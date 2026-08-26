1,699 fantasy football picks from 2015-2025. Round 1 picks bust 36% of the time, the 1.05 busts 73% of the time, and Round 6 RB is the safest slot in the draft?

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Summary: Fantasy Football ADP vs Results (2015-2025)

52% of first round fantasy football picks are busts or miss expectations

Middle-round WRs (Rounds 6-8) are the primary source of League Winner outcomes since 2015

Neither QB nor TE justifies premium cost outside the elite tier - both positions are streamable more often than the draft market suggests and drafting an elite QB/TE requires conviction in later rounds to offset cost

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Fantasy football drafts run on ADP, and ADP encodes a lot of assumptions. To test which of those assumptions actually hold, I pulled every drafted pick from 2015 to 2025 and graded each one against how the player finished. That's 1,699 skill-position picks across 11 seasons. The article below walks through what the data says about where drafts break, where value shows up, and which rounds behave differently than most managers expect.

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Method: 2015-2025 Half-PPR ADP for 12-team drafts, cross-referenced against RotoWire's fantasy finish tables. 1,699 skill-position picks graded across 11 seasons.

Fantasy Football Draft Bust Grading Rubric

Every pick gets a tier before the season starts (from ADP) and a tier after (from their finish rank). Tiers are Elite (RB/WR 1-5, QB/TE 1-3), Starter, Flex, and Off-Roster. A pick is graded a "bust" if the player drops two or more tiers relative to ADP, or if they miss forty percent of the regular season to injury. The tier-shift definition avoids penalizing late-round picks for being late-round picks - a Round 12 pick that finishes as a Flex hasn't busted, they've met expectations. What the rubric measures is real tier collapse relative to draft cost.

Historical Draft Outcomes 2015-2025 LW 7.0% 119 of 1699 (11 seasons) Hit 13.7% 232 of 1699 (11 seasons) Met 54.0% 918 of 1699 (11 seasons) Miss 12.0% 204 of 1699 (11 seasons) Bust 13.3% 226 of 1699 (11 seasons) Outcome by Round Tier-shift rubric across 11 seasons 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% 42% 16% 36% R1 n=132 14% 29% 26% 29% R2 n=132 16% 26% 27% 26% R3 n=132 7% 15% 28% 34% 16% R4 n=132 8% 13% 36% 23% 20% R5 n=132 11% 20% 54% 11% R6 n=132 17% 54% 17% R7 n=132 9% 13% 62% 7% 9% R8 n=130 15% 66% 7% R9 n=127 9% 15% 71% R10 n=116 9% 14% 74% R11 n=117 9% 9% 81% R12 n=109 10% 84% R13 n=82 16% 78% R14 n=94 League Winner Hit Met Miss Bust By Position All 14 rounds combined RB n=620 13.1% 58.1% 11.5% 10.6% WR n=670 14.2% 59.1% 10.9% 9.9% QB n=228 11.0% 12.7% 43.0% 14.5% 18.9% TE n=181 14.9% 35.4% 14.9% 28.2% By Year LW vs Bust rate 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 2015 2017 2019 2021 2023 2025 Bust LW Positional Draft Accuracy Hit rate: of top-N finishers, % drafted at top-N pos ADP QB · top-12 57.6% Range 41.7%–75.0% · 11 yrs RB · top-24 62.5% Range 54.2%–75.0% · 11 yrs WR · top-24 60.6% Range 54.2%–66.7% · 11 yrs TE · top-12 53.8% Range 41.7%–75.0% · 11 yrs 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% QB RB WR TE 2015 2017 2019 2021 2023 2025

Round 1 Draft Busts

Thirty-six percent of first-round picks bust. That's the highest bust rate in the draft - higher than any round after Round 6 andthis makes sense.

First round picks are graded on a very high curve of expectations and by design it is simply easier for a first round pick to not deliver ROI on such a steep cost.

The #1 overall pick specifically has busted in six of the last eleven years, largely due to injury: the 2020 Christian McCaffrey injury, the 2022 Jonathan Taylor ankle, the 2024 McCaffrey calf, and the earlier Adrian Peterson and Todd Gurley years. Only four percent of R1 picks finish as League Winners. That combination - highest bust rate, lowest League Winner rate - means the first round has a lot of downside and very little upside relative to cost. Most of the ceiling is already priced in by ADP.

