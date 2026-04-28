Most Hated NFL Team In Every U.S. State

See the most hated NFL team in every state for 2026, based on fan data, rivalries and sentiment analysis in RotoWire’s interactive map.
Updated on April 28, 2026 2:52PM EST
Most Hated NFL Team In Every U.S. State
Updated on April 28, 2026 2:52PM EST

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, it's time to look forward to the 2026-27 season. To get a sense of which teams are loathed most by state, RotoWire.com, where we review the best sports betting apps, used Google Keyword Planner to search data and identify each state's most-popular team and assigned that team's traditional rival as "most hated." We layered in multi-year X/Twitter sentiment, then applied divisional rivalry logic to factor into the selections.

The result is a 50-state composite grounded in real fan-behavior data and corrected for rivalry intensity. Here is an interactive graphic with full results:

Fan Survey Data
Most Hated NFL Team In Every U.S. State
A 50-state map of the team each state's dominant fanbase loathes the most. Hover a state on the map for team info, or browse the table for full rivalry context.
3-Way Tie
For #1 Most Hated
6 States
Hate Packers, Raiders & Jets
16
Teams Earning State-Level Hate
3
Different AFC West Villains
Each state is colored by the NFL team its fanbase hates the most. Hover over a state for team info. Use the All 50 States tab for full rivalry context.
Maine Most Hated: New York JetsPatriots fans dominate; the AFC East rival Jets are the textbook divisional hate. New Hampshire Most Hated: New York Jets — Patriots country; the Jets are the textbook AFC East divisional hate. Vermont Most Hated: New York Jets — Patriots fanbase; the Jets are the AFC East rival. Massachusetts Most Hated: New York Jets — Home of the Patriots; the Jets are the AFC East lifelong enemy. Rhode Island Most Hated: New York Jets — Patriots territory; the Jets are the AFC East rival. Connecticut Most Hated: New York Jets — CT skews Patriots/Giants; the Jets hate is the most authentic across the local fanbase mix. New York Most Hated: New England Patriots — Bills fanbase is the largest in the state; the Patriots are the AFC East villain. New Jersey Most Hated: Dallas Cowboys — Giants/Jets fanbases; Cowboys are the deeper, more universal NJ hate over Eagles. Pennsylvania Most Hated: Baltimore Ravens — Eagles and Steelers split the state; the Ravens capture the Pittsburgh blood-feud lens. Delaware Most Hated: Dallas Cowboys — Eagles country; Cowboys are the eternal NFC East rival. Maryland Most Hated: Pittsburgh Steelers — Ravens fanbase, and the Steelers rivalry is one of the NFL's nastiest. Virginia Most Hated: Dallas Cowboys — Commanders fanbase; the Cowboys are the textbook NFC East hate. West Virginia Most Hated: Baltimore Ravens — Steelers country; the Ravens are the AFC North blood rival. Florida Most Hated: Dallas Cowboys — Bucs, Dolphins and Jaguars fanbases unite around hating the Cowboys. Georgia Most Hated: New Orleans SaintsFalcons fanbase; the Saints rivalry is the bitter NFC South grudge. South Carolina Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Panthers fans hate NFC South rivals more than anyone. North Carolina Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Panthers fanbase; Falcons are the divisional villain. Tennessee Most Hated: Indianapolis ColtsTitans fanbase; the Colts are the historic AFC South rival. Kentucky Most Hated: Pittsburgh Steelers — Bengals fans in northern KY drive this; Steelers are the AFC North hate. Alabama Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Largely Saints country; Falcons are the NFC South divisional villain. Mississippi Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Saints country; the Falcons are the regional NFC South rival. Louisiana Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Saints fanbase; the Falcons hate is the defining NFC South grudge. Arkansas Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Heavy Cowboys country; Eagles are the NFC East hate from the Dallas fanbase lens. Ohio Most Hated: Pittsburgh Steelers — Both Browns and Bengals fanbases hate the Steelers; the strongest in-state consensus on the map. Wisconsin Most Hated: Chicago Bears — Packers fanbase; the Bears rivalry is the oldest in pro football. Illinois Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Bears fanbase; the Packers