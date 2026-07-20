Because there's really no other great reason to be wary of these guys, right? Chase, Nacua, JSN

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Cool? Cool: What follows are my preseason WR tiers along with some quick fun facts as well as one bigger picture question for each individual tier .

Rankings are cool and all, but as any fellow fantasy nerd knows: Tier-based drafting is really where it's at. This is because — get this — sometimes us alleged fantasy experts can be wrong, so it's best to embrace this horrifying reality by grouping similarly ranked players into tiers instead of pretending like we're going to get every single individual ranking correct.

Rankings are cool and all, but as any fellow fantasy nerd knows: Tier-based drafting is really where it's at. This is because — get this — sometimes us alleged fantasy experts can be wrong, so it's best to embrace this horrifying reality by grouping similarly ranked players into tiers instead of pretending like we're going to get every single individual ranking correct.

Cool? Cool: What follows are my preseason WR tiers along with some quick fun facts as well as one bigger picture question for each individual tier.

As always: It's a great day to be great.

Reminder: You can check out all of Ian's rankings and content with a premium RotoWire subscription. Use code "Ian20" for 20% off.

Check out my QB and RB tiers:

Quarterback Tiers

Running Back Tiers

Tier 1: Stone Cold Baller WR1s

WR1 Ja'Marr Chase : No WR in the history of football has scored more PPR points in the first five seasons of his career.

No WR in the history of football has scored more PPR points in the first five seasons of his career. WR2 Puka Nacua : The all-time WR1 in PPR points per game.

The all-time WR1 in PPR points per game. WR3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba : Massive 2025 breakout saw JSN easily lead the league in target share (36%) and air yard share (49%).

Massive 2025 breakout saw JSN lead the league in target share (36%) and air yard share (49%). WR4 Amon-Ra St. Brown: Three consecutive overall WR4 finishes and is projected to lead the NFL in receptions.

Key question: How stable is the top tier of fantasy wide receivers relative to other positions?

Because there's really no other great reason to be wary of these guys, right? Chase, Nacua, JSN and our one true Sun God deserve to be in any conversation surrounding the league's best real-life receivers, and last season they managed to all return top-4 numbers in PPR points per game.

Answer: Elite fantasy receivers have been a bit more consistent year-over-year compared to QB and RB, though TE rules all.

Percentage of elite top-6 fantasy performers (PPR points per game) to repeat the following season since 2016:

QB: 37%

37% RB: 43%

43% WR: 46%

46% TE: 50%

Somewhat surprisingly, more wide receivers (5) failed to play at least eight games the following season for one reason or another than running backs (4), so the findings aren't simply a result of one position getting injured more often than the other.

The percentages between RB and WR are close enough to refrain from making sweeping takeaways about prioritizing one position over the other; just realize we should feel pretty damn good about each of these ballers keeping on keeping on, considering each remains firmly in his prime and is attached to the same QB and offense that helped him reach ridiculous heights in 2025.

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Tier 2: Overall WR1 Upside

WR5 Justin Jefferson : 17-game target pace of 161 in four seasons with KOC. Arguably the best WR in the league is cheaper than ever and *should* be getting a QB upgrade.

17-game target pace of 161 in four seasons with KOC. Arguably the best WR in the league is cheaper than ever and *should* be getting a QB upgrade. WR6 A.J. Brown : Relatively down 2025 was at least partially influenced by an early season hamstring injury … and he still posted WR1 fantasy numbers. Long-term knee issues be damned, what is a motivated, healthy AJB capable of achieving with the best QB play of his career?

Relatively down 2025 was at least partially influenced by an early season hamstring injury … and he still posted WR1 fantasy numbers. Long-term knee issues be damned, what is a motivated, healthy AJB capable of achieving with the best QB play of his career? WR7 CeeDee Lamb : Just two seasons removed from an overall WR1 finish, Lamb averaged 16.6 PPR points per game and worked as the clear WR1 (116 targets vs. 99) in 12 full games alongside George Pickens last season.

