The Fantasy Football Roundtable runs each week during preseason, with RotoWire football writers answering the most important questions facing fantasy managers this draft season. Their advice and insights will help you win your leagues.

Sleepers are like stock tips — fantasy managers are always looking for an inside scoop that will give them an edge, a player the masses are giving short-shrift consideration. And while sleeper lists are ubiquitous during fantasy football draft season, what constitutes a sleeper is often loosely defined. Here's what we mean: a sleeper is an overlooked player whose average draft position makes him significantly undervalued. Which brings us to the question at hand ...

This week's question: Who is your favorite sleeper for 2026?

Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins

ADP: QB21

Rushing production is fantasy football's ultimate cheat code for quarterbacks. RotoWire colleague Ian Hartitz often points to one of the most powerful trends at the position: Since 2014, 91 percent of quarterbacks with at least 100 rushing attempts have finished as top-12 fantasy quarterbacks. The market has adjusted in a major way. Nearly every quarterback with elite rushing upside has been steamed up draft boards, forcing fantasy managers to pay a premium if they want access to that production.

This season, however, Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis presents a rare combination of elite rushing upside and tremendous ADP value. After spending multiple seasons as a backup, Willis enters his first year as a full-time starter as Jeff Hafley begins his tenure as Miami's head coach. While his resume as a starter is limited, the flashes have been incredibly enticing. Willis has a big arm capable of attacking all levels of the field, but it's his ability as a runner that makes him such a compelling sleeper target. Running in the 4.6s, he has the athletic profile to emerge as a dark-horse candidate to lead quarterbacks in rushing yards. We have already seen what elite rushing can do for fantasy production. Justin Fields finished QB5 in fantasy points per game in 2022 despite throwing just 17 touchdown passes. Will Willis rush for 1,100 yards like Fields? Probably not. But could he lead quarterbacks in rushing yards? I believe he can. The best part is the price. Willis is currently being drafted as QB21, making him virtually free in most formats. That combination of an inexpensive ADP and league-winning upside is exactly the type of bet I want to make in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

-- Theo Gremminger

Theo's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings

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Malachi Fields WR, Giants

ADP: WR86

I don't care for the Giants as an offense, but if there is a single player with every opportunity to smash ADP, it's rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields going at 19.07 on NFFC. His college production won't make the analytics go nuts, but the tape, athleticism and skill set are an obvious fit for a team that lacks depth. Malik Nabers could return to full health by Week 2, and Fields would still be useful.

Fields is a big-bodied X who can win downfield and in short areas that could yield PPR value early, and he can be a weekly big-play flex player once Nabers returns. Moreover, Darnell Mooney's presence as a clearout player allows both Fields and Nabers plenty of room and flexibility to see single coverage.

-- Jagger May

Jagger's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings

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Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

ADP: RB57

Here's a funny thing about Mr. Tank Bigsby: He's been one of the best tackle breakers that the position has to offer the last two seasons.

Sure, a lot of those numbers are from 2024, but Bigsby's time in Philly sure seemed to also indicate the 24-year-old bulldozer is a problem with the football in his hands. Small-sample be damned: Bigsby averaged a whopping 5.9 yards per carry behind the same offensive line that held Saquon Barkley to 4.1, and he looked good doing it!

Bigsby isn't going to overtake Barkley anytime soon; just realize the former Jaguar will be on the cover of every waiver wire article in the industry should an unfortunate injury force him into RB1 duties. Bigsby has HIGH-end handcuff upside, making him worthy of a late-round dart in fantasy leagues of all shapes and sizes.

-- Ian Hartitz

Ian's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings

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James Conner, RB, Cardinals

ADP: RB55

By the time Week 1 rolls around, James Conner will be more than 11 months removed from last year's season-ending foot surgery. The hope for fantasy is that he'll also be removed from Arizona's roster, perhaps traded to a team that has shaky backfield depth and a more promising overall outlook (Detroit? Cincinnati? Jacksonville?).

A strong summer, or rumors of it, should be enough to generate trade interest, especially once injuries pile up during training camp. The Cardinals apparently still think there's some value to be had, considering they gave Conner a $2.1 million guarantee this offseason as part of his pay cut. That didn't stop them from adding Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, but it does suggest some hope that Conner isn't totally washed up.

-- Jerry Donabedian

Jerry's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings

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De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

ADP: WR68

De'Zhaun Stribling is being drafted well outside the top-60 wide receivers. The 49ers traded up in this year's draft to select the wide receiver with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall), significant draft capital that likely means he will be given a chance to contribute right away. Stribling ran a 4.36 40 at 6-foot-2, 207, and profiles as a strong catch-and-run option in coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

The main reason Stribling is likely to play plenty is the lack of durability among 49ers wide receivers. Mike Evans turns 33 in August and missed 12 games the last two seasons. Ricky Pearsall is still dealing with a bum right knee that cost him all or part of 10 games last year and now might need surgery after the PCL injury flared up in training camp. Presumptive No. 3 receiver Christian Kirk, who turns 30 in November, missed 19 games the last three seasons and is now dealing with a calf injury. The 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to a one-year deal Wednesday for depth, but the state of this receiver group makes it likely Stribling is on the field sooner than later, even if he doesn't win the No. 3 role in training camp. Once he's on the field, his fit in the offense should make him hard to keep off the field.

-- Jim Coventry

Jim's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings