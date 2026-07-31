New York Jets' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

Explore the Jets' defining moment of the last decade as part of RotoWire's latest NFL campaign ahead of the 2026 season.

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Franchise Moments: The Jets' Top Moment of the Past Decade

The New York Jets... little needs to be said about how bad this organization has been in the modern era. Whether it be abysmal coaching, terrible teams, or even worse management, they've suffered through it all.

It's also not a good sign when most of the options for a "franchise-defining moment" are laughably bad, but a defining moment doesn't always need to be positive.

Many attribute the turning point of hell to Sam Darnold kickstarting his rookie season with a pick-six in 2018. Others shift the blame to the 2019 hiring of offensive mastermind Adam Gase, one of the many head coaches to bless the Jets' organization.

Fast forward a few years, and you might think about Zach Wilson being drafted in 2021. Sure, he may have picked up some of his friends' moms off the field, but unfortunately, that didn't make up for him being hot garbage on the field.

Not all of us are pessimists, though, as a 4th down stop against the Rams to win their first game of the 2020 season can be seen as somewhat defining. Even Marcus Jones housing an 84-Yard punt return TD against the Patriots in 2022 was memorable.

Still, would it really be right if the Jets' franchise-defining moment wasn't something terrible, something awful, something so agonizing for fans when they thought things would finally turn around?

If that description wasn't enough, here is the moment that tops the RotoWire staff vote as part of our NFL Franchise-Defining Moments campaign.

Top Jets Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles in his New York debut (2023)

The curse was finally broken. The Jets found not only a competent quarterback, but one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history to take over their offense. He came, as rockstars often do, but unfortunately, this rockstar had a leg explosion in his future.

What Made This Moment So Defining?

Why did the RotoWire staff pick this one as the winner? It's not like the Jets were good before this preemptive playoff-eliminating moment.

Rodgers was old when he joined the Jets, but he definitely still had it. That made it all the more painful or hilarious, depending on where you stand, when his Achilles was destroyed just four snaps into his debut.

The irony strengthens when you see the video of Aaron Rodgers, the beacon of Bald Eagle hope for Jets fans, leading the pack out of the tunnel with an American flag.

Aaron Rodgers runs out of the tunnel in his Jets debut holding the America flag pic.twitter.com/HLSZHAlv7e — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 12, 2023

ARod was the big move that should've been the turning point for the Jets. It was seen by many as a great fit ahead of the season. Every card looked to be falling in the right place, and this still managed to happen.

The takeaway is that the Jets were destined to suck, at least for a while. The players were starting to improve, the organization wasn't looking too bleak, but something always goes wrong for a team that isn't ready to be a winner. One star isn't going to be the game-changer for this program - we've seen this false hope manifested in a player more times than just Rodgie.

Not one moment really started the downward spiral of the Jets. This makes the moment that painfully prolonged their struggles to be an excellent franchise-defining candidate. Rodgers probably thinks less about New York than he does his family now, but his iconic injury will never be lost from Jets fans' minds.

Future of the Jets

The Jets' 3-14 2025 season was rough, and that's being generous. Three quarterbacks went under center throughout the campaign, with each somehow being worse than the one before. A change is coming this year, with Geno Smith, a MetLife alumnus, taking over the QB1 role. The return of the veteran would be a promising sight for many other franchises, but given New York's track record, nobody believes anything will change until they see it.

It's almost easier when there's one factor to blame for a franchise's failure. A cheap owner, a stubborn head coach, a starting quarterback who now couldn't make a UFL roster. Unfortunately, the Jets have had all of these issues and more. The unfortunate injury and aftermath of Aaron Rodgers didn't reveal a problem for the Jets, but it sure did amplify and continue it.

Either way, can you guys please figure it out? It's almost getting sad at this point. And let's be real, we NFL fans would love to see an organization like the Chiefs fail way more.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results will power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.