Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1

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As always: It's a great day to be great.

That said: Football is back, baby! Hell yeah! What follows is a team-by-team breakdown on everything that went down in Week 1 of the preseason. I go through the usage and key plays of every team's QB, RB, WR and TE rooms before providing a key fantasy-focused takeaway (if there was one) and brief notes on any ranking updates .

Of course, it is August . Let's keep our composure out there everyone. Remember: Usage matters more than performance in these glorified scrimmages; we're mostly just trying to get a better idea who each team's starters are instead of relying on those silly unofficial depth charts.

After six long, cold months: We finally had a full slate of NFL football BACK on our television screens this past weekend. And we already have some juicy August storylines:

After six long, cold months: We finally had a full slate of NFL football BACK on our television screens this past weekend. And we already have some juicy August storylines:

Is Bills DJ Moore destined to finish as a fantasy WR1 this season?

Just how good is future Hall of Famer/Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen?

Is Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks poised to make the world forget Chuba Hubbard even existed?

Of course, it is August. Let's keep our composure out there everyone. Remember: Usage matters more than performance in these glorified scrimmages; we're mostly just trying to get a better idea who each team's starters are instead of relying on those silly unofficial depth charts.

That said: Football is back, baby! Hell yeah! What follows is a team-by-team breakdown on everything that went down in Week 1 of the preseason. I go through the usage and key plays of every team's QB, RB, WR and TE rooms before providing a key fantasy-focused takeaway (if there was one) and brief notes on any ranking updates.

As always: It's a great day to be great.

Arizona Cardinals

Key takeaway: Jeremiyah Love looks like the real-deal Holyfield

That's the good news: The 2026 NFL Draft's No. 3 overall pick generally looked pretty freaking awesome with his opportunities, managing to hit his signature hurdle and spin moves inside his first 30 minutes of football.

The bad news: Love is confirmed to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain and isn't expected to play again this preseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is "hoping" he can return for Week 1.

Not good, though learned doctors believe he should be OK after the first quarter or so of the season. I've moved him down in the overall ranks, but am fine buying a dip into Round 4 here — Love is my RB15 in the same tier as Breece Hall, Kyren Williams and Josh Jacobs.

Other notes:

The injury to Love is a boost for Tyler Allgeier … kind of? James Conner avoided the PUP list and could complicate things inside an offense not exactly expected to produce weekly fireworks. We'll see about any additional reports, but in traditional leagues I'd rather chase a more clear handcuff in better offenses like Ray Davis or Tank Bigsby.

I've found myself drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. more than expected. Nothing crazy in the way of a ranking update, but buying a 24-year-old talent as a mid-range WR3 feels fine.

Jacoby Brissett could mess around and rank quite a bit higher to start the season; just realize a look at the Cardinals' opening schedule sure makes it seem likely we see a bad football team perhaps decide to start multiple dudes under center this year.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Atlanta Falcons

Key takeaway: Brian Robinson looks a lot like a true every-down handcuff

Brian playing all eight snaps was at least somewhat notable because Tyler Goodson was decent enough to steal some pass-down work in Indianapolis during past years. I'm not making a huge ranking adjustment here due to the reality that this offense could be REALLY bad, but I prefer Robinson over Allgeier and have him in the same tier as guys like Tank Bigsby, Ray Davis and Mike Washington.

Other notes:

The most memorable moment from this game was Michael Penix (knee, DNP) hilariously pointing to Tua on the bench in what quickly became a viral meme. Sean Payton also got his troll on by noting, "A lot of people dressed up as empty seats today." Falcons fans were booing at halftime. Otherwise, great start to the season.

Moved down Zachariah Branch a touch with him currently on the outside looking in of three-WR sets. He's only a LATE-round dart in deeper full-PPR formats at the moment.

Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts.

Baltimore Ravens

Key takeaway: Ja'Kobi Lane is balling!

