Fantasy Football Roundtable: The Biggest Draft Value in 2026

In this week's Roundtable, RotoWire football writers answer an important question of the 2026 fantasy football season: who is this year's biggest draft value?
Updated on July 24, 2026 3:26PM EST
Fantasy Football Roundtable: The Biggest Draft Value in 2026
Updated on July 24, 2026 3:26PM EST
Fantasy Football Roundtable
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

.

The Fantasy Football Roundtable will run each week this preseason, with RotoWire football writers answering the most important questions facing fantasy managers this draft season. Their advice and insights will help you win your leagues.

In a fantasy football draft, opportunity cost is the best player left on the board you passed on. And because picks are scarce -- you only get so many, and once you use one, you can't take it back -- the goal isn't just drafting good players; it's drafting players who outperform their draft slot, i.e. draft value. Finding draft value is the only way to consistently come out ahead of opponents making those same trade-offs. Which brings us to the question at hand ...

This week's question: Who is this year's biggest draft value?

Check out all of RotoWire's fantasy football content with a premium RotoWire subscription.

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

ADP: QB16

Boring, old Jared Goff. And hey, why not? The man has done largely nothing except smash preseason ADP in recent years.

  • 2022: QB27 ADP, QB13 finish in fantasy points per game
  • 2023: QB18 ADP, QB15 finish
  • 2024: QB19 ADP, QB7 finish
  • 2025: QB18 ADP, QB12 finish

Goff has ripped off three consecutive seasons with at least 4,500 passing yards. The rest of the NFL has *six* combined. He leads the NFL in passing touchdowns since 2022! Still only 31 years young, DraftKings has Goff's passing yards over/under (4,099.5) 100 yards higher than any QB, and his passing touchdown over/under (29.5) ranks third. RotoWire Projections have him in the position's top-4 in both. Fantasy nerds will claim he has "no upside," but in reality Goff has eight top-5 finishes the last two seasons, which only trails Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow. That's it. That's the entire list. I'd say the man is pretty capable of putting up big point totals!

Ultimately, it's the home league prices that really have me excited to lean on Goff as THE late-round QB of 2026. In ESPN drafts, there's no reason for Goff (QB16, pick 151.3) to be going 5.5 rounds after guys like Matthew Stafford (QB8, 95.3) and Dak Prescott (QB9, 98). Maybe the utter lack of any rushing production hinders Goff's chances of putting up sky-high top-5 numbers, but it's tough to find another late-round QB with an easier and more realistic path to being a consistent top-12 performer this season. Only catch: Start looking for a reasonable QB streamer well in advance of Goff's Jan. 3, Week 17 matchup in Chicago.

-- Ian Hartitz
Ian's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the industry-leading fantasy football live draft assistant to get custom rankings for your league and follow along with a live draft on most major platforms.

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

ADP: QB13

Waiting on quarterback remains one of the biggest team-building advantages in fantasy football. Quarterback is loaded with value this season, allowing you to hammer the premium positions early before taking your quarterback in the double-digit rounds. While the temptation will be there to join the run on quarterbacks in the middle rounds, Brock Purdy is the safety blanket waiting on the other side. 

QB11 in FFPC ADP, Purdy carries an 11th-round price tag that makes him one of the best values on the board. His current cost feels much closer to his floor than his ceiling. After finishing QB5 in fantasy points per game last season and QB6 overall in 2023, Purdy has already proven he can produce as a top-end fantasy starter. 

Brock Purdy has everything he needs to post the best fantasy season of his career. After playing through an injury-ravaged supporting cast a season ago, San Francisco has reloaded around him. Mike Evans gives Purdy the type of dominant boundary receiver capable of turning efficient drives into touchdowns. Second-round pick De'Zhuan Stribling adds another explosive playmaker, Ricky Pearsall is poised for a leap after an injury-plagued first two seasons, and there is optimism that George Kittle could return from his Achilles injury as early as Week 1. Having Christian McCaffrey catching passes out of the backfield certainly doesn't hurt, either. Purdy quietly has been one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks since taking over as starter, consistently ranking near the top of the league in multiple advanced passing metrics. At an 11th-round price, Purdy isn't just a value -- he's one of the biggest ADP wins at any position. 

