Week 1 NFL AI Projections: Simulation Winners and Closest Calls

Weekly NFL AI projections reveal top simulation winners, closest calls and upset picks to help bettors and fans spot the best edges.
August 25, 2026
Week 1 NFL AI Projections: Simulation Winners and Closest Calls
August 25, 2026
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Week 1 of the NFL season brings a fresh round of AI-driven simulations, and this year's model points to several teams with a clear statistical edge before a single snap is played. Using average margin of victory (MOV) scores for each team, the simulation ran every matchup 10 times to produce a projected win distribution. 

Per RotoWire: the results suggest a handful of runaway favorites, a pair of true toss-ups and a few outcomes that buck the raw MOV numbers.

Data Study
Week 1 NFL AI Projections: Simulation Winners and Closest Calls
Each Week 1 matchup was run through an AI-driven simulation model using an average margin-of-victory (MOV) input for each team, simulated across 10 games. The gap between the two MOV figures signals relative confidence — treat results as directional probability, not a guarantee, especially in narrow-gap games.
16
Games Simulated
10
Sims Per Matchup
0.2
Tightest MOV Gap
7.8
Widest MOV Gap
NE atSEA
SOLID
NE 4.3
SEA 8.4
Sim Result: Seahawks winning 7-3MOV Gap: 4.1
SF atLAR
TOSS-UP
SF 5.5
LAR 5.7
Sim Result: Rams winning 6-4MOV Gap: 0.2
CHI atCAR
SOLID
CHI 8.2
CAR 4.5
Sim Result: Bears winning 6-4MOV Gap: 3.7
TB atCIN
LEAN
TB 4.8
CIN 7.2
Sim Result: Bengals winning 6-4MOV Gap: 2.4
NO atDET
LOCK
NO 3.0
DET 9.8
Sim Result: Lions winning 9-1MOV Gap: 6.8
BUF atHOU
LEAN
BUF 6.2
HOU 4.8
Sim Result: Bills winning 6-4MOV Gap: 1.4
BAL atIND
LOCK
BAL 9.4
IND 4.3
Sim Result: Ravens winning 7-3MOV Gap: 5.1
CLE atJAX
LOCK
CLE 3.5
JAX 9.4
Sim Result: Jaguars winning 8-2MOV Gap: 5.9
ATL atPIT
SOLID
ATL 4.0
PIT 7.3
Sim Result: Steelers winning 7-3MOV Gap: 3.3
NYJ atTEN
LEAN
NYJ 5.2
TEN 7.0
Sim Result: Titans winning 6-4MOV Gap: 1.8
ARI atLAC
LOCK
ARI 3.0
LAC 10.8
Sim Result: Chargers winning 9-1MOV Gap: 7.8
MIA atLV
TOSS-UP
MIA 5.5
LV 6.0
Sim Result: Raiders winning 6-4MOV Gap: 0.5
GB atMIN
TOSS-UP
GB 5.8
MIN 6.4
Sim Result: Vikings winning 5-5 (tiebreak on MOV)MOV Gap: 0.6
WAS atPHI
SOLID
WAS 4.7
PHI 9.4
Sim Result: Eagles winning 7-3MOV Gap: 4.7
DAL atNYG
LEAN
DAL 7.6
NYG 5.0
Sim Result: Cowboys winning 7-3MOV Gap: 2.6
DEN atKC
SOLID
DEN 4.3
KC 7.7
Sim Result: Chiefs winning 7-3MOV Gap: 3.4
SF atLAR
TOSS-UP
SF 5.5
LAR 5.7
Sim Result: Rams winning 6-4MOV Gap: 0.2
MIA atLV
TOSS-UP
MIA 5.5
LV 6.0
Sim Result: Raiders winning 6-4MOV Gap: 0.5
GB atMIN
TOSS-UP
GB 5.8
MIN 6.4
Sim Result: Vikings winning 5-5 (tiebreak on MOV)MOV Gap: 0.6
BUF atHOU
LEAN
BUF 6.2
HOU 4.8
Sim Result: Bills winning 6-4MOV Gap: 1.4
NYJ atTEN
LEAN
NYJ 5.2
TEN 7.0
Sim Result: Titans winning 6-4MOV Gap: 1.8
TB atCIN
LEAN
TB 4.8
CIN 7.2
Sim Result: Bengals winning 6-4MOV Gap: 2.4
DAL atNYG
LEAN
DAL 7.6
NYG 5.0
Sim Result: Cowboys winning 7-3MOV Gap: 2.6
ARI atLAC
LOCK
ARI 3.0
LAC 10.8
Sim Result: Chargers winning 9-1MOV Gap: 7.8
NO atDET
LOCK
NO 3.0
DET 9.8
Sim Result: Lions winning 9-1MOV Gap: 6.8
CLE atJAX
LOCK
CLE 3.5
JAX 9.4
Sim Result: Jaguars winning 8-2MOV Gap: 5.9
BAL atIND
LOCK
BAL 9.4
IND 4.3
Sim Result: Ravens winning 7-3MOV Gap: 5.1
WAS atPHI
SOLID
WAS 4.7
PHI 9.4
Sim Result: Eagles winning 7-3MOV Gap: 4.7
NE atSEA
SOLID
NE 4.3
SEA 8.4
Sim Result: Seahawks winning 7-3MOV Gap: 4.1
CHI atCAR
SOLID
CHI 8.2
CAR 4.5
Sim Result: Bears winning 6-4MOV Gap: 3.7
DEN atKC
SOLID
DEN 4.3
KC 7.7
Sim Result: Chiefs winning 7-3MOV Gap: 3.4
ATL atPIT
SOLID
ATL 4.0
PIT 7.3
Sim Result: Steelers winning 7-3MOV Gap: 3.3
Data: RotoWire AI Simulation Model (10 runs per matchup). Methodology: teams scored by average MOV; MOV gap signals confidence. Updated: August 2026.

