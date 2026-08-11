Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying 2022 concussion vs. Cincinnati reshaped NFL protocol. Read why it also defined the last 10 years of Dolphins football.

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Franchise Moments: Miami Dolphins' Defining Moment of the Past Decade

The Dolphins spent most of the 2010s as one of the NFL's most forgettable teams at US betting sites. One playoff appearance between 2009 and 2019. Five different Week 1 starting quarterbacks in five years. No real identity. Drafting Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in 2020 was supposed to change that.

It did, just not in the way anyone in Miami wanted. The moment that best defines the Dolphins' last decade isn't a win. It's a Thursday night in Cincinnati in September 2022, and everything that came after it.

Dolphins' Franchise Defining Moment of the Last 10 Years

The moment: Tua Tagovailoa's concussion against the Bengals on September 29, 2022.

Nothing else from Miami's last 10 seasons carries the same weight. Not a game-winning drive, not a division title. A frightening injury on national television, and the fallout that followed it, shaped how the league handles head trauma and cast a shadow over everything the Tua-led Dolphins tried to build afterward.

The context matters here. Four days earlier, against Buffalo, Tagovailoa took a hit, stumbled badly trying to stand up, and left the game briefly. The Dolphins called it a back injury and cleared him to return that same day. Plenty of people watching didn't buy it. Then Miami turned around on a short week and started him again on Thursday Night Football.

Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked Tagovailoa in the second quarter and drove him into the turf. Tagovailoa's hands froze up in front of his face as he lay on the ground -- a fencing response, one of the clearest visual signs of serious head trauma there is. He didn't move for several minutes. Medical staff strapped him to a backboard and carted him off, and he was taken to a hospital in Cincinnati. Miami lost the game 27-15, but nobody was talking about the score.

How the Injury Changed NFL Concussion Protocol

The response was fast and, for the league, unusually blunt. The NFL and NFLPA launched a joint investigation into how the Buffalo game had been handled just days before. Within 48 hours, the NFLPA fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who'd cleared Tagovailoa to go back in against the Bills. Within two weeks, the league and union rewrote the concussion protocol itself, adding ataxia -- loss of balance or motor control -- as an automatic disqualifier.

That closed the exact loophole that let Tagovailoa back on the field four days before Cincinnati.

He missed several weeks, came back wearing a Q-Collar, and made it through the rest of the season -- until a third documented concussion in December, against Green Bay, ended his year and kept him out of Miami's playoff loss to Buffalo the following month. This wasn't a one-off. It was a pattern, and the NFL changed its rules because of it.

The Tua-McDaniel Era: Talent, Turbulence and Zero Playoff Wins

Mike McDaniel's offense, built around Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, was as fun to watch as any in the league on a given Sunday. It just never got Miami anywhere in January.

The Dolphins went 9-8 in 2022 and lost the Wild Card round to Buffalo, 34-31, with Tagovailoa still out from the Green Bay concussion. They improved to 11-6 in 2023 but got run off the field 26-7 by the Chiefs in the coldest playoff game in franchise history -- Tagovailoa's issues throwing in extreme cold were on full display.

Miami missed the playoffs in both 2024 (8-9) and 2025 (7-10), and McDaniel was fired after that fourth season. Four years, 35-33 overall, 0-2 in the playoffs. Not one postseason win.

Thankfully, Tagovailoa still has love for the game. But he and McDaniel both are pursuing playoff wins elsewhere this season, with Tua now with the Falcons and McDaniel with the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh.

More About The Campaign

This piece is part of RotoWire's NFL Franchise Defining Moments series, breaking down the single moment from the last decade that most shaped where each of the league's 32 franchises stands today. See the full campaign hub for the rest of the series, including the Cincinnati Bengals' and Detroit Lions' entries.