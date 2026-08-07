Use RotoWire's fantasy football trade analyzer to gut check your next deal. Before you accept or reject, get data-driven insights and evaluate the offer.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Before you accept or reject your next trade offer, run it through our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to see how the deal actually shakes out. The tool leans on the same rest-of-season projections that power our fantasy football rankings, so you're grading trades against real, current player values instead of a gut check.

2026 Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

RotoWire Fantasy Trade Analyzer Fantasy Trade Analyzer Scoring PPR Half-PPR Standard Loading live RotoWire projections… VS Analyze Trade Reset Team A gets Team B gets Points shown are RotoWire rest-of-season projected fantasy points for the selected scoring format. Adjusted value weighs one high-end player above several lower-value players with the same point total, since a true difference-maker is harder to replace than roster depth, and accounts for quarterbacks scoring more points on average without being as scarce a position. Injury flags reflect the latest RotoWire injury report. Sync Your League With My leagues Get personalized fantasy advice and unlock a trade calculator built for your specific league settings. From $7.99/mo. Subscribe

How to Use the Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

The tool compares what each team receives in a proposed trade and grades the deal based on projected value for the rest of the season. Set up your league's scoring format (PPR, half-PPR, or standard), then add the players involved to get an instant verdict.

Input Your Scoring Settings : Choose PPR, Half-PPR, or Standard to match your league, so every point projection behind the valuation is accurate to your format.

: Choose PPR, Half-PPR, or Standard to match your league, so every point projection behind the valuation is accurate to your format. Add Your Players: Search and add the players each team receives in the trade, then hit Analyze to see who comes out ahead.

My Leagues Benefit

It's worth noting – this tool is great for gut checking trades in most leagues. But if you want to input your specific league settings – considering factors like roster size, league size, scoring settings, etc. you'll need to sync your league with My Leagues. If you're in a superflex format, for example, this calculator won't be able to help you much – all QBs will be way undervalued. To get the proper valuations, you'll have to sync your league with My Leagues.

These values are for re-draft leagues only. For dynasty-specific insights, use the RotoWire dynasty trade calculator.

Understanding the Trade Calculator's Valuations

Every valuation starts with RotoWire's rest-of-season projected fantasy points for each player involved, based on your selected scoring format. But a fair trade isn't just about which side has the higher point total — the tool also weighs how that value is concentrated across the players involved. A true difference-maker is harder to replace than a handful of role players who add up to the same raw number, and taking on multiple players in a trade usually means cutting someone from your bench to make room. The calculator factors in both before landing on a verdict.

RotoWire Projections

The point totals behind every trade grade come directly from RotoWire's rest-of-season projections, which are updated continuously throughout the year based on usage trends, matchups, injuries, and depth chart movement.

These aren't static preseason numbers — they reflect where a player's role and opportunity stand right now. Because the trade analyzer pulls from the same projections used across our rankings and start/sit content, you're evaluating a deal with the same numbers our analysts rely on.

Understanding Each Grade

Every trade lands in one of three verdicts based on how close the value is between both sides. A WIN-WIN means the gap is small enough that either team could reasonably say yes. LEAN[Team] signals a moderate edge — not egregious, but the disadvantaged side should consider asking for a small sweetener to even things out. LOPSIDED means one side is walking away with meaningfully more value, and the team giving up more should think twice before hitting accept.

Value Adjustment Explained

Simply adding up projected points can be misleading — five bench players worth 80 points each aren't really equivalent to one player worth 400, since a true difference-maker is far harder to replace than roster depth. The trade analyzer adjusts for this by weighting concentrated value more heavily, and that weighting increases further when one side is taking on more players than the other, since every extra roster spot added likely means a roster spot lost elsewhere.