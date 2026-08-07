FFPC Main Event & Big Gorilla Strategy: Targets by Round

NOTE: It is OK to reach and get your guy if you have conviction, especially on TARGETS and PRIORITY TARGETS. When you get to the double-digit rounds, we are

If you are new to the FFPC, you can get $25 when you sign up using the code THEO25.

As a reminder, the FFPC uses PPR scoring with a 1.5-point TE premium, two flex spots and a single-QB format.

If a player is not listed as a PRIORITY TARGET or TARGET, it does not mean I am completely taking them off my list. The players listed are simply the ones I prefer.

I have been drafting, and I will continue to draft, teams every week leading up to the live drafts in Las Vegas, which I will attend. I am not only creating content here at RotoWire, but I am also in the streets earning. There is nothing theoretical here. These are players I am targeting in my own drafts.

The NFL season is right around the corner, and drafts are filling up quickly every day in the high-stakes FFPC streets. There are two main high-stakes redraft contests that pay out life-changing money, and this article is going to help you win in both of them. There is the Big Gorilla contest, with a $350 entry fee and a $1 million grand prize. Then there is the FFPC Main Event, with fewer teams overall to compete against and a $2,200 entry fee.

The NFL season is right around the corner, and drafts are filling up quickly every day in the high-stakes FFPC streets. There are two main high-stakes redraft contests that pay out life-changing money, and this article is going to help you win in both of them. There is the Big Gorilla contest, with a $350 entry fee and a $1 million grand prize. Then there is the FFPC Main Event, with fewer teams overall to compete against and a $2,200 entry fee.

I have been drafting, and I will continue to draft, teams every week leading up to the live drafts in Las Vegas, which I will attend. I am not only creating content here at RotoWire, but I am also in the streets earning. There is nothing theoretical here. These are players I am targeting in my own drafts.

If a player is not listed as a PRIORITY TARGET or TARGET, it does not mean I am completely taking them off my list. The players listed are simply the ones I prefer.

As a reminder, the FFPC uses PPR scoring with a 1.5-point TE premium, two flex spots and a single-QB format.

If you are new to the FFPC, you can get $25 when you sign up using the code THEO25.

I will continue updating this article as ADPs move.

NOTE: It is OK to reach and get your guy if you have conviction, especially on TARGETS and PRIORITY TARGETS. When you get to the double-digit rounds, we are officially in get-your-guy territory. If one of those players falls past is normal range, bump him up your priority list.

Round 1

There are multiple strong options in this round, and you have the ability to start your draft at either running back or wide receiver.

The top four are very strong. If you get a top-four draft slot, take one of these players:

Jahmyr Gibbs

Bijan Robinson

Ja'Marr Chase

Puka Nacua

The one non-WR/RB exception is Brock Bowers, who could prove to be an exceptional value in this format.

There are a number of extremely strong options in this round and very few fades. Here are some of the players I am targeting, in order of preference.

Targets

Brock Bowers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Christian McCaffrey (when he falls)

Jonathan Taylor (when he falls)

James Cook (great option at the turn)

Ashton Jeanty

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Round 2

Much like Round 1, there should be very few headaches here. This is a great round to draft a running back, especially if you didn't take one in Round 1.

There are also two tight ends with overall TE1 upside: Trey McBride and Colston Loveland.

A.J. Brown and Drake London are very appealing WR options, but I bumped London down because of QB questions. Malik Nabers will join the PRIORITY list if he stays healthy.

Much like Round 1, there are a number of targets, so for this round I added PRIORITY to a few guys.

Targets

PRIORITY

Omarion Hampton

Chase Brown

Kenneth Walker

Trey McBride

Colston Loveland

A.J. Brown

Other Targets

Drake London (monitor QB situation)

Saquon Barkley (when he falls)

De'Von Achane (when he falls)

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Round 3

Round 3 is absolutely loaded with wide receivers who can beat their ADP, often by significant margins. Break ties here, especially if you don't have a wide receiver coming out of Rounds 1 or 2.

There are also options at running back, albeit on bad offenses, and a tight end who could be an absolute target hog in Tyler Warren.

Targets

PRIORITY

George Pickens

Emeka Egbuka

Malik Nabers

Tyler Warren

Zay Flowers

Other Targets

Nico Collins

DeVonta Smith

Breece Hall

Check out our fantasy football ADP report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Round 4

Welcome to the RB Dead Zone — but with a fun group of options — and a WR zone that is very, very live. The Josh Allen temptation is here nearly every draft. I won't completely talk you out of it, but there are so many QBs available a few rounds later.

Targets

PRIORITY

Tee Higgins

Luther Burden

Zay Flowers (when he falls)

Garrett Wilson

Other Targets

Jaylen Waddle

Tetairoa McMillan

Cam Skattebo

Josh Jacobs

Early QB Exception

Josh Allen (consider from 4.07-4.12 if the tier is flat. Understand there ARE many QBs later, but Josh Allen is not going to lose you your draft). I am not targeting Allen here, but I cannot talk you out of it. Just understand the opportunity cost is a potential top-5 WR or 15-plus PPG RB.

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Round 5

Tuten and Montgomery are good options if you need to catch up at RB. Watson carries historical downside risk injury-wise, but is healthy and looks to be in store for a massive season. I love Judkins but worry about the offense. Evans is usually a profile I would fade, but after the Ricky Pearsall injury he is hard to ignore.

Targets

PRIORITY

Bhayshul Tuten

David Montgomery

Christian Watson

Other Targets

Quinshon Judkins

Mike Evans

Round 6

I really like the sixth round this season. There are multiple strong upside bets to make.

TreVeyon Henderson has been falling — his ADP is usually Round 5, but we're seeing him more and more in this range. I took him at the 5.08 in my most recent Main Event draft.

