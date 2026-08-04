12-Team Half-PPR Mock Draft: Ian Hartitz's Pick-by-Pick Analysis

Do note that, as with any draft strategy, we shouldn't completely go out of our way to do this no matter what. Take a page out of Bruce Lee's playbook and be like water, adjusting to inevitable values and unique circumstances that make

The allure of this draft strategy is it allows the drafter to attack, in my humble opinion, the best value patches of every position. We avoid the mid-round RB dead zone by loading up on a prolonged WR2-3 tier, nail the ridiculously loaded late-round QB scene, and, of course, get a good candidate to be this year's JSN: Brock f*cking Bowers.

🏈 Want to run your own draft? Run it yourself in RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator .

Want to hear about a provocative fantasy football draft strategy that will surely get the people going?

This 12-team half-PPR mock draft breaks down pick-by-pick analysis from RotoWire fantasy football expert Ian Hartitz, including rich details to help you draft smarter in 2026.

This 12-team half-PPR mock draft breaks down pick-by-pick analysis from RotoWire fantasy football expert Ian Hartitz, including rich details to help you draft smarter in 2026.

Want to hear about a provocative fantasy football draft strategy that will surely get the people going?

Presenting: The Super Bowers fantasy football draft strategy.

🏈 Want to run your own draft? Run it yourself in RotoWire'sMock Draft Simulator.

My 12-Team Half PPR Mock Draft Strategy

The thesis:

Round 1 : We take a sweet running back.

: We take a sweet running back. Round 2 : Come on down, Mr. Brock Bowers

: Come on down, Mr. Brock Bowers Rounds 3-6 : We possibly take the right RB2, otherwise this is where we attack the very fun WR2-3 range

: We possibly take the right RB2, otherwise this is where we attack the very fun WR2-3 range Rounds 7-9 : We play catch up at RB2 and go after the muddled/ambiguous backfields that populate RB3 territory

: We play catch up at RB2 and go after the muddled/ambiguous backfields that populate RB3 territory Round 10+: Late-round QB for the win along with more handcuff RBs

The allure of this draft strategy is it allows the drafter to attack, in my humble opinion, the best value patches of every position. We avoid the mid-round RB dead zone by loading up on a prolonged WR2-3 tier, nail the ridiculously loaded late-round QB scene, and, of course, get a good candidate to be this year's JSN: Brock f*cking Bowers.

Do note that, as with any draft strategy, we shouldn't completely go out of our way to do this no matter what. Take a page out of Bruce Lee's playbook and be like water, adjusting to inevitable values and unique circumstances that make fantasy football drafts so wild in the first place.

But hey, no need to take my word for it: Let's get in the (free!) RotoWire mock draft streets and put the strategy into action! 1.02 draft position, Half-PPR, Yahoo ADP, 1-QB, 2-RB, 3-WR, 1-TE, 1-FLEX. No touching of the hair or face. Cool? Cool.

As always: It's a great day to be great.

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Half-PPR (half-point per reception)

Half-PPR (half-point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Roster: 1-QB, 2-RB, 3-WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST, K, plus 6 bench spots — 15 rounds total

🏈 Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using ourDraft Assistant.

Full 12-Team Half-PPR Mock Draft Board

12-Team Half-PPR Mock Draft Drafting from Pick 1.02 Starting Lineup QB Bo Nix QB DEN RB1 Bijan Robinson RB ATL RB2 Javonte Williams RB DAL WR1 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN WR2 Luther Burden WR CHI WR3 DK Metcalf WR PIT TE Brock Bowers TE LV FLEX Parker Washington WR JAX DST Empty DST — K Empty K — Bench BENCH Kyler Murray QB MIN BENCH Jonathon Brooks RB CAR BENCH Rachaad White RB WAS BENCH Brian Robinson RB ATL BENCH Tank Bigsby RB PHI BENCH Jaydon Blue RB DAL BENCH Jayden Reed WR GB BENCH Kayshon Boutte WR NE

Round-by-Round Analysis

Round 1: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

This strategy is particularly great if you're lucky enough to get a top-six pick and can definitively take one of the top-four RBs and be in more of a mid-late-round position to hopefully get Bowers to fall to you at a somewhat reduced cost.

In this case, we welcome the Falcons' 75-million-dollar man to the squad. After all, Bijan has a decent case as the best RB on the planet, and nobody is projected to rack up more total touches. It'd be a bit cooler if the Atlanta offense was better, but hey, no complaints here.

Round 2: Raiders TE Brock Bowers

You know, the guy who the entire "Super Bowers" draft strategy is based around? Good thing he fell to me here. It would have been a bit awkward if he didn't!

Round 3: Cowboys RB Javonte Williams

Previously I said I would consider another RB in Rounds 3-7 if it was the *right* one. I do consider Williams to be that guy, pal. We're talking about a reigning top-12 fantasy RB with minimal backfield competition in an offense that could finish as a top-five scoring group and *nobody* would be surprised.

Passing on guys like DeVonta Smith and George Pickens was tough, but the mid-round RB scene has enough question marks that I'm fine locking down an RB2 we'll feel good about starting throughout the season. Note that I would have gone the WR route if forced to pick from guys in far less appealing offenses (Jeremiyah Love, Breece Hall) or Josh Jacobs (as long as his legal issues remain in the air).

