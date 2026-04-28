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Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, it's time to look forward to the 2026-27 season. To get a sense of which teams are loathed most by state, RotoWire.com, where we review the best sports betting apps, used Google Keyword Planner to search data and identify each state's most-popular team and assigned that team's traditional rival as "most hated." We layered in multi-year X/Twitter sentiment, then applied divisional rivalry logic to factor into the selections.
The result is a 50-state composite grounded in real fan-behavior data and corrected for rivalry intensity. Here is an interactive graphic with full results:
Fan Survey Data
Most Hated NFL Team In Every U.S. State
A 50-state map of the team each state's dominant fanbase loathes the most. Hover a state on the map for team info, or browse the table for full rivalry context.
Each state is colored by the NFL team its fanbase hates the most. Hover over a state for team info. Use the All 50 States tab for full rivalry context.
Color Key
Atlanta Falcons5
Baltimore Ravens2
Chicago Bears1
Dallas Cowboys4
Denver Broncos1
Green Bay Packers6
Indianapolis Colts1
Kansas City Chiefs2
Las Vegas Raiders6
New England Patriots2
New Orleans Saints1
New York Jets6
Philadelphia Eagles4
Pittsburgh Steelers3
San Francisco 49ers4
Seattle Seahawks2
NFL teams ranked by how many U.S. states named them as the #1 most hated. A three-way tie sits at the top — the Packers, Raiders, and Jets each draw the loathing of six different states.
1
Green Bay Packers6 states
ILMIMNIANDSD
1
Las Vegas Raiders6 states
COUTWYMTKSNE
1
New York Jets6 states
MENHVTMARICT
4
Atlanta Falcons5 states
SCNCALMSLA
5
Dallas Cowboys4 states
NJDEVAFL
5
Philadelphia Eagles4 states
ARNMOKTX
5
San Francisco 49ers4 states
ORWAIDAK
8
Pittsburgh Steelers3 states
MDKYOH
9
Baltimore Ravens2 states
PAWV
9
Kansas City Chiefs2 states
NVHI
9
New England Patriots2 states
NYIN
9
Seattle Seahawks2 states
CAAZ
13
Chicago Bears1 state
WI
13
Denver Broncos1 state
MO
13
Indianapolis Colts1 state
TN
13
New Orleans Saints1 state
GA
State
Most Hated Team
Why
AL
Alabama
Atlanta Falcons
Largely Saints country; Falcons are the NFC South divisional villain.
AK
Alaska
San Francisco 49ers
PNW migration makes this Seahawks country; the 49ers are Seattle's NFC West rival.
AZ
Arizona
Seattle Seahawks
Cardinals fanbase locks in on the Seahawks as the divisional villain.
AR
Arkansas
Philadelphia Eagles
Heavy Cowboys country — Eagles are the NFC East hate from the Dallas fanbase lens.
CA
California
Seattle Seahawks
Multi-team state; Seahawks are the most universally disliked outside team.
CO
Colorado
Las Vegas Raiders
Broncos territory; Raiders are the oldest and bitterest AFC West rivalry.
CT
Connecticut
New York Jets
CT skews Patriots/Giants — the Jets hate is the most authentic across the local fanbase mix.
DE
Delaware
Dallas Cowboys
Eagles country; Cowboys are the eternal NFC East rival.
FL
Florida
Dallas Cowboys
Bucs, Dolphins and Jaguars fanbases unite around hating the Cowboys.
GA
Georgia
New Orleans Saints
Falcons fanbase; the Saints rivalry is the bitter NFC South grudge.
HI
Hawaii
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL fandom skews 49ers/Raiders; Chiefs are loathed by both.
ID
Idaho
San Francisco 49ers
Seahawks country via PNW proximity; the 49ers are the NFC West divisional villain.
IL
Illinois
Green Bay Packers
Bears fanbase; the Packers are the historic enemy and the league's oldest rivalry.
IN
Indiana
New England Patriots
Colts country — the Brady-Manning era cemented the Patriots as the true Indiana villain.
IA
Iowa
Green Bay Packers
Vikings/Bears mix — both fanbases unite in hating the Packers.
KS
Kansas
Las Vegas Raiders
Chiefs country; Raiders hate is foundational AFC West.
KY
Kentucky
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bengals fans in northern KY drive this; Steelers are the AFC North hate.
LA
Louisiana
Atlanta Falcons
Saints fanbase; the Falcons hate is the defining NFC South grudge.
ME
Maine
New York Jets
Patriots fans dominate; the AFC East rival Jets are the textbook divisional hate.
MD
Maryland
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ravens fanbase, and the Steelers rivalry is one of the NFL's nastiest.
MA
Massachusetts
New York Jets
Home of the Patriots — the Jets are the AFC East lifelong enemy.
MI
Michigan
Green Bay Packers
Lions fanbase; the Packers are the NFC North bully.
MN
Minnesota
Green Bay Packers
Vikings fanbase; Packers hate is the state's defining sports emotion.
MS
Mississippi
Atlanta Falcons
Saints country; the Falcons are the regional NFC South rival.