The rookie continued his stellar August with three catches for 38 yards — including a very nice 16-yard score on a post. The bull case for Lane coming out of USC was fairly straightforward:

Lane's one-handed catch highlight reel is up there with anyone

Fun athletic profile (6-foot-4, 4.47 speed)

Production at the Big Ten level

Young (turned 22 earlier this month) and a highly touted 4-star prospect

The biggest concern was the idea that Lane wasn't a good separator. Should this be held against him in training camp as he makes amazing catch after amazing catch with defenders draped all over him? Na, but sorry for being lame, we also shouldn't go TOO crazy just yet because he's still pretty clearly behind Flowers and (yes, people) Bateman.

Other notes:

Keep an eye on this backup RB battle. Nice first step for Adam Randall.

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Buffalo Bills

Quarterback: Josh Allen played the game's first two drives with the starters. He was his usual awesome self (6/8, 111-1-0) and found Keon Coleman for the first touchdown at the new Highmark Stadium via some token extended-play magic.

Josh Allen played the game's first two drives with the starters. He was his usual awesome self (6/8, 111-1-0) and found Keon Coleman for the first touchdown at the new Highmark Stadium via some token extended-play magic. Backfield: James Cook played 79 percent of the snaps alongside Allen and ran routes on six of his 10 dropbacks. This 60 percent route rate would be an improvement over last year's 44 percent, though it did come with Ty Johnson (knee) sidelined. Ray Davis saw three snaps with the starters (2 routes). He played a bit afterward too and wound up turning his seven touches into 53 scoreless yards. Davis is locked in as the next-man-up/preferred late-round handcuff.

James Cook played 79 percent of the snaps alongside Allen and ran routes on six of his 10 dropbacks. This 60 percent route rate would be an improvement over last year's 44 percent, though it did come with Ty Johnson (knee) sidelined. Ray Davis saw three snaps with the starters (2 routes). He played a bit afterward too and wound up turning his seven touches into 53 scoreless yards. Davis is locked in as the next-man-up/preferred late-round handcuff. Wide receivers: DJ Moore, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir each played 67 percent of the routes with Allen under center, while Josh Palmer was at 56 percent. That's not ideal — we prefer our fantasy receivers to be pushing 90 percent — but it's at least slightly less concerning in a potentially high-scoring offense like this one. Note that Coleman and Palmer continued playing with Kyle Allen, while Shakir and Moore were done after the second drive.

DJ Moore, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir each played 67 percent of the routes with Allen under center, while Josh Palmer was at 56 percent. That's not ideal — we prefer our fantasy receivers to be pushing 90 percent — but it's at least slightly less concerning in a potentially high-scoring offense like this one. Note that Coleman and Palmer continued playing with Kyle Allen, while Shakir and Moore were done after the second drive. Tight end:Dalton Kincaid played eight snaps alongside Josh Allen and ran a route on 56 percent of his snaps. Dawson Knox played 10 snaps with a 56 percent route rate. Sigh. It's just one data point, but that one data point would indicate we're still looking at a split-enough committee to likely render Kincaid as nothing more than an upside TE2 in fantasy land.

Key takeaway: Is DJ Moore poised for a HUGE season as the Bills' No. 1 WR?

Kudos to Moore for racking up a game-high 61 yards, even if his 32-yard gain was the result of a blown coverage. He looked fast and how can you not appreciate the psychotic behavior to wave on an incoming defender in a preseason game. Here's to hoping his ankle injury isn't serious (some learned doctors are concerned).

My case against Moore this draft season has come down to him declining for consecutive seasons and the Bills whiffing on nearly every WR transaction they've made since parting ways with Stefon Diggs. But then again, maybe Josh Allen's No. 1 WR will work out. The mid-range WR3 ADP certainly isn't anything too egregious.

Other notes:

Keon Coleman up into the "what the hell" late-round dart conversation.

Dalton Kincaid from TE9 to TE10 behind George Kittle and that might still be too high.

Ray Davis remains a handcuff worth stashing.

Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Carolina Panthers

Key takeaway: Jonathon Brooks receives a true starter's workload

Of course, this is because Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) is sidelined and considered "week to week."

On one hand, this certainly gives Brooks an early chance to run away with the job. We saw what happened to Chuba trying to play through an injury last season.

On the other hand, Chuba could … be back by Week 1 like nothing happened?

