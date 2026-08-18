Here's the latest fantasy football keeper rankings for the 2026 season plus we built a tool that helps you inform your keeper decisions (or in my case, indecision). Everything below runs on RotoWire's 2026 projections.

Quick housekeeping before you dig in: the keeper rankings default to half-PPR, and you can flip to PPR or standard, and to Superflex, with one click - the numbers reprice on the spot.

Who Should I Keep? RotoWire Fantasy Football Keeper Values

There are two tabs:

Keeper Rankings is the list - every keeper worth owning, sorted by a single Keeper Value score. Keep Decision is where you actually settle the argument you're having with yourself: drop in two players, tell it the round you can keep each one, and it tells you which keep wins and by how much.

RotoWire — Fantasy Football Keeper Value Tool

How to read RotoWire Keeper Value

Keeper Value is a 0-100 score, and this is the important part: 100 is the most valuable keeper on the board, not the best player. Those are different things. The score is built on value over replacement - how far a player projects above the last startable option at his position - so it rewards scarcity, not just raw points.

Here's why that matters for keepers specifically. A top-five running back and a top-five quarterback can post nearly the same raw projection, but the running back is the far better keeper, because the drop-off behind him is a cliff and the drop-off behind the quarterback is a gentle step you can find in the double-digit rounds anyway. Sort by the Keeper Value column, read the tiers, and you're looking at keepers ranked the way a keeper league actually drafts - by what you'd have to give up to replace them.

One practical note: the default sort is Keeper Value, but every column sorts. Want the cheapest studs? Sort by ADP and scan the top of the Keeper Value column at the same time. The names with a high score and a late ADP are your keeper targets - that's the whole board in one glance.

How to use the Keeper Decision Engine

This is the tab I've had open all week. You give it two players and the round you can keep each of them, and it scores the keeper - not the player. The verdict comes with a confidence badge (coin flip, lean, clear, strong), and underneath it you get the plus-minus in projected points, ceiling and floor versus the field you'd actually be choosing from at that pick.

Here's the one I ran three times this week. Say I can keep Luther Burden in the eleventh round, and my league mate is deciding between Chris Olave in the sixth or Rashee Rice in the fourth. Raw fantasy football rankings and projections love the stud receivers. In some cases, this might be correct but this keeper tool helps you add a layer of context for and against keeping a specific player at a specific cost. At my eleventh-round slot, the best WR I'd actually draft instead is a flex dart - so keeping Luther Burden hands me a stack of points over that pick. In the fourth-sixth round, the board is loaded; the receiver barely beats what my leaguemate would grab there anyway. Same two players, and the cheaper keep is the better one. That's the call raw rankings can't make for you.

The part I lean on most is the players you'll miss list. It shows exactly who's projected to be on the board at your keep slot, so the trade-off is never abstract - you can see the names you're passing to hold your guy. If keeping a player in the seventh means walking past three backs you'd happily start, the tool makes you look at them before you commit.

Order of operations if you get two keepers: run each candidate against its own keep round first to make sure the keep clears its cost at all, then run your two winners against each other. And if you get sniped on your plan, re-run it - a keep that was a lean at pick 40 can become a clear pick once the guy ahead of you is gone.

PPR, Superflex and 2QB keepers

The format toggles aren't decoration - they change the answer. In fantasy football keeper rankings PPR, pass-catching backs and slot receivers climb, and standard scoring drags them back down; a player who's a clear keep in full PPR can slide to a coin flip in standard. Flip the toggle before you trust a verdict, because your league's scoring is baked into the math.

And if you're in a Superflex or 2 QB keeper league, hit the League toggle. It reprices quarterbacks the way your league actually does - a passer you'd never keep in a 1QB format becomes one of the best keepers you own when every team needs two. The ADP flips with it, too: 1QB leans on a multi-site consensus, while Superflex uses 2QB draft data, so the discount you're being shown is honest for the league you're in and not a 1QB number wearing a Superflex jersey.

For cross-position keeps in Superflex, there's an Exclude QBs switch on the Keep Decision tab. I would check and see what it says with QBs and then without if you're comparing a running back to a receiver/tight end.

Auction and salary-cap keepers

If your league keeps players at a salary instead of a draft round, the round math above doesn't fit - so flip the Draft Type toggle to Auction. The rankings swap ADP for an Auction $ value, and the Keep Decision tab starts asking a different question: not what round it costs you to keep a player, but whether the salary you'd pay beats what that same money buys on the board.

It works the same way, just in dollars. Drop in two players, enter the keeper salary you'd pay for each, and the tool finds the best player you could buy for that money instead - then tells you how many points you gain by keeping your guy over that alternative. Say I can keep a stud back for $40 and his market value is $65. That $25 gap is real money I get to spend on the rest of my roster, and the tool prices it three ways: the points I keep over the replacement, the points per dollar I'm getting, and the discount versus what the room would pay.

The trap in auction keepers is the mirror image of the snake trap. In a draft you're hunting the guy you can hold ten rounds late; in an auction you're hunting the guy whose keeper salary sits well under his market value, because every dollar you save is a dollar you throw at everyone else. A $1 keeper who'd cost $8 at auction can be a better keep than a stud you're holding at full freight. In general, you should chase the dollars saved, not the name - but to be clear, you should always consider keeping Ja'Marr Chase if you can guarantee you're getting him at fair market value.

Fantasy Football Keeper Rankings FAQs

What makes a good keeper?

A big gap between what a player is worth and what he costs you to keep. A mid-round talent you can hold ten rounds late is a better keeper than an elite name you can only keep at or above his market price. Chase the discount, not the jersey.

How is Keeper Value calculated?

It blends a player's projected points, ceiling and floor into value over a replacement-level starter at his position, then scales the field to 0-100. It updates with your scoring format and with the 1QB/Superflex toggle, so the ranking always matches your league.

How do auction keeper values work?

Flip the Draft Type toggle to Auction and the Auction $ values come from a consensus of major-site auction data on a $200 budget. In the Keep Decision tool, your keeper salary is scored against the best player that same salary would buy, so a keep is worth it when it returns more points than the money would elsewhere - and you get a points-per-dollar read and the discount versus market value alongside it.

Does it work for dynasty leagues?

It's built for redraft keeper decisions - one season, one keep cost. The projections, ADP and auction values are single-season. If your keeper league plays more like dynasty, weigh age and long-term outlook on top of what you see here.