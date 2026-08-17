Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1

After six long, cold months: We finally had a full slate of NFL football BACK on our television screens this past weekend. And we already have some juicy August storylines:
- Is Bills DJ Moore destined to finish as a fantasy WR1 this season?
- Just how good is future Hall of Famer/Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen?
- Is Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks poised to make the world forget Chuba Hubbard even existed?
Of course, it is August. Let's keep our composure out there everyone. Remember: Usage matters more than performance in these glorified scrimmages; we're mostly just trying to get a better idea who each team's starters are instead of relying on those silly unofficial depth charts.
That said: Football is back, baby! Hell yeah! What follows is a team-by-team breakdown on everything that went down in Week 1 of the preseason. I go through the usage and key plays of every team's QB, RB, WR and TE rooms before providing a key fantasy-focused takeaway (if there was one) and brief notes on any ranking updates.
As always: It's a great day to be great.
Arizona Cardinals
- Quarterback:Jacoby Brissett led the starting offense on a 10-play, 73-yard touchdown drive capped by a nifty seven-yard dime to Marvin Harrison Jr.
After six long, cold months: We finally had a full slate of NFL football BACK on our television screens this past weekend. And we already have some juicy August storylines:
- Is Bills DJ Moore destined to finish as a fantasy WR1 this season?
- Just how good is future Hall of Famer/Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen?
- Is Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks poised to make the world forget Chuba Hubbard even existed?
Of course, it is August. Let's keep our composure out there everyone. Remember: Usage matters more than performance in these glorified scrimmages; we're mostly just trying to get a better idea who each team's starters are instead of relying on those silly unofficial depth charts.
That said: Football is back, baby! Hell yeah! What follows is a team-by-team breakdown on everything that went down in Week 1 of the preseason. I go through the usage and key plays of every team's QB, RB, WR and TE rooms before providing a key fantasy-focused takeaway (if there was one) and brief notes on any ranking updates.
As always: It's a great day to be great.
Arizona Cardinals
- Quarterback:Jacoby Brissett led the starting offense on a 10-play, 73-yard touchdown drive capped by a nifty seven-yard dime to Marvin Harrison Jr. Gardner Minshew (14/16, 101 yards and 2 TD) also made the most out of his opportunities. What if Mike LaFleur is a savant play-caller? Things you ponder in August. Rookie Carson Beck (ribs) was sidelined.
- Backfield: No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love played 7 of 10 snaps with Brissett despite being out-carried 3-2 by Tyler Allgeier. Love held onto the lead (15-6) after two drives. Neither James Conner (foot) nor Trey Benson (knee) played.
- Wide receivers: Both Marv and Michael Wilson ran a dropback on all five of Brissett's dropbacks, while Kendrick Bourne (3) was the next-man up and came off the field in multi-TE formations. All three were done after the offense's first drive.
- Tight end: All-world TE Trey McBride played the first snap of the game before chilling on the sideline the rest of the way.
Key takeaway: Jeremiyah Love looks like the real-deal Holyfield
That's the good news: The 2026 NFL Draft's No. 3 overall pick generally looked pretty freaking awesome with his opportunities, managing to hit his signature hurdle and spin moves inside his first 30 minutes of football.
The bad news: Love is confirmed to be dealing with a high-ankle sprain and isn't expected to play again this preseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is "hoping" he can return for Week 1.
Not good, though learned doctors believe he should be OK after the first quarter or so of the season. I've moved him down in the overall ranks, but am fine buying a dip into Round 4 here — Love is my RB15 in the same tier as Breece Hall, Kyren Williams and Josh Jacobs.
Other notes:
- The injury to Love is a boost for Tyler Allgeier … kind of? James Conner avoided the PUP list and could complicate things inside an offense not exactly expected to produce weekly fireworks. We'll see about any additional reports, but in traditional leagues I'd rather chase a more clear handcuff in better offenses like Ray Davis or Tank Bigsby.
- I've found myself drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. more than expected. Nothing crazy in the way of a ranking update, but buying a 24-year-old talent as a mid-range WR3 feels fine.
- Jacoby Brissett could mess around and rank quite a bit higher to start the season; just realize a look at the Cardinals' opening schedule sure makes it seem likely we see a bad football team perhaps decide to start multiple dudes under center this year.
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Atlanta Falcons
- Quarterback:Tua Tagovailoa led the first two drives: None of his five passes were thrown more than five yards downfield, and he fumbled a snap that hit him directly in the hands. Backup Cooper Rush wasn't any better.
- Backfield:Bijan Robinson rested in this one, leading to Brian Robinson playing all eight snaps alongside Tua. Very solid news for his handcuff upside.
- Wide receivers:Drake London played the first two snaps of the game before taking the rest of the night off. Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus were on the field for every play with the first-team offense and departed with Tua. Even Chris Blair got some work in ahead of Zachariah Branch at the start of the game. Branch played with the backups throughout the first half and lined up in the slot on 75 percent of his snaps. It looks like he's behind Zaccheaus on the depth chart for the time being.
- Tight end:Kyle Pitts played every snap and was the intended target on four of Tua's five total pass attempts. Charlie Woerner was the only other TE to get a snap with the first-team offense. Austin Hooper didn't play until Cooper Rush replaced Tua on drive No. 3. Pitts continues to be the favorite to work as this offense's No. 2 pass-game option.
Key takeaway: Brian Robinson looks a lot like a true every-down handcuff
Brian playing all eight snaps was at least somewhat notable because Tyler Goodson was decent enough to steal some pass-down work in Indianapolis during past years. I'm not making a huge ranking adjustment here due to the reality that this offense could be REALLY bad, but I prefer Robinson over Allgeier and have him in the same tier as guys like Tank Bigsby, Ray Davis and Mike Washington.
Other notes:
- The most memorable moment from this game was Michael Penix (knee, DNP) hilariously pointing to Tua on the bench in what quickly became a viral meme. Sean Payton also got his troll on by noting, "A lot of people dressed up as empty seats today." Falcons fans were booing at halftime. Otherwise, great start to the season.
- Moved down Zachariah Branch a touch with him currently on the outside looking in of three-WR sets. He's only a LATE-round dart in deeper full-PPR formats at the moment.
Stay informed with fantasy football news and track usage roles with the NFL depth charts.
Baltimore Ravens
- Quarterback: Former Pro Bowl QB Tyler Huntley started and had two uneventful drives before calling it a day.
- Backfield: Rookie Adam Randall played nine of 14 snaps with the 1s and continued to push on after. The Clemson product turned 13 touches into 48 yards and a hard-fought score. He's battling with Rasheen Ali (undisclosed injury, DNP) for the de facto early down handcuff job behind Derrick Henry.
- Wide receivers:Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman didn't play on Saturday, but training camp Hall of Famer Ja'Kobi Lane joined Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester with the first-team offense. We didn't see fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt until the fifth drive of the game once the "starters" were done. Sarratt generally performed well (6-66-0) … until he lost a fumble in the third quarter.
