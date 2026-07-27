Ian Hartitz offers his tight end tiers for the 2026 fantasy football season and analyzes which TEs to target in fantasy drafts. Colston Loveland no matter what?

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Rankings are cool and all, but as any fellow fantasy nerd knows: Tier-based drafting is really where it's at. This is because, get this, sometimes us alleged fantasy experts can be wrong, so it's best to embrace this horrifying reality by grouping similarly ranked players into tiers instead of pretending like we're going to get every single individual ranking correct.

Cool? Cool: What follows are my preseason TE tiers along with some quick fun facts as well as one bigger picture question for each individual tier.Â

As always: It's a great day to be great.

Tier 1: THE TE1

TE1 Brock Bowers: One season removed from probably the single best rookie season the position has ever seen. Even last year's injury-riddled relative disaster produced PPR TE2 production on a per-game basis! New head coach Klint Kubiak called Bowers, "A football robot from heaven." That seems good!

Key question: Should you prioritize Brock Bowers in Round 2 of your fantasy draft?

Well, the man is currently the only tight end to average 15-plus PPR points per game for his career, ever! Biased small-sample-size propaganda aside, Bowers spent his first season putting up massive numbers catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder (nightmare blunt rotation) before following things with more top-tier per-game goodness despite dealing with various knee injuries along the way.

This sure looks like one of the league's better football players to me!

Now, Bowers will (again) have to adjust to life with a different QB and play-caller, but that's no reason to refrain from being awfully optimistic about a big-time season. This offensive environment as a whole *could* actually be fairly fantasy-friendly -- especially compared to what Bowers was dealing with last season:

My rationale for preferring Bowers to McBride comes down to: 1) The belief that while both are great football players, the former stud is better, 2.) There's less overall target competition on the table for Bowers, and 3) I have far more faith in the Kubia-Cousins/Mendoza ticket than LaFleur-Brissett/Beck.Â

Accordingly, I have been happy to go after Bowers in Round 2 of fantasy drafts of pretty much all shapes and sizes. In fact, my go-to draft strategy this season is "Super Bowers" -- we get a stud RB in Round 1, Bowers in Round 2 and then spend the next 4-5 rounds taking stud receivers until that position dries up, at which point we'll find our QB and load up the RB room with handcuffs and guys in murky committees.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Tier 2: Overall TE1 Upside

Key question: What tight ends are projected to lead their offense in targets?

RotoWire projections have the following five tight ends in line to work as their respective passing game's No. 1 options:

Loveland's inclusion feels especially pertinent considering he's the only one attached to an offense that we feel overly good about ahead of 2026. Consider: Vegas preseason implied scoring ranks have the Cardinals (31st), Raiders (28th), Browns (30th) and Colts (16th) as bad to average offenses, while the Bears rank 10th!

It's not a given that Loveland manages to separate from Luther Burden and Rome Odunze enough to post top-3 numbers over the entire season. Maybe Caleb Williams struggles to make a Year 3 leap. But man, the stretch run of 2025 sure was fun, and more of the same in 2026 could lead to some VERY interesting convos in the dynasty streets considering Loveland's long-term setup sure looks like it's superior compared to the rest of the league's top options at the position.

Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts.

Tier 3: We are Fans, but have at Least *One* Concern

Key question: Do top-scoring fantasy tight ends typically have a high or low average target depth?

This question is particularly relevant for Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin and Sam LaPorta, who were regularly featured far closer to the line of scrimmage than some of their high-scoring counterparts last season.

Of course, this role didn't exactly prevent each from putting up rather great numbers last season, but what about for the best of the best? Have the top-3 fantasy tight ends typically been used more downfield in the past?

Answer: Usually, yes! In fact, 2019 George Kittle (6.1) is the only top-3 scoring tight end over the last decade to carry an average target depth under 6.5 yards. Now, we saw McBride and Bowers get there with 6.5 and 6.6 average target depths in 2024, and Travis Kelce has two top-scoring seasons under seven, but still: We've generally seen BIG seasons from the position feature all sorts of fantasy-friendly volume with at least some level of downfield role.

This doesn't mean we should fade this bucket of tight ends, but I do question if any involved party has a clear enough path to a massive boom season to warrant a click inside the first six-to-seven rounds of any given draft. This is why knowing your fantasy provider's ADP can be so important: I don't love the idea of taking Tucker Kraft on Sleeper (TE6, pick 67.8) this season, but over on ESPN (TE11, 108.1)? Sign me up!

Tier 4: Top-5 Upside After You Consume a Kona Big Wave or 3

Key question: How often do late-round tight ends even work out in fantasy land?

Not all that often! Overall, there have been just 18 tight ends who managed to score 12-plus PPR points per game (minimum 8 games) AND were drafted as the TE10 or later in fantasy drafts. ADP is from ESPN leagues since 2017 (as far back as I can find).

The results:Â

New offense, new me: 5 of the 18 tight ends (28%) were in a new situation, whether that be a veteran joining a new team (2024 Jonnu Smith, 2018 Eric Ebron), a talented rookie (2023 Sam LaPorta, 2024 Brock Bowers), or in one strange case: Darren Waller changing positions to tight end after his initial season with the Raiders.