are the historic enemy and the league's oldest rivalry. Michigan Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Lions fanbase; the Packers are the NFC North bully. Minnesota Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Vikings fanbase; Packers hate is the state's defining sports emotion. Indiana Most Hated: New England Patriots — Colts country; the Brady-Manning era cemented the Patriots as the true Indiana villain. Iowa Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Vikings/Bears mix; both fanbases unite in hating the Packers. Missouri Most Hated: Denver BroncosChiefs fanbase; the Broncos are the AFC West rival forged through decades of clashes. California Most Hated: Seattle Seahawks — Multi-team state; Seahawks are the most universally disliked outside team. Oregon Most Hated: San Francisco 49ers — Seahawks fanbase; the 49ers are the NFC West rival. Washington Most Hated: San Francisco 49ers — Seahawks country; the 49ers are the divisional villain. Arizona Most Hated: Seattle Seahawks — Cardinals fanbase locks in on the Seahawks as the divisional villain. Nevada Most Hated: Kansas City Chiefs — The Raiders' new home; the Chiefs are the AFC West blood enemy. Colorado Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos territory; Raiders are the oldest and bitterest AFC West rivalry. Utah Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos lean; the Raiders are the regional AFC West villain. Wyoming Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos country; the Raiders are the AFC West rival. Montana Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos/Seahawks lean; the Raiders capture the western anti-Raider sentiment. Idaho Most Hated: San Francisco 49ers — Seahawks country via PNW proximity; the 49ers are the NFC West divisional villain. New Mexico Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Heavy Cowboys fandom plus Broncos fans; Eagles work for both. Alaska Most Hated: San Francisco 49ers — PNW migration makes this Seahawks country; the 49ers are Seattle's NFC West rival. Hawaii Most Hated: Kansas City Chiefs — NFL fandom skews 49ers/Raiders; Chiefs are loathed by both. North Dakota Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Vikings country; Packers hate fits the local fanbase. South Dakota Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Vikings/Packers split fanbase; half the state hates the Packers passionately. Nebraska Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Chiefs and Broncos fanbase mix; the Raiders are the AFC West villain to both. Kansas Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Chiefs country; Raiders hate is foundational AFC West. Oklahoma Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Heavy Cowboys country; the Eagles are the textbook NFC East hate. Texas Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Cowboys/Texans fanbase; the Eagles fit the bill thanks to recent Super Bowl-era pain.
Color Key
Atlanta Falcons5
Baltimore Ravens2
Chicago Bears1
Dallas Cowboys4
Denver Broncos1
Green Bay Packers6
Indianapolis Colts1
Kansas City Chiefs2
Las Vegas Raiders6
New England Patriots2
New Orleans Saints1
New York Jets6
Philadelphia Eagles4
Pittsburgh Steelers3
San Francisco 49ers4
Seattle Seahawks2
NFL teams ranked by how many U.S. states named them as the #1 most hated. A three-way tie sits at the top — the Packers, Raiders, and Jets each draw the loathing of six different states.
1
Green Bay Packers6 states
ILMIMNIANDSD
1
Las Vegas Raiders6 states
COUTWYMTKSNE
1
New York Jets6 states
MENHVTMARICT
4
Atlanta Falcons5 states
SCNCALMSLA
5
Dallas Cowboys4 states
NJDEVAFL
5
Philadelphia Eagles4 states
ARNMOKTX
5
San Francisco 49ers4 states
ORWAIDAK
8
Pittsburgh Steelers3 states
MDKYOH
9
Baltimore Ravens2 states
PAWV
9
Kansas City Chiefs2 states
NVHI
9
New England Patriots2 states
NYIN
9
Seattle Seahawks2 states
CAAZ
13
Chicago Bears1 state
WI
13
Denver Broncos1 state
MO
13
Indianapolis Colts1 state
TN
13
New Orleans Saints1 state
GA
 StateMost Hated TeamWhy
ALAlabama Atlanta FalconsLargely Saints country; Falcons are the NFC South divisional villain.
AKAlaska San Francisco 49ersPNW migration makes this Seahawks country; the 49ers are Seattle's NFC West rival.
AZArizona Seattle SeahawksCardinals fanbase locks in on the Seahawks as the divisional villain.
ARArkansas Philadelphia EaglesHeavy Cowboys country — Eagles are the NFC East hate from the Dallas fanbase lens.
CACalifornia Seattle SeahawksMulti-team state; Seahawks are the most universally disliked outside team.