-- Theo Gremminger
Theo's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

ADP: WR43

Jordan Addison is WR43 in our PPR ADP report and often sits on the board past pick 100, which looks like drafters have forgotten his 2023-24 breakout stretch entirely. Addison posted 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, then followed with 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games in 2024. J.J. McCarthy's rough 2025 dragged down the entire Vikings offense, and Addison's production fell to 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

The fantasy community has punished every Vikings player this offseason for the McCarthy debacle, and that's a mistake. Is new Vikings QB Kyler Murray Superman? Of course not, but neither was Sam Darnold when he stepped into this offense in 2024. Behind coach Kevin O'Connell's play calling, a strong offensive line and weapons like Justin Jefferson and Addison, Darnold posted a career year with 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. Murray brings a stronger track record than Darnold carried into Minnesota, and Addison profiles as a top-30 WR with more upside than his price suggests, check our rankings to see where he stacks up. Grab him after pick 90 and say thank you.

-- Jim Coventry
Jim's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

ADP: TE8

How easy it is to forget that Sam LaPorta steadily outproduced teammate Jameson Williams throughout the first half of last season. Williams started to heat up after a Week 8 bye and largely remained productive down the stretch, getting a boost from both Dan Campbell's pass-heavy playcalling (Week 10 onward) and LaPorta's prolonged absence (starting Week 11).

LaPorta, meanwhile, largely missed the part of the season when Dan Campbell had Jared Goff chucking the ball all over the place. Goff averaged 38.1 attempts in Weeks 11-18, adding 25.7 percent more volume compared to the nine games in which LaPorta played (30.3 pass attempts in Weeks 1-10). The Lions surely hope to restore some semblance of balance this year, but with David Montgomery out of the picture and LaPorta fully cleared from back surgery, there's an opportunity for the 25-year-old TE to match his rookie-year volume (120 targets, 7.1 per game) without sacrificing the efficiency gains of 2024-25. 

-- Jerry Donabedian
Jerry's 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings
.

Dominate your fantasy football league this season by exploring our draft kit. Packed with expert insights, rankings and strategy tips, the draft kit features our interactive mock draft simulator to prepare you for every scenario. Streamline your draft-day decisions using our printable cheat sheet and stay ahead of the competition with our up-to-date rankings for all formats. Subscribe to RotoWire now.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Jim knows fantasy players have plenty of options when it comes to fantasy experts. His advice is simple: ask for receipts. He's been playing fantasy football since 1994, covering it professionally since 2006 and was the FSWA Football Writer of the Year in 2022. Jim's been with RotoWire and on SiriusXM since 2016. Through that time, he's accomplished one of the rarest feats in the industry -- a 2x King's Classic Triple Crown Champion, a 14-team, three-flex format engineered to strip out luck and stack the field with the sharpest minds in the game. Jim is successful because he studies the NFL like a scout and turns the same data everyone has access to into an edge. The track record isn't hype. It's receipts. Jim will help you win your share of leagues.
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Author Image
Theo Gremminger
Theo Gremminger is the Lead Fantasy Analyst & Content Director at RotoWire, where he leads the company's fantasy football content strategy across YouTube, podcasts, and written analysis. RotoWire is the exclusive home of his redraft and dynasty rankings. An accomplished high-stakes competitor, Theo has won some of the industry's most prestigious leagues, including the FFPC Main Event, FFPC Big Payback, NFFC Classic, NFFC Primetime, and the 2024 King's Classic Auction, and is a two-time FFPC Hard Way Invitational Champion. He is also an award-winning NFL Draft analyst, taking first place in the 2026 Huddle Report Mock Draft Contest. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @TheOGFantasy.
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Ian played linebacker at the University of Chicago and graduated with a fancy finance degree that he has pretty much never used because he understands ball is life. From the Action Network, to RotoWorld, to PFF and most recently Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life, Ian has spent more than 10 years grinding fantasy football edges as a full-time gig, winning plenty of high-stakes leagues and having all sorts of fun along the way. More than 220,000 people follow "The Mayor of NFL Twitter" @ihartitz for his deep film analysis, usage trends, "Sheesh" beyond-the-box-score stats and general good vibes. Ian believes every day is a great day to be great and consistently provides uniquely entertaining, yet actionable, prowess to the fantasy football and gambling worlds. Outside of football Ian enjoys golfing (badly) and spending time with his wife and dumb dachshunds.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NFL fans.

Top News

Tools

NFL Draft Kit Logo

NFL Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 NFL Fantasy Football rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Get expert Yahoo DFS picks & strategies for Super Bowl Sunday. Dominate GPPs, 50/50s & single-game contests with proven lineup tips!
February 7th
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Get expert DFS analysis for Super Bowl LX. Discover top DraftKings & FanDuel picks, lineup strategies and player insights for Seahawks vs. Patriots.
February 5th