Just two seasons removed from an overall WR1 finish, Lamb averaged 16.6 PPR points per game and worked as the clear WR1 (116 targets vs. 99) in 12 full games alongside George Pickens last season. WR8 Nico Collins : Trails only Puka Nacua in yards per route run the last three seasons; Collins has about as good of a combination of talent, volume, age and (to a lesser extent) QB play as you could ask for.

Trails only Puka Nacua in yards per route run the last three seasons; Collins has about as good of a combination of talent, volume, age and (to a lesser extent) QB play as you could ask for. WR9 Drake London: Has a 17-game pace of 188 targets in 12 career games with Michael Penix. The ceiling is also the roof if Tua Tagovailoa can get back to partying like it's 2022 or 2023.

Key question: What receivers should expect the biggest changes in catchable target rate?

Because Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and even Drake London sure could use a bit better quarterback-ing in 2026 if we want to see each reach their respective sky-high ceilings.

To figure this out, I looked at wide receivers with a top-50 ADP that will catch passes from a new signal-caller in 2026 and calculated the difference between their 2025 catchable target rate and what their new QB achieved. This isn't a perfect science — scheme, average target depth and general offensive environment can all play big factors in this — but hey, it's something!

Answer: Quite a few, including all relevant parties in this tier.

All three relevant receivers in this tier should be seeing improvements in catchable targets this season. The most notable jump from our current involved guys belongs to Jettas, who had the league's ninth-lowest catchable target rate on non-screens last season among 73 qualified players. Here's to hoping Kyler Murray's small sample of superior play carries over to his new offense.

It's also fair to be quite bullish on AJB considering the top receiver in this metric last year was none other than Stefon Diggs (86% catchable target rate). Brown's age (29) and potential long-term knee problems aren't ideal; just realize a motivated version of AJB alongside one of the league's best up-and-coming QBs is a scary combination.

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Tier 3: High-volume WR1s & Overqualified WR2s

Key question: Who has the best case to be "this year's JSN" in this loaded tier?

Let's try to pinpoint exactly what we mean by this. We are looking for a WR who:

We have reason to believe is VERY talented (JSN was a former first-round pick and did good things in 2024)

(JSN was a former first-round pick and did good things in 2024) Sure looks to be receiving a QB and/or play-caller upgrade (moving from Geno Smith and Ryan Grubb to Sam Darnold and Klint Kubiak was VERY nice, especially in hindsight, of course)

(moving from Geno Smith and Ryan Grubb to Sam Darnold and Klint Kubiak was VERY nice, especially in hindsight, of course) Benefits from the departure of additional target competition (DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers)

(DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers) Is smack dab in the middle of his prime (JSN turned 24 last February)

Using this criteria, it's pretty clear the big four at the top of this tier most cleanly fit this criteria. DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Ladd McConkey and Emeka Egbuka are young talents in offenses that lost a target hog and are getting scheme upgrades. And yet, Waddle is pretty easily the odd man out when looking at early ADP.

Look: I'm ranking these players based on where I believe they will finish in 2026 — it's up to you, a scholar, to know your room/ADP and determine when you're able to get your guy. Waddle looks a LOT like one of the best values on the board in my humble opinion, but honestly this entire tier is full of guys I would love to draft. Maybe a good reason to sign up for an extra auction or two this year!

Tier 4: The Upside is Clear … But we have Questions

Key question: What is the history of elderly receivers putting up big numbers in fantasy land?

Looking at you, Terry McLaurin (31 in September), Davante Adams (34 in December) and Mike Evans (33 in August).

Answer: It's not great. The following chart denotes the percentage of top-12 fantasy performers in PPR points per game by age over the last decade.

