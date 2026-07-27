Rankings are cool and all, but as any fellow fantasy nerd knows: Tier-based drafting is really where it's at. This is because â€” get this â€” sometimes us alleged fantasy experts can be wrong, so it's best to embrace this horrifying reality by grouping similarly ranked players into tiers instead of pretending like we're going to get every single individual ranking correct.
Cool? Cool: What follows are my preseason TE tiers along with some quick fun facts as well as one bigger picture question for each individual tier.Â
As always: It's a great day to be great.
Tier 1: THE TE1
- TE1 Brock Bowers: One season removed from probably the single best rookie season the position has ever seen. Even last year's injury-riddled relative disaster produced â€¦ PPR TE2 production on a per-game basis. New head coach Klint Kubiak called Bowers, "A football robot from heaven." That seems good!
Key question: Should you prioritize Brock Bowers in Round 2 of your fantasy draft?
Well, the man is currently the only tight end to average 15-plus PPR points per game for his career â€¦ ever. Biased small-sample-size propaganda aside, Bowers spent his first season putting up massive numbers catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder (nightmare blunt rotation) before following things with more top-tier per-game goodness despite dealing with various knee injuries along the way.
This sure looks like one of the league's better football players to me!
Now, Bowers will (again) have to adjust to life with a different QB and play-caller, but that's no reason to refrain from being awfully optimistic about a big-time season. This offensive environment as a whole *could* actually be fairly fantasy-friendly -- especially compared to what Bowers was dealing with last season:
- The QB room shouldn't be confused as a juggernaut unit, but Kirk Cousins helped Kyle Pitts do VERY cool things down the stretch of last season, and Fernando Mendoza was picked No. 1 overall for a reason.
- New head coach Klint Kubiak managed to get the most out of Derek Carr and Sam Darnold during the last two seasons. He was also happy to make Jaxon Smith-Njigba the engine of the entire offense, something that is firmly on the table for Bowers considering our next point.
- This is arguably the league's single-most shallow WR room. I'd probably say Miami is worse, but yeah: Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech profile as CLEAR complementary options behind Bowers, who trails only Trey McBride (140 vs. 135) in projected targets ahead of this season.
My rationale for preferring Bowers to McBride comes down to: 1) The belief that while both are great football players, the former stud is better, 2.) There's less overall target competition on the table for Bowers, and 3) I have far more faith in the Kubia-Cousins/Mendoza ticket than LaFleur-Brissett/Beck.Â
Accordingly, I have been happy to go after Bowers in Round 2 of fantasy drafts of pretty much all shapes and sizes. In fact, my go-to draft strategy this season is "Super Bowers" -- we get a stud RB in Round 1, Bowers in Round 2 and then spend the next 4-5 rounds taking stud receivers until that position dries up, at which point we'll find our QB and load up the RB room with handcuffs and guys in murky committees.
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Tier 2: Overall TE1 Upside
- TE2 Colston Loveland: Racked up 48 targets during the Bears' final four games -- 21 more than Caleb Williams' next-most targeted receiver! Among rookies, Loveland's per-route yards and target efficiency were better than anyone not named Brock Bowers over the last decade. The bet on Loveland over McBride comes down to FAR superior trust in the Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson partnership producing a top-tier scoring offense. Loveland's cheaper Round 4 ADP is the icing on the cake.
- TE3 Trey McBride: His average of 17.1 PPR points per game the last two seasons ranks seventh among tight ends *and* wide receivers! That said, it'd be a lot easier to buy into McBride's Round 3 price tag if he was guaranteed to get 17 games from Jacoby Brissett -- don't be surprised if Gardner Minshew and/or Carson Beck are taking snaps during the fantasy playoffs. It's this latter expectation that has me worried enough to drop McBride to third here.
- TE4 Tyler Warren: One of just six rookie tight ends to post top-12 PPR per-game numbers the last decade, and the returns likely would have been even better if he wasn't forced to play with a literal Grandpa down the stretch of 2025. Don't be surprised if Warren leads this offense in targets -- he largely ate in the same sort of underneath and intermediate areas of the field as the departed Michael Pittman.
Key question: What tight ends are projected to lead their offense in targets?
