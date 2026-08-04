Minnesota Vikings' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

Relive the Minnesota Vikings' defining moment of the last decade: the Minneapolis Miracle and why it remains the franchise’s most iconic play.

From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today

Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Franchise Moments: The Vikings' Top Moment of the Past Decade

It's time to talk about the afterthought of the NFC North, I mean, the Minnesota Vikings. This is a franchise whose modern era can be described as something of a lackluster rollercoaster, but that doesn't mean they don't get a franchise-defining moment as part of RotoWire's latest NFL campaign.

Some people think of 2020 when star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was drafted. Not long after, Jefferson hitting the griddy after his NFL Debut TD is definitely up there. The star pass catcher has continued to achieve recognition over the years, and a one-handed diving catch against the Bills in 2022 is just one of those memorable instances.

Speaking of memorable, the iconic 33-0 comeback versus the Colts in 2022 can't be overlooked. Dalvin Cook's 64-yard touchdown for the tie is probably the most iconic part of the game, but it's not quite enough to take the cake.

Then there's the hiring of Kevin O'Connell in 2022, who has a 43–25 record in Minnesota and won coach of the year in 2024. This moment could be at the top if we revisit it in 10 years, but unfortunately, his lack of success in the playoffs keeps him tabled.

So, what play reigns supreme for a franchise that has just two playoff wins in the modern era? Well, why not pick a moment from one of those playoff wins?

Vikings' Top Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Stefon Diggs' Minneapolis Miracle against the Saints (2017)

This play really was spectacular, and it defined an impressive season and playoff run even though the Vikings couldn't finish the season on top. But Vikings fans, and backers on NFL betting apps, will never forget.

Why the Minneapolis Miracle Is the Vikings' Top Franchise Moment

Before I dive into what made this moment so huge, watch the video below.

Exactly two years ago, Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs pulled off the Minneapolis Miracle. pic.twitter.com/eIc7TSSPtI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 14, 2020

And let's never forget Paul Allen's call, either. Now, back to why this play was truly defining. At that point, 2017 marked the best record for the Vikings in the 21st Century, and they also hadn't won a playoff game since 2009. Minnesota's era of disappointment looked to continue after a playoff bye, as they trailed 24–23 to New Orleans with 10 seconds remaining, facing a third-and-10 from their own 39-yard line.

On what would be the final play of the game, quarterback Case Keenum threw a pass down the right sideline to Stefon Diggs. Diggs would not only make the catch, but he would stay in bounds and take it yard after safety Marcus Williams whiffed the tackle.

The Vikings finally did it, and the play was almost more impressive than the win itself. It marked the first time in NFL postseason history that a playoff game ended with a walk-off touchdown in regulation, and it would be a play talked about by fans for years to come. The Vikings were on the receiving end of plays just like this one for decades, but they finally got their break. If a Super Bowl appearance wasn't enough, I'm sure that satisfaction was for fans all across Minnesota.

This play would be etched in the history of a city forever, and it also showed something about the NFL as a whole. Truly, anything can happen, and that's why fans rot on their couches every Sunday.

Future of the Minnesota Vikings Under Kevin O'Connell

Funny enough, the only other Vikings playoff win since the Minneapolis Miracle was also against the Saints. So, New Orleans is due for a miracle of their own in the coming years. But will the Vikings be able to break the Evil Queen's curse of poor playoff performance? There's no doubt they've fielded some impressive teams in recent years. Even Sam Darnold, who just won the Super Bowl, couldn't get it done in the 2024 playoffs after an impressive 14-3 season.

That leaves the question: Is Minnesota just one of those cursed playoff teams?

That's for Kevin O'Connell to decide as he approaches his fifth season with plenty of pressure once again. Will the Vikings continue to contribute to broken TV rates in Minneapolis, or will they finally be able to convert super teams into super bowls?

Time shall tell...