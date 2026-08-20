Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds for 2026-2027

With key pieces returning on both sides of the ball, the Colts have the talent to prove the strong start was the truer indicator of who they are. Let's take a look at what oddsmakers have to say about the team's expectations using futures odds for the Colts .

The Indianapolis Colts enter the season hoping they resemble the team that started 8-2, and not the team that lost seven in a row to finish 8-9. That late-season collapse still lingers over Indy heading into training camp, and bettors tracking Indiana sports betting markets will want to keep an eye on how quickly this roster can shake off last year's finish.

The Indianapolis Colts enter the season hoping they resemble the team that started 8-2, and not the team that lost seven in a row to finish 8-9. That late-season collapse still lingers over Indy heading into training camp, and bettors tracking Indiana sports betting markets will want to keep an eye on how quickly this roster can shake off last year's finish.

With key pieces returning on both sides of the ball, the Colts have the talent to prove the strong start was the truer indicator of who they are. Let's take a look at what oddsmakers have to say about the team's expectations using futures odds for the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts Futures Odds: Playoffs, Super Bowl, and More

Here's where the Colts futures odds stand as of late August:

Market Colts' Odds Super Bowl Winner +6000 AFC Champion +2900 AFC South Winner +380 Make Playoffs +170 Miss Playoffs -205

What the Colts Futures Odds Tell Us

Looking at the futures markets for the Colts, oddsmakers are viewing Indy as a fringe playoff team, but not as a legitimate contender. The Colts ' playoff odds place them outside of coin-flip favorites to reach the postseason (37.4% chance using our odds calculator to convert +170 into an implied probability), leaving the door open for a team that started out hot last season and in a division that is more or less wide open. Speaking of the division, Indy has the third-best AFC South odds, behind Houston (+110) and Jacksonville (+245).

The Colts' AFC Title Odds are +2900, and their odds to win the Super Bowl are +6000, further highlighting oddsmakers are betting the Colts' ceiling is a playoff berth rather than a deep postseason run. For anyone comparing lines across betting apps in Indiana , these odds suggest value may be found in divisional and playoff markets rather than long-shot championship futures, where the payout looks tempting, but the path is a stretch.

How to Bet on Colts Futures Markets

Indiana has a fully regulated online and retail sports betting market, so Colts fans can legally place futures wagers through licensed operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, bet365, and others across the state.

Here's a general step-by-step look at how you can place a futures bet on the Colts, though this can vary slightly depending on which sports betting app you're using.

Sign up with a legal sportsbook operator in Indiana (or any other state with legalized betting). Find the NFL tab or search "NFL" in your app's search bar. Choose your market (Super Bowl, win total, etc). Add the pick to your bet slip, pick your wager amount, and submit.

Futures prices are much more volatile and vary more compared to weekly game lines, particularly around depth chart news and injuries. Line shopping matters even more at these odds, because a Super Bowl price of +6000 at one book and +7000 at another is a meaningful gap on the same ticket.

Before locking anything in, it's worth checking for current sportsbook promos in Indiana , since bonuses like odds boosts or profit boosts can add extra value. Keep in mind that most futures tickets are locked in the moment they're placed, meaning you're stuck with that price even if the line moves significantly in your favor afterward, and payouts aren't settled until the market's outcome is officially decided.

Key Indianapolis Colts Changes to Know

The Colts didn't overhaul the roster this offseason, but a few moves stand out. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is no longer in Indianapolis after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving a hole in the receiving corps that had been a steady target for whoever was under center. Alec Pierce has yet to be seen in training camp, and though the team just added veteran WR Keenan Allen, it's still an extremely thin room after Josh Downs.

On defense, the Colts parted ways with longtime linebacker Zaire Franklin, trading him to the Green Bay Packers. Franklin had been a leader and a tackling machine in the middle of that defense, so his departure changes the complexion of the linebacker room. The Colts did add some help off the edge, bringing in Arden Key to bolster the pass rush. Key has shown he can get after the quarterback, and Indianapolis will lean on him to generate pressure. Add in a healthy Sauce Gardner, and the defense should be better.

📲 RELATED: If you're looking at futures odds, there's a solid chance you're a fan of player props. Be sure to bookmark our top NFL picks page and check back once the regular season is here.