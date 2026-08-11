RotoWire looks back at the last 10 years of Rams football and identifies which moment came to define the NFL franchise's past decade.

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Franchise Moments: Los Angeles Rams' Defining Moment of the Last Decade

The value of coaching has long been debated in professional sports, but the right choice can change the way a franchise is viewed.

The Rams were actually one of the laughing stocks of the NFL between 2005 and 2016, missing the playoffs in all 12 of those seasons. They also had a 60-121 record in that span while cycling through seven coaches in that ugly stretch.

The good news is that management was sick of that ineptitude, so they went out and signed someone who's now regarded as one of the best coaches in the NFL.

RotoWire - as part of our NFL Franchise Defining Moments campaign - looks back at the past decade and identified when things changed the most for the Rams.

Rams' Defining Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Sean McVay Hired as Head Coach in 2017

Where did McVay Come From?

It might be hard to believe when seeing him, but McVay was actually a college wide receiver at Marist and Miami (Ohio). That's what kickstarted his love for the game, beginning his career as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. What really changed things for McVay was when he joined the then-Washington Redskins in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He quickly went up the ranks in that organization, becoming a tight end coach in 2011 and then an offensive coordinator a few years later.

That's when the Rams took notice, making him their head coach in 2017. That appeared to be a risky move at the time because McVay was the youngest coach in NFL history.

McVay in LA: Match Made in Heaven

Making a move like that after a decade of struggles was questioned by fans, but McVay proved himself immediately. He completely changed the way the Rams offense was viewed, guiding them to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance in his debut season. Todd Gurley was the star of that offense while Jared Goff was trying to find his way in this complicated offense in his rookie season. They followed that up with a 13-3 record the following year but lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3.

It's rare to have such a successful start to your coaching career, but McVay kept it going. He actually has helped the Rams reach seven playoff appearances in his nine seasons as their head coach.

What really changed everything was the Goff trade in 2020. McVay went out and acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions, and the Stafford-McVay combo carried them to a title in their debut season together. Stafford has been an NFL MVP odds favorite ever since. They also got one of the greatest wide receiver seasons of all-time from Cooper Kupp, establishing themselves as one of the best offenses in the NFL.

They've gone on to make the NFL playoffs in three of four years since that title, with Stafford and McVay still working hand-in-hand. That combo has made Puka Nacua one of the best wideouts in the NFL, and it's clear McVay and Stafford in LA were a match made in heaven.

Sean McVay Career Accomplishments

The Super Bowl victory in 2021 was undoubtedly the highlight of McVay's career. The consistency is equally remarkable, though, posting a 92-57 record in nine seasons as their head coach.

What he does with his players might be his greatest accomplishment, though.

McVay started his head coaching career by making Gurley the most dynamic running back in the NFL. He followed that up by adding to Stafford's resume, helping him win a Super Bowl and an MVP.

Kupp and Nacua were the primary beneficiaries of Stafford, with both guys establishing themselves as the best wide receivers in the NFL at different times

It's not all offense, though, because Aaron Donald was considered the best defensive player in the NFL during McVay's tenure as well.

Sean McVay Coaching Tree

It's easy to look at all these accomplishments and realize the greatness of McVay, but seeing who comes out of his organization is equally as telling.

Ironically, McVay was part of the iconic Mike Shanahan coaching tree originally but has built quite the tree himself. Guys like Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O'Connell, Brandon Staley, Raheem Morris and Liam Coen have all been head coaches after learning under McVay.

It's hard to believe that McVay is only 40-years-old because he's already built a Hall of Fame career and could coach another 30 years if he wants.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.