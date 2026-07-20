2026 NFL Coach Pressure Index: Ranking the League's Hottest Seats

NFL Coach Pressure Index: See which NFL coaches face the hottest seats, from Aaron Glenn to Nick Sirianni, with full rankings and analysis.
July 20, 2026
2026 NFL Coach Pressure Index: Ranking the League's Hottest Seats
July 20, 2026
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The New York Jets' Aaron Glenn enters the season on the NFL's hottest seat, topping RotoWire's 2026 Coach Pressure Index at 78 out of 100. The index scores all 32 head coaches on a 100-point composite built from five weighted factors -- Job Security Risk (30), Win-Now Mandate (20), QB Situation Volatility (20), Legacy/Succession Burden (15) and Market/Media Scrutiny (15). A higher number means more heat entering 2026.

Data Study
The Coach Pressure Index
Ranking the NFL's hottest seats entering 2026 — a 100-point composite across job security, win-now mandate, QB volatility, legacy burden, and market scrutiny for all 32 head coaches.
78
Highest Score
52.0
League Avg Score
8
Scorching Seats
32
Coaches Scored
Scorching (65+) Warm (50–64) Stable (<50)
1
Aaron Glenn
Jets
Scorching
78
2
Shane Steichen
Colts
Scorching
74
3
Mike McCarthy
Steelers
Scorching
72
T-4
Jesse Minter
Ravens
Scorching
71
T-4
Nick Sirianni
Eagles
Scorching
71
6
Zac Taylor
Bengals
Scorching
68
7
Todd Bowles
Buccaneers
Scorching
66
8
Joe Brady
Bills
Scorching
65
9
Brian Schottenheimer
Cowboys
Warm
63
10
Kevin Stefanski
Falcons
Warm
58
11
Matt LaFleur
Packers
Warm
57
T-12
Dan Quinn
Commanders
Warm
56
T-12
Mike Vrabel
Patriots
Warm
56
14
Kellen Moore
Saints
Warm
53
T-15
Kevin O'Connell
Vikings
Warm
51
T-15
Todd Monken
Browns
Warm
51
17
Dave Canales
Panthers
Warm
50
18
DeMeco Ryans
Texans
Stable
48
19
Mike LaFleur
Cardinals
Stable
47
20
Sean Payton
Broncos
Stable
46
21
Kyle Shanahan
49ers
Stable
44
22
Ben Johnson
Bears
Stable
41
T-23
Liam Coen
Jaguars
Stable
40
T-23
Jeff Hafley
Dolphins
Stable
40
T-25
Andy Reid
Chiefs
Stable
39
T-25
Mike Macdonald
Seahawks
Stable
39
T-27
Sean McVay
Rams
Stable
38
T-27
John Harbaugh
Giants
Stable
38
T-29
Klint Kubiak
Raiders
Stable
37
T-29
Dan Campbell
Lions
Stable
37
31
Jim Harbaugh
Chargers
Stable
36
32
Robert Saleh
Titans
Stable
35
Each of the league's 32 head coaches was scored on a 100-point composite across five weighted factors. A higher score reflects heavier pressure entering the 2026 season — not a prediction of who gets fired, but a measure of how much heat is already on the seat.
Job Security Risk30 pts
Contract status and ownership signals — the single heaviest factor in the model.
Win-Now Mandate20 pts
QB prime window and roster readiness — how much talent is on hand to win immediately.
QB Situation Volatility20 pts
Competitions, injuries, or unresolved rookie transitions at the position.
Legacy/Succession Burden15 pts
Size of the shoes being filled, or unmet playoff expectations from prior eras.
Market/Media Scrutiny15 pts
Market size and media intensity surrounding the job.
A note on ranking: Sitting near the bottom of this board reflects a lighter combination of these five pressure factors this offseason — not a judgment on a coach's job performance or standing. Coaches at the top face the heaviest combination of circumstances beyond their control as much as results on the field.
Data: RotoWire editorial composite, 5-factor weighted model — 2026 preseason — all 32 NFL head coaches RotoWire

Methodology: 100-point composite — Job Security Risk (30), Win-Now Mandate (20), QB Situation Volatility (20), Legacy/Succession Burden (15), Market/Media Scrutiny (15).

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Top NFL Coaches Under Pressure in 2026

Glenn's league-high mark reflects the toughest combination on the board: a franchise starved for stability, an unsettled quarterback picture and a New York market that magnifies every loss. He is trailed by the Colts' Shane Steichen (74) and a pair of first-year coaches inheriting proud, veteran-run programs -- the Steelers' Mike McCarthy (72) and the Ravens' Jesse Minter (71). 

