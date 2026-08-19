Jerry Donabedian analyzes the fantasy impact of scheme changes and personnel moves in the NFC West, where Deebo Samuel and De'Zhaun Stribling join Mike Evans in a remade WR room in San Francisco.

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This article will analyze offseason coaching and personnel changes in the NFC West to see what the new additions reveal about each team's offensive scheme for 2026. We'll start off with Arizona, the only team in the division that has a new head coach. The Seahawks also have a new playcaller, while offenses in Los Angeles and San Francisco remain in the more-than-capable hands of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

If you're looking for similar breakdowns on the other seven divisions, they can be found below:

AFC South Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes

AFC West Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes

AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes

AFC North Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes

NFC South Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes

NFC North Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes

NFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes

All stats come from NFL Next Gen Stats or RotoWire, unless otherwise specified.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Arizona Cardinals

New head coach Mike LaFleur is bringing in Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator while retaining Nick Rallis as Arizona's defensive coordinator. Neither decision was met with much excitement, given Hackett's recent track record and Rallis' poor statistical results with an injury-riddled defense last year.

LaFleur is expected to call plays — something he did for the Jets back in 2021-22. He didn't call plays the past three seasons as Sean McVay's coordinator in Los Angeles.

LaFleur won't lack for talent at the skill positions after the Cardinals added RBs Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Tyler Allgeier this offseason. The defense and QB play are major cause for concern, so the Cardinals project as one of the league's worst teams despite having strong weapons at the fantasy positions. It doesn't help that seemingly nobody is excited about the coaching staff (or confident in the front office). That said, rudderless organizations can provide useful fantasy players, as we saw in the second half of last season with this same Cardinals squad.

The ridiculous passing volume from late last year won't repeat, but a spot in the Top 10 for pass attempts wouldn't surprise, with game script likely nudging the Cardinals in that direction even if they make a point of establishing the run.

The schedule will do no favors, with Arizona's widely projected as the most difficult in the league.

Quick Hits - What to Expect from the Cardinals Offense 12 and 13 personnel on early downs. Pony packages (two RBs) as alternative to 12 and 13. Might only be a handful of snaps per game. But still. Negative game scripts. Bad team, brutal division, brutal schedule.

Offseason Personnel Moves

The Love pick, third overall, apparently came as a surprise to Allgeier, who had signed a two-year, $12.3 million contract less than two months earlier. Allgeier presumably was thrilled to hear that a member of the front office had gambled on NFL draft picks.

Tyler Allgeier left Atlanta to sign with Arizona so he finally could be the lead back. Then on draft night, with the third overall pick, the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love, thrusting Allgeier right back into a similar position. 🎧 https://t.co/L5QFLqW3WVpic.twitter.com/u0rcpgMFMo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2026

The Cardinals now have two RBs that they're committed to using, plus they still have James Conner, who is easing his way into training camp after last year's foot injury. Conner is a trade candidate, but if not, he could be another point of annoyance for Love investors. The Cardinals didn't draft Love to let him ride pine, but there's also no incentive to overwork him without any realistic hope of reaching the playoffs. A high-ankle sprain suffered in the preseason raises additional questions about the rookie's workload projection.

Arizona otherwise made minimal offseason moves at the skill positions, bringing in Kendrick Bourne as the No. 3 receiver while settling for the likes of Teagan Quitoriano and Kenny Yeboah at tight end.

The Cardinals don't carry a fullback, so they're presumably counting on TE Tip Reiman (ankle) to return from last year's season-ending injury and give them a third competent body at tight end alongside Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins.

Personnel Groupings

The Cardinals and Rams used 13 personnel more than any other teams the past couple of seasons (though in Arizona's case it was a multi-year trend, while the Rams went from zero-to-sixty on the triple-TE looks last season).

The Cardinals don't have the TE depth to pull it off the way Los Angeles did last season, but it's a safe bet that 13 personnel will be part of the offense, perhaps even accounting for 10-20% of total snaps.

12 personnel still figures to be the more popular grouping, and perhaps Arizona's default choice on early downs in neutral situations. Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson figure to get the vast majority of WR snaps in two-wide sets, with Kendrick Bourne likely just the No. 3 receiver for 11 personnel.