Brooks deserves the benefit of the doubt straight up and is my RB30. If you wanted to take him as high as RB26 ahead of the Steelers and Patriots RBs, I'd still call you Superman. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard is down to RB37 alongside the Commanders and Vikings RBs. I admit it feels weird to click Chuba in a draft these days, but at some point the man is a value, right? RIGHT?

Other notes:

Darren Waller comes in at TE24 in my "they won't work out, but you could imagine what it'd be like if they did" tier.

Chicago Bears

Quarterback: Caleb Williams and pretty much every key contributor got the day off. Thus, Tyson "T-Bag" Bagent (13/22, 169-1-1) didn't exactly back up some of the wonky offseason reports about him being a potential trade piece for teams looking for a new starter.

Caleb Williams and pretty much every key contributor got the day off. Thus, Tyson "T-Bag" Bagent (13/22, 169-1-1) didn't exactly back up some of the wonky offseason reports about him being a potential trade piece for teams looking for a new starter. Backfield: Roschon Johnson dominated snaps (84%) during the game's first five drives, but obviously is an injury away from being an injury away from fantasy relevance with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai locked into the backfield's top-two spots.

Roschon Johnson dominated snaps (84%) during the game's first five drives, but obviously is an injury away from being an injury away from fantasy relevance with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai locked into the backfield's top-two spots. Wide receivers: Kaden Davis (4-88-0) was the game's most productive player and led the way with the backups. Third-round rookie Zavion Thomas (knee) was sidelined.

Kaden Davis (4-88-0) was the game's most productive player and led the way with the backups. Third-round rookie Zavion Thomas (knee) was sidelined. Tight end: Third-round rookie TE Sam Roush led the way with the starters and caught 2 of 3 targets for 15 scoreless yards.

Key takeaway: Luther Burden looked good in warmups

Get better, king! (I'm buying the dip).

Saw the straight line jogging video.

This one's what I would want to see for Luther Burden.

Not close to 100% speed obviously, but moving laterally both directions 1 week after groin injury. He'll definitely be active Week 1 barring any setbacks. pic.twitter.com/5pp8BEiRB5 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 15, 2026

Other notes:

None, but keep an eye on Kyle Monangai (leg) getting injured in practice Sunday ( early indications are encouraging he avoided serious injury).

Cincinnati Bengals

Key takeaway: Don't sweat the Samaje Perine stuff with Chase Brown

All word out of training camp has been glowing about Brown, who has posted back-to-back upside RB1 seasons as the bell-cow back of one of the league's best offenses (when Joe Burrow is healthy). The man has 70-catch upside (caught 69 last season!), big-play ability and, again, resides in one of the best offenses in continental America.

Brown's profile has more answers than questions; he's my RB4, eighth-ranked player overall and auto-click in early-to-mid Round 2 in leagues of most shapes and sizes.

Other notes:

No longer targeting Mitchell Tinsley in my 32-man fantasy league. Sigh. Colbie Young szn it is.

We'll see what things look like for Erick All once he makes his debut, but this will *probably* continue to be too annoying of a rotation for any individual to overly stand out in fantasy land.

Cleveland Browns

Quarterback: Deshaun Watson played the entire first half. His numbers (11/15, 126-0-0) look fine, but the majority of that yardage came after the catch (65%), and he largely continued to look like the same physically limited, conservative quarterback that we've seen during his time in Cleveland. However, neither Shedeur Sanders (6/11, 79-0-1) nor Dillon Gabriel (5/8, 23-0-1) played any better; each threw a horrendous interception.

Deshaun Watson played the entire first half. His numbers (11/15, 126-0-0) look fine, but the majority of that yardage came after the catch (65%), and he largely continued to look like the same physically limited, conservative quarterback that we've seen during his time in Cleveland. However, neither Shedeur Sanders (6/11, 79-0-1) nor Dillon Gabriel (5/8, 23-0-1) played any better; each threw a horrendous interception. Backfield: Quinshon Judkins started and played eight of 10 snaps on the first two drives before calling it a day. Neither Judkins (4-9-0) nor Dylan Sampson (4-6-0) got anything going on the ground, but Sampson did at least bust a screen loose for 43 yards. The man is pretty electric in the open field! Sampson played both of the 3rd-and-medium snaps during the first two drives and worked as the clear lead afterward. Sampson has a Tyjae Spears-esque role where we feel good about his explosive, pass-catching ability, though there's at least some question surrounding whether he'd have a true workhorse role if any injury forced him into action as the starter.

Quinshon Judkins started and played eight of 10 snaps on the first two drives before calling it a day. Neither Judkins (4-9-0) nor Dylan Sampson (4-6-0) got anything going on the ground, but Sampson did at least bust a screen loose for 43 yards. The man is pretty electric in the open field! Sampson played both of the 3rd-and-medium snaps during the first two drives and worked as the clear lead afterward. Sampson has a Tyjae Spears-esque role where we feel good about his explosive, pass-catching ability, though there's at least some question surrounding whether he'd have a true workhorse role if any injury forced him into action as the starter. Wide receivers: Denzel Boston and Jerry Jeudy each ran a route on all six of Watson's dropbacks on the first two drives before the latter veteran called it a day. KC Concepcion (67% route rate) was pulled off the field on the multi-TE formations during this stretch, but he did get some run in these heavy looks afterwards.

Denzel Boston and Jerry Jeudy each ran a route on all six of Watson's dropbacks on the first two drives before the latter veteran called it a day. KC Concepcion (67% route rate) was pulled off the field on the multi-TE formations during this stretch, but he did get some run in these heavy looks afterwards. Tight end:Harold Fannin ran a route on all six of Watson's dropbacks during the first two drives before taking the rest of the afternoon off. It was good to see Fannin used as a true inline tight end on 7 of his 9 snaps; Monken has been adamant about the rising second-year talent being a big part of the offense all offseason.

Key takeaway: The Browns got some young playmakers!

Coach Todd Monken clearly has a plan for KC Concepcion: He took a reverse to the house and also received a designed touch on a pop pass. The rookie also *almost* got loose on a punt return. Of everything I watched this weekend, Concepcion's lightning-in-a-bottle performance and overall play-style was my favorite.

Of course, Denzel Boston has also been flashing in camp, Sampson is making plays, and that Harold Fannin guy might just be the best of the bunch. The future is looking bright in Cleveland … if they can just find a quarterback.

Other notes:

Dylan Sampson got bumped up just a tad to RB54. He's in the same tier as handcuffs like Ray Davis and Mike Washington.

Moved KC Concepcion up to WR46 and man, oh man, do I want to draft him there!

Dallas Cowboys

Key takeaway: Jaydon Blue is RB2 … for now

Blue got the start and is the recommended Javonte Williams handcuff, but this competition still looks very active. The second-year talent didn't make much of anything happen with his opportunities, but fortunately for him, seemingly his primary competition, Phil Mafah, didn't fare any better.

Are we positive the Cowboys would really choose to turn over a big role to Blue if Javonte was forced to miss any time? I'm not. He's my RB56 at the bottom of a handcuff tier that includes guys like Dylan Sampson and MarShawn Lloyd.

Other notes:

Camden Brown up to WR3 overall.

Denver Broncos

Key takeaway: There's at least *some* concern regarding RJ Harvey's best-case handcuff upside

While Harvey clearly led the way in terms of usage, his rushing (5-16-0) performance didn't quite hold up to what we saw from Jonah Coleman (4-24-0), who received some praise from coach Sean Payton regarding his tackle-breaking ability. Maybe it's nothing, maybe it's something, but Coleman also played the long third-and-long snap of the offense's first two drives.

Harvey's path to booming in fantasy is through the receiving game: 46 of 56 (82%) of RBs with 50-plus receptions in a season since 2020 posted top-24 numbers in PPR points per game. Still, I've had a tough time consistently clicking any Broncos RB this draft season due to the reality that it looks a LOT like a three-man committee as is, and both Harvey and Coleman look like they're *two* injuries away from being a must-start option.

Other notes:

Pat Bryant has had a good camp and seems solidified as WR3. No reason for him not to be going with the Ryan Flournoy and Jalen McMillan types at a minimum.

Detroit Lions

Quarterback: Luke Altmyer got the start and played all but three drives. We did see "The Passtronaut" Joshua Dobbs briefly, but the Lions likely wanted to limit his reps after only signing him less than a week ago. This isn't exactly the cleanest backup QB room behind Jared Goff after Teddy Bridgewater abruptly retired earlier this month.

Luke Altmyer got the start and played all but three drives. We did see "The Passtronaut" Joshua Dobbs briefly, but the Lions likely wanted to limit his reps after only signing him less than a week ago. This isn't exactly the cleanest backup QB room behind Jared Goff after Teddy Bridgewater abruptly retired earlier this month. Backfield: Jacob Saylors was the clear lead back, but it's tough to say that means anything with Jahmyr Gibbs (rest), Isiah Pacheco (knee) and Sione Vaki (nose/eye) sidelined.

Jacob Saylors was the clear lead back, but it's tough to say that means anything with Jahmyr Gibbs (rest), Isiah Pacheco (knee) and Sione Vaki (nose/eye) sidelined. Wide receivers: Isaac TeSlaa did NOT get to rest alongside the rest of the presumed starting offense. He was charged with a drop and didn't catch any of his three targets, hardly helping alleviate concerns that the second-year talent has had a rough training camp.

Isaac TeSlaa did NOT get to rest alongside the rest of the presumed starting offense. He was charged with a drop and didn't catch any of his three targets, hardly helping alleviate concerns that the second-year talent has had a rough training camp. Tight end:Tyler Conklin played all 15 snaps with Altmyer on the first four drives, solidifying the veteran as the primary No. 2 TE behind Sam LaPorta. Note that the offense only ran one single play during this stretch with multiple tight ends on the field.

Key takeaway: There are better late-round sleepers to target than Isaac TeSlaa

A few deep cuts:

All right, I'm joking about Dulin. But that's it!

Other notes:

Rashod Bateman is another wide receiver I would rather use a late-round pick on than Isaac TeSlaa.

Green Bay Packers

Key takeaway: MarShawn Lloyd is rocketing up the ranks and deservedly so

Overall, Lloyd played all 12 of the offense's snaps during the first two drives before taking the rest of the night off. While he didn't get much going on the ground (4-13-0) or as a receiver (1 catch for -4 yards), simply seeing Lloyd play a football game and come out the other side healthy is a win.

Lloyd is a great late-round handcuff to a dude already banged up with a groin injury and actively involved in legal problems. Hell, maybe Lloyd could even carve out some semblance of standalone value if Matt LaFleur decides to get frisky and re-embrace some of his past committee ways. Either way: I'm drafting the man every chance I get.

Other notes:

It remains to be seen if Matthew Golden is overly good at professional football, but he is going to play a lot in an offense we like. That's worthy of WR4 treatment in a similar light as Xavier Worthy.

Houston Texans

Key takeaway: Woody Marks looks like a very solid RB4 target

What's the split between Montgomery and Marks? *Nate Bargatze impression* Nobody knows. Could be 80-20 D-Mont. Could be 70-30. Could be 55-45. Either way: Marks has underappreciated standalone upside and either way is a worthwhile pick at his current price simply because we know this coaching staff is down to give him a true workhorse role if needed.

Other notes:

This Davis Mills throw was a dime. MILLS MAFIA STAND UP. The man hasn't lost a regular season start since January 1, 2023. Just saying!

Indianapolis Colts

Key takeaway: I'm going to keep stashing Anthony Richardson in dynasty land

Anthony Richardson played the entire first half, and in very Anthony Richardson fashion, he racked up 14.2 fantasy points … and two turnovers. The interception wasn't his fault, but it would've been nice to see him slide before fumbling the football away on this scramble. Richardson out-dueled Riley Leonard (10/21, 89 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) on this day, though it still seems like a matter of when, not if, the former No. 4 overall pick is traded.