RotoWire projections have the following five tight ends in line to work as their respective passing game's No. 1 options:
- Cardinals TE Trey McBride (140)
- Raiders TE Brock Bowers (135)
- Bears TE Colston Loveland (119)
- Colts TE Tyler Warren (119)
- Browns TE Harold Fannin (116)
Loveland's inclusion feels especially pertinent considering he's the only one attached to an offense that we feel overly good about ahead of 2026. Consider: Vegas preseason implied scoring ranks have the Cardinals (31st), Raiders (28th), Browns (30th) and Colts (16th) as bad to average offenses, while the Bears rank 10th!
It's not a given that Loveland manages to separate from Luther Burden and Rome Odunze enough to post top-3 numbers over the entire season. Maybe Caleb Williams struggles to make a Year 3 leap. But man, the stretch run of 2025 sure was fun, and more of the same in 2026 could lead to some VERY interesting convos in the dynasty streets considering Loveland's long-term setup sure looks like it's superior compared to the rest of the league's top options at the position.
Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts.
Tier 3: We are Fans, but have at Least *One* Concern
- TE5 Kyle Pitts: 11-166-3 eruption in Week 15 was a helluva drug, and a Jay-Z level encore is in play considering the play-caller (David Njoku and Harold Fannin have four top-8 seasons since 2022) and QB (Tua got a LOT out of Jonnu Smith and Darren Waller). But man: The splits with and without Drake London are pretty damning.
- TE6 Sam LaPorta: Has posted TE3, TE9 and TE7 finishes in PPR points per game during his first three seasons, and now gets the same play-caller (Drew Petzing) who force-fed Trey McBride the football. Of course, there's a bit more target competition on the table in Detroit than in Arizona, and I don't love the fact that LaPorta is coming back from back surgery.
- TE7 Tucker Kraft:First-team all-fun, Kraft managed to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge his way to TE2 production before suffering a torn ACL -- an injury that is expected to lead to him starting training camp on the PUP list, even if his Week 1 availability isn't too much of a concern. Still, Kraft's low-aDOT role puts a lot of pressure on him to make the absolute most out of his opportunities to keep up the elite fantasy production.
- TE8 Harold Fannin: Led all tight ends in tackles avoided (29) last season. The man is a BEAST with the football in his hands. The full list of rookie tight ends to catch at least 70 passes for 700 yards and at least five touchdowns is pretty damn sweet: Fannin, Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta and three-time All-Pro Keith Jackson. Ravens tight ends led the NFL in touchdowns (by 9!) during Todd Monken's three seasons calling plays in Baltimore. Of course, the Cleveland QB situation leaves a LOT to be desired, and the team's new early-round WR competition could make repeating last year's target-hog ways more difficult.
Key question: Do top-scoring fantasy tight ends typically have a high or low average target depth?
This question is particularly relevant for Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin and Sam LaPorta, who were regularly featured far closer to the line of scrimmage than some of their high-scoring counterparts last season.
Of course, this role didn't exactly prevent each from putting up rather great numbers last season, but what about for the best of the best? Have the top-3 fantasy tight ends typically been used more downfield in the past?
Answer: Usually, yes! In fact, 2019 George Kittle (6.1) is the only top-3 scoring tight end over the last decade to carry an average target depth under 6.5 yards. Now, we saw McBride and Bowers get there with 6.5 and 6.6 average target depths in 2024, and Travis Kelce has two top-scoring seasons under seven, but still: We've generally seen BIG seasons from the position feature all sorts of fantasy-friendly volume with at least some level of downfield role.
This doesn't mean we should fade this bucket of tight ends, but I do question if any involved party has a clear enough path to a massive boom season to warrant a click inside the first six-to-seven rounds of any given draft. This is why knowing your fantasy provider's ADP can be so important: I don't love the idea of taking Tucker Kraft on Sleeper (TE6, pick 67.8) this season, but over on ESPN (TE11, 108.1)? Sign me up!
