Jim Coventry analyzes overvalued wide receiver whose ADP hasn't caught up to their declining situations, including Chris Olave, Courtland Sutton, DK Metcalf and Wan'Dale Robinson.

Every offseason move matters for fantasy football. Coaching changes, free agent departures, depth chart shifts and injury recoveries reshape how we should value players heading into draft season.

In this edition of the NFL Barometer, we're identifying wide receivers whose value has taken a hit this offseason. Whether it's new target competition, declining roles, aging profiles or scheme changes, these receivers are being drafted higher than their current situations warrant. If you're building your draft board, pair this with RotoWire's wide receiver rankings to see where these players are landing.

If you've missed any previous installments of this series, you can find them here.

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Wide Receiver Downgrades

Chris Olave, Saints

In his fourth season last year, Olave broke out, easily shattering career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. It should be noted that the receiver ended the season on a three-game tear, averaging eight catches, 117 yards and 1.33 touchdowns.

During that stretch, volume was increased because No. 2 wide receiver Devaughn Vele was injured and the team lacked a reliable replacement. With wide receiver Jordyn Tyson added in the first round of this year's draft, Olave should move back into his Weeks 1-13 role in which he averaged a solid 14.3 PPR points.

The WR10 price in average drafts seems too aggressive. He'd need to fall to WR13 before I consider drafting him.

Use RotoWire's ADP tracker to monitor where Olave is landing in drafts.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

Sutton is coming off two excellent seasons with the Broncos in which he's averaged 78 catches, 1,049 yards and 7.5 touchdowns. Despite the success, I'm concerned his role might decrease.

Weeks 7-11 last year, Denver tried to make Troy Franklin the lead wide receiver. Franklin had significantly more targets than Sutton. In those five games, Sutton averaged 10.1 PPR points.

The Franklin experiment failed, and Sutton averaged 16.5 PPR points in the next five games. Not only will Sutton turn 31 about a month into the season, but with the acquisition of Jaylen Waddle, expect the Weeks 7-11 version of Sutton while Waddle takes the lead, making Sutton tough to draft despite a WR36 price.

DK Metcalf, Steelers

Metcalf is coming off the worst season of his seven-year career, posting career lows with 59 catches and 850 yards. Believe it or not, things could be worse in 2026.

Weeks 1-8 last season, Metcalf averaged 14.7 PPR points. After that, defenses used more bracket coverage on him. In the next eight games, his production fell to 10.5 PPR points.

With Michael Pittman now on the team to take possession targets, Metcalf is in line to lose significant targets. Metcalf may simply be an intermediate and deep threat in a low-aggression passing attack. Even at WR38, I expect too many low-volume games to draft at that cost.

In 2023-24, Robinson averaged 77 catches, 612 yards and two touchdowns. He was an excellent value in fantasy drafts because he was always selected outside the top-60 receivers, making him a great PPR depth option.

Last year's eruption for 92 receptions, 1,014 yards and four touchdowns coincided with Malik Nabers missing most of the season. With Nabers out, the Giants simply lacked quality receivers outside of Robinson, so he had all the work he could handle.

Now in Tennessee, expect the 2023-2024 version to return. The Titans may have paid Robinson in free agency, but they spent the fourth overall pick in the draft to select Carnell Tate. Tate is set up to be the primary receiver while Robinson is likely to share work with Calvin Ridley and tight end Gunnar Helm.

I'm fading Robinson at WR43, as that cost likely represents the ceiling.

Stay on top of these values as draft season heats up with updated fantasy news and RotoWire's NFL depth charts.

The Final Word

The common thread across these wide receivers is that the target share they relied on last year is shrinking. Olave lost his late-season volume advantage the moment the Saints drafted Tyson. Sutton is about to experience what Weeks 7-11 looked like, except this time it's for a full season.

Metcalf's situation is the quietest concern on this list. The addition of Pittman limits his role to a boom-or-bust deep threat, and the passing attack in Pittsburgh doesn't project to be aggressive enough to support that. Robinson's breakout was a product of opportunity that no longer exists in Tennessee.

If there's one takeaway from this installment, it's that target competition is the silent killer in fantasy. Olave at WR10 is the riskiest mismatch between price and projected role.

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