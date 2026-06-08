NFL 17-0 Game: Build a Perfect Fantasy Football Team

Can you build a perfect 17-0 fantasy football team? Draft a QB, RB, WR, TE, and FLEX from random 2021-2025 NFL team-year combos with this free RotoWire game.

Every fantasy football player's dream is to build a perfect team and dominate their league. Now, with RotoWire's 17-0 game, you can put your skills to the test and find out if you have what it takes to go 17-0. And if you want to increase your odds of going undefeated when the real season begins, be sure to check out RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football rankings.

17-0 Game

Just pick Easy Mode or Ball Knower Mode below to get started.

17-0: Build the Perfect Fantasy Season 17-0 Build the Perfect Fantasy Season Roll random NFL team-year combos and draft the perfect 5-man fantasy lineup. Can your roster win every week? How to Play Roll a random NFL team and a year (2021-2025). Pick the best fantasy player on that team that year who fits an open roster slot. Fill all 5 slots: QB, RB, WR, TE, FLEX. Sim 17 weeks against an elite opponent -- can your team win them all? Easy Mode Stats visible . sorted by performance Ball Knower Mode No stats . alphabetical . pure recall Pick 1 / 5 Roll the slots to find your next pick - - Roll the Slots Skip Team 1 Skip Year 1 Season Complete RotoWire - - Screenshot to share. Post your record and tag @RotoWire. Try RotoWire Fantasy Tools Free Play Again Reveal Picks Weekly Breakdown

How to Play the 17-0 Game

The premise is simple. You're filling five lineup slots: QB, RB, WR, TE, and FLEX. One pick per round, five rounds total.

Roll the slots . A random team and year (2021–2025) come up on the reels.

. A random team and year (2021–2025) come up on the reels. Pick a player . From that team's roster in that year, choose whoever fits your open slot best.

. From that team's roster in that year, choose whoever fits your open slot best. Use your skips. You get one team-skip and one year-skip per game. It's all about deciding when to use them – if you're confident you've landed a stud, no need to skip. But if you're stuck rifling through a low-powered offense, you might want to re-roll.

The goal is to assemble the best possible lineup and go undefeated against an AI-driven simulation.

Set a Difficulty Level

The 17-0 game has two modes: Easy, or Ball Knower. If you pick Easy mode, you'll see all the stats you need to make an informed selection with each pick. Ball Knower, on the other hand, lists players in alphabetical order and shows no statistics. In other words, you'll have to rely on nothing but your own ball knowledge to assemble your team.

Check the Leader Board

Once you've finished your first sim, your results will be updated and tracked so you can compare how you did against other players. As of this article, only 20 out of over 6,000 users have built a 17-0 roster on Easy Mode, while eight out of about three thousand have done it on Ball Knower Mode. Think you've got what it takes to join the club? Give the game a shot!

Other RotoWire Tools

Here's a look at some other free-to-use tools to check out: