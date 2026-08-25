Weekly NFL AI projections reveal top simulation winners, closest calls and upset picks to help bettors and fans spot the best edges.

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Week 1 of the NFL season brings a fresh round of AI-driven simulations, and this year's model points to several teams with a clear statistical edge before a single snap is played. Using average margin of victory (MOV) scores for each team, the simulation ran every matchup 10 times to produce a projected win distribution.

Per RotoWire: the results suggest a handful of runaway favorites, a pair of true toss-ups and a few outcomes that buck the raw MOV numbers.

Data Study Week 1 NFL AI Projections: Simulation Winners and Closest Calls Each Week 1 matchup was run through an AI-driven simulation model using an average margin-of-victory (MOV) input for each team, simulated across 10 games. The gap between the two MOV figures signals relative confidence — treat results as directional probability, not a guarantee, especially in narrow-gap games. 16 Games Simulated 10 Sims Per Matchup 0.2 Tightest MOV Gap 7.8 Widest MOV Gap All Games Closest Calls Confident Picks NE at SEA SOLID NE 4.3 SEA 8.4 Sim Result: Seahawks winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 4.1 SF at LAR TOSS-UP SF 5.5 LAR 5.7 Sim Result: Rams winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 0.2 CHI at CAR SOLID CHI 8.2 CAR 4.5 Sim Result: Bears winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 3.7 TB at CIN LEAN TB 4.8 CIN 7.2 Sim Result: Bengals winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 2.4 NO at DET LOCK NO 3.0 DET 9.8 Sim Result: Lions winning 9-1 MOV Gap: 6.8 BUF at HOU LEAN BUF 6.2 HOU 4.8 Sim Result: Bills winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 1.4 BAL at IND LOCK BAL 9.4 IND 4.3 Sim Result: Ravens winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 5.1 CLE at JAX LOCK CLE 3.5 JAX 9.4 Sim Result: Jaguars winning 8-2 MOV Gap: 5.9 ATL at PIT SOLID ATL 4.0 PIT 7.3 Sim Result: Steelers winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 3.3 NYJ at TEN LEAN NYJ 5.2 TEN 7.0 Sim Result: Titans winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 1.8 ARI at LAC LOCK ARI 3.0 LAC 10.8 Sim Result: Chargers winning 9-1 MOV Gap: 7.8 MIA at LV TOSS-UP MIA 5.5 LV 6.0 Sim Result: Raiders winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 0.5 GB at MIN TOSS-UP GB 5.8 MIN 6.4 Sim Result: Vikings winning 5-5 (tiebreak on MOV) MOV Gap: 0.6 WAS at PHI SOLID WAS 4.7 PHI 9.4 Sim Result: Eagles winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 4.7 DAL at NYG LEAN DAL 7.6 NYG 5.0 Sim Result: Cowboys winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 2.6 DEN at KC SOLID DEN 4.3 KC 7.7 Sim Result: Chiefs winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 3.4 SF at LAR TOSS-UP SF 5.5 LAR 5.7 Sim Result: Rams winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 0.2 MIA at LV TOSS-UP MIA 5.5 LV 6.0 Sim Result: Raiders winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 0.5 GB at MIN TOSS-UP GB 5.8 MIN 6.4 Sim Result: Vikings winning 5-5 (tiebreak on MOV) MOV Gap: 0.6 BUF at HOU LEAN BUF 6.2 HOU 4.8 Sim Result: Bills winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 1.4 NYJ at TEN LEAN NYJ 5.2 TEN 7.0 Sim Result: Titans winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 1.8 TB at CIN LEAN TB 4.8 CIN 7.2 Sim Result: Bengals winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 2.4 DAL at NYG LEAN DAL 7.6 NYG 5.0 Sim Result: Cowboys winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 2.6 ARI at LAC LOCK ARI 3.0 LAC 10.8 Sim Result: Chargers winning 9-1 MOV Gap: 7.8 NO at DET LOCK NO 3.0 DET 9.8 Sim Result: Lions winning 9-1 MOV Gap: 6.8 CLE at JAX LOCK CLE 3.5 JAX 9.4 Sim Result: Jaguars winning 8-2 MOV Gap: 5.9 BAL at IND LOCK BAL 9.4 IND 4.3 Sim Result: Ravens winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 5.1 WAS at PHI SOLID WAS 4.7 PHI 9.4 Sim Result: Eagles winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 4.7 NE at SEA SOLID NE 4.3 SEA 8.4 Sim Result: Seahawks winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 4.1 CHI at CAR SOLID CHI 8.2 CAR 4.5 Sim Result: Bears winning 6-4 MOV Gap: 3.7 DEN at KC SOLID DEN 4.3 KC 7.7 Sim Result: Chiefs winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 3.4 ATL at PIT SOLID ATL 4.0 PIT 7.3 Sim Result: Steelers winning 7-3 MOV Gap: 3.3