Mike LaFleur said Marv will play the Davante Adams role as the X receiver, with Michael Wilson "closer to the core" in the Puka Nacua role as the Z receiver. Also sounds like Kendrick Bourne will see more work in the slot than he has in the past. — Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) June 2, 2026

When LaFleur called plays for the Jets back in 2021-22, his teams ranked 12th in usage of 11 personnel (63.8%) and 15th in 12 personnel (21.1%). That is a bit deceiving, however, as negative game scripts played a big role. If we only look at pre-halftime, the 2021-22 Jets drop to 16th for 11 personnel while rising to seventh in 12 personnel.

It wasn't that LaFleur wanted to spread the field on early downs, but more so that he was forced to spread the field while chasing deficits.

He didn't carry a fullback, and almost never used a sixth offensive lineman, but the Jets did do some two-RB stuff (4.1% of snaps) despite having miserable running backs at the time.

With Love/Allgeier/Conner on the roster, it only makes sense to put a second RB on the field instead of a second TE or third WR at times. We could see this a handful of times per game in Arizona, depending on how things progress with both the RBs and the other skill-position players. It can't hurt that Allgeier already has experience with 'pony' packages (two RBs) from his time with Bijan Robinson and Zac Robinson in Atlanta.

Pace and Pass Rate

Mike LaFleur's older brother, Matt, is known for a slow-paced offense in Green Bay. While both LaFleurs have similar Shanahanian roots, the younger brother just spent three years with Sean McVay.

McVay's offenses have slowed down to around average pace in recent years, after pushing the pace during some of those early Goff/Gurley years.

Looking back at LaFleur's time with the Jets, his offenses finished 28th and 15th in play volume while sitting right around league-average in play-clock usage. They were some of the league's worst offenses, topping 600 pass attempts both seasons due to negative game scripts and all-too-frequent long-down-and-distance situations.

Despite what the raw volume might suggest, those Jets offenses ranked just 17th and 22nd in Pass Rate Over Expectation (PROE). They really did pass because they were in passing situations, not due to philosophy. On first downs in the first quarter, his offenses were 8th and 13th in called run rate.

It wouldn't surprise to see a similar trend in Arizona this year, with pass rate elevated by necessity more so than intention.

Playcaller Trends (Play-action, Pre-Snap Motion & More)

In LaFleur's two seasons as the Jets' playcaller, they used motion at the snap on 28.2 percent of plays — below-average by current standards but 8th-most in the league over that two-year stretch.

Their play-action rate (14.5%) was right around league-average.

We shouldn't expect stuff at the extremes here, which will be different from last season under Drew Petzing when the Cardinals finished 4th in play-action rate and 32nd in use of motion at the snap (20.1%). Relative to last year, we'll see more motion, more run plays and fewer play-action passes, in all likelihood.

Key Trends to Monitor Early in the Season (Cardinals) Pace, PROE, Play Volume. First-time playcaller. RB Tyler Allgeier's involvement. May limit Love's short-yardage touches? WR Marvin Harrison vs. WR Michael Wilson. Playing time in 13 personnel (or other one-wide sets). Alignments/Assignments in 11 personnel (slot vs. Z vs. X). TE Trey McBride's target share. More competition, especially with Love for short-area targets.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had a fun offseason, though not necessarily one that changes the fantasy equation much. Their big additions were defensive players, with the exception being a rookie QB who won't see the field for meaningful action until 2028 if things go according to plan.

There is some chance the Myles Garrett trade creates a defense so dominant that it takes a big chunk out of the passing volume and leads to more carries for Blake Corum (and/or whoever ends up being the third-string RB). The Rams also acquired former Chiefs starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason, and the rumor mill suggests Aaron Donald is gearing up for a one-year comeback. It feels like it's been a while since we had a Super Bowl favorite of this strength heading into the season.

Quick Hits - What to Expect from the Rams Offense Mix of 11, 12, 13 personnel on early downs. Heavy on 13 relative to rest of the league (still more 11 overall). Positive game scripts. Lower pass rate/volume than last year? More work for RB2 and RB3? 30+ percent target rate for WR Puka Nacua. Per-route production should remain league-leading. TE rotation/committee. + competition for WR3 job.

Offseason Personnel Moves

The Rams reportedly told Davante Adams he might be traded, and then discussed A.J. Brown with the Eagles, only to end up declining New England's price and sticking with Adams for another season.

