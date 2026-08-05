NFL Coaching Luck Index: The Luckiest & Unluckiest Coaches

The NFL Coaching Luck Index: Ranking the Luckiest and Unluckiest Head Coaches
We measured every active head coach's career against the three things football can't control — close games, turnovers, and the wins their point differential actually earned. The results say more about 2026 than any win total will.
Every NFL season, a few coaches get canonized for "knowing how to win close games" and a few get run out of town for "not being able to close." Then the next year the lists flip, because the truth nobody wants on a hot take show is that close games, turnovers, and one-score finishes are mostly noise. They don't carry over. A coach who goes 11-0 in one-score games isn't clutch -- he's due for a correction.
So we built a way to see who's been surfing that noise and who's been drowning in it. The Coaching Luck Index blends three signals across every active head coach's entire career and boils them down to a single number from 0 (fortune has actively hunted this man) to 100 (the football gods are picking up his dinner tab).
Also: RotoWire's interactive 2026 NFL survivor pool grid ranks all 32 teams across 18 weeks by win odds and EV.
How the NFL Coaching Luck Index Works
The three inputs:
Pythagorean over-performance (60%) -- how many more, or fewer, games a coach has won than his points scored and allowed say he should have. This is the broadest luck measure in football, and the gap between "real" and "expected" wins regresses hard every year.
One-score game record (25%) -- win percentage in games decided by eight points or fewer. Coin-flip games. Running hot here is variance wearing a clutch costume.
Turnover margin (15%) -- career takeaways minus giveaways. Turnovers, and fumble recoveries especially, are among the least repeatable events in the sport, and they swing exactly the kind of tight games above.
We standardized all 26 active head coaches who've actually coached an NFL game, weighted the three signals, and regressed small samples toward the mean so that one lucky rookie season can't crash the party. A quick, important disclaimer before the names: this measures luck, not skill. Landing high doesn't make you a fraud, and landing low doesn't make you good. It just tells you which direction the bounces have been going.
The Luckiest NFL Coaches
Kevin O'Connell (Index: 100) is the runaway leader, and it isn't close. In four seasons in Minnesota he's gone **31-13 in one-score games (70%) and won 6.6 more games than his point differential predicted -- the largest per-season overshoot of any coach in the league. The Vikings' 13-4 and 14-3 seasons were built on a foundation of fourth-quarter escapes, not dominance. That's not an insult to O'Connell, who's a legitimately excellent play-caller. It's a warning label.
Nick Sirianni (90) is the fascinating case: also 70% in one-score games, also +6.3 over expectation -- and also a Super Bowl champion. Sirianni is proof that lucky and good aren't mutually exclusive. But it does suggest Philadelphia's margin for error has been wider on paper than on the field.
Behind them, DeMeco Ryans, Matt LaFleur, and Jim Harbaugh round out the fortunate tier. Harbaugh (71) is carried by a monster +64 career turnover margin -- his teams have simply been handed the ball more than anyone's, going back to those dominant early-2010s 49ers squads.
The Unluckiest NFL Coach: The Kyle Shanahan Paradox
If you want the story that sells the whole exercise, it's at the bottom.
Kyle Shanahan ranks dead last, Index of 0. Read that next to the fact that his 49ers teams have consistently outscored their opponents by a comfortable margin across four quarters, and you understand the paradox. Shanahan's teams routinely out-gain, out-yard, and out-score their opponents across four quarters -- and then lose the ones that come down to a single possession. He's 29-35 (45%) in one-score games, carries a −53 turnover margin**, and has won 4.0 fewer games than his scoreline earned. Two Super Bowl near-misses in overtime is the Coaching Luck Index in a single sentence.
Zac Taylor (1) is close behind -- a brutal 23-37-1 (39%) in one-score games despite reaching a Super Bowl himself -- and John Harbaugh (6) owns the single worst mark in the entire study: 7.8 wins below expectation. Harbaugh's Baltimore teams outscored opponents by more than 1,500 points across his tenure, yet he's a sub-.500 78-81 in close games. He arrives in New York in 2026 with that profile in tow.
Good, Not Lucky: Where the Elite Coaches Rank
The most instructive names might be the ones in the middle. Andy Reid (45), Mike McCarthy (43), and Sean Payton (47) all sit mid-pack despite gaudy raw totals -- Reid's +79 turnover margin, McCarthy's list-leading +112, Payton's +39. The reason is time. Spread those surpluses across 18 to 27 seasons and they amount to a normal amount of fortune per year. Reid's 55% mark in one-score games over 27 years is the sound of a coach who wins because he's elite, not because the ball takes friendly hops. That's the company you want to keep.
2026 Regression Candidates: The Fantasy and Betting Angle
For RotoWire readers, the Index isn't trivia -- it's a regression map.
The coaches at the top are fade candidates on win totals. O'Connell's and Sirianni's teams have banked wins that history says don't repeat at that rate; if the close-game coin lands 50/50 this year, both records slide even if nothing about the roster changes. Be skeptical of any 2026 projection that assumes the one-score magic continues.
The coaches at the bottom are the opposite -- buy-low bounce-back bets. Shanahan's and Zac Taylor's underlying numbers scream that better records are coming if variance simply normalizes. A team that's been losing coin flips is not a broken team; it's an unlucky one, and unluckiness is the most fixable problem in football because it fixes itself.
And keep the profiles in mind as coaches change ZIP codes. John Harbaugh's Pythagorean shortfall follows him to the Giants. Kevin Stefanski's fortune resets in Atlanta. Mike McCarthy brings that +112 turnover history to Pittsburgh. Luck travels as a prior, not a guarantee -- but it's the smartest prior you can carry into a new season.
The ball is going to bounce. The only question the Coaching Luck Index answers is whose way it's been bouncing -- and, more usefully, whose way it's about to stop.
*Data: Pro-Football-Reference, career regular season through 2025. Methodology: sample-size-adjusted composite of Pythagorean over-performance (60%), one-score game record (25%), and turnover margin (15%), standardized across the 26 active head coaches with NFL head-coaching experience. Updated: August 2026.