Round 4: Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle

Time to load up on some fun wide receivers, baby. Come on down Mr. Jaylen Waddle, who is one of "My Guys" ahead of 2026 and someone I have ranked inside the position's top-12 overall players . Not too shabby of a fourth rounder, the position has some SERIOUS values at home league ADP .

Round 5: Bears WR Luther Burden

I almost played it safe with Rams WR Davante Adams, but I've become more and more convinced that Burden is THE WR1 in Chicago and a priority mid-round pick.

"Maybe the Bears WR1 is Luther Burden, maybe it's Rome Odunze" is a complete fugazzi. It's Luther Burden. The dude getting constant shoutouts from Ben Johnson, has two working feet, historically elite rookie efficiency, and more twitch than 95% of the position is the WR1 people. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 3, 2026

Maybe you disagree and would prefer someone like Jameson Williams or Carnell Tate; either way, hopefully you can see the upside involved with the wide receivers here. Meanwhile in the RB streets, it's tough to feel THAT confident about the available options, at least relative to these receivers.

Note that D'Andre Swift and Bhayshul Tuten are the mid-round running backs I would be okay with prioritizing if needed, but in this case we're already set with Javonte as our RB2.

🏈 Check out RotoWire's expert-builtHalf-PPR Rankingsto see where we rank your guys.

Round 6: Steelers WR DK Metcalf

With three starting WR spots we need to continue to go hard in the paint here. Metcalf is pretty easily the top WR remaining in terms of ESPN ADP, so I'm confident enough that I can snag the Steelers WR1 and get my real preferred target here in a few short picks.

Regarding Metcalf: Sure, maybe Michael Pittman does eat into his target share a bit more than last season. Then again, it's pretty much the first time since DK's rookie season that we can buy the career boom-or-bust WR3, as exactly that! This feels like a prime example of getting someone closer to their floor than ceiling.

Round 7: Jaguars WR Parker Washington

Now we're talking: Washington is one of my biggest recent ranking risers and someone I'm prioritizing at this point in the draft. Honestly, I shouldn't have even gotten cute and taken Metcalf before him, but fortunately we were able to have our cake and eat it too.

The bull case for Washington:

The man was rather awesome down the stretch of last season, posting an elite 27% target share while averaging 19.1 PPR points per game in the Jaguars' final five games of the season.

Washington is a twitchy route-runner with wins against legit No. 1 corners all over his film . Of course, that's only half the problem for defenders: The ace return man is a PROBLEM with the football in his hands and often resembles a running back after the catch. I get serious Miles Austin vibes here (very complimentary).

. Of course, that's only half the problem for defenders: The ace return man is a PROBLEM with the football in his hands and often resembles a running back after the catch. I get serious Miles Austin vibes here (very complimentary). Training camp hype szn is a helluva drug and shouldn't always be fully believed at face value, but man: The positive drum beat has continued for Washington all summer long from coaches, teammates, and reporters alike.

Add it all together, and Washington is my WR27 ahead of dudes like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. What could go wrong?

Round 8: Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks

This price could look like a steal in a few short weeks, as Brooks' training camp hype train is likely not going anywhere. Hell, the injury-riddled 23-year-old straight-up went before presumed starter Chuba Hubbard in a high-stakes FFPC draft I did with RotoWire's Theo Gremminger last week!

But hey, I get it: *IF* healthy, Brooks has the sort talent to perhaps overtake Hubbard sooner rather than later, especially considering Rico Dowdle managed to snatch the veteran Panthers' chain last season. It's tough to find many RB3 types with true takeover potential that's not tied to an injury, but Brooks is one of them.

Round 9: Packers WR Jayden Reed

This is another one of those spots where I'm going to go ahead and throw the dart at Reed, but there are numerous other receivers who I'd be cool with. From Josh Downs, to Quentin Johnston, to Chris Godwin: You can tell yourself a story of success with a number of dudes in this range. This collection of talent, as well as the dropoff that will be here shortly, is why I REALLY want to have at least five wide receivers by the time I enter the double-digit rounds.

In this case we are riding with Reed, who reportedly *should* have a better chance to operate in more of a full-time role this season given the team's departures at the position (Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks). Talent has never been the question with the rising fourth-year receiver, I'm trying to leave every fantasy draft with at least one Packers pass-catcher this year.

"Matthew Golden is starting red hot." Also a note that Savion Williams isn't mixing in with the first-team offense as much as expected. These are the signs we're looking for to treat Golden and Jayden Reed as real-deal sleepers. They will eat snaps.https://t.co/0kYJwtdn4y — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 4, 2026

Round 10: Commanders RB Rachaad White

This is the first round I'm allowing myself to look at QB, but a look at the board reveals the 1.01 drafter already has one. Maybe the computer decides to say "f*ck you" to my squad and double-tap the position, but you know what, I'm not too concerned with having to settle for one of Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, or Jared Goff.