Slot matters more than most managers realize. Pick 1.05 has busted seventy-three percent of the time over eleven years - the worst slot in the round, higher than 1.01. Recent 1.05 picks include Jamaal Charles (2015), David Johnson (2019), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (2020), Cooper Kupp (2022), Breece Hall (2024), and CeeDee Lamb (2025). The pattern is a mix of injuries and expected floors that didn't materialize.

Picks 1.11 and 1.12 have busted eighteen percent of the time each - roughly a quarter of the risk of the top-five slots. Drafters at the back of the first round have historically gotten a meaningful discount on downside without giving up much on ceiling.

Below is a list of the biggest first round busts over the last 11 years:

RotoWire — First-Round Busts, 2015-2025 Round 1 Busts tier-shift ≥ 2 down OR ≥ 40% games missed 48 of 1,699 historical picks (2015-2025) Year Rd Pick Player Pos Pos ADP Pos Fin Δ FP GP Outcome 2015 R1 3 LeVeon Bell RB RB2 RB49 -47 99.2 6 BUST INJ 2015 R1 4 Eddie Lacy RB RB3 RB24 -21 157.0 17 BUST 2015 R1 5 Jamaal Charles RB RB4 RB52 -48 94.6 5 BUST INJ 2015 R1 7 Dez Bryant WR WR3 WR79 -76 73.6 9 BUST INJ 2015 R1 8 Marshawn Lynch RB RB5 RB55 -50 78.7 8 BUST INJ 2016 R1 5 Todd Gurley RB RB2 RB19 -17 178.7 16 BUST 2016 R1 6 A.J. Green WR WR4 WR39 -35 153.4 10 BUST 2016 R1 7 DeAndre Hopkins WR WR5 WR18 -13 183.1 18 BUST 2016 R1 9 Allen Robinson II WR WR6 WR31 -25 160.8 16 BUST 2016 R1 10 Lamar Miller RB RB4 RB14 -10 201.8 16 BUST 2016 R1 11 Adrian Peterson RB RB5 RBNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ 2017 R1 1 David Johnson RB RB1 RBNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ 2017 R1 5 Ezekiel Elliott RB RB3 RB13 -10 192.2 10 BUST 2017 R1 6 Odell Beckham Jr. WR WR3 WRNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ 2017 R1 9 Mike Evans WR WR4 WR23 -19 165.6 15 BUST 2017 R1 10 A.J. Green WR WR5 WR14 -9 193.3 16 BUST 2017 R1 12 Jordy Nelson WR WR6 WR48 -42 110.7 14 BUST 2018 R1 2 LeVeon Bell RB RB2 RBNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ 2018 R1 9 Leonard Fournette RB RB8 RB42 -34 109.4 8 BUST INJ 2018 R1 12 Odell Beckham Jr. WR WR3 WR17 -14 194.9 12 BUST 2019 R1 1 Saquon Barkley RB RB1 RB13 -12 218.1 13 BUST 2019 R1 5 David Johnson RB RB5 RB37 -32 125.5 12 BUST 2019 R1 6 James Conner RB RB6 RB35 -29 130.5 10 BUST 2020 R1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB RB1 RB52 -51 81.9 3 BUST INJ 2020 R1 2 Saquon Barkley RB RB2 RBNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ 2020 R1 5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB RB5 RB20 -15 174.9 15 BUST 2020 R1 8 Michael Thomas WR WR1 WRNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ 2020 R1 11 Joe Mixon RB RB9 RB48 -39 91.1 6 BUST INJ 2021 R1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB RB1 RB41 -40 109.0 7 BUST INJ 2021 R1 2 Dalvin Cook RB RB2 RB17 -15 191.3 13 BUST 2021 R1 4 Derrick Henry RB RB4 RB16 -12 194.6 9 BUST INJ 2021 R1 10 Saquon Barkley RB RB8 RB31 -23 130.1 13 BUST 2022 R1 1 Jonathan Taylor RB RB1 RB34 -33 136.6 10 BUST INJ 2022 R1 5 Cooper Kupp WR WR1 WR27 -26 165.9 9 BUST INJ 2023 R1 1 Justin Jefferson WR WR1 WR31 -30 170.2 10 BUST INJ 2023 R1 3 Austin Ekeler RB RB2 RB27 -25 167.9 14 BUST 2023 R1 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR WR3 WR15 -12 212.7 16 BUST 2023 R1 7 Nick Chubb RB RB3 RBNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ 2023 R1 8 Bijan Robinson RB RB4 RB13 -9 223.3 17 BUST 2023 R1 9 Cooper Kupp WR WR4 WR42 -38 138.1 13 BUST 2023 R1 10 Saquon Barkley RB RB5 RB15 -10 204.7 14 BUST 2024 R1 1 Christian McCaffrey RB RB1 RB67 -66 42.3 4 BUST INJ 2024 R1 4 Tyreek Hill WR WR2 WR25 -23 177.7 17 BUST 2024 R1 5 Breece Hall RB RB3 RB17 -14 212.4 16 BUST 2025 R1 3 Saquon Barkley RB RB2 RB15 -13 228.4 17 BUST 2025 R1 4 Justin Jefferson WR WR2 WR29 -27 159.5 17 BUST 2025 R1 5 CeeDee Lamb WR WR3 WR22 -19 163.4 13 BUST 2025 R1 7 Malik Nabers WR WR4 WRNone None 0.0 0 BUST INJ