Sean McVay says the Rams did have trade discussions involving Davante Adams and that if the team felt those moves would have made the Rams better, he would have been traded. "We are glad he's a Ram" Said he talked with Davante and said he thinks he understood the situation — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) March 30, 2026

That doesn't sound great for the 33-year-old wideout, but he shouldn't be written off as merely a TD specialist. Adams' non-TD efficiency numbers were driven down by the huge number of targets from close range last year, but his numbers outside of the red zone were still solid on a per-route basis — 2.26 YPRR, compared to a league average of 1.71 for WRs.

His playing time outside of the red zone was a genuine issue for fantasy, but that could actually improve in 2026 if his health holds up, considering the Rams still have nothing more than a pile of question marks competing for spots Nos. 3-6 at wide receiver.

They still have the impressive TE depth, but it wouldn't surprise to see more 12 personnel instead of 13 personnel if Adams and Nacua stay relatively healthy. I'm not saying I love Adams as a draft target, but things look better for him than they did when it was first reported that the Rams almost traded him.

The team ultimately opted for continuity, with the "big" new additions being first-round QB Ty Simpson, second-round TE Max Klare and sixth-round WR CJ Daniels.

Daniels could enter the fray for three-wide snaps alongside Nacua and Adams, competing against Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith.

Klare should also compete for snaps, but those might just come at the expense of Davis Allen. For fantasy, there's interest in seeing if TE Terrance Ferguson can take over many of the routes and targets that went to Colby Parkinson last year. And Tyler Higbee is still around too.

Personnel Groupings

Much was made last year of the Rams' mid-season shift to using 13 personnel at about three times the rate of any other team in the league. Sean McVay had four tight ends he trusted — all still on the team — and shaky WR depth behind his two stars. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams getting banged up at different times may have also contributed; Adams didn't look the same even after returning from a brief absence.

Sean McVay's Personnel Usage as Head Coach

Season 11% 11 YPP 12% 12 YPP 13% 13 YPP 2025 58.7% 6.5 9.6% 4.9 30.5% 6.2 2024 82.4% 5.6 14.9% 4.7 0.3% 1.3 2023 94.6% 5.7 4.8% 3.4 0.1% 0.0 2022 90.6% 4.8 6.3% 6.6 0.0% 2021 83.3% 6.6 9.1% 3.7 0.2% 3.0 2020 64.4% 6.3 29.8% 5.1 4.0% 2.7 2019 72.1% 6.0 20.9% 5.2 1.9% 6.2 2018 90.7% 6.6 6.2% 5.5 0.3% 10.3 2017 79.8% 6.1 11.6% 6.0 1.2% 1.8

The success of last year's shift ensures 13 personnel will be a big part of the offense again, though perhaps not to the same extent now that the league has more film on what McVay likes to do from the three-TE groupings. That won't stop him from innovating further, but many of the advantages of 13 personnel can also be captured in 12 personnel if the team has a healthy, functional WR besides Nacua.

My best guess is that the Rams will stick around league-average for 11 personnel while swapping out some of last year's 13 personnel (30.5%) in favor of more 12 (9.6%). That's good news for Davante Adams' playing time, though workload management remains a concern in general, especially if the Rams are as good as people expect.

Pace and Pass Rate

McVay had a fantasy-friendly reputation here earlier in his career, but recent iterations of the Rams have favored a balanced approach and slower pace.

Looking at the entirety of McVay's coaching tenure, the Rams rank 22nd in PROE (-3.3%) over the nine-year stretch.

They ranked much higher last year, of course, sitting No. 7 in PROE (+2.0%) and finishing fifth in pass attempts (598) despite sitting on leads for much of the year.

In 2024, however, the Rams were 27th in PROE (-7.6%) despite having Stafford healthy all season. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp both missed significant time, and Kyren Williams ended up taking 311 carries.

Overall, McVay's offenses profile as balanced rather than run-first or pass-first, though we've seen stretches at both extremes when the personnel and matchups call for it.

In terms of pace and play volume, the Rams have remained above-average relative to the rest of the league, but they don't move at the same pace as they did back in the early-to-mid Goff years. Last year, they were sixth in seconds per play, third in pre-halftime pace and the 11th-fastest team in terms of average play-clock usage (9.5 seconds remaining at the snap).

The Rams nonetheless tend to be unremarkable in terms of total play volume, in part because their offense creates explosive plays far more often than their defense allows them, i.e., the Rams have quick scoring drives much more often than their opponents do. That's probably what we'd classify as a 'good problem' for fantasy purposes.

