Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, it's time to look forward to the 2026-27 season. To get a sense of which teams are loathed most by state, RotoWire.com, where we review the best sports betting apps, used Google Keyword Planner to search data and identify each state's most-popular team and assigned that team's traditional rival as "most hated." We layered in multi-year X/Twitter sentiment, then applied divisional rivalry logic to factor into the selections.

The result is a 50-state composite grounded in real fan-behavior data and corrected for rivalry intensity. Here is an interactive graphic with full results:

Fan Survey Data Most Hated NFL Team In Every U.S. State A 50-state map of the team each state's dominant fanbase loathes the most. Hover a state on the map for team info, or browse the table for full rivalry context. 3-Way Tie For #1 Most Hated 6 States Hate Packers Raiders & Jets 16 Teams Earning State-Level Hate 3 Different AFC West Villains Map Most Hated Teams All 50 States Each state is colored by the NFL team its fanbase hates the most. Hover over a state for team info. Use the All 50 States tab for full rivalry context. Maine Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/new-york-jets-nyj">New York Jets</a> — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/new-england-patriots-ne">Patriots</a> fans dominate; the AFC East rival Jets are the textbook divisional hate. New Hampshire Most Hated: New York Jets — Patriots country; the Jets are the textbook AFC East divisional hate. Vermont Most Hated: New York Jets — Patriots fanbase; the Jets are the AFC East rival. Massachusetts Most Hated: New York Jets — Home of the Patriots; the Jets are the AFC East lifelong enemy. Rhode Island Most Hated: New York Jets — Patriots territory; the Jets are the AFC East rival. Connecticut Most Hated: New York Jets — CT skews Patriots/<a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/new-york-giants-nyg">Giants</a>; the Jets hate is the most authentic across the local fanbase mix. New York Most Hated: New England Patriots — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/buffalo-bills-buf">Bills</a> fanbase is the largest in the state; the Patriots are the AFC East villain. New Jersey Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/dallas-cowboys-dal">Dallas Cowboys</a> — Giants/Jets fanbases; Cowboys are the deeper, more universal NJ hate over <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/philadelphia-eagles-phi">Eagles</a>. Pennsylvania Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/baltimore-ravens-bal">Baltimore Ravens</a> — Eagles and <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/pittsburgh-steelers-pit">Steelers</a> split the state; the Ravens capture the Pittsburgh blood-feud lens. Delaware Most Hated: Dallas Cowboys — Eagles country; Cowboys are the eternal NFC East rival. Maryland Most Hated: Pittsburgh Steelers — Ravens fanbase, and the Steelers rivalry is one of the NFL's nastiest. Virginia Most Hated: Dallas Cowboys — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/washington-commanders-was">Commanders</a> fanbase; the Cowboys are the textbook NFC East hate. West Virginia Most Hated: Baltimore Ravens — Steelers country; the Ravens are the AFC North blood rival. Florida Most Hated: Dallas Cowboys — Bucs, <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/miami-dolphins-mia">Dolphins</a> and <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/jacksonville-jaguars-jax">Jaguars</a> fanbases unite around hating the Cowboys. Georgia Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/new-orleans-saints-no">New Orleans Saints</a> — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/atlanta-falcons-atl">Falcons</a> fanbase; the Saints rivalry is the bitter NFC South grudge. South Carolina Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/carolina-panthers-car">Panthers</a> fans hate NFC South rivals more than anyone. North Carolina Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Panthers fanbase; Falcons are the divisional villain. Tennessee Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/indianapolis-colts-ind">Indianapolis Colts</a> — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/tennessee-titans-ten">Titans</a> fanbase; the Colts are the historic AFC South rival. Kentucky Most Hated: Pittsburgh Steelers — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/cincinnati-bengals-cin">Bengals</a> fans in northern KY drive this; Steelers are the AFC North hate. Alabama Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Largely Saints country; Falcons are the NFC South divisional villain. Mississippi Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Saints country; the Falcons are the regional NFC South rival. Louisiana Most Hated: Atlanta Falcons — Saints fanbase; the Falcons hate is the defining NFC South grudge. Arkansas Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Heavy Cowboys country; Eagles are the NFC East hate from the Dallas fanbase