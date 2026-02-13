Get fantasy football offseason analysis as coaching changes impact player value with insights from RotoWire experts to help you assess what to look out for this NFL offseason.

The fantasy football offseason is essentially a months-long stock market. Player values rise and fall with coaching changes, NFL depth charts shift and news breaks across the league. In this weekly fantasy football offseason analysis, I'll track the biggest movement in player value and explain what it means for 2026 fantasy drafts.

If you're playing best ball fantasy football, staying ahead of the market is critical. Missing on early value shifts can cost you league-winning upside. If you've missed any previous installments of this series, you can find them here.

This week, we'll examine players whose value has risen or fallen thanks to coaching changes, usage trends and/or team context.

Fantasy Football Risers

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

During his first two seasons, Herbert looked destined for an all-time career. He averaged 38.5 total touchdowns across those years and posted a 5,014-yard passing season.

In the four seasons since, Herbert has topped 3,870 passing yards only once and has averaged 25 total touchdowns. Between uninspiring coaching and persistent offensive line issues, he hasn't delivered elite fantasy production.

The hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could change everything.

McDaniel showed creative offensive design in Miami. Limitations with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offensive line eventually allowed defenses to close the gap. With Herbert under center, McDaniel can call the full playbook at any time, putting defenses at a disadvantage instead of the other way around.

Of course, Los Angeles still needs its offensive tackles to stay healthy — always a concern with the Chargers. But if things break right, Herbert has a realistic path back into the top-5 fantasy quarterback conversation in 2026.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

After fantasy managers spent a first-round pick on Jeanty in 2025, his 1,321 scrimmage yards may have felt slightly disappointing. However, he scored 10 touchdowns and caught 55 passes, so it certainly wasn't a bust season.

Now, Klint Kubiak takes over in Las Vegas. That's a major positive.

Expect heavy personnel usage and an outside-zone run scheme designed to maximize efficiency. Kubiak has consistently generated strong rushing production, even when defenses key in on his primary back.

Jeanty also gets a boost from the expected return of left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed most of last season. Improved trench play is critical for greater rushing efficiency.

Even if defenses make Jeanty the focal point, Kubiak's system should create rushing lanes that give the second-year back plenty of running room to use his speed and skills. Jeanty is firmly in the conversation as a potential league winner in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Yes, we don't know who Miami's Week 1 quarterback will be, which is a legitimate concern. However, the addition of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is intriguing for Waddle's fantasy outlook. With Tyreek Hill not expected back, Waddle projects as the clear No. 1 receiver in Miami.

When Slowik was fully empowered in C.J. Stroud's rookie season, the Texans frequently utilized a fullback, which duped defenses into dropping a safety in the box. That alignment created deep-shot opportunities for Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Waddle has spent recent seasons operating more in the short area. Expect that to change. If Slowik installs a similar structure in Miami, Waddle could see significantly more vertical opportunities.

With even competent quarterback play, Waddle has the profile for a major bounce-back season.

Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns

Fannin was already on an excellent trajectory, but the departure of David Njoku clears the deck entirely. Fannin has a path to compete for the league lead in targets.

New head coach Todd Monken inherits a messy quarterback and offensive line situation. In that context, a quick passing game built around the tight end could be one of the only sustainable offensive strategies.

We saw a preview starting in Week 14 when Njoku was injured. In his last four games, Fannin averaged:

8.3 targets

5.3 receptions

56.3 receiving yards

0.8 touchdowns

17.0 PPR points per game

Don't be surprised if Fannin leads the Browns in receptions in 2026.

Fantasy Football Fallers

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye was an MVP candidate in 2025, throwing for 31 touchdowns and 4,394 yards with four rushing scores. Critics, however, credited the Patriots' favorable schedule for at least contributing to his breakout. And in the playoffs against far tougher competition, he was not the same dominant player we saw before January.

Maye likely will be drafted as a top-three quarterback in most fantasy leagues. I'm not predicting a bust, but with New England facing a first-place schedule in 2026, expectations should be tempered. A finish in the QB5-8 range seems more realistic than another elite ceiling outcome.

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane has been electric the last two seasons. Despite quarterback and offensive line instability, he produced 1,499 and 1,838 scrimmage yards while missing only a meaningless Week 18 game in 2025. He handled a career-high 238 carries last season and has averaged 73 receptions per year since 2024.

That receiving workload is the concern.

Former coach Mike McDaniel masterfully weaponized Achane in space. I don't have the same confidence in new coach Bobby Slowik replicating that usage. While Slowik comes from a 49ers-style rushing background, expecting him to maintain Achane's 86 targets per year since 2024 is aggressive.

Achane should remain a strong fantasy asset. However, his current ADP is heavily tied to his receiving volume. If that role shrinks, his overall production could slide a tier.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

McLaurin's 2025 season was derailed by a holdout and injuries to both himself and Jayden Daniels. In 10 games, he caught just 38 passes and scored three touchdowns.

It's fair to write off much of that season due to circumstances.

The bigger concern is the offensive transition. Washington promoted assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough to replace offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Blough has never called plays or run an offense, and opposing defensive coordinators could quickly test his in-game adjustments. I also remain skeptical about Jayden Daniels' ability to stay healthy given his slight frame.

McLaurin's value doesn't match his current ADP.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson has been a reliable fantasy option two of the last three seasons. However, much of his production last season came Weeks 3-7 when CeeDee Lamb was dealing with an ankle injury.

Ferguson scored six touchdowns in that five-game span, getting 11 red-zone targets, including six targets inside the 10-yard line. In his 12 other games, he totaled 13 red-zone targets, including seven inside the 10 ... for two touchdown catches.

What's more, he got nearly half of his season targets in that stretch (40 vs. 42), averaging 7.4 receptions to 3.1 for the rest of the season and 46.6 yards to 30.6.

If George Pickens (free agent) remains in Dallas, target competition will cap Ferguson's upside. There simply may not be enough volume left for him to deliver consistent starting-level fantasy production.

Conclusion

These are the players whose fantasy football stock has recently shifted based on coaching changes, usage trends and/or team context. Staying on top of offseason movement is critical as early best ball drafts and 2026 rankings begin to form.