That said, we did see more boom performances from 33 and older uncs in the earlier part of the 21st century when guys like Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Tim Brown were largely keeping on keeping on even in the twilight of their careers. There's also a bit of survivorship bias to this sort of study: There are obviously far fewer WRs still in the NFL at age 30-plus overall, so it makes sense that their percentages are lower as well.

Ultimately, I have a hard time going too overboard and chasing these veterans up into the top-20 when there are so many younger, also talented options, but that's also reflected in the affordable ADP at hand. I've been more and more accepting of a "Hero RB" or "Superhero RB" strategy this year that features taking 1-2 RBs in Rounds 1-3 before completely shifting our focus to the WR2-3 range and adding 3-4 receivers by Round 7.

Tier 5: We're Saying there's a Chance

Key question: How often do rookie receivers boom in fantasy land?

Not as often as you might think. Overall, only 13 rookie wide receivers have worked as top-24 receivers in PPR points per game over the last decade:

Intriguingly, as we can see with the most recent additions, being on a rather lackluster overall offense hasn't overly prevented big-time year-one performances. This is in line with the position overall: High-scoring fantasy wide receivers (+0.11 r-coefficient) and tight ends (+0.13) have been far less correlated with their team's scoring offense rank than quarterbacks (+0.43) and running backs (+0.29) the last decade.

Now, neither Jordyn Tyson (Chris Olave) nor Carnell Tate (Wan'Dale Robinson) should be expected to completely take over their respective passing attack, but both were selected inside the NFL Draft's top-8 overall picks for a reason — we shouldn't rule out the potential for some year-one fireworks, especially if Tyler Shough and Cam Ward can take a decent year-two leap. These price points sure feel closer to each receiver's respective floor than ceiling.

Tier 6: Would WR2-Worthy Production be THAT Surprising?

Key question: What wide receivers have significantly higher or lower target projections than their ADP indicates?

Well, according to RotoWire Projections among WRs with a top-75 ADP:

Josh Downs : 28th in projected targets, WR43 ADP (+15)

: 28th in projected targets, WR43 ADP (+15) Michael Wilson : 32nd in projected targets, WR46 ADP (+14)

: 32nd in projected targets, WR46 ADP (+14) Wan'Dale Robinson : 38th in projected targets, WR50 ADP (+12)

: 38th in projected targets, WR50 ADP (+12) Garrett Wilson : 9th in projected targets, WR20 ADP (+11)

: 9th in projected targets, WR20 ADP (+11) Jerry Jeudy: 63rd in projected targets, WR73 ADP (+10)

The star of the show here is accordingly Downs … as long as the Colts don't add to their receiver room. Sadly, I feel more and more like this is inevitable: Alec Pierce is still recovering from ankle surgery, and we're supposed to believe this organization is fine rolling with Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as their primary outside receivers in the meantime? Whether it's Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Deebo Samuel, or a trade: SOMETHING needs to be done to this WR room before Week 1, and Downs will sadly slip into the next tier if/when that happens.

On the other side of things, the following top-50 WRs *could* have a little struggle meeting their lofty ADPs should their current target projections hold true:

Makai Lemon : 51st in projected targets, WR35 ADP (-16)

: 51st in projected targets, WR35 ADP (-16) Quentin Johnston : 49th in projected targets, WR36 ADP (-13)

: 49th in projected targets, WR36 ADP (-13) Jordyn Tyson : 43rd in projected targets, WR32 ADP (-11)

: 43rd in projected targets, WR32 ADP (-11) Emeka Egbuka : 27th in projected targets, WR16 ADP (-11)

: 27th in projected targets, WR16 ADP (-11) Rashee Rice: 21st in projected targets, WR11 ADP (-10)

This unfortunately isn't great for my Quentin Johnston shares, though his perhaps untapped YAC skillz, combined with the potential for high-end efficiency from the Herbert-McDaniel partnership, does help this profile as the sort of situation where he could make more with less. The much-maligned rising fourth-year receiver certainly isn't a can't-miss bet this season, but be careful about purely fading him because of the often discussed drop issues — you'd be surprised about the company he keeps in that department.

