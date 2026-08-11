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Tyler Allgeier will be no worse than the RB2 to RB1 Jeremiyah Love in a run-heavy Arizona offense. Of the two, Allgeier likely projects better for short-yardage and goal-line work.

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Below you'll find my favorite fantasy football sleeper from each of the 32 NFL teams, starting in alphabetical order with the Arizona Cardinals . You'll notice a wide ADP range, but again, that's designed to serve a variety of leagues. Every team has at least one player I view as a good pick relative to ADP, with some kind of path to drastically outperforming his acquisition cost.

Our summer series on fantasy football sleepers continues this week with a team-by-team look at some of the most undervalued players in the league. Sleepers listed below are of various stripes — some are useful in typical 12-team leagues, some are for deep leagues, some are final-round darts, some are players just to keep on the fantasy radar. Whatever your league or situation, we have you covered.

Our summer series on fantasy football sleepers continues this week with a team-by-team look at some of the most undervalued players in the league. Sleepers listed below are of various stripes — some are useful in typical 12-team leagues, some are for deep leagues, some are final-round darts, some are players just to keep on the fantasy radar. Whatever your league or situation, we have you covered.

2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Below you'll find my favorite fantasy football sleeper from each of the 32 NFL teams, starting in alphabetical order with the Arizona Cardinals. You'll notice a wide ADP range, but again, that's designed to serve a variety of leagues. Every team has at least one player I view as a good pick relative to ADP, with some kind of path to drastically outperforming his acquisition cost.

Tyler Allgeier , RB, Arizona Cardinals

Tyler Allgeier will be no worse than the RB2 to RB1 Jeremiyah Love in a run-heavy Arizona offense. Of the two, Allgeier likely projects better for short-yardage and goal-line work.

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Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Zachariah Branch offers more raw speed and thus more decoy utility than presumed WR2 Jahan Dotson, and Branch especially offers more ability from scrimmage than Dotson, who even ostensibly is only a downfield decoy at best.

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Ja'Kobi Lane isn't the only sleeper Baltimore receiver at price — Rashod Bateman, Elijah Sarratt and even Devontez Walker have their own cases to make — but Lane seems to be generating the most hype of the group in training camp. As said repeatedly throughout the offseason, Ja'Kobi Lane is a T.J. Houshmandzadeh starter kit.

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Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills

Ray Davis won't play much as long as James Cook is healthy, but in the event that Cook were to miss time Davis would go from useless to extremely valuable in fantasy. Davis can withstand volume and catch passes at a notable frequency, so he would likely be a fantasy RB1 in any given game where Cook were inactive.

Get ready for your draft by visiting our Custom Fantasy Football Rankings for a list of the top players for the season ahead, customized for your league.

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

Jalen Coker probably doesn't have a high ceiling to offer — his per-snap target rate implies someone who can't support a target share much greater than 20 percent of so — but on the targets he does draw Coker has been close to automatic for Carolina. Whatever pass-catching work that doesn't go to Tetairoa McMillan should mostly go to Coker, who has proven extremely efficient if nothing else.

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Jahdae Walker, WR, Chicago Bears

Jahdae Walker might be a deep sleeper, but he has always been productive with opportunities even going back to college, where he started ahead of Cyrus Allen at Texas A&M. Walker is the top boundary backup to Luther Burden and Rome Odunze, meaning Walker would replace either player before speed specialists like Kalif Raymond or Zavion Thomas.

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Colbie Young, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Colbie Young is much more talented as a route runner and has better hands than incumbent WR3 Andrei Iosivas, who has been killing the Bengals from the slot the last two years. Young offers superior decoy ability Iosivas and is magnitudes better as a target.

Track player roles with our NFL Depth Charts to see who's in line for snaps this season.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy wasn't supposed to be on Sleeper lists at this point in his career and clearly multiple things have gone wrong, but he's still the obvious WR1 in Cleveland.

Jaydon Blue, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah are both candidates to contribute for Dallas in 2026, with Blue the more conventional complement to starter Javonte Williams. Mafah would more so be a replacement for Williams in the event that Williams were unavailable.

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Pat Bryant stands out over Troy Franklin at Denver's slot receiver rep because Bryant's physicality and ability to make contested catches are an obvious complement to the finesse game of Jaylen Waddle. Franklin is redundant in light of the Waddle acquisition.

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Detroit Lions

Isaac TeSlaa will never draw targets at a high per-snap rate and his ability to separate from coverage likely will remain a weakness throughout his career, but if defenses don't respect him as a decoy then TeSlaa has the size and athleticism to pose a real threat at the catch point, especially if he's in single coverage against a smaller corner.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

MarShawn Lloyd has struggled with injuries and still has questions to answer as far as pass-catching ability and ball security, but if you can somehow get the ball in his hands Lloyd clearly has standout upside from scrimmage. The speed, the power and motor are there, so if Lloyd accumulates touches by whatever means he would project for a sizable yardage total.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

Jayden Higgins has almost identical size and athleticism to Nico Collins, who has obviously worked out quite well for the Texans as a 2021 third-round pick. Higgins was a more developed route runner out of Iowa State than Collins was out of Michigan, but by all accounts Higgins has tapped into another level yet heading into his second season. Higgins is the clear WR2 in Houston and shouldn't have much trouble holding off the likes of Jaylin Noel or Tank Dell.