My top-5 trade candidates:

Packers Vikings Bills Ravens Panthers

Other notes:

Seth McGowan deserves the benefit of the doubt over DJ Giddens, but there are still plenty of other late-round darts I'd rather throw.

Ashton Dulin is the clear-cut No. 3 WR in Indy as long as the Colts continue to go along with the charade that they don't need to sign anyone else to this room.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Key takeaway: Nothing

My only fun fact: Jaguars is pronounced "Jagwaarz." I've always said "Jag-wires". Probably more of a me problem, but figured I'd pass along just in case.

Kansas City Chiefs

Key takeaway: Emmett Johnson and Cyrus Allen looked great!

I continue to believe Kareem Hunt is the real handcuff here as long as he remains a free agent, but maybe that won't be needed if Johnson keeps playing well. He flashed as a rusher (12-59-0) and also had multiple good plays nullified by penalties. All in all, Johnson racked up a whopping 10 missed tackles forced if you include the ones on the nullified plays, eight otherwise, and nobody else had more than five on the week either way! He's worthy of a final two-round dart as a prospective handcuff.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Allen made a nice leaping contested catch over the middle and showed off some serious burst during his preseason debut. The rookie has received rave reviews all camp and sure seems to be pushing for a spot in this fairly wide-open wide receiver rotation. Would you be THAT surprised if he winds up being better than Xavier Worthy? I'd be a little surprised, but not that surprised. I moved Allen up to WR68 in the same tier as guys like Adonai Mitchell and Dontayvion Wicks.

Other notes:

Garrett Nussmeier almost made an UNREAL throw on 3rd and very long. Watch Patrick Mahomes running down the sideline.

Las Vegas Raiders

Key takeaway: Mike Washington deserves late-round handcuff treatment

The rookie was the clear RB2 and ripped off a rather sweet 53-yard gain. Washington easily worked ahead of No. 3 RB Dylan Laube on pass downs (10 routes vs. 2) on their four drives together. The Arkansas product is looking more and more like a safe bet to assume a near every-down role in any game that Jeanty isn't healthy enough to suit up. Turns out sometimes it is as simple as betting on the really big, really fast guy.

Other notes:

Michael Mayer is a solid LAST-round pick, especially in tight-end premium formats. The only reason I'm not trying to acquire him in dynasty land is because he's already on all of my rosters.

Los Angeles Chargers

Key takeaway: Keaton Mitchell getting to rest with the starters feels significant

This would probably be a committee of sorts between Vidal and Mitchell should Hampton miss any time, but this usage is at least a decent early indicator that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel might view this as more of a two-back system at the moment.

Do we believe in the Chargers offensive line when healthy? Yes.

Do we believe in Mike McDaniel? Yes.

Do we admit Justin Herbert is at a minimum a very good QB? Yes.

Do we believe really fast Keaton Mitchell is probably in the best offense possible to get the most out of him for 8-10 touches per game? I do, and that's good enough for mid-range RB4 treatment for me especially in builds where we're needing to take a lot of chances on different RB2 types.

Other notes:

Oronde Gadsden continues to slide down the ranks, but his ADP is dropping as well. There's not much difference between him and Terrance Ferguson.

The gap between Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris is maybe too big, but it's also legal for both to be good picks if this offense lives up to expectations.

Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback: The Rams left pretty much every player of consequence back in Los Angeles. This led to Stetson Bennett handling the first two drives before giving way to first-round rookie Ty Simpson.

The Rams left pretty much every player of consequence back in Los Angeles. This led to Stetson Bennett handling the first two drives before giving way to first-round rookie Ty Simpson. Backfield: Jarquez Hunter worked as the lead back for this backup-filled unit, turning nine carries into 35 scoreless yards. He's an injury away from being an injury away from fantasy relevance.

Jarquez Hunter worked as the lead back for this backup-filled unit, turning nine carries into 35 scoreless yards. He's an injury away from being an injury away from fantasy relevance. Wide receivers: Tyler Scott, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith led the way in a game that didn't feature any of the team's presumed top-four options.

