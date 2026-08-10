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Los Angeles Chargers' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

For a team with truly excellent quarterback play for the better part of its inception, the Chargers have struggled to create positive memorable moments in their quest for the team's first Lombardi Trophy.

Many will point to the utterly shocking collapse against the Jaguars in the 2023 Wildcard Round, where Justin Herbert and company led 27-0 at halftime, only to lose 31-30 in what became the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history as a defining moment, but in a macabre way.

Millennial stewards of football would sooner hand wave to the many collapses of the Marty Schottenheimer era, who's dreadful 5-13 postseason record was capped off by a pitiful loss in the 2006 divisional round to the Patriots.

Hall of Famers like Antonio Gates, LaDainian Tomlinson and some would say soon-to-be in the case of Philip Rivers have decorated the powder blue for the past two decades, but if we have to narrow it down to the past decade, which moment or player came out on top as part of RotoWire's staff vote?

Chargers' Top Moment of the Past 10 Years

The winner: Tyrod Taylor Collapsed Lung Incident (2020)

Those of you who say "never root for injuries" look away. This article is not for you. The medical debacle which ultimately saw Taylor sue Chargers team doctors for medical malpractice following the quarterback suffering a collapsed lung in a botched pain killer injection prior to the Week 2 contest wound up winning one of the more contested RotoWire votes among all NFL Defining Moments from the last decade.

Taylor was always expected to be a bridge quarterback until the Chargers felt comfortable throwing the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the flames, but the then 31-year-old had earned the right to at least rehabilitate his value in the league as a starter after toiling as a backup in Cleveland the year prior to joining Los Angeles.

After suffering a fractured rib in the overtime win against the Bengals in Week 1, Taylor was supposed to undergo a routine pain-killing injection ahead of the team's home opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Instead, the procedure was administered incorrectly resulting in a punctured lung forcing Taylor to be taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

It's an unfortunate answer, but the injury couldn't have been better for the franchise.

Herbert, who was billed during the draft as a "raw" prospect, immediately dazzled in his debut, joining Andrew Luck and Cam Newton as the only two quarterbacks at the time to throw for 300-plus yards in their first start despite the loss. Herbert would go on to win Rookie of the Year throwing for over 4,300 yards and posting a 33:10 TD:INT ratio, and while the sterling numbers didn't result in wins (7-9 record), the year was easily defined as a success with the franchise quarterback secured at minimum for the next decade.

Taylor would play one single snap the rest of the season and then leave for Houston entering the 2021 campaign.

Also: RotoWire's interactive 2026 NFL survivor pool grid ranks all 32 teams across 18 weeks by win odds and EV.

Future of the Chargers Now?

While the ill-fated situation has not culminated in postseason success for Los Angeles, Herbert is universally regarded as one the best quarterbacks in the NFL entering his seventh season, finishing as a top-10 MVP vote getter twice to go along with two Pro Bowl appearances. The star quarterback even made headlines off the field, announcing his engagement to popstar Madison Beer in July as well.

Los Angeles appears poised to finally capitalize on the immense talent of its quarterback with a dynamic coaching duo of Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel set to lead the helm entering 2026. Provided the team stays healthy (and big if during the past decade) Herbert could be in line to wear another ring come 2027.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.