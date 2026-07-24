Which NFL team has the most injuries in 2026? RotoWire’s Injury Risk Index ranks all 32 rosters by AGL history, current health, age, schedule and turf.

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Injuries are the great unseen variable of an NFL betting season -- the thing no power ranking prices in until it is too late. So ahead of 2026 we tried to price it in early.

RotoWire's Injury Risk Index blends five independently sourced factors into a single 0-100 score for all 32 teams, projecting which rosters are most likely to spend the season in the training room.

One important caveat up front: this is a relative risk lean, not a prophecy. Injury luck is famously close to random from one year to the next, so the Index measures exposure -- the stuff that stacks the deck -- rather than fate.

That distinction is the whole point, and it is why last year's most-injured team is not automatically this year's.

Which NFL team has the most injuries in 2026?

The San Francisco 49ers top the 2026 Injury Risk Index at 76.6 -- comfortably ahead of the Detroit Lions (62.3), New York Giants (62.0), Houston Texans (60.9) and Carolina Panthers (60.8).

At the other end, the Denver Broncos (18.0) and Kansas City Chiefs (18.0) project as the league's safest bets to stay healthy. The Index is built from a team's three-year Adjusted Games Lost trend, how banged-up it already is entering camp, its roster age, its 2026 travel-and-rest schedule, and whether it plays home games on turf.

RotoWire's Ian Hartitz has each NFL's average age here.