COColorado Las Vegas RaidersBroncos territory; Raiders are the oldest and bitterest AFC West rivalry.
CTConnecticut New York JetsCT skews Patriots/Giants — the Jets hate is the most authentic across the local fanbase mix.
DEDelaware Dallas CowboysEagles country; Cowboys are the eternal NFC East rival.
FLFlorida Dallas CowboysBucs, Dolphins and Jaguars fanbases unite around hating the Cowboys.
GAGeorgia New Orleans SaintsFalcons fanbase; the Saints rivalry is the bitter NFC South grudge.
HIHawaii Kansas City ChiefsNFL fandom skews 49ers/Raiders; Chiefs are loathed by both.
IDIdaho San Francisco 49ersSeahawks country via PNW proximity; the 49ers are the NFC West divisional villain.
ILIllinois Green Bay PackersBears fanbase; the Packers are the historic enemy and the league's oldest rivalry.
INIndiana New England PatriotsColts country — the Brady-Manning era cemented the Patriots as the true Indiana villain.
IAIowa Green Bay PackersVikings/Bears mix — both fanbases unite in hating the Packers.
KSKansas Las Vegas RaidersChiefs country; Raiders hate is foundational AFC West.
KYKentucky Pittsburgh SteelersBengals fans in northern KY drive this; Steelers are the AFC North hate.
LALouisiana Atlanta FalconsSaints fanbase; the Falcons hate is the defining NFC South grudge.
MEMaine New York JetsPatriots fans dominate; the AFC East rival Jets are the textbook divisional hate.
MDMaryland Pittsburgh SteelersRavens fanbase, and the Steelers rivalry is one of the NFL's nastiest.
MAMassachusetts New York JetsHome of the Patriots — the Jets are the AFC East lifelong enemy.
MIMichigan Green Bay PackersLions fanbase; the Packers are the NFC North bully.
MNMinnesota Green Bay PackersVikings fanbase; Packers hate is the state's defining sports emotion.
MSMississippi Atlanta FalconsSaints country; the Falcons are the regional NFC South rival.
MOMissouri Denver BroncosChiefs fanbase; the Broncos are the AFC West rival forged through decades of clashes.
MTMontana Las Vegas RaidersBroncos/Seahawks lean — the Raiders capture the western anti-Raider sentiment.
NENebraska Las Vegas RaidersChiefs and Broncos fanbase mix — the Raiders are the AFC West villain to both.
NVNevada Kansas City ChiefsThe Raiders' new home — the Chiefs are the AFC West blood enemy.
NHNew Hampshire New York JetsPatriots country; the Jets are the textbook AFC East divisional hate.
NJNew Jersey Dallas CowboysGiants/Jets fanbases — Cowboys are the deeper, more universal NJ hate over Eagles.
NMNew Mexico Philadelphia EaglesHeavy Cowboys fandom plus Broncos fans — Eagles work for both.
NYNew York New England PatriotsBills fanbase is the largest in the state; the Patriots are the AFC East villain — two decades of Brady-era torment.
NCNorth Carolina Atlanta FalconsPanthers fanbase; Falcons are the divisional villain.
NDNorth Dakota Green Bay PackersVikings country; Packers hate fits the local fanbase.
OHOhio Pittsburgh SteelersBoth Browns and Bengals fanbases hate the Steelers — the strongest in-state consensus on the map.
OKOklahoma Philadelphia EaglesHeavy Cowboys country; the Eagles are the textbook NFC East hate.
OROregon San Francisco 49ersSeahawks fanbase; the 49ers are the NFC West rival.
PAPennsylvania Baltimore RavensEagles and Steelers split the state — the Ravens capture the Pittsburgh blood-feud lens.
RIRhode Island New York JetsPatriots territory; the Jets are the AFC East rival.
SCSouth Carolina Atlanta FalconsPanthers fans hate NFC South rivals more than anyone — Falcons are the truer answer.
SDSouth Dakota Green Bay PackersVikings/Packers split fanbase — half the state hates the Packers passionately.
TNTennessee Indianapolis ColtsTitans fanbase; the Colts are the historic AFC South rival.
TXTexas Philadelphia EaglesCowboys/Texans fanbase — the Eagles fit the bill thanks to recent Super Bowl-era pain.
UTUtah Las Vegas RaidersBroncos lean; the Raiders are the regional AFC West villain.
VTVermont New York JetsPatriots fanbase; the Jets are the AFC East rival.
VAVirginia Dallas CowboysCommanders fanbase; the Cowboys are the textbook NFC East hate.
WAWashington San Francisco 49ersSeahawks country; the 49ers are the divisional villain.
WVWest Virginia Baltimore RavensSteelers country; the Ravens are the AFC North blood rival.
WIWisconsin Chicago BearsPackers fanbase; the Bears rivalry is the oldest in pro football.
WYWyoming Las Vegas RaidersBroncos country; the Raiders are the AFC West rival.
Source: RotoWire NFL fan survey — April 2026