Tier 4: Top-5 Upside After You Consume a Kona Big Wave or 3
- TE9 Mark Andrews: Career-low marks in receiving yards (422) and yards per target (6) weren't ideal, but suddenly Andrews is the only show in town after Isaiah Likely (Giants) and Charlie Kolar (Chargers) took their talents elsewhere in free agency. Throw in promising underlying numbers in separation-based metrics from Fantasy Points (TE6) and ESPN (TE1!), and the soon-to-be 31-year-old is a quality bounce-back bet as the likely No. 2 target earner from Lamar Jackson.
- TE10 Isaiah Likely: A broken foot in August sabotaged his 2025 campaign, but when healthy: Likely has the sort of YAC ability to make the most out of any low-aDOT/screen targets thrown his way, and his penchant for getting open during the scramble drill could mesh pretty damn great with Jaxson Dart. Throw in the high-priced contract (one of only six tight ends making at least $40M) and utter lack of target competition at TE and WR alike, and it's easy to see why Likely is such a popular late-round pick this season.
- TE11 Dalton Kincaid: Never surpassed a 55 percent snap rate at any point last season, but still managed to finish right around where he's being drafted thanks to easily being the league's most efficient player at the position on a per-route basis. Hell, even including wide receivers, only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacuaaveraged more yards per route run than Kincaid last year! It'd make sense if the Bills play Kincaid more often in 2026 if his knee is truly in a better spot (like Kincaid has said himself). This is a pretty damn great example of buying a tight end closer to their floor than ceiling.
- TE12 George Kittle: Week 1 availability is a concern coming off last season's torn Achilles, but there's been optimism throughout the offseason that the longtime stud tight end will be back sooner rather than later. 33 in October, it's possible Kittle's best years are in the rear-view mirror, but then again, we've never had a cheaper price tag to find out. Backup Jake Tonges supplied low-end TE1 production in Kittle's absence last season.
- TE13 Travis Kelce: The reigning TE10 in PPR points per game actually improved his YAC in a meaningful way in 2025 following a consistent three-year slide. Of course, the difference in Kelce's average of 11.4 PPR points per game and the TE16 was â€¦ 1.1 fantasy points. He ran pretty hot with Rashee Rice (8 games played) and Xavier Worthy (14) both being out for chunks of last season. Tight ends do age better than other skill positions, but the recent history of high-end 36-year-old fantasy performers at the position is nearly non-existent.
- TE14 Jake Ferguson: On the one hand, Jake Ferguson's 82-600-8 receiving line was good enough to work as the TE11 in PPR points per game. On the other hand, he boasted bottom-5 efficiency and largely benefited from averaging 18.6 PPR points per game in four games without Lamb compared to just 9.4 with him. Still, we're talking about the undisputed No. 1 TE of most people's idea of a top-5 passing game in the NFL who has seen triple-digit targets in his last two fully healthy seasons. Probably shouldn't overthink things!
- TE15 Dallas Goedert: Credit to Goedert for scoring 13 touchdowns in 16 games (including playoffs) last season, though the 31-year-old veteran also averaged a career-low 9.9 yards per reception. In fact, eight of those 13 scores came from inside the 5-yard line, and a look at the film reveals that the level of difficulty wasn't exactly sky-high on many of them. That said: The absence of A.J. Brown does indeed provide a boost to Goedert -- he (again) projects as Jalen Hurts' primary red-zone target inside an offense that should be better overall.
- TE16 Chig Okonkwo: Okonkwo had an absurdly efficient rookie season in a part-time role and has continued to flash afterwards. The man is a legit YAC threat out there! It's a similar bet here as Likely: A fun player in a new, fairly wide-open offense with a young QB we like alongside a potential newfound every-down role given the solid free agency investment (3 years, $27 million). It does seem like a matter of when, not if, the Commanders add a wide receiver to the equation, but Chiggy remains the last of the late-round darts that you can really feel good about when it comes to a true upside scenario.
Key question: How often do late-round tight ends even work out in fantasy land?
Not all that often! Overall, there have been just 18 tight ends who managed to score 12-plus PPR points per game (minimum 8 games) AND were drafted as the TE10 or later in fantasy drafts. ADP is from ESPN leagues since 2017 (as far back as I can find).