- Tight end: No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe both rested in this one.
Key takeaway: Ja'Kobi Lane is balling!
The rookie continued his stellar August with three catches for 38 yards — including a very nice 16-yard score on a post. The bull case for Lane coming out of USC was fairly straightforward:
- Lane's one-handed catch highlight reel is up there with anyone
- Fun athletic profile (6-foot-4, 4.47 speed)
- Production at the Big Ten level
- Young (turned 22 earlier this month) and a highly touted 4-star prospect
The biggest concern was the idea that Lane wasn't a good separator. Should this be held against him in training camp as he makes amazing catch after amazing catch with defenders draped all over him? Na, but sorry for being lame, we also shouldn't go TOO crazy just yet because he's still pretty clearly behind Flowers and (yes, people) Bateman.
Other notes:
- Keep an eye on this backup RB battle. Nice first step for Adam Randall.
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Buffalo Bills
- Quarterback:Josh Allen played the game's first two drives with the starters. He was his usual awesome self (6/8, 111-1-0) and found Keon Coleman for the first touchdown at the new Highmark Stadium via some token extended-play magic.
- Backfield:James Cook played 79 percent of the snaps alongside Allen and ran routes on six of his 10 dropbacks. This 60 percent route rate would be an improvement over last year's 44 percent, though it did come with Ty Johnson (knee) sidelined. Ray Davis saw three snaps with the starters (2 routes). He played a bit afterward too and wound up turning his seven touches into 53 scoreless yards. Davis is locked in as the next-man-up/preferred late-round handcuff.
- Wide receivers:DJ Moore, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir each played 67 percent of the routes with Allen under center, while Josh Palmer was at 56 percent. That's not ideal — we prefer our fantasy receivers to be pushing 90 percent — but it's at least slightly less concerning in a potentially high-scoring offense like this one. Note that Coleman and Palmer continued playing with Kyle Allen, while Shakir and Moore were done after the second drive.
- Tight end:Dalton Kincaid played eight snaps alongside Josh Allen and ran a route on 56 percent of his snaps. Dawson Knox played 10 snaps with a 56 percent route rate. Sigh. It's just one data point, but that one data point would indicate we're still looking at a split-enough committee to likely render Kincaid as nothing more than an upside TE2 in fantasy land.
Key takeaway: Is DJ Moore poised for a HUGE season as the Bills' No. 1 WR?
Kudos to Moore for racking up a game-high 61 yards, even if his 32-yard gain was the result of a blown coverage. He looked fast and how can you not appreciate the psychotic behavior to wave on an incoming defender in a preseason game. Here's to hoping his ankle injury isn't serious (some learned doctors are concerned).
My case against Moore this draft season has come down to him declining for consecutive seasons and the Bills whiffing on nearly every WR transaction they've made since parting ways with Stefon Diggs. But then again, maybe Josh Allen's No. 1 WR will work out. The mid-range WR3 ADP certainly isn't anything too egregious.
Other notes:
- Keon Coleman up into the "what the hell" late-round dart conversation.
- Dalton Kincaid from TE9 to TE10 behind George Kittle and that might still be too high.
- Ray Davis remains a handcuff worth stashing.
Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.
Carolina Panthers
- Quarterback:Bryce Young played three drives and "led" the Panthers to 12 total yards and three punts. Good thing it's just the preseason!
- Backfield: The much-anticipated return of Jonathon Brooks featured him dominating snaps (78%) alongside Young, though his 14 yards on four touches weren't anything to write home about. Trevor Etienne (6-7-0 rushing, 4-18-0 receiving) wasn't much better. It sure looks like Brooks is in store for something close to a workhorse role as long as Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) is sidelined.
- Wide receivers:Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker each ran a route on all six of Bryce Young's dropbacks, while Xavier Legette was the No. 3 WR and the one coming off the field in three-WR sets. T-Mac intriguingly played five of his nine snaps in the slot — that 56 percent mark inside probably won't hold, but it's got room to fall and still be quite a bit higher than last season's 16 percent slot rate.
- Tight end:Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders saw action with the starters, but that was with recently signed Darren Waller out of the picture.
Key takeaway: Jonathon Brooks receives a true starter's workload
Of course, this is because Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) is sidelined and considered "week to week."
On one hand, this certainly gives Brooks an early chance to run away with the job. We saw what happened to Chuba trying to play through an injury last season.
On the other hand, Chuba could … be back by Week 1 like nothing happened?
Brooks deserves the benefit of the doubt straight up and is my RB30. If you wanted to take him as high as RB26 ahead of the Steelers and Patriots RBs, I'd still call you Superman. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard is down to RB37 alongside the Commanders and Vikings RBs. I admit it feels weird to click Chuba in a draft these days, but at some point the man is a value, right? RIGHT?
Other notes:
- Darren Waller comes in at TE24 in my "they won't work out, but you could imagine what it'd be like if they did" tier.
Chicago Bears
- Quarterback:Caleb Williams and pretty much every key contributor got the day off. Thus, Tyson "T-Bag" Bagent (13/22, 169-1-1) didn't exactly back up some of the wonky offseason reports about him being a potential trade piece for teams looking for a new starter.
- Backfield:Roschon Johnson dominated snaps (84%) during the game's first five drives, but obviously is an injury away from being an injury away from fantasy relevance with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai locked into the backfield's top-two spots.
- Wide receivers:Kaden Davis (4-88-0) was the game's most productive player and led the way with the backups. Third-round rookie Zavion Thomas (knee) was sidelined.
- Tight end: Third-round rookie TE Sam Roush led the way with the starters and caught 2 of 3 targets for 15 scoreless yards.
Key takeaway: Luther Burden looked good in warmups
Get better, king! (I'm buying the dip).
Other notes:
- None, but keep an eye on Kyle Monangai (leg) getting injured in practice Sunday (early indications are encouraging he avoided serious injury).
Cincinnati Bengals
- Quarterback:Joe Burrow played the first two drives before being relieved by 41-year-old (!) Joe Flacco and later 40-year-old (!) Josh Johnson. Burrow's evening was pretty uneventful, but he did hit Ja'Marr Chase for a nice 16-yard gain on an under-center play-action dig. This play style has been a talking point among smart offenses throughout the offseason, and the Bengals leaned into it on 43 percent of Burrow's dropbacks last Thursday after doing so on just 8.3 percent of his dropbacks last season.
- Backfield:Chase Brown played nine (69%) of the starter's snaps, while Samaje Perine (4, 31%) was the next man up. Perine was on the field for the lone third-and-long snap, though it's worth remembering these third-down reps sometimes aren't QUITE as big a deal as us fantasy nerds make them out to be. Perine left the game with the starters, leading to Tahj Brooks working as the clear No. 3 RB. The second-year RB was charged with two drops.
- Wide receivers:Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were flanked by Andrei Iosivas (9 snaps, 5 routes) and Colbie Young (2 snaps, 0 routes) with the first-team offense. However, Iosivas stayed on the field with Joe Flacco, where he worked evenly alongside Young and AFC Isaac TeSlaa (Mitchell Tinsley).
- Tight end:Drew Sample was the first-team offense's lead TE (85% snaps), but he and Mike Gesicki both ran three routes. The likes of Tanner Hudson, Jack Endries and Cam Grandy were the next men up. Erick All didn't play, as the Bengals continue to manage his return coming back from knee surgery. Kudos to Endries for scoring the team's only touchdowns and for showing off some shiftiness in the open field.
Key takeaway: Don't sweat the Samaje Perine stuff with Chase Brown
All word out of training camp has been glowing about Brown, who has posted back-to-back upside RB1 seasons as the bell-cow back of one of the league's best offenses (when Joe Burrow is healthy). The man has 70-catch upside (caught 69 last season!), big-play ability and, again, resides in one of the best offenses in continental America.
Brown's profile has more answers than questions; he's my RB4, eighth-ranked player overall and auto-click in early-to-mid Round 2 in leagues of most shapes and sizes.
Other notes:
- No longer targeting Mitchell Tinsley in my 32-man fantasy league. Sigh. Colbie Young szn it is.
- We'll see what things look like for Erick All once he makes his debut, but this will *probably* continue to be too annoying of a rotation for any individual to overly stand out in fantasy land.
Cleveland Browns
- Quarterback:Deshaun Watson played the entire first half. His numbers (11/15, 126-0-0) look fine, but the majority of that yardage came after the catch (65%), and he largely continued to look like the same physically limited, conservative quarterback that we've seen during his time in Cleveland. However, neither Shedeur Sanders (6/11, 79-0-1) nor Dillon Gabriel (5/8, 23-0-1) played any better; each threw a horrendous interception.
- Backfield:Quinshon Judkins started and played eight of 10 snaps on the first two drives before calling it a day. Neither Judkins (4-9-0) nor Dylan Sampson (4-6-0) got anything going on the ground, but Sampson did at least bust a screen loose for 43 yards. The man is pretty electric in the open field! Sampson played both of the 3rd-and-medium snaps during the first two drives and worked as the clear lead afterward. Sampson has a Tyjae Spears-esque role where we feel good about his explosive, pass-catching ability, though there's at least some question surrounding whether he'd have a true workhorse role if any injury forced him into action as the starter.
- Wide receivers: Denzel Boston and Jerry Jeudy each ran a route on all six of Watson's dropbacks on the first two drives before the latter veteran called it a day. KC Concepcion (67% route rate) was pulled off the field on the multi-TE formations during this stretch, but he did get some run in these heavy looks afterwards.
- Tight end:Harold Fannin ran a route on all six of Watson's dropbacks during the first two drives before taking the rest of the afternoon off. It was good to see Fannin used as a true inline tight end on 7 of his 9 snaps; Monken has been adamant about the rising second-year talent being a big part of the offense all offseason.
Key takeaway: The Browns got some young playmakers!
Coach Todd Monken clearly has a plan for KC Concepcion: He took a reverse to the house and also received a designed touch on a pop pass. The rookie also *almost* got loose on a punt return. Of everything I watched this weekend, Concepcion's lightning-in-a-bottle performance and overall play-style was my favorite.
Of course, Denzel Boston has also been flashing in camp, Sampson is making plays, and that Harold Fannin guy might just be the best of the bunch. The future is looking bright in Cleveland … if they can just find a quarterback.
Other notes:
- Dylan Sampson got bumped up just a tad to RB54. He's in the same tier as handcuffs like Ray Davis and Mike Washington.
- Moved KC Concepcion up to WR46 and man, oh man, do I want to draft him there!
Dallas Cowboys
- Quarterback:Dak Prescott and the starters got the night off. Sam Howell played the entire first half. His numbers (8/12, 94-1-0) look a bit better thanks to some Camden Browncontested-catch magic. Of course, Joe Milton (12/15, 107-1-0) can say the same thing.
- Backfield:Jaydon Blue started and led the way over Phil Mafah (19 vs. 6 snaps) during the game's first three drives. Neither Blue (8-19-0 rushing) nor Mafah (4-9-0) got much of anything going on the ground, but they do at least seem to have the early lead on 2025 primary backup Malik Davis (7-39-0).
- Wide receivers: None of the team's key options played, but shoutout to rookie UDFA Camden Brown for not one but TWO spectacular touchdowns. Brown didn't get much going during his first three seasons at Auburn before exploding at Georgia Southern in 2025 (65-1,079-14). He still has some work to do to make the roster — Jonathan Mingo, Anthony Smith and Marquez Valdes-Scantling started — but man, what a performance!
- Tight end: The Cowboys rotated four tight ends during the first half with both Jake Ferguson and (somewhat surprisingly) Brevyn Spann-Ford getting starter's rest.
Key takeaway: Jaydon Blue is RB2 … for now
Blue got the start and is the recommended Javonte Williams handcuff, but this competition still looks very active. The second-year talent didn't make much of anything happen with his opportunities, but fortunately for him, seemingly his primary competition, Phil Mafah, didn't fare any better.
Are we positive the Cowboys would really choose to turn over a big role to Blue if Javonte was forced to miss any time? I'm not. He's my RB56 at the bottom of a handcuff tier that includes guys like Dylan Sampson and MarShawn Lloyd.
Other notes:
- Camden Brown up to WR3 overall.
Denver Broncos
- Quarterback:Bo Nix (ankle) sat this one out. Jarrett Stidham was a helluva lot better than he was in the AFC championship (makes sense, this is preseason football), averaging 8.7 yards per attempt with a touchdown while consistently pushing the ball downfield (11.6-yard average target depth).
- Backfield: Starter J.K. Dobbins (rest, minor soft-tissue injury) got the night off. RJ Harvey played 11 of 14 snaps (79%) on the game's first two drives before taking the rest of the night off.
- Wide receivers:Jaylen Waddle (leg/rest) got the night off. This led to Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryanteasily working as the first-team offense's top-2 receivers, each running a route on all five of Stidham's dropbacks on the first two drives before taking the rest of the night off. Troy Franklin was the next man up, but we also didn't have Marvin Mims (leg) in this one. Kudos to Sutton for showing that unc's still got it with this b-e-a-utiful one-handed snag. Bryant also ran a fun comeback route for a chunk gain on the game's opening play.
- Tight end:Evan Engram (13 snaps) and Adam Trautman (11) were both evenly involved during their three drives together, though Engram (58% route rate) was clearly the preferred pass-game option. The 31-year-old veteran looked pretty smooth out there! We didn't see somewhat-hyped rookie Justin Joly until the second half.
Key takeaway: There's at least *some* concern regarding RJ Harvey's best-case handcuff upside
While Harvey clearly led the way in terms of usage, his rushing (5-16-0) performance didn't quite hold up to what we saw from Jonah Coleman (4-24-0), who received some praise from coach Sean Payton regarding his tackle-breaking ability. Maybe it's nothing, maybe it's something, but Coleman also played the long third-and-long snap of the offense's first two drives.
Harvey's path to booming in fantasy is through the receiving game: 46 of 56 (82%) of RBs with 50-plus receptions in a season since 2020 posted top-24 numbers in PPR points per game. Still, I've had a tough time consistently clicking any Broncos RB this draft season due to the reality that it looks a LOT like a three-man committee as is, and both Harvey and Coleman look like they're *two* injuries away from being a must-start option.
Other notes:
- Pat Bryant has had a good camp and seems solidified as WR3. No reason for him not to be going with the Ryan Flournoy and Jalen McMillan types at a minimum.
Detroit Lions
- Quarterback:Luke Altmyer got the start and played all but three drives. We did see "The Passtronaut" Joshua Dobbs briefly, but the Lions likely wanted to limit his reps after only signing him less than a week ago. This isn't exactly the cleanest backup QB room behind Jared Goff after Teddy Bridgewater abruptly retired earlier this month.
- Backfield:Jacob Saylors was the clear lead back, but it's tough to say that means anything with Jahmyr Gibbs (rest), Isiah Pacheco (knee) and Sione Vaki (nose/eye) sidelined.
- Wide receivers:Isaac TeSlaa did NOT get to rest alongside the rest of the presumed starting offense. He was charged with a drop and didn't catch any of his three targets, hardly helping alleviate concerns that the second-year talent has had a rough training camp.
- Tight end:Tyler Conklin played all 15 snaps with Altmyer on the first four drives, solidifying the veteran as the primary No. 2 TE behind Sam LaPorta. Note that the offense only ran one single play during this stretch with multiple tight ends on the field.
Key takeaway: There are better late-round sleepers to target than Isaac TeSlaa
A few deep cuts:
- Free agent Keenan Allen
- Falling Jets WR Omar Cooper
- Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks
- Bills WR Keon Coleman
- Colts WR Ashton Dulin
All right, I'm joking about Dulin. But that's it!
Other notes:
- Rashod Bateman is another wide receiver I would rather use a late-round pick on than Isaac TeSlaa.
Green Bay Packers
- Quarterback:Jordan Love started before being relieved for Tyrod Taylor and later Kyle McCord. The Packers threw for just 97 net passing yards on the evening.
- Backfield:MarShawn Lloyd was THE running back, y'all, with Josh Jacobs (groin) and Chris Brooks (hamstring) both sidelined.
- Wide receivers:Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed each ran a route on all five of Love's dropbacks and departed alongside the team's starting QB after one drive. That said: Reed was the odd man out and didn't play on either of the first-team offense's two snaps with multiple tight ends on the field. Savion Williams was the only other receiver to get a snap on drive one; he joined Bo Melton and Skyy Moore with the second-team offense.
- Tight end:Josh Whyle led the way with Tucker Kraft (knee) and Luke Musgrave (neck) both sidelined. Note that Kraft said Sunday, "They're going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season, and then they're going to just pat me on the ass and send me out there and send me to the wolves."
Key takeaway: MarShawn Lloyd is rocketing up the ranks and deservedly so
Overall, Lloyd played all 12 of the offense's snaps during the first two drives before taking the rest of the night off. While he didn't get much going on the ground (4-13-0) or as a receiver (1 catch for -4 yards), simply seeing Lloyd play a football game and come out the other side healthy is a win.
Lloyd is a great late-round handcuff to a dude already banged up with a groin injury and actively involved in legal problems. Hell, maybe Lloyd could even carve out some semblance of standalone value if Matt LaFleur decides to get frisky and re-embrace some of his past committee ways. Either way: I'm drafting the man every chance I get.
Other notes:
- It remains to be seen if Matthew Golden is overly good at professional football, but he is going to play a lot in an offense we like. That's worthy of WR4 treatment in a similar light as Xavier Worthy.
Houston Texans
- Quarterback:Davis Mills drew the start with C.J. Stroud and virtually any offensive player worth a damn resting.
- Backfield:Noah Whittington was RB1 with David Montgomery and Woody Marks getting the night off.
- Wide receivers:Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson worked as the offense's top-two receivers without Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell or Jaylin Noel in action.
- Tight end: Starting TE Dalton Schultz rested. Marlin Klein and Foster Moreau worked with Davis Mills, while Cade Stover didn't come in until the third drive.
Key takeaway: Woody Marks looks like a very solid RB4 target
What's the split between Montgomery and Marks? *Nate Bargatze impression* Nobody knows. Could be 80-20 D-Mont. Could be 70-30. Could be 55-45. Either way: Marks has underappreciated standalone upside and either way is a worthwhile pick at his current price simply because we know this coaching staff is down to give him a true workhorse role if needed.
Other notes:
- This Davis Mills throw was a dime. MILLS MAFIA STAND UP. The man hasn't lost a regular season start since January 1, 2023. Just saying!
Indianapolis Colts
- Quarterback:Daniel Jones and the starters rested.
- Backfield:Seth McGowan played all 13 of the backfield's snaps during the first three drives … and then lost a fumble on the one-yard line. As the kids say: Ball security, job security (though replay did seem to show McGowan might have crossed the plane before the fumble). General Ulysses Bentley IV played the rest of the first half. DJ Giddens (hamstring) joined Jonathan Taylor (rest) on the bench.
- Wide receivers:Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (100% route rate) was joined by Coleman Owen (66%), Deion Burks (50%) and Laquon Treadwell (!, 50%) on the game's first three drives. This would seemingly indicate Ashton Dulin (DNP, rest) is in the driver's seat to be the offense's No. 3 WR alongside Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs.
- Tight end: The Colts rotated Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown with the first-team offense while Tyler Warren rested. Mallory (88% route rate with Richardson) looks like the primary backup. Shoutout to Mallory for looking pretty spry (6-80-0) out there!
Key takeaway: I'm going to keep stashing Anthony Richardson in dynasty land
Anthony Richardson played the entire first half, and in very Anthony Richardson fashion, he racked up 14.2 fantasy points … and two turnovers. The interception wasn't his fault, but it would've been nice to see him slide before fumbling the football away on this scramble. Richardson out-dueled Riley Leonard (10/21, 89 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) on this day, though it still seems like a matter of when, not if, the former No. 4 overall pick is traded.
My top-5 trade candidates:
- Packers
- Vikings
- Bills
- Ravens
- Panthers
Other notes:
- Seth McGowan deserves the benefit of the doubt over DJ Giddens, but there are still plenty of other late-round darts I'd rather throw.
- Ashton Dulin is the clear-cut No. 3 WR in Indy as long as the Colts continue to go along with the charade that they don't need to sign anyone else to this room.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Quarterback:Nick Mullens drew the start with Trevor Lawrence and virtually every key starter on the sideline.
- Backfield:J'Mari Taylor and DeeJay Dallas split the "first-team" work in their battle for RB4 duties.
- Wide receivers:Josh Cameron and C.J. Williams were the two primary receivers and are seemingly competing for Nos. 5 and 6 WR duties.
- Tight end: Rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol led the way with Brenton Strange getting the night off.
Key takeaway: Nothing
My only fun fact: Jaguars is pronounced "Jagwaarz." I've always said "Jag-wires". Probably more of a me problem, but figured I'd pass along just in case.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Quarterback: Backup Justin Fields started and played the game's first two drives.
- Backfield:Kenneth Walker got a ceremonial starter snap and then bounced. This led to Brashard Smith playing nine of 10 snaps with the de facto starting offense. Still, Smith would later return in the second half after ceding most of the work to Emmett Johnson on the third and fourth drives of the game. Johnson also returned later. We didn't see Emari Demercado until the fourth quarter.
- Wide receivers:Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen started alongside Justin Fields. The former field-stretcher's day was over first, but the latter wound up flashing the most upside.
- Tight end:Noah Gray worked as the lead tight end with Travis Kelce joining the rest of the starting offense on the sideline.
Key takeaway: Emmett Johnson and Cyrus Allen looked great!
I continue to believe Kareem Hunt is the real handcuff here as long as he remains a free agent, but maybe that won't be needed if Johnson keeps playing well. He flashed as a rusher (12-59-0) and also had multiple good plays nullified by penalties. All in all, Johnson racked up a whopping 10 missed tackles forced if you include the ones on the nullified plays, eight otherwise, and nobody else had more than five on the week either way! He's worthy of a final two-round dart as a prospective handcuff.
Meanwhile, Cyrus Allen made a nice leaping contested catch over the middle and showed off some serious burst during his preseason debut. The rookie has received rave reviews all camp and sure seems to be pushing for a spot in this fairly wide-open wide receiver rotation. Would you be THAT surprised if he winds up being better than Xavier Worthy? I'd be a little surprised, but not that surprised. I moved Allen up to WR68 in the same tier as guys like Adonai Mitchell and Dontayvion Wicks.
Other notes:
- Garrett Nussmeier almost made an UNREAL throw on 3rd and very long. Watch Patrick Mahomes running down the sideline.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Quarterback:Kirk Cousins started and promptly led a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive capped by a 13-yard score to Michael Mayer. He was then relieved for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who made several nice tight-window throws and didn't look overwhelmed by the situation. I'd personally love to see Mendoza start against the Dolphins in Week 1.
- Backfield:Ashton Jeanty played seven of the offense's 10 snaps with Cousins before getting the rest of the night off. Mike Washington was the clear next man up.
- Wide receivers: Cousins was flanked by Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech, who each ran a route on five of his six dropbacks. The former two receivers were done after the first drive, while Bech stayed out there with Malik Benson and Deven Thompkins. Kudos to Bech for catching all three of his targets for 25 yards and a short touchdown from Mendoza, but he did noticeably come off the field on all but one of the first-team offense's six plays with multiple tight ends. Tucker and Nailor look like the frontrunners to lead this group at the moment.
- Tight end:Brock Bowers played the first snap of the game before taking the rest of the night off. This led to Michael Mayer, who started alongside Bowers, working as the lead tight end. Notre Dame's all-time TE leader in receptions and receiving yards showed some solid moves after the catch on his 13-yard touchdown and continues to look a lot like the most valuable tight end handcuff in fantasy football.
Key takeaway: Mike Washington deserves late-round handcuff treatment
The rookie was the clear RB2 and ripped off a rather sweet 53-yard gain. Washington easily worked ahead of No. 3 RB Dylan Laube on pass downs (10 routes vs. 2) on their four drives together. The Arkansas product is looking more and more like a safe bet to assume a near every-down role in any game that Jeanty isn't healthy enough to suit up. Turns out sometimes it is as simple as betting on the really big, really fast guy.
Other notes:
- Michael Mayer is a solid LAST-round pick, especially in tight-end premium formats. The only reason I'm not trying to acquire him in dynasty land is because he's already on all of my rosters.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Quarterback:Justin Herbert got the night off, leading to Trey Lance working as the starting QB.
- Backfield:Omarion Hampton was notably joined by Keaton Mitchell on the sideline. This led to Kimani Vidal playing 13 of 14 snaps during the first two drives before getting the rest of the night off. Vidal turned five touches into just eight yards and dropped a pass.
- Wide receivers: Neither Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston nor Tre' Harris played. This led to preseason superstar KeAndre Lambert-Smith and 2025 SEC receiving leader Brenen Thompson working as the clear next-men-up.
- Tight end: Charlie Kolar and David Njoku were rested alongside the offense's starters. Meanwhile, Oronde Gadsden ran a route on 71 percent of Lance's dropbacks during the first four drives before his night was over.
Key takeaway: Keaton Mitchell getting to rest with the starters feels significant
This would probably be a committee of sorts between Vidal and Mitchell should Hampton miss any time, but this usage is at least a decent early indicator that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel might view this as more of a two-back system at the moment.
Do we believe in the Chargers offensive line when healthy? Yes.
Do we believe in Mike McDaniel? Yes.
Do we admit Justin Herbert is at a minimum a very good QB? Yes.
Do we believe really fast Keaton Mitchell is probably in the best offense possible to get the most out of him for 8-10 touches per game? I do, and that's good enough for mid-range RB4 treatment for me especially in builds where we're needing to take a lot of chances on different RB2 types.
Other notes:
- Oronde Gadsden continues to slide down the ranks, but his ADP is dropping as well. There's not much difference between him and Terrance Ferguson.
- The gap between Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris is maybe too big, but it's also legal for both to be good picks if this offense lives up to expectations.
Los Angeles Rams
- Quarterback: The Rams left pretty much every player of consequence back in Los Angeles. This led to Stetson Bennett handling the first two drives before giving way to first-round rookie Ty Simpson.
- Backfield:Jarquez Hunter worked as the lead back for this backup-filled unit, turning nine carries into 35 scoreless yards. He's an injury away from being an injury away from fantasy relevance.
- Wide receivers:Tyler Scott, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith led the way in a game that didn't feature any of the team's presumed top-four options.
- Tight end: Second-round rookie Max Klare (7-37-0) started with all four of the Rams' presumed top tight ends on the sideline (Davis Allen is dealing with a quad injury). The Purdue/Ohio State product was mostly an underneath safety valve, but hey, there's nothing wrong with catching seven passes in your NFL debut.
Key takeaway: Ty Simpson has got some game!
Kudos to Simpson for making the most out of his debut (21/25, 190-2-0). He was generally accurate and safe with the football, but did also flash some quality arm talent and the ability to throw on the move. We'll find out if the Rams were right to take him in a few short years, but for now: Good start!
Other notes:
- Terrance Ferguson no matter what.
Miami Dolphins
- Quarterback:Malik Willis played the first drive and managed to lead an impressive 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive. The performance included a nice 28-yard hookup to rookie Caleb Douglas and two scrambles for nine yards. Backups Quinn Ewers (1/8, 27 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT) and Cam Miller (3/11, 39 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT) sure didn't do anything to make it seem like Willis has anything other than a LONG leash as QB1 this season.
- Backfield:De'Von Achane played all 14 snaps alongside Willis and the first-team offense. He posted a strong 7-39-1 rushing line and is cemented as THE running back, y'all in Miami — the only question remains just how high the scoring upside will be in South Beach this season. Jaylen Wright looked like the No. 2 RB, easily working ahead of Ollie Gordon during the first half (16 vs. 2 snaps) before his day was done.
- Wide receivers:Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington ran routes on all seven of Willis' dropbacks. Both of their nights were over following drive one. Jalen Reagor (!) was the only other wideout to play on the first drive. Chris Bell (knee) could complicate things eventually, but for now Douglas and Washington easily stand out as the best late-round darts among this group.
- Tight end:Greg Dulcich was out-snapped by rookie Will Kacmarek (12 vs. 8) but still ran a route on 71 percent of Willis' dropbacks. While Dulcich should still be considered the favorite to lead this room in receiving, limited snaps could be problematic inside a passing game not exactly expected to light up scoreboards this season.
Key takeaway: This Caleb Douglas dude can play!
Kudos to the former rookie on making a helluva catch on this 28-yard gain. Will anyone in this passing game be fantasy relevant? Probably not. Should Douglas be considered the favorite at this point? I still lean Malik Washington, but the man who many were shocked to see earn Day 2 draft capital is certainly having a strong start to August!
Other notes:
- Greg Dulcich got a bump down for me. I'd rather draft Terrance Ferguson
- Jaylen Wright leaps up into the "meh" range of late-round handcuffs.
Minnesota Vikings
- Quarterback:Kyler Murray started the first drive with pretty much all of the usual suspects other than Justin Jefferson. Nobody will write songs about the 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended in a field goal, but Kyler did at least make a nice third-and-eight strike to Jordan Addison.
- Backfield:Aaron Jones (5 snaps) and Jordan Mason (4) split work on the first drive before each was done for the day. It was mostly Demond Claiborne (12-34-0 rushing) after that.
- Wide receivers: Potentially nothing, potentially something: Jordan Addison and Tai Felton ran a route on all three of Kyler's dropbacks, while Jauan Jennings was the odd man out when the team went with multiple tight ends or FB Max Bredeson. We did see Jennings leave with the starters, so he's certainly established as the No. 3 WR, but there might not be enough volume in this passing game to support the ex-49ers consistently for fantasy purposes. Kudos to backup Myles Price on snagging this nifty one-handed touchdown.
- Tight end:T.J. Hockenson was actually out-snapped by Josh Oliver (6 vs. 5) on drive one. Hockenson led the way in routes (2 vs. 1), but even a slight squeeze here could be problematic for those hoping to find a late-round steal in the 29-year-old veteran. Both Hockenson and Oliver were done after the first drive.
Key takeaway: This continues to look like a fairly evenly split backfield
This was echoed by ace Vikings beat reporter Matthew Coller when I interviewed him last week. That said: Coller also had a bold call that this offense would rank inside the NFL's top-10 in rushing yards. Both A-aron (18-yard run) and Mason (15) ripped off a chunk play over the weekend.
Maybe the gravity that a dual-threat signal-caller like Kyler Murray brings to the table can make the rushing lanes that much wider in 2026. I moved Jordan Mason down just a hair to RB38, and Aaron Jones up to RB43. Both join the Washington RBs as solid clicks at that price.
Other notes:
- Jauan Jennings down to WR81.
- T.J. Hockenson down to TE26.
New England Patriots
- Quarterback:Drake Maye joined most of the starting offense on the bench in this one. This led to Tommy DeVito, best known for being Italian, throwing for 138 yards and a touchdown during the first half.
- Backfield:Jam Miller was the lead early down back, and Lan Larison the pass-down option, alongside DeVito while both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson got the night off.
- Wide receivers: The offense rotated Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams during the first three drives of the game. They're presumably all competing for three roster spots behind A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and seemingly DeMario Douglas. Kudos to Kyle Williams (2-37-1) for flashing with his opportunities: The second-year speedster showed off the route-running with this nice comeback and also hauled in a 12-yard score in tight coverage.
- Tight end:Eli Raridon played all 35 snaps alongside Tommy DeVito during the offense's first five drives before calling it a day. The rookie only caught one pass for eight yards, but the every-down role does add at least credence to the idea that the golden domer could be a thorn in the side of Hunter Henry's fantasy upside. Then again, Henry rested alongside the starters and inked a two-year extension worth up to $20 million last week.
Key takeaway: The Kayshon Boutte trade talks might be real
The fact Boutte was playing at all adds more smoke to the fire that he could be traded before Week 1. The Colts and Chiefs should be calling New England every six hours about this. Reminder: Derek Stingleychecks his closet for Boutte every night.
Other notes:
- Boutte is in play as a late-round dart you hope gets traded.
- Pop Douglas moved up a bit but still isn't someone to exactly go out of your way for
- Hunter Henry moved down a tick based on Eli Raridon hype.
- Shoutout Tommy DeVito for making what I thought was the best throw from Week 1 of the preseason.
New Orleans Saints
- Quarterback: This was another offense that offered us virtually nothing in the way of starter reps. Spencer Rattler started but gained just 26 net yards on 13 dropbacks. Shoutout to Zach Wilson for this dime!
- Backfield:Audric Estime started and had a cool touchdown, though he's at best the RB3. Kendre Miller (back) and Devin Neal (hamstring) were both sidelined with injuries.
- Wide receivers:Bub Means (4-77-0) and Barion Brown (4-53-0) started and led the passing game. Devaughn Vele is fully expected to be the offense's No. 3 WR, but the No. 4 option could be more significant than expected if Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is forced to miss time. Rookie Bryce Lance was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
- Tight end: Rookie Oscar Delp got the start, seemingly cementing him as the No. 3 TE behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. The former veteran could see something close to a true full-time role if Tyson is sidelined.
Key takeaway: Jordyn Tyson did a light jog to the huddle in warmups
Why must you be so cruel, Injury Gods, WHY!!!
Other notes:
- Please get healthy soon, Jordyn Tyson.
- Chris Olave is even more of an early round priority at this point.
- Shoutout to Zach Wilson for this dime.
New York Giants
- Quarterback:Jaxson Dart and the first-team offense played the first two drives of the game. Unfortunately, Dart continued his tradition of briefly exiting the game to get checked out in the injury tent (be better, Tyrone Tracy), but he returned after two plays and pulled off some razzle-dazzle to find Malachi Fields for a very cool 15-yard touchdown. Jameis Winston (8/9, 89-0-0) was the next-man-up.
- Backfield:Cam Skattebo started, but he was actually out-snapped by Tyrone Tracy (7 vs. 5) on the first two drives. Devin Singletary (4 snaps) was also involved and deserves credit for this fun 40-yard catch-and-run on 3rd and 23. All three were done after the second drive of the game.
- Wide receivers:Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney started, while Calvin Austin was the de facto slot receiver. Still, Malachi Fields was also involved and led the way in terms of production (3-34-1). The team didn't throw out of a multi-TE or two-back formation, but Slayton (5 snaps) and Mooney (4) led the way over Fields (2). It will probably be Malik Nabers, Slayton and Mooney in three-WR sets to start the season, but the presence of Fields, Austin and maybe even Odell Beckham Jr. could make it a bit of a rotation behind Nabers.
- Tight end:Isaiah Likely ran a route on six of the offense's seven dropbacks in the first two drives, but wasn't on the field for any of the run plays. He lined up in the slot or out wide on every snap. We don't need to sound the alarm just yet, though it's possible Theo Johnson and Chris Manhertz are viewed as much more viable traditional inline options, which could limit Likely's chances of commanding a true three-down role.
Key takeaway: This backfield usage was interesting!
Good news: Skattebo looked healthy and forced two missed tackles on the ground.
Bad news: Tracy and Singletary were both VERY involved. Maybe the former's poor showing in pass protection leads to additional work for Skattebo, but the main attraction for the second-year talent this season was the idea that he'd have most of the backfield's pass-down work.
Could this simply be the Giants easing Skattebo back into a *checks notes* preseason game? Absolutely. Still, this usage comes after the surprise of Skat and Tracy being listed as co-starters on the unofficial depth charts. Something to monitor!
Other notes:
- The complementary receivers got some small shuffles, otherwise we're holding steady.
New York Jets
- Quarterback:Geno Smith (ankle/foot) is considered day-to-day and didn't play. Rookie Cade Klubnik started and led the Jets to 10 points during his two drives. It was a solid debut for someone who likely will start games later this season if the Jets are anywhere near as bad as they have been for most of the last 10 years.
- Backfield:Breece Hall played 10 of the offense's 11 snaps on drive one before calling it a day. Braelon Allen was the next man up and made the most out of his snaps, ripping off a 31-yard touchdown run that highlighted some nice footwork and speed for a man his size. This was certainly a nice data point for Allen, though Isaiah Davis (knee) was sidelined, so it's still too early to definitively call the 22-year-old monster the clear handcuff behind Hall.
- Wide receivers:Garrett Wilson (nice catch!) was joined by Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams with the first-team offense. Wilson and Mitchell ran a route on all seven of Klubnik's dropbacks, while Williams was at five, on the first drive before calling it a day. First-rounder Omar Cooper was joined by veteran Tim Patrick and something named Malik McClain with the second-team offense.
- Tight end:Mason Taylor (8 snaps), Jeremy Ruckert (5) and Jelani Woods (2) saw work with the first-team offense. The former tight end was done after the first drive, meaning he's the likely starter as long as Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) is sidelined. The first-round rookie is tentatively expected to be back for Week 1, though Taylor could make things annoying in a similar manner as the Kmet-Loveland and Knox-Kincaid situations we've seen over the years.
Key takeaway: Adonai Mitchell > Omar Cooper
It's obviously just game one of the preseason, but Cooper's usage, combined with some meh camp reports, sure makes it tough to feel too optimistic about the first-rounder's early season role.
Then again, are we really going to completely ignore Cooper in the later rounds of fantasy drafts because of Isaiah Williams? The undersized, former UDFA with 28 catches in 23 career games? Not today, satan: Cooper shouldn't exactly be prioritized in the WR5 range, but at a certain point it's just good practice to draft first-round caliber players and worry about the usage later.
Other notes:
- Braelon Allen moved up a bit but still not with the elite handcuffs.
- Keep an eye on Breece Hall; he reportedly suffered a lower-body (groin?) injury at practice on Monday. He's more of a Round 4 target for me.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Quarterback:Andy Dalton started over Tanner McKee with Jalen Hurts resting. Eagles QBs as a whole turned 25 pass attempts into 83 yards, but rookie Cole Payton at least pulled off this cool touchdown and chipped in 45 yards on the ground.
- Backfield:Tank Bigsby was THE running back, y'all, with Saquon Barkley sidelined. It was encouraging to see Bigsby play every snap of the first three drives alongside Dalton and not get taken off the field in passing situations for Will Shipley.
- Wide receivers:Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore and Darius Cooper were the first three receivers on the field in this one. This really solidifies Dontayvion Wicks as the No. 3 option alongside DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon.
- Tight end:Grant Calcaterra started with Dallas Goedert resting with the starters. We did see rookie Eli Stowers mix in throughout the first three drives, but Calcaterra still led the way in routes (4 vs. 3). Stowers did play three of his snaps inline (and picked up a hold); just realize he might be more than one injury away from seeing anything close to a full-time role as things stand right meow.
Key takeaway: Tank Bigsby with a LEGIT three-down role
Bigsby has been one of my favorite late-round handcuff picks all offseason because the dude has been a capital-d DAWG the last two seasons on the ground. Still, even a bull like me was expecting some level of split work with Will Shipley — particularly on pass-downs. Maybe the Eagles actually do trust Bigsby to work across all three downs!
Now, Tank needs to prove he can handle it. His rookie year receiving tape was some of the worst in NFL history, and we nearly got a "ball off the hands turned INT" encore on Saturday. I'm skeptical we get much more than 15-20 touches primarily on the ground in the event Saquon Barkley is forced out, but hey, that's still a pretty good deal behind RotoWire's second-ranked offensive line.
Other notes:
- Moved Wicks into WR6 range. He could be especially useful early in the season with Makai Lemon (hamstring) banged up.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Quarterback: Most of the Steelers' fantasy-relevant pieces rested, including Aaron Rodgers. Still, Mason Rudolph (10/11, 93-0-0), Will Howard (7/9, 86-0-0) and Drew Allar (10/13, 153-2-0) largely impressed, particularly Allar who tacked on a short rushing touchdown for good measure. While Allar's efficiency stats were aided heavily by a YAC-heavy 74-yard gain from Kaden Wetjen, the Penn State product deserves credit for passing the eye test in his professional debut. Howard also looked good — this was a DIME.
- Backfield:Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle got the night off. This led to Travis Homer starting. He was followed by Lew Nichols. We didn't see 2025 third-rounder Kaleb Johnson until the second half! Yikes.
- Wide receivers:Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson were the offense's two primary receivers with both DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman sidelined. Bernard (12 slot snaps, 15 wide) saw more snaps in the slot than Wilson (7 slot, 19 out wide).
- Tight end: Speaking of: Washington (72% snaps, 62% routes) and Muth (50% snaps, 39% routes) played the first two drives of the game before bouncing for the night.
Key takeaway: Germie Bernard looked good!
Bernard showed off some fun YAC skillz and could win out as the No. 3 WR; just realize this offense HEAVILY profiles as one that should lean on multi-TE formations considering the respective high-end contracts associated with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.
Other notes:
- Both tight ends continue to be buried in the ranks
San Francisco 49ers
- Quarterback:Kurtis Rourke started with both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones getting the night off.
- Backfield:Christian McCaffrey rested, and each of Kaelon Black (thigh), Jordan James (rib) and Isaac Guerendo (pec) remain banged up. This led to Patrick Taylor and Sincere McCormick getting most of the run with the "first-team offense."
- Wide receivers: We didn't see Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk (calf) or Demarcus Robinson in this one, leading to De'Zhaun Stribling taking over!
- Tight end:Jake Tonges rested alongside most of the team's starting offense. George Kittle (Achilles) remains a question for Week 1.
Key takeaway: Start fitting De'Zhaun Stribling's gold jacket
Now, usage is generally more important than production in the preseason, but the rookie looked the part of a potential early-season factor, displaying savvy route-running and making several NICE contested catches.
It's still tough to rationally rank Stribling higher than fourth in this offense's pecking order when everyone is healthy, but at a minimum the Ole Miss product looks ready to take advantage of any opportunities thrown his way. He's deserving of WR5 treatment and is someone I'd take ahead of Deebo Samuel at this point.
Seattle Seahawks
- Quarterback: Super Bowl champion QB Drew Lock started and led a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. He gave way to Jalen Milroe, who flashed that tantalizing dual-threat upside with a 5-36-0 rushing line the rest of the way. Dozens of us still believe!
- Backfield:George Holani took 12 of 16 snaps alongside Lock and kept playing afterward. It's not too notable considering Jadarian Price (leg) and Emanuel Wilson (leg) were both sidelined with minor injuries.
- Wide receivers:Jake Bobo, Cody White and Montorie Foster were the first three receivers in the game and all figure to be competing for the No. 5 spot in this offense.
- Tight end:Elijah Arroyo was back in action and played 11 of 16 snaps with Lock and the "first-team" offense.
Key takeaway: Elijah Arroyo TE2 with AJ Barner resting
It's good to see Arroyo healthy again, though his status in the game at all is probably a small positive for AJ Barner, who is fully expected to be this offense's primary option. The only question is just how close his snaps will be to 100 percent with a healthy Arroyo in the picture.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Quarterback: We didn't see Baker Mayfield or Jake Browning in this one, leading to Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels getting the first and second half, respectively.
- Backfield:Sean Tucker played all 21 of the offense's snaps during the first three drives before getting the rest of the night off. It's nice to see Tampa Bay be fine with him on pass downs, though he's clearly the No. 3 RB behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, and Tucker playing at all isn't great for his chances of having too big of a weekly role.
- Wide receivers: A similar sentiment is true for rookie Ted Hurst: Kudos to the Georgia State product for hauling in a pair of passes for 19 yards, but him being active sure seems to indicate he's behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and perhaps even Tez Johnson at the moment.
- Tight end:Cade Otton rested, leading to Bauer Sharp, Payne Durham and Ko Kieft rotating in the first half.
Key takeaway: Ted Hurst has some work to do to crack this starting lineup
That said: The rookie showed some pretty nifty release packages for a dude his size.
Hurst's size and field-stretching ability is fairly unique inside this receiver room. It'd make sense if he starts eating into McMillan's snaps sooner rather than later, though we probably shouldn't completely dismiss the possibility of a bigger rotation also involving Egbuka and Godwin.
Other notes:
- Keep an eye on Egbuka's toe, but he's tentatively expected to be okay for Week 1.
Tennessee Titans
- Quarterback:Cam Ward started and played the first three drives.
- Backfield:Tony Pollard (12 snaps, 6 routes) led the way over Tyjae Spears (9 snaps, 4 routes) with Ward under center. Still, that split was closer than expected; both exited with Ward, and Spears looked GOOD with his touches. The fact Tennessee was willing to run Spears up the middle helps his case as a prime "flex with benefits" handcuff pick, though rookie Nicholas Singleton could still feasibly be involved should Pollard ever be forced out.
- Wide receivers: While fourth overall pick Carnell Tate didn't record a catch, he did lead the way in routes (5 vs. 4 vs. 4) in one drive with each of Wan'Dale Robinson and Calvin Ridley on the field. Wan'Dale didn't play a snap on five plays with multiple tight ends, as Elic Ayomanor and even Chimere Dike filled that role even after Ridley's day was done.
- Tight end: Pour one out for Gunnar Helm truthers: The second-year talent split snaps with Brian Daboll's friend Daniel Bellinger (13 vs. 13) and even ran one less route (6 vs. 5). Similar to Greg Dulcich in Miami: Helm is still expected to lead the way in receiving counting numbers, but a split like this makes it VERY tough to be overly optimistic inside an offense hardly expected to resemble the 99 Rams.
Key takeaway: Could this offense be BAD bad?
It was just the preseason, but Cam Ward's results were … not great. His three gains of 10-plus yards featured a combined six air yards AKA they were screens and open underneath passes. This scramble-turned-intentional-grounding was particularly brutal.
There's no need to write off the man's career based on three preseason drives, but it was a rough first impression of the new Ward-Daboll partnership.
Other notes:
- Carnell Tate will obviously have better days, but I'm not finding myself going out of my way to get any wide receivers from this offense, to be honest.
- Tony Pollard a tick down, Tyjae Spears a tick up.
Washington Commanders
- Quarterback:Marcus Mariota started with Jayden Daniels resting … and sprained his MCL. He threw a DOT while under pressure before getting hurt. Notre Dame product/handsome human being Sam Hartman is the next man up.
- Backfield: Both Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt rested with the starters. This led to Kaytron Allen getting the start … and playing the entire game!
- Wide receivers: Both Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs got the night off. This led to Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey starting. Jaylin Lane and Van Jefferson joined the party on the third drive, making third-round rookie Antonio Williams the sixth receiver to see snaps on the evening. It's common for first-year players to need to climb the depth chart, but clearly we should chill out on any excess expectations for the Clemson product in the early going. At least the Commanders were willing to use Williams out wide (15 snaps) instead of strictly in the slot (8 snaps).
- Tight end: No Chig Okonkwo led to Ben Sinnott (94% snaps in drives 1-5) working as the every-down tight end with Mariota and Hartman under center. Sinnott will need Chiggy to exit the picture to gain any sort of fantasy relevance, but it was at least good to see Washington trust him to play across all three downs.
Key takeaway: Kaytron Allen workhorse RB?!
At least with the team's top-two backs on the sideline, yes! Washington fed their rookie 23 carries! Allen was fine (23-85-1) and deserves credit for not having a negative play on any of those touches, but man, 23 carries in a preseason game is some wild shit!
Robert Henry Jr. (12-75-1) was also involved and looked spry on this 22-yard touchdown. It will be interesting to see how these backs fit into the first-team reps when White and Bill are active, but for now Allen deserves the benefit of the doubt as the No. 3 RB.
Other notes:
- Antonio Williams massive bump down.