High-scoring offense not required: The average scoring rank of the group's offense: 16. Median: 17.5. This lines up with previous research I've done that indicates high-end fantasy tight ends are far less reliant on being in a high-scoring offense than other positions.

Less competition, the better: Almost none of these guys had much WR pass-game competition to worry about. And if they did, it was usually just one high-end receiver. The only real exceptions were 2021 Gronk (Evans, Godwin, AB), 2019 Austin Hooper (Julio, Ridley), 2025 Dallas Goedert (AJB, DeVonta), 2024 Jonnu Smith (Tyreek, Waddle) and 2021 Dalton Schultz (CeeDee, Cooper).

No country for old men: The average age: 26.7. Median: 25. This is the age range where we usually see the most top-performing fantasy tight ends, independent of this study. 2024 Taysom Hill (34), 2021 Gronk (32), 2018 Jared Cook (31) and 2025 Goedert (30) were the only 30-plus-year-olds to qualify.

The outliers: The only four tight ends who weren't in a new offense AND had ample pass-game competition: 2019 Hooper, 2021 Schultz, 2021 Gronk and 2025 Goedert. The former three benefited from playing with immensely productive passing games led by longtime stud QBs, while the latter had some of the wildest fantasy-friendly goal-line usage that I've ever seen. I mean, look at this.

Removing the olds and dudes in very crowded passing games reveals my top-3 favorite late-round tight ends of 2026: Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely and Chig Okonkwo. Each is generally being drafted in a range that feels about where they will be ranked should they be forced to operate in more of a 60 percent route role -- giving them some MAJOR upside should a full-time role come to fruition, something that does appear to be firmly on the table considering the rather steep investment that was made to acquire each in the first place.

Tier 5: Could be on the Cover of Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles

Key question: Are rookie tight ends booming more than usual in recent years?

A little bit! There have only been six rookie tight ends to post top-12 numbers in PPR points per game over the last decade, and four took place during the last three years.

Of course, seemingly the only real contender for this ahead of 2026 appears to be Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq. The 21-year-old playmaker was drafted 16th overall for a reason, though it's fair to have concerns about a part-time role coming to fruition with rising second-year TE Mason Taylor perhaps viewed as a more traditional inline option. There also might not be too many extra targets in the underneath areas of the field due to the presence of fellow YAC-beasts Omar Cooper and Breece Hall. This is all before considering the possibility that this team kinda sucks! After all, the two main parties in charge of leading the offense are 36-year-old journeyman Geno Smith and new OC Frank Reich, who hasn't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt in recent years.

Then again, Sadiq is awfully cheap in fantasy land for someone who, again, just got drafted in the top half of the first round. While drafters should REALLY try to have a better option to start in the early parts of the season, I don't mind tacking Sadiq on as my TE2 on squads that waited until the double-digit rounds to address the position in the first place.

Tier 6: We Live on a Rock that Floats in Space. Maybe this Could Work!

Key question: What offenses produced the most tight end fantasy points as a whole last season?

The top-5 offenses in TOTAL team tight end PPR points last season:

That's right: Rams tight ends managed to out-score everyone other than the Cardinals, yet didn't have a single player crack the position's top-20 options on a per-game basis. Such is life with so many different dudes involved, but maybe someone can emerge as the lead guy this season?

Enter: Terrance Ferguson, who didn't exactly have a ton of opportunities last season, but hey, he did some good things with them! Nobody averaged more yards per reception (21) at the position, and a whopping 52 percent of his targets came on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield -- no other tight end reached 21 percent.

Having such a heavy downfield role isn't necessarily the best thing in the world in fantasy land if it limits other opportunities, but it's a skill that many at the position simply don't have in the first place. Theoretically, it's easier to forecast someone catching more underneath passes than trying to talk yourself into someone having the requisite athleticism and talent needed to stretch the field.

Sadly (for T-Ferg truthers), the Rams still employ Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and they drafted Purdue/Ohio State product Max Klare. The most likely scenario is AGAIN a by-committee system that renders all parties involved as non-viable fantasy options, though Ferguson does stand out in this tier as someone with the talent and offensive environment to THRIVE with a full-time role. He's a fine last-round dart to throw in an effort to perhaps get ahead of a surprising Week 1 usage boost -- something that could literally have him knocking on the TE1 door as soon as Week 2.Â

Tier 7: No way. Absolutely No Way. But Maybe

Key question: Who is the best dynasty tight end to stash in deeper leagues?

I know my answer: Michael Mayer.

Here's my four-pronged case:

Mayer remains just 25 years young entering year four. The former 35th overall pick racked up 2,099 yards and scored 18 touchdowns during his three seasons in South Bend -- both school records! The man gets his work done as a real inline tight end (6-4, 249) during a time when many are essentially imposters who are actually glorified slot receivers. Opportunities have been scarce, but we have seen 9-89-0, 5-75-0, 7-68-0 and 5-50-1 performances when thrust into bigger roles during his three-year career. There's at least some potential for Mayer to handle something close to a full-time role alongside Brock Bowers in an offense with so little firepower at wide receiver. If not, he's set to hit free agency after this season.

Dynasty ADP has Mayer as a non-existent TE39. Stashing a little-used lottery ticket might not be feasible in leagues with smaller benches, but few players at the position have as enticing a 12-month window where we could see things rise in a HURRY should the talent win out and/or a new-and-improved situation emerge.