Which NFL Teams Are Hated The Most?

In what might come as a bit of a surprise, two of the three NFL teams that scored the most hate nationally were ones that haven't contended for a title in years.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets shared top honors by being named most hated in six states apiece. The Green Bay Packers were the other team claiming six states where they are the top NFL enemy.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets and Raiders both have -900 odds to miss the playoffs in the 2026-27 season and +600 odds to qualify for the postseason.

The Raiders haven't won a postseason game since 2002 and that 23-year drought is the second-longest in the NFL, behind the Miami Dolphins (25 years). The Jets last reached the playoffs in 2010 and that 15-year active streak is not only the longest in the NFL, but in the four traditional major North American sports.

The Packers' standing makes a bit more sense. Green Bay has won the third-most games of any franchise this century (260), behind only the New England Patriots (284) and Pittsburgh Steelers (265). And Green Bay still owns more NFL championships (12) of any franchise, dating to their first in 1929.

QUICK LINKS
Picks
See the best picks & player props
Sportsbook Promos
Get the Best Promos Available Today
Player Props
See the latest MLB Player Props

Customers using the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code can get the Packers at +750 odds to win the NFC title and reach Super Bowl 61 in February 2027. That's third on the operator's board.

Falcons, Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers Also Among Most Hated NFL Teams

The only other NFL club to score top hating rights across five or more states was the Atlanta Falcons, with five. That's another surprise, given that the NFC South stalwarts rank 16th leaguewide in wins (205) since 2000, with zero playoff berths since reaching the NFC Divisional Round in 2017.

Three more NFC teams – the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers – were the most hated teams in four states apiece. The AFC's Pittsburgh Steelers were the most hated team in three states (Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio), all of which have an AFC North rival or one nearby.

Looking at this year's Super Bowl LXI odds board with bet365 Sportsbook, the most hated team with the best standing overall is the Packers. Green Bay is listed at +1600 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since Super Bowl XLV in 2011, tied for sixth on the board.

Regardless of which NFL clubs are supported (or hated), each of the 50 states that make up the U.S. have ample time to sharpen their axes. The league's regular season is still more than five months from kickoff, but that just leaves plenty of time for folks to study Super Bowl odds with RotoWire.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NFL fans.

Top News

Tools

NFL Draft Kit Logo

NFL Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 NFL Fantasy Football rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Most Hated NFL Team In Every U.S. State
Most Hated NFL Team In Every U.S. State
See the most hated NFL team in every state for 2026, based on fan data, rivalries and sentiment analysis in RotoWire’s interactive map.
Today
2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Instagram Followers?
2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Instagram Followers?
RotoWire compared every Round 1 pick's Instagram follower at 2 p.m. Eastern on Thursday vs. the count at 9 a.m. Friday. Who gained the most?
April 24th