lens. Ohio Most Hated: Pittsburgh Steelers — Both <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/cleveland-browns-cle">Browns</a> and Bengals fanbases hate the Steelers; the strongest in-state consensus on the map. Wisconsin Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/chicago-bears-chi">Chicago Bears</a> — Packers fanbase; the Bears rivalry is the oldest in pro football. Illinois Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Bears fanbase; the Packers are the historic enemy and the league's oldest rivalry. Michigan Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/detroit-lions-det">Lions</a> fanbase; the Packers are the NFC North bully. Minnesota Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/minnesota-vikings-min">Vikings</a> fanbase; Packers hate is the state's defining sports emotion. Indiana Most Hated: New England Patriots — Colts country; the Brady-Manning era cemented the Patriots as the true Indiana villain. Iowa Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Vikings/Bears mix; both fanbases unite in hating the Packers. Missouri Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/denver-broncos-den">Denver Broncos</a> — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/kansas-city-chiefs-kc">Chiefs</a> fanbase; the Broncos are the AFC West rival forged through decades of clashes. California Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/seattle-seahawks-sea">Seattle Seahawks</a> — Multi-team state; Seahawks are the most universally disliked outside team. Oregon Most Hated: <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/san-francisco-49ers-sf">San Francisco 49ers</a> — Seahawks fanbase; the 49ers are the NFC West rival. Washington Most Hated: San Francisco 49ers — Seahawks country; the 49ers are the divisional villain. Arizona Most Hated: Seattle Seahawks — <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/arizona-cardinals-ari">Cardinals</a> fanbase locks in on the Seahawks as the divisional villain. Nevada Most Hated: Kansas City Chiefs — The Raiders' new home; the Chiefs are the AFC West blood enemy. Colorado Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos territory; Raiders are the oldest and bitterest AFC West rivalry. Utah Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos lean; the Raiders are the regional AFC West villain. Wyoming Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos country; the Raiders are the AFC West rival. Montana Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Broncos/Seahawks lean; the Raiders capture the western anti-Raider sentiment. Idaho Most Hated: San Francisco 49ers — Seahawks country via PNW proximity; the 49ers are the NFC West divisional villain. New Mexico Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Heavy Cowboys fandom plus Broncos fans; Eagles work for both. Alaska Most Hated: San Francisco 49ers — PNW migration makes this Seahawks country; the 49ers are Seattle's NFC West rival. Hawaii Most Hated: Kansas City Chiefs — NFL fandom skews 49ers/Raiders; Chiefs are loathed by both. North Dakota Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Vikings country; Packers hate fits the local fanbase. South Dakota Most Hated: Green Bay Packers — Vikings/Packers split fanbase; half the state hates the Packers passionately. Nebraska Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Chiefs and Broncos fanbase mix; the Raiders are the AFC West villain to both. Kansas Most Hated: Las Vegas Raiders — Chiefs country; Raiders hate is foundational AFC West. Oklahoma Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Heavy Cowboys country; the Eagles are the textbook NFC East hate. Texas Most Hated: Philadelphia Eagles — Cowboys/<a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/houston-texans-hou">Texans</a> fanbase; the Eagles fit the bill thanks to recent Super Bowl-era pain. Color Key Atlanta Falcons 5 Baltimore Ravens 2 Chicago Bears 1 Dallas Cowboys 4 Denver Broncos 1 Green Bay Packers 6 Indianapolis Colts 1 Kansas City Chiefs 2 Las Vegas Raiders 6 New England Patriots 2 New Orleans Saints 1 New York Jets 6 Philadelphia Eagles 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 3 San Francisco 49ers 4 Seattle Seahawks 2 NFL teams ranked by how many U.S. states named them as the #1 most hated. A three-way tie sits at the top — the Packers, Raiders, and Jets each draw the loathing of six different states. 