to Connect Preparation and Execution

A mock draft simulator is another way to get maximum value out of this force multiplier. The RotoWire mock draft simulator is found within the RotoWire draft kit. It allows fantasy managers to practice strategies that they will later implement through the draft assistant.

This practice time is incredibly valuable because it allows you to practice a wide variety of draft-day scenarios. These run-throughs ensure that the draft kit and draft assistant tools work together seamlessly on draft day.

Creating a Consistent Draft Strategy Across Leagues

Most fantasy managers aim to maintain a consistent draft strategy across multiple leagues. Some may want to go for upside picks, while others go for consistency and high floors. Whichever approach you prefer, when you use the draft kit and draft assistant in tandem, it helps you maintain consistent strategy across multiple leagues and effectively execute those strategies.

The draft kit/draft assistant combination also allows you to implement different strategies for each of your leagues. This does take a bit more time to prepare, but it is much easier to do this with a draft kit and draft assistant than it is to attempt this tactic on your own.