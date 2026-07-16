Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2026 Handcuff Running Back Tiers

TreVeyon Henderson failed to live up to the hype in Year 1 and was badly out-touched by Rhamondre Stevenson in the playoffs. And yet, the touch count was closer in 14 regular season games together (162 vs. 158 in favor of Stevenson) and Henderson demonstrated his sky-high upside with 17.6 PPR points per game (RB7) during the second half of last season. While it's hardly ideal that Henderson is actually more expensive than his team's actual starting

You can probably already start these guys in the flex if needed, and the ceiling is the moon if their competition misses time.

But, hey, if it were easy, everyone would do it! Accordingly, let's make today a great day to be great and break down the five tiers of handcuff running backs ahead of the 2026 season .

Handcuff running backs are backups who are often *one* injury to their team's starter away from suddenly becoming high-end fantasy football assets. Of course, individual talent level, offensive scoring upside and general team philosophy with deploying committees factor heavily into each unique equation, making the process of tiering handcuff running backs more of an art than a science.

Handcuff running backs are backups who are often *one* injury to their team's starter away from suddenly becoming high-end fantasy football assets. Of course, individual talent level, offensive scoring upside and general team philosophy with deploying committees factor heavily into each unique equation, making the process of tiering handcuff running backs more of an art than a science.

But, hey, if it were easy, everyone would do it! Accordingly, let's make today a great day to be great and break down the five tiers of handcuff running backs ahead of the 2026 season.

Note that players are listed in order of ranking preference inside each individual tier.

Check out all of Ian's rankings and content with a premium RotoWire subscription. Use code "Ian20" for 20% off.

Tier 1: Flex with Benefits

You can probably already start these guys in the flex if needed, and the ceiling is the moon if their competition misses time.

TreVeyon Henderson failed to live up to the hype in Year 1 and was badly out-touched by Rhamondre Stevenson in the playoffs. And yet, the touch count was closer in 14 regular season games together (162 vs. 158 in favor of Stevenson) and Henderson demonstrated his sky-high upside with 17.6 PPR points per game (RB7) during the second half of last season. While it's hardly ideal that Henderson is actually more expensive than his team's actual starting RB in fantasy land, it's also legal for professional football players to improve from one year to another, and it's clear the second-year talent has a HIGH ceiling *if* he manages to lead the way at any point.

Rico Dowdle overtook Chuba Hubbard early in 2025 and supplied some BOOM performances, something that is on the table again in Pittsburgh with old friend Mike McCarthy, who once described Dowdle as, "a bowling ball full of butcher knives." Many have assumed Dowdle will at best be the 1B with no pass-down work, but then again, the veteran has scored just five fewer PPR points from purely receiving than Jaylen Warren in the same number of games the last two seasons. Warren's career advanced efficiency numbers are borderline erotic ... but are we positive McCarthy cares? Dowdle separates himself from the rest of the RBs in this tier thanks to his potential to be the lead back in his own backfield without an injury occurring. It's surprising to see Warren so regularly go two-plus rounds earlier than Dowdle in summer drafts.

Blake Corum posted top-5 numbers in yards per carry and rush success rate in 2025 — and he looked good doing it! There's weekly standalone value here should the Williams-Corum split err even more toward a true 50/50 split (as has been speculated). If every single starting RB got injured, who would we rank the highest? I'd go with Henderson, but Corum is in that conversation too, and he accordingly has a good case as fantasy football's most valuable handcuff.

Kyle Monangai turned 29 touches into 198 total yards in his only game without D'Andre Swift. This helped him earn a bigger role down the stretch, as the rookie averaged 13.7 opportunities per game across da Bears' final 10 games. Like Corum, Monangai profiles as a rock-solid "flex with benefits" option who has sky-high contingency upside should Swift miss any time, though expecting a non-injury-induced takeover is probably wishful thinking.

Tier 2: One Injury from the Cover of Waiver Wire Articles

Standalone value is possible. But if RB1 goes down? We're looking at RBs capable of winning leagues thanks to a blend of scoring upside and three-down ability.

Jonathon Brooks is still somehow just 22, and learned doctors are optimistic that Brooks should be back to something close to 100 percent this season. If so: A 1A/1B timeshare with Chuba Hubbard makes sense, and given Rico Dowdle's ascension up the depth chart last season, we shouldn't rule out Brooks eventually taking over. Not a bad deal for a guy being priced next to pure handcuffs who need an injury to produce much of anything, though Brooks does profile as someone who likely will rise a LOT in the ADP department with a decent training camp.

Kenneth Gainwell, AKA the reigning Steelers team MVP, caught 73 passes last year and BOOMED (19-99-1 rushing, 6-35-0 receiving) in his only game without Jaylen Warren. This might not be a clean week-to-week projection as long as Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker are healthy, but Gainwell possesses the sort of explosive three-down ability that we look for in backup RBs. That's a good start — just realize even an injury to Bucky would likely still result in a two-back committee of sorts between Gainwell and Tucker.