Both stepped into openings created by the offseason's headline story: two of the league's longest-tenured coaches are gone from Pittsburgh and Baltimore, and their successors carry the full weight of that succession burden from day one. John Harbaugh's move to the Giants, by contrast, registers a comfortable 38 -- a reminder that pressure is about circumstance, not résumé.

Sharing fourth at 71 is Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni, whose score proves that recent success buys little patience when the win-now mandate is this steep. Cincinnati's Zac Taylor (68), Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles (66) and Buffalo's Joe Brady (65) round out the coaches carrying real preseason heat, each tethered to a quarterback prime window the front office cannot afford to waste. Taylor and Bowles in particular have watched their margin for error shrink with every postseason that ends short of expectations. Brady replaces the dismissed Sean McDermott, who came up short in the playoffs but did post an impressive 98-50 overall mark in Buffalo over 9 seasons.

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How Quarterback Uncertainty and Win Now Expectations Drive NFL Coach Pressure

The middle of the board is populated by coaches one bad month from the conversation. Dallas's Brian Schottenheimer (63) and Atlanta's Kevin Stefanski (58) both crack the top 10, followed by Green Bay's Matt LaFleur (57) and the tied duo of Washington's Dan Quinn and New England's Mike Vrabel (56). Vrabel's placement is telling: his Patriots reached the Super Bowl a year ago and lost, yet a title-game run still leaves him squarely mid-pack rather than insulated. His offseason in Foxboro has been, of course, interesting.

Seattle's Mike Macdonald, fresh off the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over New England, sits near the bottom of the pressure board at 39 -- proof that nothing cools a seat like a ring. He is joined there by Kansas City's Andy Reid, also at 39. The Chiefs endured a down season by their standards, but Reid's legacy and job security keep him among the league's least-pressured coaches; his number is a floor, not a warning. In a league where one lost season can end a tenure, both coaches show that equity -- banked through titles or sustained contention -- still buys time no single result erases.

Coolest NFL Coaching Seats Entering the 2026 Season

The coolest seats belong to the established and the recently entrenched: Tennessee's Robert Saleh (35), the Chargers' Jim Harbaugh (36), and the tied pair of Las Vegas's Klint Kubiak and Detroit's Dan Campbell (37). 

Kyle Shanahan (44), Sean Payton (46) and Sean McVay (38) similarly rank as coaches whose standing outpaces any single season's noise.

The through-line is that pressure clusters around three triggers: unresolved quarterback situations, first-year coaches replacing icons, and win-now rosters with closing championship windows. Job Security Risk carries the most weight -- 30 of 100 points -- by design, which is why contract and ownership signals, not just last year's record, drive the separation at the top. It also explains the counterintuitive results near the bottom, where a down year (Reid) or a Super Bowl loss (Vrabel) matters less than whether ownership is genuinely weighing a change.

As camps open, expect the top five to define the season's earliest storylines. Glenn, Steichen, McCarthy, Minter and Sirianni will each be measured against a different clock -- but all five are coaching in September as if it were December.

Full Board — Ranked by Composite Score

Rank

CoachTeam

Score

1

Aaron GlennJets

78

2

Shane SteichenColts

74

3

Mike McCarthySteelers

72

T4

Jesse MinterRavens

71

T4

Nick SirianniEagles

71

6

Zac TaylorBengals

68

7

Todd BowlesBuccaneers

66

8

Joe BradyBills

65

9

Brian SchottenheimerCowboys

63

10

Kevin StefanskiFalcons

58

11

Matt LaFleurPackers

57

T12

Dan QuinnCommanders

56

T12

Mike VrabelPatriots

56

14

Kellen MooreSaints

53

T15

Kevin O'ConnellVikings

51

T15

Todd MonkenBrowns

51

17

Dave CanalesPanthers

50

18

DeMeco RyansTexans

48

19

Mike LaFleurCardinals

47

20

Sean PaytonBroncos

46

21

Kyle Shanahan49ers

44

22

Ben JohnsonBears

41

T23

Liam CoenJaguars

40

T23

Jeff HafleyDolphins

40

T25

Andy ReidChiefs

39

T25

Mike MacdonaldSeahawks

39

T27

Sean McVayRams

38

T27

John HarbaughGiants

38

T29

Klint KubiakRaiders

37

T29

Dan CampbellLions

37

31

Jim HarbaughChargers

36

32

Robert SalehTitans

35

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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