This is also a great round to attack tight end, with several strong upside bets who can thrive in TE Premium. I love drafting Jameson Williams here as well. He is one of my favorite WR values from Round 6 on.

Targets

PRIORITY

Sam LaPorta

Harold Fannin Jr.

Tucker Kraft (monitor health)

Jameson Williams

TreVeyon Henderson

Other Targets

Carnell Tate

Jadarian Price

Round 7

This is a great round for WR cleanup.

Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. are great options here when they fall out of the sixth round. If Williams is gone and you need a WR, you can take them in the sixth. With the constant debate about who should go first, drafters are missing the point — both are strong targets.

I am also open to drafting Drake Maye here and opening up the QB run when drafters are playing chicken at the position.

Jaylen Warren and Jonathon Brooks are both strong structural picks when they fall into this range, thanks to their pass-catching upside. They are near Priority picks when they fall here, and you can move them up if you need to catch up at RB.

Targets

PRIORITY

Parker Washington

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jordyn Tyson

Other Targets

Jaylen Warren

Jonathon Brooks

Isaiah Likely

Drake Maye

Round 8

Jayden Daniels' upside is difficult to ignore in this range. Dallas Goedert is a very strong TE option. There are two handcuff+ backs as well as more WR targets here is you need to catch up at the position.

Targets

PRIORITY

Jayden Daniels

Dallas Goedert

Other Targets

DK Metcalf (when he falls)

Josh Downs

Blake Corum

Kenny Gainwell

Michael Pittman Jr.

Round 9

The ninth Round is surprisingly strong in value, and I always feel like I can walk out of this range of players with an upside bet to beat ADP. Stefon Diggs should settle into this range and could go higher into Round 8. QBs continue to be in play, and the WR cleanup continues. I am betting on Jordan Mason to lead the Minnesota backfield, and he makes for a strong structural pick in this round.

Targets

PRIORITY

Stefon Diggs

Jalen Hurts

Caleb Williams

Makai Lemon

Other Targets

Jake Ferguson (structural TE value)

Jayden Reed

Michael Wilson

Round 10

We are chasing upside in this round, or adding a starting QB. KC Concepcion is my favorite player in this round. He is an electric talent on a bad team. I will take the discount.

Targets

PRIORITY

KC Concepcion

Justin Herbert

Trevor Lawrence

Keaton Mitchell

Dak Prescott

Other Targets

Jordan Addison

Matthew Golden

Round 11

Much like Round 10, the 11th round has some fun bets and a few players who could be theoretical year-round starters, but we see a dropoff from Round 10 in terms of overall quality. Tracy is one of the better handcuff values, with consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus total yards. As much as I love Tuten, Rodriguez should also provide RB utility and is worth a shot in this range.

Targets

PRIORITY

Jayden Higgins

Brenton Strange

Brock Purdy

Xavier Worthy

Other Targets

Tyrone Tracy

Chris Rodriguez

Round 12

We are firmly in high-end handcuff territory, and if my roster can support it, I love MarShawn Lloyd and Tank Bigsby. Ferguson sometimes falls later, but his upside is strong enough to reach for here — or even in the 11th if you need TE upside.

Targets

PRIORITY

MarShawn Lloyd

De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrance Ferguson

Tank Bigsby

Other Targets

Kenyon Sadiq

Rashid Shaheed

Matthew Stafford

Round 13

Goff is cheap and is a strong target in two QB builds. He sometimes falls later than this but I am willing to take him here. If you are looking for correlation, Goff-St.Brown (or Goff-Williams, Goff-LaPorta) is a strong potential pairing for a three-week playoff run. Schultz is my break glass in case of emergency TE target. He had 82 catches last season. I am also open minded to taking Aubrey — aka "the Josh Allen of kickers" or an elite defense.

Targets

PRIORITY

Jaydon Blue

Jonah Coleman

Jared Goff

Other Targets

Dalton Schultz

Brandon Aubrey (Elite PK target)

Elite Defense (Houston, Seattle, Denver, L.A. Rams)

Round 14

We will continue to chase upside with a pair of rookie wideouts. Robinson Jr. is a contingent upside handcuff.

Targets

PRIORITY

Denzel Boston

Omar Cooper Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr.

Elite Defense (Houston, Seattle, Denver, L.A. Rams)

Other Targets

Kenyon Sadiq

Rashid Shaheed

Matthew Stafford

Kyler Murray

Round 15

Willis comes into play as an upside QB2 option. There are other QB2s that go earlier (Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield) if you want a safer option, but Willis' rushing upside is through the roof in what should be a run-heavy Dolphins offense.

Targets

PRIORITY

Omar Cooper Jr.

Malik Willis.

Gunnar Helm

Elite Defense (Houston, Seattle, Denver, L.A. Rams)

Other Targets

Tre Tucker

Elite Kicker (Jason Myers, Cameron Dicker)

Round 16-20

There are many players in this range, so I will try to whittle it down as much as possible. Here are a few that stand out.

Targets

PRIORITY

Adonai Mitchell

Demond Claiborne

Daniel Jones

Ryan Flournoy (pairs well with Prescott OR a Cowboys WR, massive contingent upside)

Jake Tonges (FREE LOOK PLAY, can be a weekly starting option any week Kittle is out)

Ollie Gordon (20th Round Target)

Other Targets

Mike Washington

Kimani Vidal

Kaelon Black

Colby Parkinson (FREE LOOK and potential season-long viability if Ferguson disappoints)

Isaac TeSlaa (contingent upside bet if a Lion is hurt in the preseason)

Cam Little (kicker target if Meyers/Dicker are selected)

Jake Bates (end game kicker)