Playcaller Trends (Play-action, Pre-Snap Motion & More)

McVay's offenses annually rank at or near the top of the league for use of motion at the snap. However, the rate decreased significantly last year, dropping from 68.6 percent (1st) in 2024 to 53.0 percent (3rd) in 2025. The change was mostly seen in 11 personnel, FWIW, so don't you go blaming the tight ends.

Los Angeles led the league in play-action rate (20.4%) last season, including a league-high 17.4% play-action rate from 11 personnel (where no other team was above 13.5%). They also used play-action on more than one-fourth of the 13 personnel snaps, unsurprisingly, while just 12.7% of those plays were straight dropbacks.

The Rams also finished Top 5 for play-action rate in 2024, 2022, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017. Under McVay, cumulatively, the Rams rank third in EPA per dropback (0.21) on play-action passes, compared to 12th (0.00) on straight dropbacks. And before you blame Goff, consider that the splits have been even stronger since Stafford took over. Actually, you'd probably be shocked to see how mediocre Stafford's passing numbers have been in clear passing situations (even relative to the rest of the league).

Don't be surprised if the Rams lean on their defense and running game more than they did last year, sacrificing some passing volume in the process.

Key Trends to Monitor Early in the Season (Rams) Defensive dominance? Play-action vs. run on early downs. 11 vs. 12 vs. 13 personnel on early downs. TE snap/route shares. Terrance Ferguson fantasy sleeper?

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers promoted Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator in January after Mike LaFleur was hired away by Arizona. Kyle Shanahan will still call plays, and we're all still inevitably headed for a future where every single NFL playcaller has one of three last names. It may take a few more generations, but we'll get there. I wouldn't be surprised to see a dozen of Gary Kubiak's great grandchildren calling plays in 2060. Anyway...

Quick Hits - What to Expect from the 49ers Offense Schematic Continuity. 21 personnel on early downs. Heavy use of motion. Below average play-action rate. Specialized/specific WR roles. Mike Evans = downfield receiver, X Deebo Samuel = short-area receiver, Z/slot De'Zhaun Stribling = ??? Huge workloads for Christian McCaffrey if he stays healthy. RB2 battle unsettled. Tougher schedule than last year.

Offseason Personnel Moves

The 49ers didn't add much at running back or tight end this offseason, though third-round pick Kaelon Black (thigh) perhaps has a shot to compete with Jordan James (ribs) and others for backup roles. Per usual, they're all banged up already, leaving journeyman Patrick Taylor to take a lot of first-team reps this summer.

Black and James may be fine before Week 1, but the 49ers don't have much cause for confidence in their backup RB situation right now. They felt better about Brian Robinson last year and still barely used him, so it's safe to project Christian McCaffrey for all the work he can handle unless he breaks down.

Things are much different at wide receiver, where 2025 starters Jauan Jennings (Vikings) and Ricky Pearsall (PCL surgery) are out of the picture for 2026, replaced by Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling and washed-up Christian Kirk. Given the age and durability concerns within that group, it won't be shocking if Demarcus Robinson ends up being needed at some point in the season. He's still on the roster, and so is FB Kyle Juszczyk. No shortage of veterans here.

Personnel Groupings

We may see the Niners shift away, at least a little, from their league-leading usage of 21 personnel. Juszczyk is still around and will still be a starter, but the WR depth could also be a strength if those guys actually manage to stay healthy, and TE Jake Tonges showed enough last year to make 12 personnel more of a consideration.

Kyle Shanahan's Personnel Groupings as Head Coach

11% 12% 21% 22% 13% SF 2025 42.6% 11.6% 36.3% 8.2% 0.5% SF 2024 48.3% 7.4% 34.9% 4.6% 0.5% SF 2023 38.8% 13.3% 36.2% 8.7% 0.0% SF 2022 42.2% 15.9% 32.3% 6.2% 0.7% SF 2021 47.1% 8.9% 35.6% 5.9% 0.3% SF 2020 44.4% 12.1% 33.1% 8.4% 0.0% SF 2019 41.4% 20.3% 26.7% 8.0% 1.2% SF 2018 38.6% 10.0% 42.3% 5.8% 0.6% SF 2017 46.1% 14.6% 31.8% 2.5% 1.6% Shan. Avg. 43.3% 12.7% 34.3% 6.5% 0.6% League Avg. 59.3% 19.4% 7.1% 2.4% 3.6%

I'd still bet on the 49ers using 21 personnel as their main grouping on early downs, at least so long as Juszczyk remains on the team. He's played 16 or 17 games in six straight seasons, but it is worth noting that San Francisco's 21 usage declined (see above) when he missed four games in 2019. A future absence could lead to more 11 or 12 personnel in San Francisco.

