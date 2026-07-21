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A league-wide "love-to-hate" ranking of active NFL head coaches is here, weighted 50% from RotoWire reader survey input and 50% from social sentiment across Reddit, Facebook and X. This measures around-the-league perception, not standing with each coach's own fanbase, where several of the coaches below are well-liked or even beloved at home.

The pattern across this NFL list is consistent: rival-fan resentment tracks much closer to winning than losing. Coaches on hot seats for poor records rarely show up here; coaches who keep beating everyone, especially with a brash personality or a controversial moment attached, are the ones opposing fanbases enjoy rooting against.

Data Study · Fan Sentiment The 10 Most Hated Coaches in the NFL A league-wide "love-to-hate" ranking — the coaches rival fans and media most enjoy rooting against. Weighted 50% from social fan sentiment (Reddit, Facebook, X) and 50% from a RotoWire reader survey. This reflects around-the-league feeling, not each coach's own fan base, where several rank among the most beloved. 1 Sean Payton Broncos With team 4 Yrs 2 Nick Sirianni Eagles With team 6 Yrs 3 Mike Vrabel Patriots With team 2 Yrs 4 Jim Harbaugh Chargers With team 3 Yrs 5 Ben Johnson Bears With team 2 Yrs 6 Kyle Shanahan 49ers With team 10 Yrs 7 Zac Taylor Bengals With team 8 Yrs 8 Matt LaFleur Packers With team 8 Yrs 9 Dan Campbell Lions With team 6 Yrs 10 Kevin Stefanski Falcons With team 1 Yr

How the Ranking Works

RotoWire combined two inputs to build this ranking: a reader survey capturing direct fan sentiment, and a social listening pass across Reddit, Facebook and X tracking mentions, engagement and tone toward each coach. The two inputs were weighted evenly.

Coaches were evaluated on around-the-league perception among rival fans and national media, not on job security or their standing with their own team's fanbase, which is why several coaches here are simultaneously among the most successful and most secure in their own building.

1. Sean Payton — Denver Broncos

Team Denver Broncos Tenure 4th season (hired Feb. 2023) Record with team 18-16 regular season, first playoff appearance since 2015 in 2024, AFC No. 1 seed in 2025

Payton tops the list less for losing than for how loudly he wins arguments. The Bountygate scandal from his New Orleans days still gets dredged up by rival fans, and his reputation for high-risk fourth-down calls and trick plays gives opposing fanbases a steady stream of highlight-reel material to mock, win or lose.

A fake punt call on fourth-and-11 in overtime against the Bills last season drew national attention when his own players hesitated to run it, exactly the kind of "there he goes again" moment that keeps Payton in the conversation. He is also one of the most successful active coaches by record, which only sharpens the resentment from fanbases watching him do it his way.

2. Nick Sirianni — Philadelphia Eagles

Team Philadelphia Eagles Tenure 6th season (hired Jan. 2021) Record with team Playoff berth every season since 2021, two Super Bowl appearances, won Super Bowl LIX

Sirianni draws the classic "hated because they win" reaction. He has taken the Eagles to the playoffs in every season of his tenure and already has a Super Bowl ring, and his in-game demeanor toward opposing crowds, including calling out and gesturing at hostile fanbases mid-game, gives rival fans a face to root against.

Philadelphia's broader reputation for a rowdy, us-against-the-world fan culture extends to how the rest of the league views its head coach. Winning consistently while embracing the villain role is a difficult combination for outsiders to root for.

3. Mike Vrabel — New England Patriots

Team New England Patriots Tenure 2nd season (hired Jan. 2025) Record with team 14-3 in his first season, AFC East title, trip to Super Bowl LX

Vrabel's spot on this list is a different flavor of dislike than most of the names around him. His on-field results have been outstanding, engineering one of the fastest turnarounds by a first-year coach in modern NFL history, but a widely covered personal controversy involving a reporter kept his name in the news for reasons that had nothing to do with football this past offseason.

That kind of off-field story tends to follow a coach into how casual fans perceive him, regardless of how the locker room or front office actually feels about him.

4. Jim Harbaugh — Los Angeles Chargers

Team Los Angeles Chargers Tenure 3rd season (hired Jan. 2024) Record with team Playoff appearances in each of his first two seasons

Harbaugh has been polarizing for two decades, going back to his 49ers tenure and the sideline altercation with then-Lions coach Jim Schwartz. His trash talk and sideline intensity have followed him from college back to the NFL, and rival fanbases who remember his 49ers or Michigan years tend to carry that history into how they view him in Los Angeles.

None of that has slowed him down. The Chargers made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, further fueling the "of course this guy is good too" frustration from opponents.

5. Ben Johnson — Chicago Bears

Team Chicago Bears Tenure 2nd season (hired Jan. 2025) Record with team 11-6 in his first season, NFC North title, first playoff win since 2010

Few first-year coaches generated as much rival-fan irritation as Johnson did in 2025. A profane in-game comment aimed at the division-rival Packers went viral, and a notably brief postgame handshake with Packers coach Matt LaFleur added fuel to an already heated NFC North rivalry.

