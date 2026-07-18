Jim Coventry analyzes overvalued tight ends whose ADP is catching up to their declining situations, including Harold Fannin, Juwan Johnson and Hunter Henry.

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Every offseason move matters for fantasy football. Coaching changes, free agent departures, depth chart shifts and injury recoveries reshape how we should value players heading into draft season.

In this edition of the NFL Barometer, we'll identify tight ends whose value has taken a hit this offseason. Whether it's new pass-catching competition, declining target shares or roster additions that limit upside, these tight ends are being drafted higher than current situations warrant. If you're building your draft board, pair this with RotoWire's tight end rankings to see where these players are landing.

If you've missed any previous installments of this series, you can find them here.

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Tight End Downgrades

Harold Fannin, Browns

Fannin peaked down the stretch last year, averaging 16.2 PPR points and 7.6 targets Weeks 13-17. David Njoku was injured early in Week 14, which eliminated Fannin's main target competition.

The Browns' offensive line was terrible last season, and the result was a ton of short targets to Fannin as Cleveland's quarterback's had to get rid of the ball quickly. Cleveland completely overhauled its offensive line this offseason, with five new starters headlined by No. 10 overall pick Spencer Fano at left tackle. The line has a chance to be at least decent this season.

The Browns also spent two high draft picks on wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Between better quarterback protection and potentially more reliable help in the receiver room, Fannin might not dominate targets.

Although he's a great player, drafting Fannin at TE7 is banking on volume that probably won't be there.

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Juwan Johnson, Saints

Johnson had a career year with a 77-889-3 line on 103 targets last season while often serving as the No. 2 option in the Saints' passing game. So how did the Saints reward him?

They drafted wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and tight end Oscar Delp while adding tight end Noah Fant in free agency. Johnson is a talented move tight end, but his career has usually found him never getting enough targets due to competition on the roster.

I was high on Johnson last year, and that paid off, but at a TE19 price in 2026, I expect his targets to fall too much to be a value.

Hunter Henry, Patriots

In two years with Drake Maye, Henry averaged 63 catches, 721 yards and 4.5 touchdowns. The chemistry between the quarterback and tight end has been exceptional. So why might Henry's situation be trending in the wrong direction?

After the Patriots lacked wide receivers who commanded targets, and Stefon Diggs was playing just 52 percent of the snaps, Henry was in a great situation. This year, it's unlikely Henry keeps up that production with the Patriots adding wide receivers Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown.

Instead of Henry being the No. 2 option in the passing attack, he'll be the No. 3. That shift comes with Brown commanding alpha targets.

Even at TE21, I'm fading Henry.

Oronde Gadsden, Chargers

Gadsden showed us flashes of star potential in 2025. The tight end averaged six receptions and 94 yards Weeks 6-9.

With year's experience and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who coached Jonnu Smith to an 88-884-8 line with Miami in 2024, Gadsden looked like a top-5 tight end. However, the free-agent additions of David Njoku and Charlie Kolar could take some of the wind out of Gadsden's sails, and that aggressive upgrade I expected has taken a hit. Gadsden is being drafted as TE18.

The Final Word

The common thread across these tight ends is that the target volume they relied on is shrinking. Fannin's late-season surge was fueled by a terrible offensive line and no competition for targets. Both of those factors have changed.

Johnson's career has always been defined by target competition, and the Saints just added three new pass catchers.

Henry goes from the No. 2 option to the No. 3 with A.J. Brown commanding alpha targets in New England.

Gadsden is the most frustrating case. The talent and scheme fit are there, but the Njoku addition limits the ceiling that made him exciting.

If there's one takeaway from this installment, it's that target competition is the silent killer at tight end.

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