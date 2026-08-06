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Franchise Moments: Indianapolis Colts' Top Moment of the Last Decade

Many of the choices we'll present as part of our NFL Most Defining Moments campaign are fantastic for these franchises, but some are a nightmare.

Landing a franchise-altering quarterback can change the way a franchise is viewed, especially when they prove to be one of the best players in the NFL. What teams can't plan for is when that guy unexpectedly retires and alters the way that franchise was planning around him for years to come.

That's just what happened to the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, so let's talk about Andrew Luck's retirement!

Colts' Most Defining Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Andrew Luck Retires in 2019

There are only a handful of sports moments throughout my life that completely blew my mind, but this was one of them. I imagine this is what it was like when Barry Sanders retired early, or O.J. Simpson was leading a police brigade with his Bronco, but the social media age completely changed the game.

Andrew Luck's Hall of Fame Trajectory

Luck looked like a can't-miss prospect when he was the top pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford. That actually appeared to be the case early on, with Luck making a Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. He also led the league with 40 touchdowns in 2014 while carrying the Colts to an 11-5 record in all three of those seasons.

It's rare to follow up a Hall of Famer like Peyton Manning with someone like this, but Luck looked like the next great quarterback. That's why Indy signed him to a six-year extension worth $140 million in 2016, despite a nagging shoulder injury shortening his season. It actually kept him from playing in 2017, but 2018 was a story for the ages.

Luck came back as good as ever, making the Pro Bowl in 2018 while winning Comeback Player of the Year. He had 39 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while throwing for 4,240 yards. That's when Colts fans took a major sigh of relief, but it all came crashing down after that.

Andrew Luck's Retirement

On August 24, 2019, Luck made one of the most shocking announcements in NFL history. At the ripe age of 29 after a Comeback Player of the Year season, Luck announced his retirement from the NFL.

In regard to the retirement, Luck was quoted as saying,

"I've been stuck in this process. I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

We sometimes overlook the physical and emotional damage that these players take, especially since Luck was a franchise quarterback out of the gates. What makes it even more fascinating is that Luck was essentially out of the public spotlight for years after that decision. It's rare to see a player completely step away from the game, but that's what Luck has done.

The Andrew Luck Aftermath

We obviously feel bad for Luck, but this was a nightmare for the Colts. It's one thing to replace a franchise quarterback, but to do it in the middle of his prime is something not many organizations have had to deal with. This was a team built around Luck, and everything was flipped once he made that decision. The good news is that this is a good organization and it's been a solid rebuild since then.

Veterans like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have been nice fill-ins since, but they're still looking for that franchise guy. Many people thought it would be Anthony Richardson when they took fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that project hasn't panned out either.

That's why they took a risk and signed Daniel Jones in 2025. Jones was a former top 10 pick by the New York Giants in 2019, and Indy saw something that many teams didn't. He came in and threw for 19 touchdowns while carrying the Colts to an 8-5 record in his debut season. That's why they signed him to a two-year, $88 million extension, with Jones looking like the Colts' quarterback of the future.

Luck's retirement sent ripples through the NFL unlike many moves in league history, but it shows the Colts' resiliency since they've held things together since that shocking decision.

Also: RotoWire's interactive 2026 NFL survivor pool grid ranks all 32 teams across 18 weeks by win odds and EV.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.