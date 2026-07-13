Most Hated NFL Referees Ranked Ahead of the 2026 Season

See RotoWire’s most hated NFL referees for 2026, ranked by penalties and controversy, with the disputed calls that fueled fan outrage.
July 13, 2026
Most Hated NFL Referees Ranked Ahead of the 2026 Season
July 13, 2026
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Per RotoWire, each NFL referee crew earns a Base Data Score (35% of the final grade) built from four penalty-rate factors from last season: flag frequency, home/away bias gap, yardage impact and how often a crew's own flags get picked up or declined. That blends with a Controversy Score (65% of the final grade), which totals severity-weighted points for sourced, documented officiating controversies from the season and normalizes them across the field. Controversy carries the heavier weight here because being hated is a reputational problem as much as a statistical one.

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Officiating Report
Most Hated NFL Referees
Ranked ahead of the 2026 season — all 17 officiating crews, scored on 2025 penalty-rate data and documented controversy history.
Alex Moore
Most Hated · 83.9
0.9 pts
Gap: No. 1 vs No. 2
47.8
Avg Score (17 crews)
5
Crews Rated Widely Hated
Methodology: Each crew's Most Hated Score blends a Base Data Score (35%) — four min-max normalized 2025 penalty-rate factors (flag frequency, home/away bias gap, yardage impact, and inconsistency via dismissed/declined flags) sourced from NFLPenalties.com — with a Controversy Score (65%), which sums severity-weighted points from documented, sourced 2025-season officiating incidents (blown calls, league/coach disputes, on-air criticism) normalized 0–100 across all 17 crews. Higher score = more hated.
Widely Hated (65+)
Divisive (40–64.9)
Well Regarded (<40)
1
Alex Moore
83.9
Widely Hated
2
Carl Cheffers
83.0
Widely Hated
3
Craig Wrolstad
79.2
Widely Hated
4
Shawn Hochuli
77.0
Widely Hated
5
Shawn Smith
69.3
Widely Hated
6
Adrian Hill
64.3
Divisive
7
Ron Torbert
63.6
Divisive
8
Brad Allen
58.6
Divisive
9
Alex Kemp
53.4
Divisive
10
Clay Martin
47.2
Divisive
11
Clete Blakeman
47.1
Divisive
12
Bill Vinovich
23.5
Well Regarded
13
Brad Rogers
17.9
Well Regarded
14
Scott Novak
14.9
Well Regarded
15
John Hussey
10.6
Well Regarded
16
Land Clark
10.5
Well Regarded
17
Alan Eck
8.8
Well Regarded
Data: NFLPenalties.com (2025 penalty rates) & documented 2025-season officiating incidents — Base Data 35% / Controversy 65%, normalized across all 17 crews — Updated July 2026 RotoWire

The Most Hated NFL Referees for 2026

1. Alex Moore (83.9)

Moore's crew led the league in flags and yardage per game, but the number that sticks is three. That's how many disputed calls came out of the Week 14 Ravens-Steelers game alone: an unnecessary-roughness flag on Baltimore's Travis Jones that coach John Harbaugh publicly disputed the next day, an Isaiah Likely touchdown overturned to an incompletion, and an Aaron Rodgers interception reversed for "surviving the ground." Pittsburgh won by five. Baltimore is still thinking about it.

2. Carl Cheffers (83.0)

Cheffers had the misfortune of officiating two of the season's most chaotic finishes. He nullified a Lions touchdown on a lateral technicality in one of the year's wildest endings, then ruled a potential game-winning Josh Allen throw an interception in the Bills' season-ending playoff loss to Denver, tacking on two pass interference calls on the Broncos' final drive. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott was not pleased. Cheffers defended both calls in his pool reports, but the pattern was enough to make him a near co-favorite atop this ranking.

3. Craig Wrolstad (79.2)

No single incident this season carried more weight than Wrolstad's. After his crew wiped out a Lions trick-play touchdown against the Chiefs, Detroit coach Dan Campbell said an official told him the league office in New York had ordered the reversal. Wrolstad denied it. Days later, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent had to publicly refute Campbell's account on the record. That's about as high as officiating controversy climbs, a coach and a league office contradicting each other over a single flag, and it's why Wrolstad cracks the top three despite modest penalty numbers.

4. Shawn Hochuli (77.0)

Hochuli's crew made headlines twice this season for very different reasons. In Week 5's Sunday night matchup against the Patriots, his crew threw more than 20 combined flags in a sloppy, penalty-plagued game that had Bills fans in open revolt on social media. Then in December's Cowboys-Lions matchup, Hochuli's crew overturned an initial safety call against Dallas's Dak Prescott, and Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay disagreed with the reversal in real time — "I'm just not seeing it that way," he said on air — before a later replay angle ultimately backed up the officials' call. Two very different controversies, but both followed him into the 2026 season.

5. Shawn Smith (69.3)

Smith's crew called one of the fewest penalties in the league, but the call that mattered arrived at the worst possible time. Baltimore's season ended on a missed field goal in Week 18, and the no-call on a leverage penalty during the block attempt would have given the Ravens a shorter re-kick. The league confirmed after the fact that officials got it wrong.

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The Rest of the Field: Full NFL Referee Hate Rankings

Adrian Hill (64.3) and Ron Torbert (63.6) round out the top seven, with Hill's crew tangled up in a communication breakdown in Philadelphia and Torbert drawing season-long fan campaigns for his removal. Brad Allen (58.6) makes the list almost entirely on the strength of one erroneous whistle in Week 18 that he owned up to himself. Alex Kemp (53.4), Clay Martin (47.2) and Clete Blakeman (47.1) fill out the middle tier on single high-profile disputed calls.

On the other end, Bill Vinovich (23.5), Brad Rogers (17.9), Scott Novak (14.9), John Hussey (10.6), Land Clark (10.5) and Alan Eck (8.8) all finished with zero documented controversy points, for whatever that's worth heading into next season.

Also: See the most hated NBA player in every state.

A Note on Fake Referee Suspension Stories

Several viral "NFL suspends referee" stories circulated widely this year involving multiple names on this list. None of them checked out against official assignment records, and none were used here. Everything in this ranking is tied to a sourced, on-the-record incident. Chaos this good doesn't need embellishment.

Also: RotoWire ranks the 20 most hated coaches in college football for 2026.

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