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" alt="RotoWire"><div class="do-rwir-eyebrow">Data Study</div><div class="do-rwir-title">The 2026 NFL Injury Risk Index</div><div class="do-rwir-sub">A preseason projection of which rosters carry the most injury risk in 2026 â€” a regression-aware risk lean, not a prophecy â€” blending five independently sourced factors into a 0â€“100 score for all 32 teams.</div></div><div class="do-rwir-statbar"> <div class="do-rwir-stat"><div class="do-rwir-sv">32</div><div class="do-rwir-sl">Teams ranked</div></div><div class="do-rwir-stat"><div class="do-rwir-sv">5</div><div class="do-rwir-sl">Risk factors</div></div><div class="do-rwir-stat"><div class="do-rwir-sv">SF</div><div class="do-rwir-sl">Highest risk</div></div><div class="do-rwir-stat"><div class="do-rwir-sv">DEN</div><div class="do-rwir-sl">Lowest risk</div></div></div><div class="do-rwir-tabs" id="rwirTabs"> <button class="do-rwir-tab do-rwir-active" data-tab="index">The Index</button><button class="do-rwir-tab" data-tab="factors">The Five Factors</button><button class="do-rwir-tab" data-tab="method">Methodology</button></div><div class="do-rwir-panel do-rwir-visible" data-panel="index"> <div class="do-rwir-tbl-wrap"> <div class="article__table"><table class="do-rwir-tbl"> <thead><tr><th>#</th><th>Team</th><th>Risk Index</th><th class="rw-r">3-Yr AGL</th><th class="rw-r">Avg Age</th></tr></thead><tbody> <tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">1</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">49ers</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">SF</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:100.0%!important;background:#F87171!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#F87171!important;">76.6</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">97</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.67</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">2</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Lions</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">DET</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:81.3%!important;background:#F87171!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#F87171!important;">62.3</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">98</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.93</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">3</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Giants</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">NYG</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:80.9%!important;background:#F87171!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#F87171!important;">62.0</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">83</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.54</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">4</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Texans</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">HOU</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:79.5%!important;background:#F87171!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#F87171!important;">60.9</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">116</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.18</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">5</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Panthers</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">CAR</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:79.4%!important;background:#F87171!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#F87171!important;">60.8</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">109</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.79</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">6</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Cardinals</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">ARI</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:78.2%!important;background:#F87171!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#F87171!important;">59.9</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">128</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.25</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">7</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Patriots</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">NE</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:64.0%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">49.0</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">85</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.12</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">8</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Falcons</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">ATL</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:62.9%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">48.2</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">61</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.35</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">9</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Colts</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">IND</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:62.7%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">48.0</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">79</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.00</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">10</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Cowboys</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">DAL</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:60.7%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">46.5</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">70</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.05</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">11</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Saints</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">NO</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:59.8%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">45.8</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">78</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.79</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">12</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Bengals</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">CIN</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:59.0%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">45.2</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">58</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.53</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">13</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Jets</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">NYJ</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:56.0%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">42.9</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">92</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.78</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">14</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Browns</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">CLE</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:51.6%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">39.5</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">105</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.62</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">15</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Seahawks</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">SEA</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:50.7%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">38.8</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">61</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.08</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">16</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Rams</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">LAR</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:47.5%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">36.4</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">60</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.35</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">17</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Commanders</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">WAS</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:44.6%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">34.2</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">75</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.79</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">18</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Dolphins</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">MIA</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:43.7%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">33.5</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">101</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.18</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">19</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Chargers</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">LAC</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:43.2%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">33.1</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">82</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.89</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">20</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Vikings</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">MIN</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:42.4%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">32.5</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">62</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.78</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">21</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Ravens</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">BAL</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:42.0%!important;background:#FBBF24!