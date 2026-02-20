Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Sam LaPorta Trending Up

Get fantasy football offseason analysis of player value changes with insights from RotoWire experts to help you assess what to look out for this NFL offseason.

The fantasy football offseason is essentially a months-long stock market. Player values rise and fall as coaching changes happen, depth charts shift and news breaks across the league. With NFL free agency still ahead, there hasn't been much actionable news, so this week I will focus on broader trends and player trajectory.

If you're playing best ball fantasy football, staying ahead of the market is critical. Missing early value shifts can cost you league-winning upside. If you've missed any previous installments of this series, you can find them here.

Value Up

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Bryant was barely involved in the Denver passing attack the first seven games of 2025, totaling five catches for 46 yards. After being selected in the third round of last year's NFL Draft, it was clear the Broncos had a plan for him; it just took time to materialize.

That shift came in Week 8.

In the final seven games, Bryant averaged three catches, 43 yards and five targets per game. It wasn't dominant production, but the usage trend was unmistakable. He went from rarely seeing the field to playing a meaningful role in the offense.

With another training camp to further integrate him, Bryant should establish himself as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game. He was used heavily in the slot while also seeing significant snaps outside last season, which only increases his versatility and weekly potential.

Because Bryant had just one game over 42 yards, his draft cost should remain modest. I'm expecting to have significant exposure to the second-year receiver in early drafts.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

LaPorta's 2025 season was cut short by a back injury that cost him the final eight games. Early reports suggest he'll be fully cleared ahead of training camp, which makes this an ideal buying window.

As a rookie in 2023, LaPorta finished as the overall TE1 with 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 2024 draft cost made his 726-yard, seven-touchdown sophomore season feel disappointing, even though the production was still strong.

Even in a half-season last year, LaPorta was on pace for 76 catches, 924 yards and six touchdowns. That's elite tight-end production.

He may never again finish as the overall TE1, but I expect him to be firmly in the top 4 at the position. Once the first six tight ends are off the board, that's when I'll make my move.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Between Las Vegas and Jacksonville last year, Meyers totaled 75 catches for 835 yards and three touchdowns, his lowest fantasy output since 2020.

After stabilizing the Jaguars' passing attack following a mid-season trade, his production dipped the final four games. While Parker Washington surged, Meyers averaged just four catches and 35 yards without a touchdown in that span. That late-season lull likely will suppress his ADP.

With a full offseason and training camp to learn the offense, Meyers should settle into a high-volume role near the middle of the field, exactly where Trevor Lawrence is most comfortable operating.

Expect Meyers to deliver his best season as Jacksonville's top receiver, and likely be available a draft discount.

Devaughn Vele, WR, New Orleans Saints

Vele will go undrafted in many early fantasy football drafts. That's fine, he's the type of player I'll gladly select in the endgame.

Remember, the Saints sent fourth- and seventh-round picks to Denver last August to acquire him. That investment matters.

For the first nine weeks of last season, Vele rarely saw the field while Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed started. Once Shaheed was traded to Seattle, Vele's playing time increased significantly.

Before a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 15, Vele averaged 6.5 targets, five receptions and 60 yards in his last four games. The chemistry with Tyler Shough was clear.

As things stand, Vele projects as the Saints' No. 2 receiver. On a team likely to trail frequently, that could translate into consistent PPR-friendly volume.

Value Down

RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

After taking over when J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury, Harvey went on a five-game stretch averaging 19.3 PPR points. He was fantasy gold.

That stretch will inflate his 2026 draft cost, and that's where I'm hesitant.

Harvey is at his best as a receiver and change-of-pace option. While that role provides weekly PPR value, Denver's offense looked noticeably different without Dobbins. Sean Payton clearly wanted a physical rushing attack to complement his defense and establish team identity.

Even if Dobbins doesn't return, I expect Denver to add or prioritize a bigger back to lead the backfield. In games the Broncos control, Harvey may not be leaned on heavily.

I don't want to pay for volatility that feels inevitable. That type of profile is better targeted in the middle rounds, not at a premium.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears

Swift posted career highs in 2025 with 1,087 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

So why the hesitation?

For much of the season, Ben Johnson's play design had the Bears' rushing attack humming. Swift and Kyle Monangai both looked like stars. However, over the final five games (including the playoffs), defenses adjusted by deploying five defensive linemen more frequently.

Chicago's rushing efficiency dipped, and Swift's yards per carry fell to 4.4 during that stretch.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Bears either add a more dynamic back or shift toward a more pass-heavy approach. Either way, I'm not aggressively pursuing Swift unless I'm comfortable drafting him strictly for floor.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is consistently expensive in fantasy drafts, and the upside is obvious whenever he's active.

But durability remains a concern.

He's missed 12 games over the past three seasons, even though he missed only two last year. There's also the Joe Burrow factor. Burrow has missed 16 games over the same span and has shown occasional dips in production while ramping back up.

Over the final four games last season with Burrow healthy, Higgins scored four touchdowns, but averaged fewer than five catches and 68 yards per game.

Managers drafting Higgins are expecting at least an 1,100-yard season. That hasn't happened in six years.

A breakout could certainly arrive, but spending a premium pick betting on something we haven't seen yet feels risky.

Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

Franklin posted 709 yards, six touchdowns and 104 targets in what looked like a breakout campaign.

On the surface, that suggests a third-year leap is coming. I'm not convinced.

From Weeks 7-11, Franklin actually outperformed Courtland Sutton, averaging 45 snaps, nine targets, 52 yards and 0.8 touchdowns per game. However, he caught fewer than half of those targets- something that clearly didn't sit well with Sean Payton.

Sutton quickly reclaimed the alpha role, and when healthy, Pat Bryant began siphoning snaps and targets from Franklin.

Before missing the AFC Championship Game, Franklin averaged just 3.3 targets and 28.6 yards per game.

With Sutton and Bryant likely commanding the majority of targets in 2026, I'll be ranking Franklin well outside the top-100 players.

Conclusion

These are the players whose fantasy football stock has recently shifted based on coaching changes, usage trends and/or team context. Staying on top of offseason movement is critical as early best ball drafts and 2026 rankings begin to form.