Biggest Week 1 NFL Favorites Based on Average Margin of Victory

The most lopsided simulation across NFL Week 1 belongs to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers matchup. The Chargers carried a 10.8 average MOV compared to Arizona's 3.0, and the model reflected that gap by giving Los Angeles the win in nine of 10 simulations.

The New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions matchup produced a similarly one-sided result, with Detroit's 9.8 MOV against New Orleans' 3.0 translating to a 9-1 simulated record for the Lions.

The Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars game rounds out the group of near-runaways, with Jacksonville winning eight of 10 simulations behind a 9.4 to 3.5 MOV advantage.

Related: John Mckechnie analyzes underrated running backs to target in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Closest Week 1 NFL Matchups and Toss Up Simulation Results

At the other end of the spectrum, the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings matchup was the tightest of the week. Minnesota's 6.4 MOV edged Green Bay's 5.8 by just half a point, and the simulation reflected that narrow gap with a 5-5 split, with Minnesota winning the tiebreak on MOV.

The San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams matchup was nearly as close, with the Rams holding just a 0.2-point MOV edge (5.7 to 5.5) but still coming away with a 6-4 simulated win share.

Two results stand out as simulation upsets relative to the raw MOV inputs. In the Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers matchup, Chicago carried the higher MOV score (8.2 to 4.5), yet the model still gave Carolina the edge, projecting a 6-4 outcome in the Panthers' favor.

A similar pattern shows up in the Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts game, where Baltimore's 9.4 MOV outpaced Indianapolis' 4.3, but the simulation favored the Ravens by the same 7-3 margin regardless, underscoring that the model weighs more than a single input when generating its win distribution.

Elsewhere, home teams generally fared well against the spread of MOV inputs.

The Philadelphia Eagles (9.4 MOV) are projected to beat Washington 7-3, the Cincinnati Bengals (7.2 MOV) are favored over Tampa Bay 6-4, and the Kansas City Chiefs (7.7 MOV) are projected to top Denver 7-3 in 10 simulations. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders all landed on the favorable side of 6-4 or better simulated results as well.

Top Week 1 NFL Picks for Bettors and Fantasy Football Fans

A few road teams still found their footing in the model. The Dallas Cowboys, despite playing at the New York Giants, carried the higher MOV score (7.6 to 5.0) and are projected to win 7 out of 10 times. The Buffalo Bills also cleared their home MOV disadvantage against Houston, with a 6.2 to 4.8 edge translating to a 6-4 simulated win share on the road.

With MOV gaps ranging from half a point to nearly eight points across the slate, Week 1 sets up as a mix of high-confidence favorites and genuine coin flips. The Cardinals-Chargers and Saints-Lions results project as close to sure things as the model produces, while Packers-Vikings and 49ers-Rams look like the two games most likely to defy their simulated outcome.

NFL bettors and fans alike should treat these figures as directional probability rather than a guarantee, particularly in matchups where the MOV gap sits under a point.

And remember, Week 1 results offer some of the best trash-talking opportunties. Check out RotoWire's 2026 NFL fan trash talk rankings ahead of kickoff.