Jim Coventry analyzes running backs whose situations have improved but whose ADPs still offer a draft-day discount, including Omarion Hampton and more.

Every offseason move matters for fantasy football. Coaching changes, free agent departures, depth chart shifts and injury recoveries reshape how we should value players heading into draft season.

In this edition of the NFL Barometer, we'll focus on running backs whose value has climbed recently. Upgraded offensive lines, new schemes and reduced competition have these backs in better spots than the market reflects. If you're building your draft board, pair this with RotoWire's running back rankings to see where these players are landing.

If you've missed any previous installments of this series, you can find them here.

Running Back Risers

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

Hampton's rookie season was a bit disappointing last year, but the context of 2025 is critical when looking to 2026.

Hampton missed seven games with a broken ankle, and even when healthy, he ran behind an offensive line missing its two best players. Still, Hampton was breaking tackles at an 84th-percentile rate with strong after-contact numbers. Hampton averaged 4.4 yards per rush and with his receiving work produced 82 scrimmage yards per game.

This year promises to be much better. The offensive line should be significantly upgraded. The addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel promises to bring in the elite run scheme the coach used in Miami.

In a well-balanced offense that won't let defenses sell out to stop the run, Hamilton's ceiling is RB3, and he's being drafted as RB7. Check RotoWire's ADP tracker to see if that value keeps holding.

Breece Hall, Jets

Hall appeared to have a poor season in 2025. On a weekly basis, there's some truth to that. Hall failed to top 60 rushing yards in nine games and rushed for just four scores. However, he finished the season with 1,415 scrimmage yards while breaking tackles at a 79th-percentile clip, proving his talent.

The biggest issue last year was that the Jets' passing attack gave defenses no reason to respect the running game. Defenses made sure Hall wasn't going to beat them. When Hall would break a tackle, there was always another defender there to stall the play.

After signing a three-year extension, Hall is in a healthier situation this season. Geno Smith might not be elite, but he is good enough to keep the passing game competitive. The Jets also drafted wide receiver Omar Cooper (30th) and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16th), adding receiving weapons around WR Garrett Wilson.

Defenses should have to back off Hall, which will help him gain yards. Don't forget, new offensive coordinator Frank Reich loves using running backs in the screen game. Hall already has seasons with 76 and 57 catches.

His RB15 ADP is fair, but Hall can easily finish in the top 10, making him a player to target.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

Judkins didn't have a 2025 training camp and still averaged 15.3 PPR fantasy points in his first six games. Then defenses realized the only Cleveland player they needed to worry about was Judkins, and with a terrible offensive line, he was easy to stop. Judkins averaged 9.5 PPR fantasy points in his last eight games.

The Browns, though, made massive upgrades at both tackle spots this offseason, as well as at center. Although quarterback play is likely to remain an issue, Cleveland drafted wide receivers KC Concepcion (24th) and Denzel Boston (39th) to join tight end Harold Fannin.

An upgraded receiver room should force defenses to stop selling out to stop the run. Judkins has three-down potential, but regardless, he's the clear lead back and a steal at RB21.

David Montgomery, Texans

Montgomery played behind a weak interior offensive line last year for the first time since joining Detroit, and with Jahmyr Gibbs' increased role, saw the lightest workload of his career. Still, the Montgomery averaged 4.5 yards per carry with a 63rd-percentile yards-after-contact rate.

Now in Houston, Montgomery will run behind a revamped offensive line as the Texans invested in two guards, a right tackle and a blocking tight end.

Montgomery is also a much better pass protector than Woody Marks, so don't be surprised if he is involved as a receiver. With Houston having an elite defense, Montgomery could see heavy volume, making him a smash at RB22.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers

Hubbard isn't a great running back. Who cares? He is the only game in town for the Panthers, and volume is king in fantasy football.

Before suffering a Week 4 injury last year and losing the starting job to Rico Dowdle, Hubbard averaged 15.4 PPR fantasy points despite a shared backfield. Hubbard was inefficient all year, but with Dowdle gone, his competition is shaky.

Jonathon Brooks hopes to be one of the few skill players to return to a productive level after tearing the same ACL twice, and Trevor Etienne earned just six percent of the snaps last year. Hubbard is in the third year of a contract paying him starter money, and at RB26, the cost for that likely volume is a bargain.

The Final Word

The theme across all five of these running backs is the same: the situations got better, but the price tags haven't caught up. Hampton and Hall have the highest ceilings in this group, with elite talent meeting improved offensive infrastructure.

Judkins and Montgomery are the grinders. Both are clear lead backs stepping into upgraded offensive lines with better supporting casts around them. The market is undervaluing the volume they're set to receive.

Hubbard is the odd one out in terms of talent, but in fantasy, opportunity matters more than efficiency. At RB26, you're paying almost nothing for a back who could see 250-plus touches.

Stay on top of these values as draft season heats up with updated fantasy news and RotoWire's NFL depth charts.