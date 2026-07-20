NFL Coach Pressure Index: See which NFL coaches face the hottest seats, from Aaron Glenn to Nick Sirianni, with full rankings and analysis.

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The New York Jets' Aaron Glenn enters the season on the NFL's hottest seat, topping RotoWire's 2026 Coach Pressure Index at 78 out of 100. The index scores all 32 head coaches on a 100-point composite built from five weighted factors -- Job Security Risk (30), Win-Now Mandate (20), QB Situation Volatility (20), Legacy/Succession Burden (15) and Market/Media Scrutiny (15). A higher number means more heat entering 2026.

Data Study The Coach Pressure Index Ranking the NFL's hottest seats entering 2026 — a 100-point composite across job security, win-now mandate, QB volatility, legacy burden, and market scrutiny for all 32 head coaches. 78 Highest Score 52.0 League Avg Score 8 Scorching Seats 32 Coaches Scored Full Board Methodology Scorching (65+) Warm (50–64) Stable (<50) 1 Aaron Glenn Jets Scorching 78 2 Shane Steichen Colts Scorching 74 3 Mike McCarthy Steelers Scorching 72 T-4 Jesse Minter Ravens Scorching 71 T-4 Nick Sirianni Eagles Scorching 71 6 Zac Taylor Bengals Scorching 68 7 Todd Bowles Buccaneers Scorching 66 8 Joe Brady Bills Scorching 65 9 Brian Schottenheimer Cowboys Warm 63 10 Kevin Stefanski Falcons Warm 58 11 Matt LaFleur Packers Warm 57 T-12 Dan Quinn Commanders Warm 56 T-12 Mike Vrabel Patriots Warm 56 14 Kellen Moore Saints Warm 53 T-15 Kevin O'Connell Vikings Warm 51 T-15 Todd Monken Browns Warm 51 17 Dave Canales Panthers Warm 50 18 DeMeco Ryans Texans Stable 48 19 Mike LaFleur Cardinals Stable 47 20 Sean Payton Broncos Stable 46 21 Kyle Shanahan 49ers Stable 44 22 Ben Johnson Bears Stable 41 T-23 Liam Coen Jaguars Stable 40 T-23 Jeff Hafley Dolphins Stable 40 T-25 Andy Reid Chiefs Stable 39 T-25 Mike Macdonald Seahawks Stable 39 T-27 Sean McVay Rams Stable 38 T-27 John Harbaugh Giants Stable 38 T-29 Klint Kubiak Raiders Stable 37 T-29 Dan Campbell Lions Stable 37 31 Jim Harbaugh Chargers Stable 36 32 Robert Saleh Titans Stable 35 Each of the league's 32 head coaches was scored on a 100-point composite across five weighted factors. A higher score reflects heavier pressure entering the 2026 season — not a prediction of who gets fired, but a measure of how much heat is already on the seat. Job Security Risk 30 pts Contract status and ownership signals — the single heaviest factor in the model. Win-Now Mandate 20 pts QB prime window and roster readiness — how much talent is on hand to win immediately. QB Situation Volatility 20 pts Competitions, injuries, or unresolved rookie transitions at the position. Legacy/Succession Burden 15 pts Size of the shoes being filled, or unmet playoff expectations from prior eras. Market/Media Scrutiny 15 pts Market size and media intensity surrounding the job. A note on ranking: Sitting near the bottom of this board reflects a lighter combination of these five pressure factors this offseason — not a judgment on a coach's job performance or standing. Coaches at the top face the heaviest combination of circumstances beyond their control as much as results on the field.

Methodology: 100-point composite — Job Security Risk (30), Win-Now Mandate (20), QB Situation Volatility (20), Legacy/Succession Burden (15), Market/Media Scrutiny (15).

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Top NFL Coaches Under Pressure in 2026

Glenn's league-high mark reflects the toughest combination on the board: a franchise starved for stability, an unsettled quarterback picture and a New York market that magnifies every loss. He is trailed by the Colts' Shane Steichen (74) and a pair of first-year coaches inheriting proud, veteran-run programs -- the Steelers' Mike McCarthy (72) and the Ravens' Jesse Minter (71).

Both stepped into openings created by the offseason's headline story: two of the league's longest-tenured coaches are gone from Pittsburgh and Baltimore, and their successors carry the full weight of that succession burden from day one. John Harbaugh's move to the Giants, by contrast, registers a comfortable 38 -- a reminder that pressure is about circumstance, not résumé.

Sharing fourth at 71 is Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni, whose score proves that recent success buys little patience when the win-now mandate is this steep. Cincinnati's Zac Taylor (68), Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles (66) and Buffalo's Joe Brady (65) round out the coaches carrying real preseason heat, each tethered to a quarterback prime window the front office cannot afford to waste. Taylor and Bowles in particular have watched their margin for error shrink with every postseason that ends short of expectations. Brady replaces the dismissed Sean McDermott, who came up short in the playoffs but did post an impressive 98-50 overall mark in Buffalo over 9 seasons.

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How Quarterback Uncertainty and Win Now Expectations Drive NFL Coach Pressure

The middle of the board is populated by coaches one bad month from the conversation. Dallas's Brian Schottenheimer (63) and Atlanta's Kevin Stefanski (58) both crack the top 10, followed by Green Bay's Matt LaFleur (57) and the tied duo of Washington's Dan Quinn and New England's Mike Vrabel (56). Vrabel's placement is telling: his Patriots reached the Super Bowl a year ago and lost, yet a title-game run still leaves him squarely mid-pack rather than insulated. His offseason in Foxboro has been, of course, interesting.

Seattle's Mike Macdonald, fresh off the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over New England, sits near the bottom of the pressure board at 39 -- proof that nothing cools a seat like a ring. He is joined there by Kansas City's Andy Reid, also at 39. The Chiefs endured a down season by their standards, but Reid's legacy and job security keep him among the league's least-pressured coaches; his number is a floor, not a warning. In a league where one lost season can end a tenure, both coaches show that equity -- banked through titles or sustained contention -- still buys time no single result erases.

Coolest NFL Coaching Seats Entering the 2026 Season

The coolest seats belong to the established and the recently entrenched: Tennessee's Robert Saleh (35), the Chargers' Jim Harbaugh (36), and the tied pair of Las Vegas's Klint Kubiak and Detroit's Dan Campbell (37).

Kyle Shanahan (44), Sean Payton (46) and Sean McVay (38) similarly rank as coaches whose standing outpaces any single season's noise.

The through-line is that pressure clusters around three triggers: unresolved quarterback situations, first-year coaches replacing icons, and win-now rosters with closing championship windows. Job Security Risk carries the most weight -- 30 of 100 points -- by design, which is why contract and ownership signals, not just last year's record, drive the separation at the top. It also explains the counterintuitive results near the bottom, where a down year (Reid) or a Super Bowl loss (Vrabel) matters less than whether ownership is genuinely weighing a change.

As camps open, expect the top five to define the season's earliest storylines. Glenn, Steichen, McCarthy, Minter and Sirianni will each be measured against a different clock -- but all five are coaching in September as if it were December.

Full Board — Ranked by Composite Score