MO
Missouri
Denver Broncos
Chiefs fanbase; the Broncos are the AFC West rival forged through decades of clashes.
MT
Montana
Las Vegas Raiders
Broncos/Seahawks lean — the Raiders capture the western anti-Raider sentiment.
NE
Nebraska
Las Vegas Raiders
Chiefs and Broncos fanbase mix — the Raiders are the AFC West villain to both.
NV
Nevada
Kansas City Chiefs
The Raiders' new home — the Chiefs are the AFC West blood enemy.
NH
New Hampshire
New York Jets
Patriots country; the Jets are the textbook AFC East divisional hate.
NJ
New Jersey
Dallas Cowboys
Giants/Jets fanbases — Cowboys are the deeper, more universal NJ hate over Eagles.
NM
New Mexico
Philadelphia Eagles
Heavy Cowboys fandom plus Broncos fans — Eagles work for both.
NY
New York
New England Patriots
Bills fanbase is the largest in the state; the Patriots are the AFC East villain — two decades of Brady-era torment.
NC
North Carolina
Atlanta Falcons
Panthers fanbase; Falcons are the divisional villain.
ND
North Dakota
Green Bay Packers
Vikings country; Packers hate fits the local fanbase.
OH
Ohio
Pittsburgh Steelers
Both Browns and Bengals fanbases hate the Steelers — the strongest in-state consensus on the map.
OK
Oklahoma
Philadelphia Eagles
Heavy Cowboys country; the Eagles are the textbook NFC East hate.
OR
Oregon
San Francisco 49ers
Seahawks fanbase; the 49ers are the NFC West rival.
PA
Pennsylvania
Baltimore Ravens
Eagles and Steelers split the state — the Ravens capture the Pittsburgh blood-feud lens.
RI
Rhode Island
New York Jets
Patriots territory; the Jets are the AFC East rival.
SC
South Carolina
Atlanta Falcons
Panthers fans hate NFC South rivals more than anyone — Falcons are the truer answer.
SD
South Dakota
Green Bay Packers
Vikings/Packers split fanbase — half the state hates the Packers passionately.
TN
Tennessee
Indianapolis Colts
Titans fanbase; the Colts are the historic AFC South rival.
TX
Texas
Philadelphia Eagles
Cowboys/Texans fanbase — the Eagles fit the bill thanks to recent Super Bowl-era pain.
UT
Utah
Las Vegas Raiders
Broncos lean; the Raiders are the regional AFC West villain.
VT
Vermont
New York Jets
Patriots fanbase; the Jets are the AFC East rival.
VA
Virginia
Dallas Cowboys
Commanders fanbase; the Cowboys are the textbook NFC East hate.
WA
Washington
San Francisco 49ers
Seahawks country; the 49ers are the divisional villain.
WV
West Virginia
Baltimore Ravens
Steelers country; the Ravens are the AFC North blood rival.
WI
Wisconsin
Chicago Bears
Packers fanbase; the Bears rivalry is the oldest in pro football.
WY
Wyoming
Las Vegas Raiders
Broncos country; the Raiders are the AFC West rival.
Source: RotoWire NFL fan survey — April 2026
Which NFL Teams Are Hated The Most?
In what might come as a bit of a surprise, two of the three NFL teams that scored the most hate nationally were ones that haven't contended for a title in years.
The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets shared top honors by being named most hated in six states apiece. The Green Bay Packers were the other team claiming six states where they are the top NFL enemy.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets and Raiders both have -900 odds to miss the playoffs in the 2026-27 season and +600 odds to qualify for the postseason.
The Raiders haven't won a postseason game since 2002 and that 23-year drought is the second-longest in the NFL, behind the Miami Dolphins (25 years). The Jets last reached the playoffs in 2010 and that 15-year active streak is not only the longest in the NFL, but in the four traditional major North American sports.
The Packers' standing makes a bit more sense. Green Bay has won the third-most games of any franchise this century (260), behind only the New England Patriots (284) and Pittsburgh Steelers (265). And Green Bay still owns more NFL championships (12) of any franchise, dating to their first in 1929.
Customers using the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code can get the Packers at +750 odds to win the NFC title and reach Super Bowl 61 in February 2027. That's third on the operator's board.
Falcons, Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers Also Among Most Hated NFL Teams
The only other NFL club to score top hating rights across five or more states was the Atlanta Falcons, with five. That's another surprise, given that the NFC South stalwarts rank 16th leaguewide in wins (205) since 2000, with zero playoff berths since reaching the NFC Divisional Round in 2017.
Three more NFC teams – the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers – were the most hated teams in four states apiece. The AFC's Pittsburgh Steelers were the most hated team in three states (Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio), all of which have an AFC North rival or one nearby.
Looking at this year's Super Bowl LXI odds board with bet365 Sportsbook, the most hated team with the best standing overall is the Packers. Green Bay is listed at +1600 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since Super Bowl XLV in 2011, tied for sixth on the board.
Regardless of which NFL clubs are supported (or hated), each of the 50 states that make up the U.S. have ample time to sharpen their axes. The league's regular season is still more than five months from kickoff, but that just leaves plenty of time for folks to study Super Bowl odds with RotoWire.
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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