Biggest Week 1 NFL Favorites Based on Average Margin of Victory

The most lopsided simulation across NFL Week 1 belongs to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers matchup. The Chargers carried a 10.8 average MOV compared to Arizona's 3.0, and the model reflected that gap by giving Los Angeles the win in nine of 10 simulations

The New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions matchup produced a similarly one-sided result, with Detroit's 9.8 MOV against New Orleans' 3.0 translating to a 9-1 simulated record for the Lions

The Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars game rounds out the group of near-runaways, with Jacksonville winning eight of 10 simulations behind a 9.4 to 3.5 MOV advantage.

Related: John Mckechnie analyzes underrated running backs to target in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Closest Week 1 NFL Matchups and Toss Up Simulation Results

At the other end of the spectrum, the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings matchup was the tightest of the week. Minnesota's 6.4 MOV edged Green Bay's 5.8 by just half a point, and the simulation reflected that narrow gap with a 5-5 split, with Minnesota winning the tiebreak on MOV. 

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The San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams matchup was nearly as close, with the Rams holding just a 0.2-point MOV edge (5.7 to 5.5) but still coming away with a 6-4 simulated win share.

Two results stand out as simulation upsets relative to the raw MOV inputs. In the Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers matchup, Chicago carried the higher MOV score (8.2 to 4.5), yet the model still gave Carolina the edge, projecting a 6-4 outcome in the Panthers' favor

A similar pattern shows up in the Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts game, where Baltimore's 9.4 MOV outpaced Indianapolis' 4.3, but the simulation favored the Ravens by the same 7-3 margin regardless, underscoring that the model weighs more than a single input when generating its win distribution.

Elsewhere, home teams generally fared well against the spread of MOV inputs. 

The Philadelphia Eagles (9.4 MOV) are projected to beat Washington 7-3, the Cincinnati Bengals (7.2 MOV) are favored over Tampa Bay 6-4, and the Kansas City Chiefs (7.7 MOV) are projected to top Denver 7-3 in 10 simulations. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders all landed on the favorable side of 6-4 or better simulated results as well.

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
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Top Week 1 NFL Picks for Bettors and Fantasy Football Fans

A few road teams still found their footing in the model. The Dallas Cowboys, despite playing at the New York Giants, carried the higher MOV score (7.6 to 5.0) and are projected to win 7 out of 10 times. The Buffalo Bills also cleared their home MOV disadvantage against Houston, with a 6.2 to 4.8 edge translating to a 6-4 simulated win share on the road.

With MOV gaps ranging from half a point to nearly eight points across the slate, Week 1 sets up as a mix of high-confidence favorites and genuine coin flips. The Cardinals-Chargers and Saints-Lions results project as close to sure things as the model produces, while Packers-Vikings and 49ers-Rams look like the two games most likely to defy their simulated outcome. 

NFL bettors and fans alike should treat these figures as directional probability rather than a guarantee, particularly in matchups where the MOV gap sits under a point.

And remember, Week 1 results offer some of the best trash-talking opportunties. Check out RotoWire's 2026 NFL fan trash talk rankings ahead of kickoff.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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