1 Green Bay Packers 6 states IL MI MN IA ND SD 1 Las Vegas Raiders 6 states CO UT WY MT KS NE 1 New York Jets 6 states ME NH VT MA RI CT 4 Atlanta Falcons 5 states SC NC AL MS LA 5 Dallas Cowboys 4 states NJ DE VA FL 5 Philadelphia Eagles 4 states AR NM OK TX 5 San Francisco 49ers 4 states OR WA ID AK 8 Pittsburgh Steelers 3 states MD KY OH 9 Baltimore Ravens 2 states PA WV 9 Kansas City Chiefs 2 states NV HI 9 New England Patriots 2 states NY IN 9 Seattle Seahawks 2 states CA AZ 13 Chicago Bears 1 state WI 13 Denver Broncos 1 state MO 13 Indianapolis Colts 1 state TN 13 New Orleans Saints 1 state GA State Most Hated Team Why AL Alabama Atlanta Falcons Largely Saints country; Falcons are the NFC South divisional villain. AK Alaska San Francisco 49ers PNW migration makes this Seahawks country; the 49ers are Seattle's NFC West rival. AZ Arizona Seattle Seahawks Cardinals fanbase locks in on the Seahawks as the divisional villain. AR Arkansas Philadelphia Eagles Heavy Cowboys country — Eagles are the NFC East hate from the Dallas fanbase lens. CA California Seattle Seahawks Multi-team state; Seahawks are the most universally disliked outside team. CO Colorado Las Vegas Raiders Broncos territory; Raiders are the oldest and bitterest AFC West rivalry. CT Connecticut New York Jets CT skews Patriots/Giants — the Jets hate is the most authentic across the local fanbase mix. DE Delaware Dallas Cowboys Eagles country; Cowboys are the eternal NFC East rival. FL Florida Dallas Cowboys Bucs, Dolphins and Jaguars fanbases unite around hating the Cowboys. GA Georgia New Orleans Saints Falcons fanbase; the Saints rivalry is the bitter NFC South grudge. HI Hawaii Kansas City Chiefs NFL fandom skews 49ers/Raiders; Chiefs are loathed by both. ID Idaho San Francisco 49ers Seahawks country via PNW proximity; the 49ers are the NFC West divisional villain. IL Illinois Green Bay Packers Bears fanbase; the Packers are the historic enemy and the league's oldest rivalry. IN Indiana New England Patriots Colts country — the Brady-Manning era cemented the Patriots as the true Indiana villain. IA Iowa Green Bay Packers Vikings/Bears mix — both fanbases unite in hating the Packers. KS Kansas Las Vegas Raiders Chiefs country; Raiders hate is foundational AFC West. KY Kentucky Pittsburgh Steelers Bengals fans in northern KY drive this; Steelers are the AFC North hate. LA Louisiana Atlanta Falcons Saints fanbase; the Falcons hate is the defining NFC South grudge. ME Maine New York Jets Patriots fans dominate; the AFC East rival Jets are the textbook divisional hate. MD Maryland Pittsburgh Steelers Ravens fanbase, and the Steelers rivalry is one of the NFL's nastiest. MA Massachusetts New York Jets Home of the Patriots — the Jets are the AFC East lifelong enemy. MI Michigan Green Bay Packers Lions fanbase; the Packers are the NFC North bully. MN Minnesota Green Bay Packers Vikings fanbase; Packers hate is the state's defining sports emotion. MS Mississippi Atlanta Falcons Saints country; the Falcons are the regional NFC South rival. MO Missouri Denver Broncos Chiefs fanbase; the Broncos are the AFC West rival forged through decades of clashes. MT Montana Las Vegas Raiders Broncos/Seahawks lean — the Raiders capture the western anti-Raider sentiment. NE Nebraska Las Vegas Raiders Chiefs and Broncos fanbase mix — the Raiders are the AFC West villain to both. NV Nevada Kansas City Chiefs The Raiders' new home — the Chiefs are the AFC West blood enemy. NH New Hampshire New York Jets Patriots country; the Jets are the textbook AFC East divisional hate. NJ New Jersey Dallas Cowboys Giants/Jets fanbases — Cowboys are the deeper, more universal NJ hate over Eagles. NM New Mexico Philadelphia Eagles Heavy Cowboys fandom plus Broncos fans — Eagles work for both. NY New York New England Patriots Bills fanbase is the largest in the state; the Patriots are the AFC East villain — two decades of Brady-era torment. NC North Carolina Atlanta Falcons Panthers fanbase; Falcons are the divisional villain. ND North Dakota Green Bay Packers Vikings country; Packers hate fits the local fanbase. OH Ohio Pittsburgh Steelers Both Browns and Bengals fanbases hate the Steelers — the strongest in-state consensus on the map. OK Oklahoma Philadelphia Eagles Heavy Cowboys country; the Eagles are the textbook NFC East hate. OR Oregon San Francisco 49ers Seahawks fanbase; the 49ers are the NFC West rival. PA Pennsylvania Baltimore Ravens Eagles and Steelers split the state — the Ravens capture the Pittsburgh blood-feud lens. RI Rhode Island New York Jets Patriots territory; the Jets are the AFC East rival. SC South Carolina Atlanta Falcons Panthers fans hate NFC South rivals more than anyone — Falcons are the truer answer. SD South Dakota Green Bay Packers Vikings/Packers split fanbase — half the state hates the Packers passionately. TN Tennessee Indianapolis Colts Titans fanbase; the Colts are the historic AFC South rival. TX Texas Philadelphia Eagles Cowboys/Texans fanbase — the Eagles fit the bill thanks to recent Super Bowl-era pain. UT Utah Las Vegas Raiders Broncos lean; the Raiders are the regional AFC West villain. VT Vermont New York Jets Patriots fanbase; the Jets are the AFC East rival. VA Virginia Dallas Cowboys Commanders fanbase; the Cowboys are the textbook NFC East hate. WA Washington San Francisco 49ers Seahawks country; the 49ers are the divisional villain. WV West Virginia Baltimore Ravens Steelers country; the Ravens are the AFC North blood rival. WI Wisconsin Chicago Bears Packers fanbase; the Bears rivalry is the oldest in pro football. WY Wyoming Las Vegas Raiders Broncos country; the Raiders are the AFC West rival.