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#FBBF24!important;">32.2</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">55</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.10</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">22</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Packers</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">GB</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:37.3%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">28.6</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">66</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.64</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">23</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Bills</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">BUF</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:36.4%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">27.9</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">62</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.97</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">24</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Bears</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">CHI</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:35.9%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">27.5</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">55</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.25</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">25</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Buccaneers</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">TB</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:34.6%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">26.5</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">74</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.25</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">26</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Steelers</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">PIT</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:32.5%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">24.9</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">64</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.22</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">27</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Jaguars</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">JAX</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:32.0%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">24.5</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">54</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.91</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">28</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Raiders</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">LV</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:27.9%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">21.4</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">66</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.73</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">29</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Titans</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">TEN</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:27.2%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">20.8</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">69</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.57</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">30</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Eagles</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">PHI</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:26.2%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">20.1</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">51</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.18</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">31</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Chiefs</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">KC</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:23.5%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">18.0</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">53</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">25.40</td></tr><tr> <td class="do-rwir-rk">32</td><td><span class="do-rwir-tm">Broncos</span><span class="do-rwir-ab">DEN</span></td><td class="do-rwir-riskcell"><div class="do-rwir-barwrap"><div class="do-rwir-bar" style="width:23.5%!important;background:#34D399!important;"></div></div><span class="do-rwir-riskv" style="color:#34D399!important;">18.0</span></td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">54</td><td class="rw-r do-rwir-dim">26.40</td></tr></tbody></table></div></div></div><div class="do-rwir-panel" data-panel="factors"> <div class="do-rwir-facwrap"> <div class="do-rwir-fac"> <div class="do-rwir-fac-top"><span class="do-rwir-fac-name">Adjusted Games Lost</span><span class="do-rwir-fac-wt">32%</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-desc">3-year AGL trend (2023-25) â€” how many starter-games a team has lost to injury, a chronic-tendency and regression signal.</div><div class="do-rwir-fac-meta"><span class="do-rwir-fac-src">FTN / Aaron Schatz</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-lead">Most exposed: Cardinals (128.2 avg)</div></div><div class="do-rwir-fac"> <div class="do-rwir-fac-top"><span class="do-rwir-fac-name">Current Health</span><span class="do-rwir-fac-wt">27%</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-desc">Severity-weighted count of players already hurt entering 2026 â€” ACL/Achilles and IR/PUP weighted heaviest, camp tweaks lightest.</div><div class="do-rwir-fac-meta"><span class="do-rwir-fac-src">RotoWire injury report, Jul 2026</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-lead">Most exposed: 49ers (36 severity pts)</div></div><div class="do-rwir-fac"> <div class="do-rwir-fac-top"><span class="do-rwir-fac-name">Roster Age</span><span class="do-rwir-fac-wt">18%</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-desc">Overall average roster age entering 2026 (offense + defense, special teams excluded) â€” older teams get hurt more often and recover slower.</div><div class="do-rwir-fac-meta"><span class="do-rwir-fac-src">RotoWire / Ian Hartitz, 2026</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-lead">Most exposed: Commanders (26.79 yrs)</div></div><div class="do-rwir-fac"> <div class="do-rwir-fac-top"><span class="do-rwir-fac-name">Schedule Load</span><span class="do-rwir-fac-wt">14%</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-desc">2026 travel and rest: international trips (double weight for two-trip teams & Southern-Hemisphere hauls) plus extreme early/late bye placement.</div><div class="do-rwir-fac-meta"><span class="do-rwir-fac-src">NFL 2026 schedule</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-lead">Most exposed: 49ers (2 intl trips)</div></div><div class="do-rwir-fac"> <div class="do-rwir-fac-top"><span class="do-rwir-fac-name">Playing Surface</span><span class="do-rwir-fac-wt">9%</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-desc">Home field turf vs. grass. Turf carries a documented ~28% higher non-contact lower-limb injury rate. 2026-adjusted (Buffalo moves to grass).</div><div class="do-rwir-fac-meta"><span class="do-rwir-fac-src">PFSN stadium survey</span></div><div class="do-rwir-fac-lead">16 teams play home games on turf</div></div></div></div><div class="do-rwir-panel" data-panel="method"> <div class="do-rwir-mwrap"> <div class="do-rwir-mp"><strong>What this is.</strong> A preseason projection of which rosters carry the most 2026 injury risk. It is a <strong>relative risk lean, not a prophecy</strong> â€” NFL injury luck is largely random year to year, so this measures exposure, not fate.</div><div class="do-rwir-mp"><strong>How it is built.</strong> Five independently sourced factors are each normalized to a 0â€“100 scale across all 32 teams, then blended by weight into a 0â€“100 Risk Index: Adjusted Games Lost 32, Current Health 27, Roster Age 18, Schedule Load 14, Playing Surface 9. Scores are computed from the inputs â€” never reverse-engineered to fit a ranking.</div><div class="do-rwir-mp"><strong>The regression angle.</strong> AGL uses a 3-year window on purpose. Arizona posted a near-all-time-record injury season in 2025, but the model regresses that outlier and leans on age, current health and travel â€” which is why the <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/arizona-cardinals-ari">Cardinals</a> land 6th rather than 1st. San Francisco tops the board instead, on the <em>combination</em> of the league's second-oldest roster, its heaviest travel slate, a stack of players already hurt, and a chronic multi-year injury history â€” not any single number.</div><div class="do-rwir-mp"><strong>Sources.</strong> Adjusted Games Lost: FTN Fantasy / Aaron Schatz (2023â€“2025). Current health: RotoWire injury report (July 2026), severity-weighted. Roster age: RotoWire (Ian Hartitz), overall average roster age entering 2026. Schedule: official 2026 NFL schedule. Surfaces: Pro Football & Sports Network stadium survey.</div><div class="do-rwir-note"><strong>Honest limits.</strong> Surface is 2026-adjusted (Buffalo's new stadium moves the <a href="https://www.rotowire.com/football/team/buffalo-bills-buf">Bills</a> to grass). Three factors we wanted are deferred to an in-season refresh because they cannot be cleanly sourced before camp without guesswork: offensive-line continuity, Thursday/short-week counts, and player workload (running-back touches and defensive iron-man snaps). We flag what we cannot verify rather than estimate it.</div></div></div><div class="do-rwir-footer"> <span class="do-rwir-source">Data: FTN/Aaron Schatz (Adjusted Games Lost, 2023â€“25), RotoWire injury report, RotoWire/Ian Hartitz (roster age, 2026), NFL 2026 schedule, PFSN (surfaces). Model & index: RotoWire. Higher score = higher projected injury risk. Updated July 2026.</span><a href="https://www.rotowire.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener" style="display:block!important;line-height:0!important;"><img 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The 2026 NFL Injury Risk Index: all 32 teams ranked