The results:Â
New offense, new me: 5 of the 18 tight ends (28%) were in a new situation, whether that be a veteran joining a new team (2024 Jonnu Smith, 2018 Eric Ebron), a talented rookie (2023 Sam LaPorta, 2024 Brock Bowers), or in one strange case: Darren Waller changing positions to tight end after his initial season with the Raiders.
High-scoring offense not required: The average scoring rank of the group's offense: 16. Median: 17.5. This lines up with previous research I've done that indicates high-end fantasy tight ends are far less reliant on being in a high-scoring offense than other positions.
Less competition, the better: Almost none of these guys had much WR pass-game competition to worry about. And if they did, it was usually just one high-end receiver. The only real exceptions were 2021 Gronk (Evans, Godwin, AB), 2019 Austin Hooper (Julio, Ridley), 2025 Dallas Goedert (AJB, DeVonta), 2024 Jonnu Smith (Tyreek, Waddle) and 2021 Dalton Schultz (CeeDee, Cooper).
No country for old men: The average age: 26.7. Median: 25. This is the age range where we usually see the most top-performing fantasy tight ends, independent of this study. 2024 Taysom Hill (34), 2021 Gronk (32), 2018 Jared Cook (31) and 2025 Goedert (30) were the only 30-plus-year-olds to qualify.
The outliers: The only four tight ends who weren't in a new offense AND had ample pass-game competition: 2019 Hooper, 2021 Schultz, 2021 Gronk and 2025 Goedert. The former three benefited from playing with immensely productive passing games led by longtime stud QBs, while the latter had some of the wildest fantasy-friendly goal-line usage that I've ever seen. I mean, look at this.
Removing the olds and dudes in very crowded passing games reveals my top-3 favorite late-round tight ends of 2026: Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely and Chig Okonkwo. Each is generally being drafted in a range that feels about where they will be ranked should they be forced to operate in more of a 60 percent route role -- giving them some MAJOR upside should a full-time role come to fruition, something that does appear to be firmly on the table considering the rather steep investment that was made to acquire each in the first place.
Tier 5: Could be on the Cover of Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles
- TE17 Hunter Henry: It sure felt like 2025 went about as well as possible for Henry â€¦ and he still couldn't quite finish inside the position's top-12 options. Credit to the 31-year-old veteran for breaking the 700-yard mark for the first time in his career, but should we really feel good about a newfound ceiling with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs now in town? Henry is nothing more than a classic touchdown-dependent TE2 who will never, EVER instill a single ounce of fear into your opponent.
- TE18 Juwan Johnson: Similar to Henry: Last year was essentially the perfect runout for Juwan â€¦ and all we got was a borderline TE1 finish. Credit to the 29-year-old veteran for making plenty out of his 102 targetsâ€“only Trey McBride and Kyle Pitts had more receiving yards among tight endsâ€“but we saw his participation go from nearly every snap during September to consistently in the 60-75 percent range down the stretch. Don't be surprised if Noah Fant and Oscar Delp continue to squeeze opportunities.
- TE19 Kenyon Sadiq: The freaky athlete has a helluva hurdle and was a big-time threat after the catch at Oregon. While a whopping 34 percent of his career targets were screens, that actually leaves him in pretty damn great company among recent day-one and -two draft picks at the position. Throwing a late-round dart at the 16th overall pick is rational enough, but don't be surprised if Mason Taylor is annoyingly involved inside this fairly crowded, yet low-ceiling, Geno Smith-led passing game.
- TE20 Brenton Strange: The Jaguars suddenly have 36 million reasons to make sure they keep Mr. Strange plenty involved in the game plan. That's good for the 10th-highest contract value of any player at the position! Credit to the man for averaging 11.1 PPR points per game (TE12) in Weeks 12-18 last season, but it's tough to build too much of a bull case here without multiple Jaguars WRs missing serious time. Still, there's a path to a spike touchdown season here should the T-Law and Liam Coen take a leap in their second year together.
- TE21 Oronde Gadsden: Blew up fantasy football with 7-68-0, 7-164-1, 5-77-1 and 5-68-0 receiving lines in Weeks 6-9 â€¦Â before averaging just 27 yards per game the rest of the way. The demonstrated ceiling keeps Gadsden from falling into the next tier, but should we really expect priority treatment after the Chargers went out of their way to add both Charlie Kolar and David Njoku? That said: If you're going to throw a late-round dart at a tight end, you might as well aim for the dude with the most upside -- and that sure looks like Gadsden.