Round 4 Draft Busts

Sixteen percent bust rate - roughly half of Round 1's. Thirty-five percent of Round 4 picks land as "Met," and another twenty-two percent hit or better. That's the highest safe-or-better rate of any round in the first six.

Round 4 tends to sit between the "aura" rounds (1-3), where the market is willing to pay for name value, and the dead zone (5), where uncertainty rises. Fourth-round picks are priced closer to their honest expected value, and the outcomes reflect that.

Round 5 Draft Busts

Bust rate jumps back to twenty percent - the highest of the middle rounds.

The most likely explanation is roster ambiguity: Round 5 is where a lot of backup or committee backs get drafted, and their touch counts are less certain than either the workhorses ahead of them or the sleepers behind them. Whatever the cause, Round 5 has consistently underperformed Round 4 in the sample.

Rounds 6, 7, and 8 Draft Busts (or breakouts?)

Round 6 delivers the best combined Hit and League Winner rate in the entire draft - thirty-one percent of Round 6 picks finish at least one tier above their ADP. Round 7 and Round 8 aren't far behind. Filter the widget by "League Winner" and look at Round 8, and the names that show up include Deebo Samuel (2021, WR36 ADP to WR2), Ladd McConkey (2024, WR41 to WR7), Terry McLaurin (2024, WR34 to WR3), and Sam LaPorta (2023, off-roster ADP to TE1).

None of those players was a widely predicted "sleeper of the year." They were on the board because the market was priced conservatively relative to what they actually became.

The strongest single cell in the entire draft grid is Round 6 RB. Over the eleven-year sample, Round 6 backs busted at a two percent rate and finished as League Winners eighteen percent of the time - both figures the best in the round-by-position grid. No other slot in the draft delivers safety and League Winner equity at the same time. If a Round 6 RB is on the board with real touch upside, the historical record strongly favors taking him.

Rounds 11 and later

Late rounds look like dead weight until they aren't. Alvin Kamara went in Round 13 in 2017 and finished RB3. Justin Jefferson was a Round 12 pick in 2020 and finished WR8. Nico Collins was Round 11 in 2023 (WR6 finish). Brian Thomas Jr was Round 13 in 2024 and finished WR5. Bucky Irving was Round 13 in 2024 and finished RB10.

The pattern is that Round 11+ is where variance actually pays. If Round 1 is priced-in ceiling with real downside, Round 12 is priced-in downside with real ceiling. The bust rate at these depths is low by construction (there's not much further to fall), and the upside occasionally shows up in league-defining ways.

Position bust rates

Bust rates by position across all 14 rounds: RB twenty-one percent, WR twenty-two percent, QB thirty-seven percent, TE forty-seven percent.