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Seth McGowan is a 25-year-old rookie seventh-round pick with a felony arrest in his record — far from what you'd call a blue-chip prospect. Just the same, McGowan has been clean off the field aside from the armed burglary charge that got him kicked out of Oklahoma, where he otherwise was highly promising and looked like an eventual standout NFL prospect. Perhaps the road has been winding for McGowan, but he outplayed Las Vegas fourth-round pick Mike Washington when the two were at New Mexico State and it appears McGowan has a good shot at beating DJ Giddens for the RB2 role behind Jonathan Taylor.

LeQuint Allen, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez are the main runners for Jacksonville, but there should be fantasy production to seize in the pass-catching work among the Jaguars running backs, and in that capacity LeQuint Allen is clearly the lead guy. Allen worked as a blitz pickup specialist as a rookie — a rare feat — and he has untapped pass-catching upside after working as a high-volume, high-efficiency pass catcher at Syracuse.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice is the main lightning rod as the WR1 and Xavier Worthy will draw additional safety attention due to his downfield speed, but after Rice it really might be the fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen who offers the best target potential among Kansas City wideouts.

Jalen Nailor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Tre Tucker is a decoy to clear space for Brock Bowers and to a lesser extent Jalen Nailor, who offers superior route-running acumen to Tucker. Nailor is far from a conventional WR1, but behind Bowers, Nailor is the clear second-leading route runner for the Raiders.

Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Perhaps Quentin Johnston might begin the year as the Chargers' WR2 behind WR1 Ladd McConkey, but Johnston's poor hands leave him vulnerable to Tre' Harris, even if Harris isn't as good of a route runner. Johnston's hands will fail and Harris' generally will not.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will keep five tight ends, and all are real candidates to play 20 or more snaps in a given week. Even so, Terrance Ferguson clearly stands out as the most athletic, and the main source of pass-catching upside from the group.

Ollie Gordon, RB, Miami Dolphins

Perhaps incumbent RB2 Jaylen Wright would be a better sleeper pick behind clear starter De'Von Achane, but Ollie Gordon and his 220-pound frame offer a clear power element that neither Achane nor Wright can provide a run-heavy Miami offense that needs to express power at some point.

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

It's likely true that Jordan Mason will never offer better than below-average pass-catching production, but Mason is likely the clearly superior runner between himself and Aaron Jones and the current ADP doesn't make that point clear.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson isn't sneaking up on anyone as the likely starting running back in New England, but he continues to go much later than TreVeyon Henderson in the ADP. Henderson might very well have his own sales pitch to make at a higher price, but until further notice Stevenson is the actual RB1 between the two if only because of his presently superior abilities on third down.

Devaughn Vele, WR, New Orleans Saints

Perhaps this is reaching a bit — Juwan Johnson would suffice at tight end, for instance — but Devaughn Vele really is worth keeping in mind behind WR1 Chris Olave and WR2 Jordyn Tyson. Not only do both Olave and Tyson have their respective injury concerns, but Vele clearly stands out of the three for his bigger build and greater level of physicality. Vele should be the clear WR3 in New Orleans with the room for promotion if either Olave or Tyson were to miss any time.

Tyrone Tracy, RB, New York Giants

Cam Skattebo might be the clear three-down lead back for the Giants, but Skattebo's injury risk is considerable and the Giants need to remain run-heavy regardless of Skattebo's status. Tyrone Tracy is well-positioned to capitalize on whatever Skattebo can't, including as a pass catcher.

Isaiah Davis, RB, New York Jets

Braelon Allen is sometimes falsely listed as the handcuff to starter Breece Hall at running back, but Isaiah Davis has easily outproduced Allen with their respective workloads from scrimmage in two seasons from this point. Davis is likely to make it three years in a row as the superior back between himself and Allen in 2026.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Although a clear RB2 behind RB1 Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby has done well enough as an off-the-bench producer to warrant standout handcuff RB2 distinction in Philadelphia.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Perhaps it's cheating to list Rico Dowdle as a sleeper for the third year in a row, but the Pittsburgh offense remains run-dependent and Jaylen Warren can't do it all. There's reason to believe Dowdle is well-suited to handle what Warrren does not.

George Holani, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet (ACL) might return around midseason or earlier, but until that point George Holani is likely Seattle's preferred passing-down back. Charbonnet, first-round rookie Jadarian Price and power-rushing specialist Emanuel Wilson might yet remain visible, yet the leader of the three presently healthy Seattle running backs might be Holani.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

As much as Mike Evans or even recent free-agent pickup Deebo Samuel might have some amount of veteran favoritism working for them on the 49ers' depth chart, it's clearly De'Zhaun Stribling who offers the leading combination of youth and talent in the 49ers' wideout rotation in light of the season-ending PCL injury to Ricky Pearsall.

Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For many or most leagues the answer to this question might be Jalen McMillan, who should be the clear WR3 in Tampa Bay behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin. If McMillan is too obvious of an answer, though, then Ted Hurst might qualify as the rookie third-round pick who should initially work as the WR4 in Tampa Bay. Hurst probably can't take targets from Egbuka, Godwin or McMillans, but if any of those three misses time then Hurst might become interesting as a 6-foot-4, 206, wideout with 4.42 speed.

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are respectively the first- and second-string running backs for the Titans, but neither is built for extensive volume and Spears in particular has a difficult injury history. Nicholas Singleton is bigger and faster than both of them, and potentially the best receiver of the three, too.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Stefon Diggs is the clear WR2 behind clear WR1 Terry McLaurin, but as the similarly clear WR3 in the order rookie third-round pick Antonio Williams is someone who can pop up again on the fantasy radar even after Diggs' signing sent Williams' stock downward for a bit.