Key question: Are rookie tight ends booming more than usual in recent years?
A little bit! There have only been six rookie tight ends to post top-12 numbers in PPR points per game over the last decade, and four took place during the last three years.
- 2017 Evan Engram
- 2021 Kyle Pitts
- 2023 Sam LaPorta
- 2024 Brock Bowers
- 2025 Tyler Warren
- 2025 Harold Fannin
Of course, seemingly the only real contender for this ahead of 2026 appears to be Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq. The 21-year-old playmaker was drafted 16th overall for a reason, though it's fair to have concerns about a part-time role coming to fruition with rising second-year TE Mason Taylor perhaps viewed as a more traditional inline option. There also might not be too many extra targets in the underneath areas of the field due to the presence of fellow YAC-beasts Omar Cooper and Breece Hall. This is all before considering the possibility that this team kinda sucks! After all, the two main parties in charge of leading the offense are 36-year-old journeyman Geno Smith and new OC Frank Reich, who hasn't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt in recent years.
Then again, Sadiq is awfully cheap in fantasy land for someone who, again, just got drafted in the top half of the first round. While drafters should REALLY try to have a better option to start in the early parts of the season, I don't mind tacking Sadiq on as my TE2 on squads that waited until the double-digit rounds to address the position in the first place.
Tier 6: We Live on a Rock that Floats in Space. Maybe this Could Work!
- TE22 T.J. Hockenson: Finished as THE TE2 in 2023 before slipping to TE18 and TE27 during the last two seasons, though the former boom was HEAVILY aided by Justin Jefferson missing half the season. The fact that Hockenson finished last August as the TE5 in ADP and now should get some level of a QB upgrade does add some intrigue, but he's fairly easily projected as this offense's No. 4 pass-game option.
- TE23 Dalton Schultz: Has posted TE11, TE28 and TE15 campaigns in PPR points per game during his three seasons with the Texans. Like with Hockenson, there's an argument that the low-ADP is a signal that Schultz is priced closer to his floor than ceiling, though it's tough to envision TOO high of heights for any pass-catcher not named Nico Collins in Houston. Please don't actively plan on starting anybody in this tier in Week 1 -- even if there's a fire.
- TE24 Greg Dulcich: Posted some borderline erotic per-route efficiency numbers last season and could vie for the team lead in targets inside this barren passing attack. Of course, nobody would be surprised if, 1) Malik Willis finishes with less than 3,000 passing yards, and 2) Dulcich is pigeon-holed as more of a part-time player (like he has been for basically his entire career).
- TE25 Terrance Ferguson: The best upside dart of this group, Ferguson might have only had 11 receptions last season â€¦ but they were a fun 11 receptions! Sean McVay has certainly had some nice things to say about him, though McVay tends to have nice things to say about most of his guys during the offseason. Still, the Rams' current lackluster pass-catcher depth chart behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adamscould be an indication that Ferguson essentially works as the WR3 in this high-flying offense.
- TE26 Gunnar Helm: Like Dulcich, Helm had some quality per-route efficiency numbers if you move the minimum threshold low enough. Also like Dulcich, it's hard to paint too optimistic of a scenario here for the passing game as a whole, and Helm has even less overall target upside. Fine enough LATE-round TE3 on a best ball team or in a TE premium league? Sure, but otherwise, no need to get too wild here.
- TE27 AJ Barner: Fun fact: Barner was the NFL's best short-yardage *rusher* in terms of first down percentage on 3rd/4th down carries with three or fewer yards to go (87.5%). Only one of the Seahawks' tush push aficionado's rush attempts went for six points, but either way, hell yeah! Maybe Barner spikes in the touchdown department on a Seahawks team that could be forced to throw the ball more often, but the return of Elijah Arroyo could also make this more of a rotation.
Key question: What offenses produced the most tight end fantasy points as a whole last season?