Tier 7: Keeping a Candle Lit

Key question: Are all second-half booms created equal?

I'm specifically asking this question for Michael Wilson because it would make sense that players who go off in the second half of a season on a shitty, dead-in-the-water squad don't hold up as well in the future as those who do so for a contending, playoff team, right?

Answer: Pretty much. Overall, 21 wide receivers managed to average at least eight additional PPR points per game in the second half of a season compared to the first half since 2016, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is pretty much the only example of someone who managed to keep the good times rolling in the future despite originally breaking out on an objectively bad football team.

Now, the hit rate of breakouts on good, playoff-caliber football teams also isn't 100 percent, but man: I really have a hard time buying into Wilson putting his Superman cape on again in 2026 when also considering how much his 2025 campaign was aided by teammate injuries, and his potential for a QB downgrade if/when Jacoby Brissett is passed over for Gardner Minshew/Carson Beck

Tier 8: Favorite Late-Round Sleepers

Key question: How often do we even see late-round wide receivers meaningfully boom in fantasy land?

Because every offseason we hear about "this year's Puka Nacua" and I'm beginning to suspect it should be more like this DECADE's Puka Nacua!

Anyway, there actually have been only 24 wide receivers drafted outside of the position's top-50 in terms of preseason ESPN ADP and then proceeded to post top-24 numbers in PPR points per game that season (minimum eight games). The results HEAVILY feature receivers who are 26 or younger and playing in one of their first five professional seasons.

24 wide receivers have posted top-24 numbers in PPR points per game since 2017 *with* a preseason ADP outside of the position's top-50 players. These are the best fantasy late-round WR picks since 2017. 92% of them came from a WR in their first five seasons and age 26 or younger pic.twitter.com/FO0NS1BvF1 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 16, 2026

Obviously this criteria fits a LOT of guys, but I have come around more and more to firing off late-round darts at Round 1 rookies KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper. Both flashed the sort of high-end YAC ability that is necessary to make the most out of their, ahem, likely suspect QB play, and it's not too hard to envision triple-digit targets in their offense should they emerge as the 1A/1B target that they were drafted to be.

Concepcion in particular is a big-time target of mine in re-draft and dynasty land alike. He's someone I considered to be in the same tier as the rookie class' big-3 options at the position thanks to his effortless separation ability and twitchiness with the football in his hands. Early reports out of Browns camp have shined a lot of light on new head coach Todd Monken finding creative ways to get the football in his hands — don't be surprised if the rookie emerges as Cleveland's No. 1 pass-game target *and* gets a good chunk of gadgety backfield work.

Tier 9: They Won't Work Out, But Imagine if they Did

Key question: How often do passing games enable *three* top-50 fantasy receivers?

Looking especially at you, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen McMillan, Jauan Jennings, Calvin Ridley and Tyquan Thornton, who are all fully expected to be the third option inside their respective receiver rooms, but maybe that's OK if the price is low enough inside a passing game we like?

Answer: There have been 31 instances of one offense enabling not one, not two, but three top-50 receivers in PPR points per game since 2017. That's good for an average of 3.4 per season. Fun fact: The 2018 Buccaneers are the only team in this span to produce *four* top-50 receivers. God bless Jameis Winston.

Now, some of this is a bit skewed from the per-game factor — there are examples of teams having a receiver go down due to an injury before someone else picks up the slack, which goes a bit against what we're sort of looking for. The 2025 Jaguars are a decent example of this.

Ultimately, the 2025 examples of this (Jaguars, Chargers, Buccaneers) reflect the reality that we are going to need a fairly high-end QB involved to accomplish this task. That makes me a bit hesitant in expecting too much from teams in this tier like the Browns, Jets and Titans, but I am more optimistic in potentially getting a decent runout from guys like Ryan Flournoy and Tyquan Thornton.

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