TE has the highest bust rate on the board. Almost half of drafted TEs bust their ADP tier. The other half of the story is that sixty-two percent of all TE fantasy points sourced over the last 11 years came from the waiver wire, not the draft. Spending a Round 3 or Round 4 pick on a TE outside the top three is paying premium prices against a base rate that says the position is streamable. Kelce at his peak, Andrews at his peak, and McBride now are the exceptions.

Inside the TE picture, two rounds are especially rough: Round 3 TE (forty-six percent bust) and Round 5 TE (fifty-seven percent bust). Those are the rounds where managers reach for the "safe" name-brand TE after missing the elite tier. The data suggests that if you don't get elite TE by Round 2, waiting until Round 6+ has historically been the better move.

QB is worse in a specific way. Forty-one percent of QB fantasy points historically came from waivers, and zero percent of QB fantasy points came from Round 1 picks. Round 6 has been the peak drafted-QB round for the last eleven seasons, and even that round busts at thirty-five percent. Rounds 3 through 5 QBs bust at forty-five percent (R3), thirty-three percent (R4), and forty-four percent (R5). Reaching for QB in the middle rounds has consistently not worked in the sample.

The takeaway on both positions is the same: draft cost is higher than the historical return justifies. Wait, and use the waiver wire.

Injury vs. performance

Of the 226 busts across 14 rounds, 115 are injury busts and 111 are performance busts - almost exactly evenly split.

That split reframes the "RB is dead" argument. It isn't that the position has become talent-thin; it's that RBs get hurt at a higher rate than other positions. McCaffrey's 2020 was a shoulder. Jonathan Taylor's 2022 was an ankle. Those aren't talent-regression outcomes, they're injury variance.

The breakdown by position confirms it. Sixty-five percent of RB busts are injuries, versus fifty-three percent for WR, forty-three percent for TE, and only thirty-five percent for QB. QB busts are majority performance-driven (sixty-five percent), meaning the analyst reads were off. RB busts are majority body-driven, meaning the projections were often reasonable but the player couldn't stay on the field.

Round-by-round, the pattern shifts. Middle-round busts (R3-R5) are sixty-five to seventy-six percent injury-driven. Late-round busts (R7-R8) flip to majority performance-driven. So a Round 3 RB miss is usually a joint; a Round 8 WR miss is usually a projection error. Those failure modes call for different responses in-season.

There's no strategic fix for injury variance. What it does mean is elite RBs aren't inherently more dangerous than elite WRs - the danger just shows up in a different form.

Bounce-back rates on last year's busts

There's an offseason narrative that says buying last year's bust at a discounted ADP is a value move. The data doesn't fully support it.

Of the 120 R1-R3 busts across the sample, forty-eight percent bounced back to at least "Met" the following year, thirty-four percent missed or busted again, and eighteen percent weren't even drafted the following year. That's roughly a coin flip on the recovery, with a one-in-five chance the player is off the fantasy radar entirely by the following draft.

The buy-low narrative works when the underlying cause of the bust was random (a healthy player who got unlucky). It doesn't work when the cause was chronic (the injury is a pattern, not an event). Distinguishing between the two is the actual analytical task - and the base rate says you shouldn't assume last year's bust is a discount without doing that work.

So what do we do

The data suggests a few strategic priorities:

Draft one elite RB, ideally from the back half of Round 1 rather than the top five. Round 4 is a stronger anchor than Round 1 for portfolio construction. Round 5 requires discipline; boom-or-bust profiles cluster there. Middle-round WRs (Rounds 6-8) are the primary source of League Winner outcomes historically. Round 6 RB is the single strongest slot in the draft grid. Neither QB nor TE justifies premium cost outside the elite tier - both positions are streamable more often than the draft market suggests. Rounds 11+ are where the highest-variance upside actually shows up in the sample.

Again, all of this is based on historical performance vs fantasy football ADP trends. Will this be predictive of 2026? Who knows. This is just food for thought for all of you hungry, fellow data nerds that are convinced that you cracked the code again this year.

Trust me, you didn't. Neither did I. Fortunately, RotoWire subscribers get access to all of this data, along with in-season tools to help them overcome draft varience and in-season volatility and bring home more titles. Studies show that RotoWire subscribers become 97x more likely to win in 2026.

Happy draft season and good luck this year!