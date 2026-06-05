NFL 17-0 Game: Build an Undefeated Fantasy Football Team

Can you build a perfect 17-0 fantasy football team? Draft a QB, RB, WR, TE, and FLEX from random 2021-2025 NFL team-year combos with this free RotoWire game.
June 5, 2026
NFL 17-0 Game: Build an Undefeated Fantasy Football Team
June 5, 2026

17-0 Game

Just pick Easy Mode or Ball Knower Mode below to get started.

17-0: Build the Perfect Fantasy Season
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Build the Perfect Fantasy Season

Roll random NFL team-year combos and draft the perfect 5-man fantasy lineup. Can your roster win every week?

How to Play

  1. Roll a random NFL team and a year (2021-2025).
  2. Pick the best fantasy player on that team that year who fits an open roster slot.
  3. Fill all 5 slots: QB, RB, WR, TE, FLEX.
  4. Sim 17 weeks against an elite opponent -- can your team win them all?
Pick 1 / 5
Roll the slots to find your next pick
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Season Complete
Try RotoWire Fantasy Tools Free

Every fantasy football player's dream is to build an undefeated team and dominate their league. Now, with RotoWire's 17-0 game, you can put your skills to the test and find out if you have what it takes to go 17-0. And if you want to prepare for the upcoming season, be sure to check out RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football rankings

How to Play the 17-0 Game

The premise is simple. You're filling five lineup slots: QB, RB, WR, TE, and FLEX. One pick per round, five rounds total. 

  • Roll the slots. A random team and year (2021–2025) come up on the reels.
  • Pick a player. From that team's roster in that year, choose whoever fits your open slot best. 
  • Use your skips. You get one team-skip and one year-skip per game. It's all about deciding when to use them – if you're confident you've landed a stud, no need to skip. But if you're stuck rifling through a low-powered offense, you might want to re-roll. 

The goal is to assemble the best possible lineup and go undefeated against an AI-driven simulation. 

Set a Difficulty Level

The 17-0 game has two modes: Easy, or Ball Knower. If you pick Easy mode, you'll see all the stats you need to make an informed selection with each pick. Ball Knower, on the other hand, lists players in alphabetical order and shows no statistics. In other words, you'll have to rely on nothing but your own ball knowledge to assemble your team. 

Other RotoWire Tools 

Here's a look at some other free-to-use tools to check out:

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Max Staley
Max is currently a Senior Growth Product Strategist with RotoWire and has worked in the betting and fantasy space since 2018. Over the years, he's written numerous articles, blogs, and unanswered letters to Tom Brady. While waiting for a response from Brady, Staley has worked as a Content Strategist and Writer/Editor with bylines from RotoWire, MinuteMedia, and more. Originally from Los Angeles, he roots for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox, though he now lives in Brooklyn. And he's very aware of how annoying that sentence sounds. In his downtime, he tinkers with his perfectly constructed dynasty team.
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