Pace and Pass Rate

It's no secret that Shanahan's offenses tend to operate at a slow pace, in part because of the heavy use of pre-snap motion. Only Matt LaFleur's Packers and Mike McDaniel's Dolphins have been more consistent at landing near the bottom of the pace ranks in recent years.

The 49ers also tend to land below league average for play volume, due to the combination of slow pace and reliance on explosive plays (also the deal for Green Bay and Miami, mostly). San Francisco's long drives can be really long, but the team also tends to produce a lot of long gains that lead to TD drives of fewer than 10 plays.

Since the season moved to 17 games, Shanahan's teams have averaged 1,045 plays, which is 1.7% below league average (1,062.8) over the five-year stretch.

In the same five-year stretch, San Francisco ranks 10th in PROE but 31st in QB dropbacks — a product of often sitting on leads, staying ahead of the chains, etc. The 49ers tend to have a lot more "running situations" than other teams, and they play at a slow pace, but they don't necessarily run at a high rate relative to game situation.

If we look at just the past three years, San Francisco moves up to fifth in PROE and 27th in dropbacks. There's room to add more passing volume, especially if the defense and/or running game continuing to decline. A Christian McCaffrey injury, for example, could move things drastically in a pass-first direction. For now, though, the 49ers figure to take their usual balanced, deliberate approach on early downs, looking to control possession and maximize offensive efficiency early in games.

Playcaller Trends (Play-action, Pre-Snap Motion & More)

Relative to other NFL playcallers, Shanahan tends to rely on pre-snap motion rather than play-action as the mechanism for diversion. Part of the challenge for linebackers and safeties is figuring out if the player in motion will be used as a lead blocker or as a target in the flats.

Over the past three years, San Francisco ranks 27th in play-action rate (12.1%), second in motion rate (75.1%) and fourth in motion at the snap (44.3%). The 49ers also rank second in motioning multiple players before a snap (16.9%, behind only Miami's 17.7% under Mike McDaniel).

Shanahan knows how to put pressure on defenders, and his QBs are always well-trained to know what the defense's reaction to motion suggests about their playcalls and likely vulnerabilities. This is probably tougher now than it was a few years ago, however, as we see more teams using disguised coverages and nickel packages even on early downs against two-wide formations.

The Seahawks may have given him some trouble there, but Shanahan's offense still got strong results when using two-wide packages against nickel defenses, ranking ninth in EPA per play and sixth in success rate.

Key Trends to Monitor Early in the Season (49ers) WR De'Zhaun Stribling vs. WR Deebo Samuel. Snap/route/target shares + alignment (slot vs. backfield vs. wide) TE George Kittle's snap/route shares when he returns. RB2 job battle. Won't get much work if CMC is healthy, but we'll still get hints. Injuries! bzzzzzz

Seattle Seahawks

Key Coaching Changes: OC Brian Fleury

OC Brian Fleury Key Losses: RB Kenneth Walker

RB Kenneth Walker Key Additions: RB Jadarian Price (R1)

The Seahawks hired former 49ers TEs coach and Towson U legend Brian Fleury to replace Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator and playcaller. Fleury and QB Sam Darnold are promising an offense similar to last year's, with the same terminology and Shanahan/Kubiak roots.

Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price replaces Kenneth Walker in the backfield, but Seattle otherwise returns the same crew of skill-position players, with offseason losses instead coming on the defensive side. There hasn't been a ton of concern from fans and media, in part because last year's defense relied on depth and scheming over sheer star power.

That excellent depth means the starting lineup remains strong, led by CB Devon Witherspoon, LB Ernest Jones, DL Leonard Williams and DT Byron Murphy. A repeat of last year's dominance is hard to match, but this should still be one of the better defenses in the league.

Quick Hits - What to Expect from the Seahawks Offense Mix of heavy personnel groupings on early downs. 12 the most popular, but could also see 21, 22, 13 semi-regularly. More 11 if WRs stay healthy? WR rotation behind JSN. Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton - none assure of full-time role. More passing on early downs. Depends partially on rookie RB Jadarian Price. Backfield committee likely.