Tyler Scott, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith led the way in a game that didn't feature any of the team's presumed top-four options. Tight end: Second-round rookie Max Klare (7-37-0) started with all four of the Rams' presumed top tight ends on the sideline (Davis Allen is dealing with a quad injury). The Purdue/Ohio State product was mostly an underneath safety valve, but hey, there's nothing wrong with catching seven passes in your NFL debut.

Key takeaway: Ty Simpson has got some game!

Kudos to Simpson for making the most out of his debut (21/25, 190-2-0). He was generally accurate and safe with the football, but did also flash some quality arm talent and the ability to throw on the move. We'll find out if the Rams were right to take him in a few short years, but for now: Good start!

Other notes:

Terrance Ferguson no matter what.

Miami Dolphins

Key takeaway: This Caleb Douglas dude can play!

Kudos to the former rookie on making a helluva catch on this 28-yard gain. Will anyone in this passing game be fantasy relevant? Probably not. Should Douglas be considered the favorite at this point? I still lean Malik Washington, but the man who many were shocked to see earn Day 2 draft capital is certainly having a strong start to August!

Other notes:

Greg Dulcich got a bump down for me. I'd rather draft Terrance Ferguson

Jaylen Wright leaps up into the "meh" range of late-round handcuffs.

Minnesota Vikings

Key takeaway: This continues to look like a fairly evenly split backfield

This was echoed by ace Vikings beat reporter Matthew Coller when I interviewed him last week. That said: Coller also had a bold call that this offense would rank inside the NFL's top-10 in rushing yards. Both A-aron (18-yard run) and Mason (15) ripped off a chunk play over the weekend.

Maybe the gravity that a dual-threat signal-caller like Kyler Murray brings to the table can make the rushing lanes that much wider in 2026. I moved Jordan Mason down just a hair to RB38, and Aaron Jones up to RB43. Both join the Washington RBs as solid clicks at that price.

Other notes:

Jauan Jennings down to WR81.

T.J. Hockenson down to TE26.

New England Patriots

Key takeaway: The Kayshon Boutte trade talks might be real

The fact Boutte was playing at all adds more smoke to the fire that he could be traded before Week 1. The Colts and Chiefs should be calling New England every six hours about this. Reminder: Derek Stingleychecks his closet for Boutte every night.

Other notes:

Boutte is in play as a late-round dart you hope gets traded.

Pop Douglas moved up a bit but still isn't someone to exactly go out of your way for

Hunter Henry moved down a tick based on Eli Raridon hype.

Shoutout Tommy DeVito for making what I thought was the best throw from Week 1 of the preseason.

Best throw from Week 1 of the preseason: Tommy DeVito 🤌 pic.twitter.com/JnKom4ms23 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 16, 2026

New Orleans Saints

Key takeaway: Jordyn Tyson did a light jog to the huddle in warmups

Why must you be so cruel, Injury Gods, WHY!!!

Other notes:

Please get healthy soon, Jordyn Tyson.

Chris Olave is even more of an early round priority at this point.

Shoutout to Zach Wilson for this dime.

New York Giants

Key takeaway: This backfield usage was interesting!

Good news: Skattebo looked healthy and forced two missed tackles on the ground.

Bad news: Tracy and Singletary were both VERY involved. Maybe the former's poor showing in pass protection leads to additional work for Skattebo, but the main attraction for the second-year talent this season was the idea that he'd have most of the backfield's pass-down work.

Could this simply be the Giants easing Skattebo back into a *checks notes* preseason game? Absolutely. Still, this usage comes after the surprise of Skat and Tracy being listed as co-starters on the unofficial depth charts. Something to monitor!

Other notes:

The complementary receivers got some small shuffles, otherwise we're holding steady.

New York Jets

Key takeaway: Adonai Mitchell > Omar Cooper

It's obviously just game one of the preseason, but Cooper's usage, combined with some meh camp reports, sure makes it tough to feel too optimistic about the first-rounder's early season role.

Then again, are we really going to completely ignore Cooper in the later rounds of fantasy drafts because of Isaiah Williams? The undersized, former UDFA with 28 catches in 23 career games? Not today, satan: Cooper shouldn't exactly be prioritized in the WR5 range, but at a certain point it's just good practice to draft first-round caliber players and worry about the usage later.