The top-5 offenses in TOTAL team tight end PPR points last season:
- Cardinals (Top-scorer: Trey McBride TE1)
- Rams (Top-scorer: Colby Parkinson TE22)
- 49ers (Top-scorer: George Kittle TE2)
- Bills (Top-scorer: Dalton Kincaid TE14)
- Browns (Top-scorer: Harold Fannin TE8)
That's right: Rams tight ends managed to out-score everyone other than the Cardinals, yet didn't have a single player crack the position's top-20 options on a per-game basis. Such is life with so many different dudes involved, but maybe someone can emerge as the lead guy this season?
Enter: Terrance Ferguson, who didn't exactly have a ton of opportunities last season, but hey, he did some good things with them! Nobody averaged more yards per reception (21) at the position, and a whopping 52 percent of his targets came on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield -- no other tight end reached 21 percent.
Having such a heavy downfield role isn't necessarily the best thing in the world in fantasy land if it limits other opportunities, but it's a skill that many at the position simply don't have in the first place. Theoretically, it's easier to forecast someone catching more underneath passes than trying to talk yourself into someone having the requisite athleticism and talent needed to stretch the field.
Sadly (for T-Ferg truthers), the Rams still employ Colby Parkinson â€¦ and Tyler Higbee â€¦ and Davis Allen â€¦ and they drafted Purdue/Ohio State product Max Klare. The most likely scenario is AGAIN a by-committee system that renders all parties involved as non-viable fantasy options, though Ferguson does stand out in this tier as someone with the talent and offensive environment to THRIVE with a full-time role. He's a fine last-round dart to throw in an effort to perhaps get ahead of a surprising Week 1 usage boost -- something that could literally have him knocking on the TE1 door as soon as Week 2.Â
Tier 7: No way â€¦ Absolutely No Way â€¦ But Maybe
- TE28 Cade Otton: We saw some big-time upside from Otton back in 2024 when he peeled off 8-100-0, 9-81-2 and 8-77-1 receiving lines in three games with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined â€¦ and then he went 21 long, cold games afterward before finding the end zone again. Otton will be on the waiver wire radar if multiple Buccaneers are out.
- TE29 Evan Engram: Never played even 60 percent of the offense's snaps in a game during his first year in Denver. While fantasy managers have been chasing the ghost of Jimmy Graham for a good decade at this point, Benjamin Watson (TE8) and Jared Cook (TE9) are the only other tight ends who have managed to post top-12 numbers at the position during Payton's 18 seasons as a head ball coach. Justin Joly is a threat to take over at some point.
- TE30 Colby Parkinson: Scored nine touchdowns last season, which is more than pretty much any other undrafted fantasy football prospect can say! Of course, the return of Tyler Higbee, addition of Max Klare and potential ascension of Colby Parkinson make it unlikely Parkinson repeats those heroics. Then again, it certainly doesn't cost anything to find out!
- TE31 Mike Gesicki: Could Big Mike supply a few usable weeks in fantasy land? Sure, and the odds increase if one of the top dogs at wide receiver are sidelined, but c'mon: Gesicki reached 50 yards in just one game all of last season, and we didn't even get full-time roles in Week 13 (28% snap rate) or Week 15 (57%) when Higgins specifically was sidelined. I wouldn't be surprised if Erick All is the most-productive tight end in Cincy this season.
- TE32 Michael Mayer: The 24-year-old former 35th overall pick peaked with 5-50-1 and 9-89-0 performances in Week 6 and Week 17 last season, but it's not like he got much going otherwise even with Brock Bowers only playing 12 games. Still, this lackluster (to be nice) WR room sure looks like the sort of group that could coerce a play-caller to lean on multi-TE formations, and a superior overall offensive environment could help produce some pre-2026 Isaiah Likely-esque "handcuff" upside here. I continue to stash Mayer in dynasty land. Dozens of us still believe!
- TE33 Eli Stowers: 2026 sure looks like it could be a red-shirt year of sorts for the Vanderbilt product: Veterans like Johnny Mundt and Grant Calcaterra offer a LOT more in the blocking department behind longtime starter Dallas Goedert. Throw in the reality that slot snaps could be at least a little hard to come by behind first-rounder Makai Lemon, and it's tough to paint too rosy a bull case without injuries occurring.