Offseason Personnel Moves

As mentioned above, the Seahawks essentially bring back last year's team on offense, only with Price replacing Walker, and Charbonnet working his way back from an ACL tear.

The timing of Charbonnet's surgery in late February suggests even an aggressive timeline would keep him out for about half the season. The Seahawks brought in Emanuel Wilson for depth this offseason, but he's either been injured or working with the backups since the offseason program.

At wide receiver, the Seahawks have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton as their Top 4, though the order isn't 100% clear besides JSN being first by a mile. It's an excellent group, featuring varied skillsets behind a dominant, do-it-all No. 1.

At tight end, it's still starter AJ Barner, seam threat Elijah Arroyo and blocking specialist Eric Saubert. That's a solid group, though not quite as strong as Seattle's WR room, so don't be shocked if we see a bit more 11 personnel this year.

The Seahawks placed FB Robbie Ouzts (neck) on IR in August, but they still have Brady Russell at fullback if Fleury wants to use one (he probably does, given his Shanahanian roots, but that's no guarantee).

Personnel Groupings

Fleury has an interesting background, but he's never called plays at any level of football. He was actually a defensive coach at one point, despite being a college QB, and he then took three years away from coaching to work as an analyst and researcher for the Dolphins from 2016 to 2018.

From 2019 to 2025, he rose through the ranks under Kyle Shanahan, eventually becoming San Francisco's run game coordinator in 2025. The background certainly doesn't scream "three-wide and pass-heavy", but the Seahawks do have solid depth at wide receiver and major question marks in the backfield, so don't expect three yards and a cloud of dust.

The Seahawks carry a fullback, and they have solid depth at TE in addition to WR, so we should see a variety of personnel groupings. That'll likely be an evolving situation based on what's working and who's healthy, rather than a product of Fleury's personal offensive philosophy.

The Seahawks could even go three-wide on a lot of first downs if they wanted, but I don't think they'd have hired a former TEs coach and run-game coordinator if that was the crux of the plan. Sam Darnold even told reporters in June that "it hasn't been too much of a transition" going from Klint Kubiak to Fleury. If it ain't broke...

Seahawks 2025 Personnel Usage (under Klint Kubiak)

Plays 11% 12% 21% 22% 13% 6OL% 2025 SEA 1015 41.2% 27.4% 13.8% 8.5% 3.3% 1.8% Lg Avg. 1041.5 56.3% 22.0% 6.3% 2.9% 5.1% 5.3%

Pace and Pass Rate

Fleury's lack of playcalling experience leaves us with little to work with here. Last year, the Seahawks relied on passing efficiency while running at a high rate (with mediocre efficiency).

They were 29th in PROE (-5.0%) and 31st in dropbacks (30.6 per game) while ranking ninth in EPA per dropback (0.05) and 27th in EPA per carry (-0.09).

Seattle's success throwing the ball was partially a product of forcing opponents to defend the run, of course, but it could still make sense to throw more often on early downs this season, especially if Price struggles to replace Walker in the backfield.

Pace expectations should remain modest, after Seattle ranked 20th in situation-neutral pace under Kubiak last year. The Seahawks were right around league-average in play-clock usage early in games, but a run-first approach minimized clock-stopping incompletions and contributed to a medium-slow pace of play overall. Fleury's roots in the Shanahan system hint at continuity in that regard.

Playcaller Trends (Play-action, Pre-Snap Motion & More)

Shanahan's 49ers and last year's Seahawks give us plenty of evidence that play-action isn't always needed when throwing from heavy formations. Under Klint Kubiak last year, the Seahawks ranked 24th in play-action rate (13.8%), two spots ahead of San Francisco.

There's more of a stylistic contrast when we look at motion stats, where San Francisco annually ranks near the top of the league. The 2025 Seahawks, however, ranked 27th in use of motion at the snap (27.8%). Fleury may up that number, but probably not quite to Shanahan range.

Short-yardage carries will bear close monitoring in September, as last year's plan largely relied on Barner for QB sneaks and Charbonnet for RB carries. It'll be interesting to see if Barner, Price or Sam Darnold (or someone else?) gets the ball when the Seahawks run into their first 'go' situation on 4th-and-1.