" title="2026 NFL Injury Risk Index" loading="lazy" scrolling="no" style="width:100%!important;max-width:900px!important;height:1400px!important;border:0!important;display:block!important;margin:0 auto!important;overflow:hidden!important;">

Higher score means higher projected injury risk. Scores are computed from the underlying factors -- never reverse-engineered to fit a ranking. The interactive version, with sortable factors and a full methodology tab, is embedded above.

# Team Risk Index 3-Yr AGL Avg Age Primary risk driver 1 49ers 76.6 97 26.67 players already hurt entering camp 2 Lions 62.3 98 25.93 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 3 Giants 62.0 83 26.54 players already hurt entering camp 4 Texans 60.9 116 26.18 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 5 Panthers 60.8 109 25.79 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 6 Cardinals 59.9 128 26.25 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 7 Patriots 49.0 85 26.12 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 8 Falcons 48.2 61 26.35 players already hurt entering camp 9 Colts 48.0 79 26.00 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 10 Cowboys 46.5 70 26.05 a brutal 2026 travel/rest slate 11 Saints 45.8 79 25.79 players already hurt entering camp 12 Bengals 45.2 58 26.53 an aging roster 13 Jets 42.9 92 25.78 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 14 Browns 39.5 105 25.62 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 15 Seahawks 38.8 61 26.08 players already hurt entering camp 16 Rams 36.4 60 26.35 an aging roster 17 Commanders 34.2 75 26.79 an aging roster 18 Dolphins 33.5 101 25.18 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 19 Chargers 33.1 82 25.89 chronic injury history (3-yr AGL) 20 Vikings 32.5 62 25.78 a turf home field 21 Ravens 32.2 55 26.10 a brutal 2026 travel/rest slate 22 Packers 28.6 66 25.64 players already hurt entering camp 23 Bills 27.9 62 25.97 players already hurt entering camp 24 Bears 27.5 55 26.25 players already hurt entering camp 25 Buccaneers 26.5 75 26.25 an aging roster 26 Steelers 24.9 64 26.22 an aging roster 27 Jaguars 24.5 54 25.91 a brutal 2026 travel/rest slate 28 Raiders 21.4 66 25.73 players already hurt entering camp 29 Titans 20.8 69 25.57 a turf home field 30 Eagles 20.1 51 26.18 an aging roster 31 Chiefs 18.0 53 25.40 players already hurt entering camp 32 Broncos 18.0 54 26.40 an aging roster

Related: See the most hated NFL team in every state for 2026.

49ers injuries: why San Francisco is the NFL's biggest injury risk

San Francisco is a perfect storm. The 49ers carry the NFL's second-oldest roster (26.67 years) built around an offense that is the oldest unit in football. They already have a stack of players hurt entering camp, and their three-year Adjusted Games Lost history is among the worst in the league.

Then there is the travel: San Francisco is one of only two teams making two international trips in 2026, including a season-opening haul to Melbourne and a later game in Mexico City. Age, wear, current health and a brutal schedule all point the same direction.

Lions injuries: Detroit's chronic problem returns

Detroit ranks second despite fielding one of the younger rosters in the league -- proof the model is not simply an age list. The Lions' issue is a genuinely rough recent Adjusted Games Lost trend, a turf home field, and a meaningful current-injury load. Youth helps them recover, but the pattern of lost starter-games is hard to ignore.

Giants and Cowboys injuries: the NFC East enters 2026 banged up

The New York Giants land third almost entirely on current health -- they carry one of the heaviest present-day injury loads in the league -- compounded by an older roster and a turf field. Division-rival Dallas is not far behind at 10th, dragged up by age, turf and a taxing schedule that includes an international trip to Rio. It is a rough health outlook for the NFC East's veteran core.