RJ Harvey had just 75 touches compared to 164 for J.K. Dobbins in the first 10 weeks of last season. We also saw far more effectiveness as a rusher from Dobbins (5.0 vs. 3.7 yards per carry). That said, the rising second-year talent is a dynamic receiver who managed to return RB8 production following the team's Week 12 bye after Dobbins was injured. There were some solid flashes here and there! Maybe Harvey does take another step forward, though rookie Jonah Coleman is very good at "the little things", and the Broncos' decision to extend Dobbins sure doesn't seem like a great sign that they plan on moving away from the veteran as their lead back.

Woody Marks was painfully inefficient as a rusher, but hey, maybe that had more to do with the Texans' usually bad offensive line than anything. The newfound presence of David Montgomery takes away Marks' potential bell-cow role, but the rising second-year talent is a solid pass-catcher and handled at least 15 touches in all but two of his final 10 games. That evidence alone makes Marks a great handcuff stash. Additionally, what if the Montgomery-Marks split is more of the 55/45 variety in an improved offense?

Tyrone Tracy averaged 18.1 opportunities per game following Cam Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury and plausibly has 1B potential with a new coaching staff that sure seems hellbent on running the damn ball this season. Similar to Marks, we definitely have some pure handcuff upside to go off here, but there also could be a bit more weekly standalone value should the RB1/RB2 split be a bit closer than most anticipate. Also similar to Marks, it's tough to get TOO excited considering Vegas preseason scoring ranks have both offenses closer to 32 than 1.

Alvin Kamara is my most drafted RB in best ball land this offseason (what could go wrong?). The man is one of just eight running backs to average 18-plus PPR points per game in a season since 2024 … and the other seven backs go inside the position's top-12 players. The returns weren't great in 2025, obviously, though this also wasn't exactly the world's most RB-friendly environment. The best days of the longtime fantasy stud's career are certainly in the rear-view mirror; just realize the same (warranted) offensive line-induced excuses we make for Ashton Jeanty and Quinshon Judkins posting brutal yards per carry marks last season also apply to Mr. Kamara. Now confirmed to be playing football by the Bayou in the year 2026 after agreeing to terms on a new deal, Kamara is a candidate to lead the way on pass downs and carries solid pure handcuff upside in a potential ascending offense.

Chris Rodriguez posted a 225-1,379-9 rushing line with coach Liam Coen directing the Kentucky Wildcats offense in 2021. C-Rod is great in short yardage (4th in success rate last season) and flashed some nice vision and agility at different points of last season, though his utter lack of a pass-game ceiling makes it tough to be too excited. Even an injury to Bhayshul Tuten would likely leave C-Rod in a committee of sorts with LeQuint Allen Jr., but hey, Rodriguez also theoretically boasts double-digit rushing touchdown upside should the Liam Coen-Trevor Lawrence partnership continue to flourish.

Tier 3: THE, *Backup* Running Back, Y'all

These men would step up into their team's RB1 role should their starter miss time, but don't expect any level of standalone value before then.

Isiah Pacheco might run like the ground stole his lunch money, but he (again) finds himself in one of the league's most fantasy-friendly offensive environments. Obviously, this is Jahmyr Gibbs' backfield, but what if the Lions decide to give Pacheco more short-yardage and/or goal-line work than expected? Overly flex-worthy standalone value is unlikely either way; just realize the only competition at hand are NPC's Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors. Pacheco would be on the cover of every waiver-wire article in the industry if Gibbs were forced to miss time.

Tank Bigsby averaged a whopping 5.9 yards per carry behind the same offensive line that held Saquon to 4.1. Bigsby isn't going to overtake Barkley anytime soon, but the ex-Jaguar has some borderline erotic advanced metrics the last two seasons and offers strong contingent upside. Seriously: The dude is the RB1 in yards after contact per carry since 2024! RB2 in tackles avoided per carry behind only Kenneth Walker! Bigsby would rank higher in a handcuff ranking that simply prioritized pure injury-contingent upside — he's knocked a bit in this study due to the reality that there's pretty much zero standalone boom potential.

Brian Robinson is the NFL's reigning leader in percentage of carries to gain at least three yards after contact. Pretty cool! B-Rob is an early down grinder in every sense of the word and projects as the next-man-up behind the other B Robinson. Of course, similar to Tyler Allgeier, we probably shouldn't get carried away with the best-case handcuff upside considering the likelihood that this offense, you know, kinda sucks.

Mike Washington is a FREAK athlete and the next man up behind Ashton Jeanty. That alone is worth a late-round dart in deeper leagues, even if the Raiders offense is fully expected to be pretty, pretty, pretty bad. This still seems to be more than baked into Washington's lowly ADP — he's a prime LATE-round dart to keep stashed on the bench in re-draft leagues.