Johnson backed up the attitude with results, leading Chicago to its first division title since 2018 and its first playoff win in 15 years, which is exactly the kind of immediate success that turns a brash new coach into a target around the league.

6. Kyle Shanahan — San Francisco 49ers

Team San Francisco 49ers Tenure 10th season (hired Feb. 2017) Record with team Two Super Bowl appearances (2020, 2024), five playoff berths

Shanahan's reputation is built on a specific kind of collapse: blowing fourth-quarter and overtime leads in both of his Super Bowl trips. The "outscored 46-0 across two Super Bowl fourth quarters and overtimes" stat has become shorthand among rival fans for late-game failure, regardless of how consistently his offenses perform across a full season.

That gap between regular-season dominance and championship-stage results is precisely what generates rival schadenfreude toward an otherwise widely respected offensive mind.

7. Zac Taylor — Cincinnati Bengals

Team Cincinnati Bengals Tenure 8th season (hired Feb. 2019) Record with team Super Bowl LVI appearance in 2021, AFC Championship Game in 2022

Taylor's frustration factor comes less from a brash persona and more from a sense, shared by some of his own players, that Cincinnati underachieves relative to its quarterback talent. Visible in-game friction with star players over play-calling and situational decisions has become a recurring storyline.

With a Super Bowl appearance and a conference title game already on his résumé, the tension isn't about whether Taylor can coach; it's whether he is getting the most out of one of the league's more talented rosters.

8. Matt LaFleur — Green Bay Packers

Team Green Bay Packers Tenure 8th season (hired Jan. 2019) Record with team 76-40-1 through seven seasons, six playoff appearances, three straight 13-win seasons to start his tenure

LaFleur has one of the best regular-season records of any active coach, yet he keeps showing up in these conversations because of how his seasons have ended. Green Bay has struggled to finish off the same handful of rivals in big spots, extending a run of near-misses that rival fanbases have started to expect.

The result is a coach both extended by his own front office for his consistency and repeatedly the subject of hot-seat speculation after each early playoff exit.

9. Dan Campbell — Detroit Lions

Team Detroit Lions Tenure 6th season (hired Jan. 2021) Record with team 15-2 in 2024, division titles in three straight seasons, first playoff win since 1991

Campbell's aggressive fourth-down decision-making, going for it even with comfortable leads, has become a signature of the Lions' identity under him. Rival coaches and fanbases have openly questioned whether some of those calls amount to running up the score.

It's a symptom of success rather than failure: Detroit's turnaround from perennial also-ran to one of the NFL's most feared teams is exactly the kind of story that turns a beloved underdog narrative into rival-fan fatigue.

10. Kevin Stefanski — Atlanta Falcons

Team Atlanta Falcons Tenure 1st season (hired Jan. 2026) Record with team Two-time AP Coach of the Year with the Cleveland Browns (2020, 2023)

Stefanski is the newest name on this list and the hardest to gauge around the league so far. A two-time Coach of the Year in Cleveland, he arrives in Atlanta with a track record of stabilizing a locker room, but no history yet with his new division rivals.

His inclusion here reflects lingering skepticism tied to his uneven final seasons with the Browns more than anything he has done in a Falcons uniform, a reminder that reputation often travels with a coach to his next stop before the record does.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the most hated coach in the NFL?

Based on RotoWire's combined reader survey and social sentiment tracking, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos ranks as the most hated active NFL head coach around the league, driven by his history of high-risk in-game decisions and lingering reputation from the Bountygate scandal in New Orleans.

Does "most hated" mean these coaches are bad at their jobs?

No. Nearly every coach on this list is either currently winning at a high level or has recently reached a conference championship game or Super Bowl. Around-the-league dislike in the NFL tracks much more closely with sustained success and strong personalities than with poor performance.

Is this the same as a coaching hot-seat ranking?

No. A hot-seat ranking measures job security with a coach's own franchise, which usually follows losing, and it's a crowded space already covered by outlets like Fox Sports, Bleacher Report and CBS Sports every offseason. This ranking measures the opposite: how much rival fans and national media enjoy rooting against a coach, which more often follows winning. A coach can appear on both lists for entirely different reasons, or on this list while being nowhere near a hot seat at home.

Are any of these coaches actually in danger of getting fired?

Not most of them. Of the 10 coaches here, only Zac Taylor enters 2026 facing real questions about his seat in Cincinnati, and that's about play-calling and roster fit, not the reasons he shows up on this list. The rest, including several with Super Bowl appearances on their résumé, are viewed as safe or fully entrenched with their own franchises.

Methodology Note

Rankings reflect a 50/50 weighting of RotoWire reader survey responses and social sentiment analysis across Reddit, Facebook and X, current as of July 2026. Coaching tenure and records reflect the 2026 offseason and are subject to change as the season progresses.