Which NFL Teams Are Hated The Most?

In what might come as a bit of a surprise, two of the three NFL teams that scored the most hate nationally were ones that haven't contended for a title in years.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets shared top honors by being named most hated in six states apiece. The Green Bay Packers were the other team claiming six states where they are the top NFL enemy.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets and Raiders both have -900 odds to miss the playoffs in the 2026-27 season and +600 odds to qualify for the postseason.

The Raiders haven't won a postseason game since 2002 and that 23-year drought is the second-longest in the NFL, behind the Miami Dolphins (25 years). The Jets last reached the playoffs in 2010 and that 15-year active streak is not only the longest in the NFL, but in the four traditional major North American sports.

The Packers' standing makes a bit more sense. Green Bay has won the third-most games of any franchise this century (260), behind only the New England Patriots (284) and Pittsburgh Steelers (265). And Green Bay still owns more NFL championships (12) of any franchise, dating to their first in 1929.

Customers using the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code can get the Packers at +750 odds to win the NFC title and reach Super Bowl 61 in February 2027. That's third on the operator's board.

Falcons, Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers Also Among Most Hated NFL Teams

The only other NFL club to score top hating rights across five or more states was the Atlanta Falcons, with five. That's another surprise, given that the NFC South stalwarts rank 16th leaguewide in wins (205) since 2000, with zero playoff berths since reaching the NFC Divisional Round in 2017.

Three more NFC teams – the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers – were the most hated teams in four states apiece. The AFC's Pittsburgh Steelers were the most hated team in three states (Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio), all of which have an AFC North rival or one nearby.

Looking at this year's Super Bowl LXI odds board with bet365 Sportsbook, the most hated team with the best standing overall is the Packers. Green Bay is listed at +1600 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since Super Bowl XLV in 2011, tied for sixth on the board.

Regardless of which NFL clubs are supported (or hated), each of the 50 states that make up the U.S. have ample time to sharpen their axes. The league's regular season is still more than five months from kickoff, but that just leaves plenty of time for folks to study Super Bowl odds with RotoWire.