As for White: Whoever winds up leading this ambiguous Washington backfield will be ranked far higher in Week 1 than where we're drafting them. This is a similar situation as the Cowboys and Jaguars from last season. I'm putting my chip on White playing a 2024 Austin Ekeler-plus sort of role and believe he's the play, but throwing a dart at Jacory Croskey-Merritt a round or two later is also fine.

The top murky backfields to be targeting around the pick 100-120+ area:

Steelers (very much down for either RB, but Rico Dowdle is usually cheaper)

Panthers (at cost, I prefer Brooks)

Commanders (White is my favorite)

Vikings (Jordan Mason is my preferred target)

Round 11: Broncos QB Bo Nix

Now we finally get to our QB. And hey, why not? Being at a disadvantage at any other position looks awfully brutal at this point.

The top-two QBs available are Bo Nix and Jared Goff. I do lean towards Bo being the higher-ceiling player after narrowly edging outscored in fantasy points per game across the last seasons (18.26, QB9 vs. 18.25, QB10). Nix is also looking at a realistic year-three leap thanks to the field-stretching ability of Jaylen Waddle. Everything we've heard from Sean Payton and company indicates Nix's mobility isn't a problem here; that edge, and the available stack with Waddle, who we took in Round 4, has me leaning Bo.

That said: Goff is one of the best available late-round QBs out there; his affordable price tag is one of the reasons why I'm so invested in the strategy in the first place. The veteran has largely done nothing but smash his ADP since joining the Lions and has an awfully appealing schedule that features essentially zero outdoor games of consequence until Week 17.

Round 12: Falcons RB Brian Robinson

Let's add another B Robinson to this mock draft fantasy team and see what happens!

I'm not too keen on handcuffing my RB with a top-10 round pick when top receivers are still on the board, but this late in the draft? Sign me up for locking down the Falcons RB1 job instead of investing in any of these available (sorry) LOSERS at wide receiver.

Round 13: Vikings QB Kyler Murray

I'm not attached to drafting multiple QBs, especially if you do wind up taking one sooner rather than later, but man: Kyler joins Malik Willis as true LATE-round QB options who actually possess high-end rushing upside. Historically, these archetypes simply don't bust in fantasy land.

Consider: Since 2016, there have been 28 QBs with 100+ rush attempts in a season, and 26 of them (93%) finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in fantasy points per game! Hell, even the guys who missed had caveats. 2018 Lamar Jacksonwas a QB1 down the stretch but his per-game numbers suffered from an early-season part-time role, and 2020 Cam Newton was the only guy 30+ years old in the sample.

Maybe Kyler's struggles as a passer continue, but he has the rushing upside and raw talent in an offensive environment that has achieved far more with less in the overall talent department. I'm absolutely fine signing up for that bet this late in a draft.

Round 14: Eagles RB Tank Bigsby

We're back to the handcuff streets with the next-man-up behind Tank Bigsby, who will be on the cover of every waiver wire article in the industry should Saquon Barkley miss any time. This is a big badass offensive line on an offense that loves to run the football. And oh yeah, Bigsby has been nothing short of AWESOME with his opportunities over his last two seasons.

Tank Bigsby among 44 running backs with 200+ carries in 2024-25: -4.9 yards per carry (8th)

-3.8 yards after contact per carry (1st)

-27.7% tackles avoided per carry (2nd)

-10.8% explosive rush rate (5th)pic.twitter.com/8Yd9xe43gs — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 18, 2026

Round 15: Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue

If we were drafting at the end of August post-preseason: Fine. I'll take a kicker or DST. But for now? Why not go ahead and just take some players with the potential to really zoom up the ranks due to an injury or trade? Blue seems like the frontrunner for backup duties behind Javonte Williams (our Round 3 pick). His value will skyrocket into more pure handcuff territory if we do eventually get confirmation that he's the clear No. 2 in Dallas.

And hey, if not? Fine, we'll drop him for a DST or kicker before Week 1. No problemo.

Round 16: Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

Same deal here: If Boutte remains the No. 3 WR in New England, we'll likely cut him for a kicker or DST in early September. But what if the trade murmurs are real? What if Boutte winds up being the Commanders WR2? Or if the Chiefs come calling? There's a LOT of room for this sort of talent ( Derek Stingley checks his closet for Boutte every night ) to move up between now and Week 1.

12-Team Half-PPR Mock Draft Results

QB: Bo Nix

RB1: Bijan Robinson

RB2: Javonte Williams

WR1: Jaylen Waddle

WR2: Luther Burden

WR3: DK Metcalf

TE: Brock Bowers

FLEX: Parker Washington

DST: Empty

K: Empty

BENCH: Kyler Murray

BENCH: Jonathon Brooks

BENCH: Rachaad White

BENCH: Brian Robinson

BENCH: Tank Bigsby

BENCH: Jaydon Blue

BENCH: Jayden Reed

BENCH: Kayshon Boutte

Run Your Own 12-Team Half-PPR Mock Draft

Every draft plays out differently depending on your slot, your league's tendencies and who the room decides to reach for. Use RotoWire's Mock Draft Simulator to run this exact 12-team, half-PPR format as many times as you want, and cross-check any pick against our rankings and Draft Assistant before your live draft.