Other notes:

Braelon Allen moved up a bit but still not with the elite handcuffs.

Keep an eye on Breece Hall; he reportedly suffered a lower-body (groin?) injury at practice on Monday. He's more of a Round 4 target for me.

Philadelphia Eagles

Key takeaway: Tank Bigsby with a LEGIT three-down role

Bigsby has been one of my favorite late-round handcuff picks all offseason because the dude has been a capital-d DAWG the last two seasons on the ground. Still, even a bull like me was expecting some level of split work with Will Shipley — particularly on pass-downs. Maybe the Eagles actually do trust Bigsby to work across all three downs!

Now, Tank needs to prove he can handle it. His rookie year receiving tape was some of the worst in NFL history, and we nearly got a "ball off the hands turned INT" encore on Saturday. I'm skeptical we get much more than 15-20 touches primarily on the ground in the event Saquon Barkley is forced out, but hey, that's still a pretty good deal behind RotoWire's second-ranked offensive line.

Other notes:

Moved Wicks into WR6 range. He could be especially useful early in the season with Makai Lemon (hamstring) banged up.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Key takeaway: Germie Bernard looked good!

Bernard showed off some fun YAC skillz and could win out as the No. 3 WR; just realize this offense HEAVILY profiles as one that should lean on multi-TE formations considering the respective high-end contracts associated with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Other notes:

Both tight ends continue to be buried in the ranks

San Francisco 49ers

Key takeaway: Start fitting De'Zhaun Stribling's gold jacket

Now, usage is generally more important than production in the preseason, but the rookie looked the part of a potential early-season factor, displaying savvy route-running and making several NICE contested catches.

It's still tough to rationally rank Stribling higher than fourth in this offense's pecking order when everyone is healthy, but at a minimum the Ole Miss product looks ready to take advantage of any opportunities thrown his way. He's deserving of WR5 treatment and is someone I'd take ahead of Deebo Samuel at this point.

Seattle Seahawks

Key takeaway: Elijah Arroyo TE2 with AJ Barner resting

It's good to see Arroyo healthy again, though his status in the game at all is probably a small positive for AJ Barner, who is fully expected to be this offense's primary option. The only question is just how close his snaps will be to 100 percent with a healthy Arroyo in the picture.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key takeaway: Ted Hurst has some work to do to crack this starting lineup

That said: The rookie showed some pretty nifty release packages for a dude his size.

Ted Hurst with some nicey routes for 6'3, 206 pounds pic.twitter.com/UsISHcas1o — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 16, 2026

Hurst's size and field-stretching ability is fairly unique inside this receiver room. It'd make sense if he starts eating into McMillan's snaps sooner rather than later, though we probably shouldn't completely dismiss the possibility of a bigger rotation also involving Egbuka and Godwin.

Other notes:

Keep an eye on Egbuka's toe, but he's tentatively expected to be okay for Week 1.

Tennessee Titans

Key takeaway: Could this offense be BAD bad?

It was just the preseason, but Cam Ward's results were … not great. His three gains of 10-plus yards featured a combined six air yards AKA they were screens and open underneath passes. This scramble-turned-intentional-grounding was particularly brutal.

There's no need to write off the man's career based on three preseason drives, but it was a rough first impression of the new Ward-Daboll partnership.

Other notes:

Carnell Tate will obviously have better days, but I'm not finding myself going out of my way to get any wide receivers from this offense, to be honest.

Tony Pollard a tick down, Tyjae Spears a tick up.

Washington Commanders

Key takeaway: Kaytron Allen workhorse RB?!

At least with the team's top-two backs on the sideline, yes! Washington fed their rookie 23 carries! Allen was fine (23-85-1) and deserves credit for not having a negative play on any of those touches, but man, 23 carries in a preseason game is some wild shit!

Robert Henry Jr. (12-75-1) was also involved and looked spry on this 22-yard touchdown. It will be interesting to see how these backs fit into the first-team reps when White and Bill are active, but for now Allen deserves the benefit of the doubt as the No. 3 RB.

Other notes: