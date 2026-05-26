Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: 2026 Quarterback Risers

Jim Coventry analyzes quarterbacks whose situations have improved but whose ADPs still offer a draft-day discount, including Baker Mayfield and more.

Every offseason move matters for fantasy football. Coaching changes, free-agent departures, depth-chart shifts and injury recoveries reshape how we should value players heading into fantasy draft season.

In this edition of the NFL Barometer, we'll look at quarterbacks whose value has changed from where it was in February. If you're building your draft board, pair this with RotoWire's quarterback rankings to see where these signal-callers are landing.

If you've missed any previous installments of this series, you can find them here.

Quarterback Risers

Justin Herbert, Chargers

The offseason brought the addition of tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar to join Oronde Gadsden. In addition to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt returning to full health, Los Angeles signed center Tyler Biadasz and used a second-round pick in the draft to select guard Jake Slaughter.

These changes hopefully will give Herbert the protection he's rarely seen in recent years. That and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could bring Herbert back to his 2021 form, when the quarterback passed for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns.

McDaniel showed innovative ability in Miami, but talent issues resulted in the offense struggling. Herbert will have every chance to outperform his ADP of a borderline starter. Check where he's currently being drafted with RotoWire's ADP tracker to see if there's still value.

Kyler Murray, Vikings

During the first three years of his career (2019-2021), Murray averaged 3,827 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air with 595 yards and seven touchdowns as a runner. That was an average of 347 fantasy points per season, making him a high-end producer.

Since then, Murray's numbers were in line with career norms in his only other healthy season (2024). Now, he moves to Minnesota. Coach Kevin O'Connell is a master at scheming receivers open quickly, which will help Murray's decision making.

The weapons are Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson, which is the most complete group the quarterback has ever had. Although the Vikings' offensive line wasn't elite last year, left tackle Christian Darrisaw is healthy, and the team expects to have an excellent line.

Durability has been an issue (ACL tear and a foot injury), but on a per-game basis, Murray should be at least as good as he was early in his career. He has a real chance to finish as a top-5 quarterback. At a draft cost of QB16, most of the risk has been minimized.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Mayfield has gotten a raw deal in his career. He's had two bad seasons. The first in 2019, when Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens was exposed by defensive coordinators, which crushed Mayfield. Then in 2021, he played with two injured shoulders and only threw 17 touchdown passes.

In the last three years, Mayfield was an excellent fantasy option until injuries became an issue in the second half of the season. Through Week 6 last year, he was on an MVP pace.

Still, the fantasy community has given up on Mayfield, as he has an ADP of QB19.

The upgrade starts with bringing in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to take over for Josh Grizzard, who was in over his head as a playcaller. And both Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan each had a healthy offseason after injuries derailed their 2025 seasons.

Even though losing Mike Evans will sting, at least the Buccaneers drafted wide receiver Ted Hurst to provide depth. Mayfield should be a QB1, so taking him late in drafts will provide excellent return on investment.

Cam Ward, Titans

In superflex leagues, Ward is being drafted as a lower-end QB3. While many rightly gave up on Tennessee last season, Ward threw for two touchdowns with one interception in four of his last five games.

This offseason, the Titans hired coach Brian Daboll to run the offense. Despite being fired by the Giants last season, Daboll is still a strong offensive coach. Remember the season he got out of Daniel Jones a few years ago?

Ward is an emerging player, and the team also added wide receiver Carnell Tate to give the quarterback a reliable No. 1 option. Overall, Ward won't be a fantasy superstar, but in superflex leagues, he could crack the top 20 at his position.

The Final Word

The common thread with all four of these quarterbacks is simple: the situations have improved more than the market has acknowledged. Herbert finally has protection and an elite offensive mind calling plays. Murray landed in the best scheme-plus-weapons fit of his career.

Mayfield's supporting cast is healthier than it's been in more than a year, and the coaching upgrade addresses the biggest issue from 2025. Ward is the speculative play of the group, but in superflex formats, the cost is almost nothing for a quarterback with a rising floor.

Murray at quarterback 16 stands out as the best combination of upside and discount.

Stay on top of these values as draft season heats up with updated fantasy news and RotoWire's NFL depth charts.