Texans injuries: Houston's recurring red flag

Houston sits fourth on the strength of one of the worst three-year Adjusted Games Lost histories in the NFL and a turf home field. The Texans have talent, but they have also repeatedly lost that talent to the injury report, and the model sees the pattern continuing.

Panthers and Cardinals injuries: chronic history, but a regression story

This is where the Index earns its keep. Arizona posted a near-all-time-record injury season in 2025, yet the Cardinals land sixth, not first -- the three-year window regresses that outlier back toward reality. Carolina ranks fifth on a long injury history and a turf field, but the Panthers are actually one of the youngest teams in the league for 2026, which pulls their projection down from where a raw look-back would put it. Chronic history matters; a single scary season does not define the forecast.

The healthiest projected rosters: Broncos, Chiefs and Eagles

At the safe end of the board, Denver and Kansas City tie as the lowest-risk teams in the league (18.0), with Philadelphia (20.1), Tennessee (20.8) and Las Vegas (21.4) close behind. The common thread: clean recent Adjusted Games Lost histories, grass home fields, light current-injury loads and, in most cases, a manageable travel schedule.

Oldest NFL rosters and the injury connection

Age is one of the few injury signals with real predictive value: older players get hurt more often and recover more slowly. Entering 2026 the Washington Commanders (26.79) field the oldest roster in football, followed by the 49ers (26.67), Giants (26.54) and Bengals (26.53).

The youngest -- and, all else equal, the most injury-resilient -- are the Miami Dolphins (25.18) and Kansas City Chiefs (25.40). Age is weighted at 18% of the Index using RotoWire's own roster-age data.

Methodology and data sources

The Injury Risk Index blends five factors, each normalized on a 0-100 scale across all 32 teams and then weighted:

Adjusted Games Lost, 3-year trend (32%) -- chronic injury tendency and regression signal. Source: FTN Fantasy / Aaron Schatz, 2023â€“2025.

Current health entering 2026 (27%) -- severity-weighted count of players already hurt, with ACL/Achilles and IR/PUP weighted heaviest. Source: RotoWire injury report, July 2026.

Roster age (18%) -- overall average roster age entering 2026. Source: RotoWire (Ian Hartitz).

Schedule load (14%) -- 2026 international trips and extreme bye placement. Source: official 2026 NFL schedule.

Playing surface (9%) -- turf vs. grass home field, 2026-adjusted (Buffalo moves to grass). Source: Pro Football & Sports Network.

Honest limits. Three factors we wanted -- offensive-line continuity, short-week (Thursday) counts, and player workload including defensive iron-man snaps -- are deferred to an in-season refresh because they cannot be cleanly sourced before roster cutdowns without guesswork. We flag what we cannot verify rather than estimate it. Scores are computed directly from the inputs above and are not adjusted to produce a desired order.

Frequently asked questions

Which NFL team has the most injuries in 2026?

San Francisco projects as the most injury-prone team in the league in RotoWire's Injury Risk Index, followed by Detroit, the New York Giants, Houston and Carolina.

Which NFL team has the fewest injuries?

Denver and Kansas City tie as the lowest-risk rosters for 2026, with Philadelphia, Tennessee and Las Vegas rounding out the healthiest projected teams.

Does playing on turf cause more injuries than grass?

Research consistently links artificial turf to higher non-contact lower-limb injury rates -- on the order of 28% more -- which is why home surface is one of the five factors in the Index, weighted at 9%.

Are older NFL teams more injury-prone?

Generally yes. Age is one of the more reliable injury signals: older players miss more time and heal more slowly. It accounts for 18% of the Index.

Can you actually predict NFL injuries?

Not precisely -- injury luck is largely random year to year. The Index does not claim to predict specific injuries; it measures which rosters carry the most structural risk, which is a very different (and more defensible) thing.

Stay ahead of the injury report

Injury risk is a preseason projection -- the season is where it plays out. Track it in real time with RotoWire's NFL injury news and our NFL depth charts for all 32 teams, updated daily.