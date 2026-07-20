The New York Jets' Aaron Glenn enters the season on the NFL's hottest seat, topping RotoWire's 2026 Coach Pressure Index at 78 out of 100. The index scores all 32 head coaches on a 100-point composite built from five weighted factors -- Job Security Risk (30), Win-Now Mandate (20), QB Situation Volatility (20), Legacy/Succession Burden (15) and Market/Media Scrutiny (15). A higher number means more heat entering 2026.
Methodology: 100-point composite — Job Security Risk (30), Win-Now Mandate (20), QB Situation Volatility (20), Legacy/Succession Burden (15), Market/Media Scrutiny (15).
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Top NFL Coaches Under Pressure in 2026
Glenn's league-high mark reflects the toughest combination on the board: a franchise starved for stability, an unsettled quarterback picture and a New York market that magnifies every loss. He is trailed by the Colts' Shane Steichen (74) and a pair of first-year coaches inheriting proud, veteran-run programs -- the Steelers' Mike McCarthy (72) and the Ravens' Jesse Minter (71).
Both stepped into openings created by the offseason's headline story: two of the league's longest-tenured coaches are gone from Pittsburgh and Baltimore, and their successors carry the full weight of that succession burden from day one. John Harbaugh's move to the Giants, by contrast, registers a comfortable 38 -- a reminder that pressure is about circumstance, not résumé.
Sharing fourth at 71 is Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni, whose score proves that recent success buys little patience when the win-now mandate is this steep. Cincinnati's Zac Taylor (68), Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles (66) and Buffalo's Joe Brady (65) round out the coaches carrying real preseason heat, each tethered to a quarterback prime window the front office cannot afford to waste. Taylor and Bowles in particular have watched their margin for error shrink with every postseason that ends short of expectations. Brady replaces the dismissed Sean McDermott, who came up short in the playoffs but did post an impressive 98-50 overall mark in Buffalo over 9 seasons.
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How Quarterback Uncertainty and Win Now Expectations Drive NFL Coach Pressure
The middle of the board is populated by coaches one bad month from the conversation. Dallas's Brian Schottenheimer (63) and Atlanta's Kevin Stefanski (58) both crack the top 10, followed by Green Bay's Matt LaFleur (57) and the tied duo of Washington's Dan Quinn and New England's Mike Vrabel (56). Vrabel's placement is telling: his Patriots reached the Super Bowl a year ago and lost, yet a title-game run still leaves him squarely mid-pack rather than insulated. His offseason in Foxboro has been, of course, interesting.
Seattle's Mike Macdonald, fresh off the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over New England, sits near the bottom of the pressure board at 39 -- proof that nothing cools a seat like a ring. He is joined there by Kansas City's Andy Reid, also at 39. The Chiefs endured a down season by their standards, but Reid's legacy and job security keep him among the league's least-pressured coaches; his number is a floor, not a warning. In a league where one lost season can end a tenure, both coaches show that equity -- banked through titles or sustained contention -- still buys time no single result erases.
Coolest NFL Coaching Seats Entering the 2026 Season
The coolest seats belong to the established and the recently entrenched: Tennessee's Robert Saleh (35), the Chargers' Jim Harbaugh (36), and the tied pair of Las Vegas's Klint Kubiak and Detroit's Dan Campbell (37).
Kyle Shanahan (44), Sean Payton (46) and Sean McVay (38) similarly rank as coaches whose standing outpaces any single season's noise.
The through-line is that pressure clusters around three triggers: unresolved quarterback situations, first-year coaches replacing icons, and win-now rosters with closing championship windows. Job Security Risk carries the most weight -- 30 of 100 points -- by design, which is why contract and ownership signals, not just last year's record, drive the separation at the top. It also explains the counterintuitive results near the bottom, where a down year (Reid) or a Super Bowl loss (Vrabel) matters less than whether ownership is genuinely weighing a change.
As camps open, expect the top five to define the season's earliest storylines. Glenn, Steichen, McCarthy, Minter and Sirianni will each be measured against a different clock -- but all five are coaching in September as if it were December.
Full Board — Ranked by Composite Score
Rank
|Coach
|Team
Score
1
|Aaron Glenn
|Jets
78
2
|Shane Steichen
|Colts
74
3
|Mike McCarthy
|Steelers
72
T4
|Jesse Minter
|Ravens
71
T4
|Nick Sirianni
|Eagles
71
6
|Zac Taylor
|Bengals
68
7
|Todd Bowles
|Buccaneers
66
8
|Joe Brady
|Bills
65
9
|Brian Schottenheimer
|Cowboys
63
10
|Kevin Stefanski
|Falcons
58
11
|Matt LaFleur
|Packers
57
T12
|Dan Quinn
|Commanders
56
T12
|Mike Vrabel
|Patriots
56
14
|Kellen Moore
|Saints
53
T15
|Kevin O'Connell
|Vikings
51
T15
|Todd Monken
|Browns
51
17
|Dave Canales
|Panthers
50
18
|DeMeco Ryans
|Texans
48
19
|Mike LaFleur
|Cardinals
47
20
|Sean Payton
|Broncos
46
21
|Kyle Shanahan
|49ers
44
22
|Ben Johnson
|Bears
41
T23
|Liam Coen
|Jaguars
40
T23
|Jeff Hafley
|Dolphins
40
T25
|Andy Reid
|Chiefs
39
T25
|Mike Macdonald
|Seahawks
39
T27
|Sean McVay
|Rams
38
T27
|John Harbaugh
|Giants
38
T29
|Klint Kubiak
|Raiders
37
T29
|Dan Campbell
|Lions
37
31
|Jim Harbaugh
|Chargers
36
32
|Robert Saleh
|Titans
35