- TE34 Pat Freiermuth: The NFL's sixth-highest paid TE in terms of total contract value ($48.4 million), maybe we see a more consistent full-time role for Muth this season with Jonnu and Arthur Smith out of the picture. Still, Mike McCarthy has leaned on 11 personnel in more offenses than not during his coaching career, and extra snaps in the slot will have to come at the expense of Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson. Freiermuth is just one year removed from a TE14 (9.9 PPR points per game) finish; it's just tough to see too many targets going his way inside an offense not exactly expected to light up the scoreboard every week.
- TE35 Darnell Washington: The NFL's seventh-highest paid TE in terms of total contract value ($42 million), Washington's YAC mixtape is more fun than any player in the league. Aaron Rodgers really does seem to enjoy getting Washington red-zone opportunities, but ultimately we're talking about a guy who didn't manage to post a 40 percent route rate last season. Enjoy the red-zone highlights, though!
- TE36 Charlie Kolar: Widely viewed as more of a block-first tight end, which makes sense considering the massive human being (6-foot-6, 265) was indeed mostly used in that capacity with the Ravens (30-409-4 in 47 games). Then again, Kolar racked up a whopping 2,181 receiving yards and 23 scores in four seasons at Iowa State. Those numbers stack up pretty damn favorably with fantasy's best players at the position! The most likely scenario for the Chargers is a three-man committee of sorts, but Kolar's underrated skill-set perhaps gives him the best odds of leading the way in total snaps.
- TE37 David Njoku: Peeled off three consecutive productive seasons in 2022 (TE8 in PPR points per game), 2023 (TE7), and 2024 (TE4) before dudding badly in 2025 (TE28) due to various knee injuries as well as the emergence of Harold Fannin. The path to a full-time role with the Chargers doesn't seem too clear due to Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar respectively offering a bit more in the receiving and blocking departments.
- TE38 Erick All: Head coach Zac Taylor has had a lot of good (and funny) things to say about All this offseason. We've unfortunately only seen All play in nine games since he was drafted back in 2024, but he did post top-20 numbers in yards per route run (1.49) and targets per route run (20.8%) among 57 tight ends. The problem is that expecting guys like Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson to completely go away feels like wishful thinking, likely leaving All as a better real-life option than fantasy asset should the injury gods decide to not be dicks for once.
- TE39 Ja'Tavion Sanders: Carolina is generally happy to rotate each of Sanders, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. While the former tight end was the most involved member in this passing game, we're talking about a part-time complementary piece in an offense not exactly expected to be very good and a coach in Dave Canales that has fed the position the NFL's third-fewest targets since taking over in 2024.
- TE40 Justin Joly: Joker starts with J. Justin starts with J. And Joly starts with J. See where I'm going here? Anyway, Evan Engram will probably continue to be the primary tight end, but his long-term standing is pretty weak -- it's not out of the equation for Joly to beat out the soon-to-be 32-year-old veteran. Still, like with the Panthers, it's tough to be too hyped with this offense having plenty of other places to go with the football. The Broncos also rank *checks notes* dead last in targets to tight ends since Sean Payton took over back in 2023.
Key question: Who is the best dynasty tight end to stash in deeper leagues?
I know my answer: Michael Mayer.
Here's my four-pronged case:
- Mayer remains just 25 years young entering year four. The former 35th overall pick racked up 2,099 yards and scored 18 touchdowns during his three seasons in South Bend -- both school records!
- The man gets his work done as a real inline tight end (6-4, 249) during a time when many are essentially imposters who are actually glorified slot receivers.
- Opportunities have been scarce, but we have seen 9-89-0, 5-75-0, 7-68-0 and 5-50-1 performances when thrust into bigger roles during his three-year career.
- There's at least some potential for Mayer to handle something close to a full-time role alongside Brock Bowers in an offense with so little firepower at wide receiver. If not, he's set to hit free agency after this season.
Dynasty ADP has Mayer as a non-existent TE39. Stashing a little-used lottery ticket might not be feasible in leagues with smaller benches, but few players at the position have as enticing a 12-month window where we could see things rise in a HURRY should the talent win out and/or a new-and-improved situation emerge.