Tier 4: There's a Favorite, But We Have Questions

We don't know. We can't know. But I've got my suspicions. I've got my f-ing suspicions.

Tyjae Spears has avoided more tackles per touch (33.4%) than any RB in the league during the last three seasons. He's a fun dude to watch with the football in his hands. The new coaching staff might not view Spears as starter material due to size concerns (5-9, 20), but you could imagine what it'd be like if they did! What Spears might lack in pure handcuff upside — Nicholas Singleton could feasibly take most of Tony Pollard's early-down work should an injury occur — he makes up for having a bigger weekly pass-game role than most backups.

Tyler Allgeier is NFL's all-time leader for most career touches without a fumble (737) and also earned PFF's second-highest pass-blocking grade among RBs in 2025. Cool, right? The problem: It's tough to expect ANY standalone value as long as Jeremiyah Love is healthy, and even if the rookie misses time, it's not like this offense possesses sky-high scoring upside. I'd consider bumping Allgeier up a tier should James Conner exit the equation.

MarShawn Lloyd has a very long, sad injury history, though it's not like the rising third-year talent has experienced any MAJOR long-term setbacks in recent years. Maybe I just need to talk to my therapist more, but Lloyd's explosive pass-down ability in a good offense headlined by an RB currently dealing with some off-the-field issues sure seems to make him a solid LATE-round dart.

Dylan Sampson has some enticing per-route efficiency numbers that are up there with the league's best pass-down backs. Maybe coacb Todd Monken is more inclined to split things between Sampson and Quinshon Judkins than former coach Kevin Stefanski was? You can argue Sampson is a cheaper Tyjae Spears … or a more expensive Justice Hill. Either way: There's at least some potential for standalone goodness considering the pass-game ability at hand, while the 2024 SEC leading rusher also profiles as the fairly clear next-man-up should Judkins miss any game action.

Ray Davis managed to command 23 of 27 (85%) backfield carries and targets in his *one* career game with James Cook sidelined. He racked up 152 total yards in that contest — this is a solid player in a great offense. Still, Davis was a bit more involved on a weekly basis in 2024 vs. 2025 — it's possible Ty Johnson evens things out in a larger sample. For now, Davis should be considered the primary handcuff in Buffalo, and just a bit more clarity surrounding this pecking order could get him to rise into Tier 3.

Tier 5: We're Saying there's a Chance

Expect a committee of sorts should the starter go down, but there's at least *some* intrigue.

Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal are the next men up behind Omarion Hampton in Los Angeles. The former pint-sized speedster ranks second in the Super Bowl era in career yards per carry if you move the minimum rush attempt threshold low enough. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel allegedly put up "Wanted" posters for Mitchell outside of GM Joe Hortiz's office. A high-volume role seems unlikely, but 10-12 opportunities per game could still go a long way considering the speed and coordinator at hand. Then again, are we positive this will only be a two-RB situation? Vidal cleared 115 rushing yards on three separate occasions last season and might be the "Ray Davis" here in terms of being the real handcuff option despite Mitchell being more involved during a normal week where everyone is healthy.

Kaelon Black and Jordan James are seemingly battling it out to gain one of the more valuable roles in all of fantasy football. Now, the 49ers are usually content to leave Christian McCaffrey on the field more than just about any RB in the league — neither Black nor James has a prayer of supplying consistent standalone value — but both would immediately be fetching SERIOUS dollar bills on the waiver wire should an injury occur. Black deserves to be treated as the frontrunner after being selected with the 90th overall pick last April, but this is one of the more important and consequential RB2 battles to keep an eye on as we get into training camp.

Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are in line to probably form a two-back committee of sorts if Breece Hall were to miss time. The favorite is the 250-pound rhinoceros who is still somehow just 22, but Davis' pass-down ability shouldn't be completely discounted. It'd be a lot cooler if this offense wasn't going to probably suck, but hey, Allen is a decent enough LATE-round dart at the position.

Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks are the two men behind Chase Brown. While Perine was clearly the No. 2 RB throughout 2025 and is expected to get more standalone touches, it is fair to wonder if Brooks would get a larger role in the event of an injury (similar to Ray Davis). After all, Perine will be 31 in September and hasn't had more than 95 rush attempts in a season since 2017. This also feels like a situation where an injury to Brown could VERY easily compel the Bengals' organization to bring in outside competition to the room.

Tier 6: Muddled Committees and/or Unknown Backfields

What a complete mess. Ask your dog to pick. Call Grandma and see what she thinks. Their guesses are as good as mine as to what happens if RB1 goes down in these spots, and there seems to be at least some potential that a veteran could be brought in if disaster strikes.

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