Green Bay Packers Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

Explore the Green Bay Packers’ defining moment of the last decade as part of RotoWire's latest NFL campaign ahead of the 2026 season.

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Franchise Moments: Green Bay's Top Moment of the Past Decade

Few NFL franchises have more uniquely defining moments than the Green Bay Packers. The old-timers will look to The Ice Bowl. The first two Super Bowls ever. The Vince Lombardi-era. "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing."

Then, a period of turmoil broken by the Brett Favre trade in 1992. His 3x MVP run. The Reggie White trade. Desmond Howard in Super Bowl 31. The Improbable Bobble.

Not far after was an Aaron Rodgers era some define by Hail Mary's -- the Miracle in Motown (2015), Wild Card against the Giants (2016) and 2x against the Cardinals (2016). Not to mention 2012's Fail Mary with the replacement refs.

We also can't forget about the Super Bowl 45 victory over the Steelers.

Others defined the Rodgers era by a laundry list of his own unique moments -- his "Run the Table" speech, declaring himself "immunized" and his eventual departure to the Jets.

But if we narrow it down to the last decade, which moment came up tops in the RotoWire staff vote?

Packers Top Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Aaron Rodgers "I Own You" to the Bears (2021)

"I still own you! I still own you!" Aaron Rodgers was HYPED after his TD ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/7MLEUsQUBG â€” NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) October 17, 2021

This epic line put a stamp on years of domination of the Chicago Bears, beating out the aforementioned Hail Mary plays, plus other moments like his "Run the Table" Speech (2016), his broken collarbone (2017), his eventual trade to New York (2023) and finally, the drafting of Jordan Love (2020).

What Tipped the Scales For Aaron Rodgers?

Why did the RotoWire staff pick this one as the winner? It's simple -- Packers vs. Bears is the NFL's oldest rivalry and most-played matchup in league history. The Rodgers elite run put the cherry on top of many seasons of lopsided outcomes on the gridiron.

Statistically, few quarterbacks have "owned" a single opponent more than Rodgers did the Bears. In 30 career games against Chicago (including one playoff matchup), Rodgers holds a 25-5 record and 65:11 TD:INT ratio. Additionally, 109.0 regular season rating. Simply put, it has been complete and total statistical dominance.

When Rodgers took over as the starter for the Packers in 2008, the Bears led the all-time regular season (and postseason) series 89-79-6. By the time he faced Chicago for the last time in 2022, the Packers had taken a 105-95-6 lead. That mark has been maintained, sitting at 109-98-6 heading into the 2026 season.

But in that fateful Week 6 game of the 2021 season, Rodgers reminded the fans at Soldier Field that no, their team's owners wasn't Virginia McCaskey. It was, in fact, Aaron Rodgers. And the Bears' Wikipedia page was quickly edited to back it up.



In this moment, the NFC North guard had already been changed -- a process that started long ago with the Favre era in the 90s. There were many tumultuous seasons of Bears football in the post-Ditka era, and this rivalry in particular, highlighted by Jay Cutler's 2-11 record against Green Bay, is viewed by many as a microcosm of the franchise's disarray.

But Rodgers was the man who said it out loud -- loud enough to get picked up by the mic -- amongst a sea of boos in the Windy City.

A new leader in the league's oldest rivalry had been cemented, not just by a narrow margin, but with a 10-game cushion. Rodgers made 13 playoff appearances during his run with Green Bay from 2008 to 2022. The Bears went to the postseason just twice during that stretch. Chicago was the little brother to its up-north neighbors, and hatred between the two fan bases boiled to an all-time high.

Future of the Bears vs. Packers Rivalry

The Bears have shown some promise in recent years under coach Ben Johnson, and Caleb Williams looks like he just might be the real deal -- the first TRUE franchise QB Chicago has seen in literal decades. But Williams has his work cut out for him if he wants to even the score.

To get even, the now third-year QB will have to sweep the Packers in five consecutive seasons if he wants to erase the damage done by true Chicago Bears owner Aaron Rodgers.