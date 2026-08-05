NFL Coaching Luck Index: The Luckiest & Unluckiest Coaches

Which NFL head coaches ride the most luck? Our Coaching Luck Index ranks all 26 active coaches by close-game record, turnover margin and Pythagorean wins.
August 5, 2026
NFL Coaching Luck Index: The Luckiest & Unluckiest Coaches
August 5, 2026
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The NFL Coaching Luck Index: Ranking the Luckiest and Unluckiest Head Coaches

We measured every active head coach's career against the three things football can't control — close games, turnovers, and the wins their point differential actually earned. The results say more about 2026 than any win total will.

Every NFL season, a few coaches get canonized for "knowing how to win close games" and a few get run out of town for "not being able to close." Then the next year the lists flip, because the truth nobody wants on a hot take show is that close games, turnovers, and one-score finishes are mostly noise. They don't carry over. A coach who goes 11-0 in one-score games isn't clutch -- he's due for a correction.

So we built a way to see who's been surfing that noise and who's been drowning in it. The Coaching Luck Index blends three signals across every active head coach's entire career and boils them down to a single number from 0 (fortune has actively hunted this man) to 100 (the football gods are picking up his dinner tab).

Also: RotoWire's interactive 2026 NFL survivor pool grid ranks all 32 teams across 18 weeks by win odds and EV.

How the NFL Coaching Luck Index Works

The three inputs:

Pythagorean over-performance (60%) -- how many more, or fewer, games a coach has won than his points scored and allowed say he should have. This is the broadest luck measure in football, and the gap between "real" and "expected" wins regresses hard every year.

One-score game record (25%) -- win percentage in games decided by eight points or fewer. Coin-flip games. Running hot here is variance wearing a clutch costume.

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Turnover margin (15%) -- career takeaways minus giveaways. Turnovers, and fumble recoveries especially, are among the least repeatable events in the sport, and they swing exactly the kind of tight games above.

We standardized all 26 active head coaches who've actually coached an NFL game, weighted the three signals, and regressed small samples toward the mean so that one lucky rookie season can't crash the party. A quick, important disclaimer before the names: this measures luck, not skill. Landing high doesn't make you a fraud, and landing low doesn't make you good. It just tells you which direction the bounces have been going.

Data Study
The NFL Coaching Luck Index
Which active head coaches have gotten the most help from variance? We blend three luck signals across every coach's career — record in one-score games, turnover margin, and wins vs. what their point differential predicts — into a single 0–100 index. Higher = luckier, not necessarily better.
26
Active HCs Ranked
3
Luck Signals Blended
O'Connell
Luckiest
Shanahan
Unluckiest
Career regular-season data through 2025, all from Pro-Football-Reference. Green = fortune ran in the coach's favor, red = against. Small samples (under 3 seasons) are regressed toward average, so one hot year can't top the board.
#CoachLuck Index1-ScoreTO MarginPyth W±
1
Kevin O'Connell
Vikings · 4 seasons
100
31-1370%−7+6.6
2
Nick Sirianni
Eagles · 5 seasons
90
33-1470%+6+6.3
3
Ben Johnson
Bears · 1 season · small sample
77
7-464%+22+1.9
4
DeMeco Ryans
Texans · 3 seasons
75
21-1362%+37+2.8
5
Matt LaFleur
Packers · 7 seasons
75
37-25-160%+47+6.2
6
Jim Harbaugh
Chargers · 6 seasons
71
30-14-168%+64+3.3
7
Dave Canales
Panthers · 2 seasons · small sample
68
11-665%−7+2.5
8
Liam Coen
Jaguars · 1 season · small sample
66
6-367%+13+1.2
9
Mike Macdonald
Seahawks · 2 seasons · small sample
65
12-571%−9+1.9
10
Mike Vrabel
Patriots · 7 seasons
57
37-2659%+7+3.6
11
Sean McVay
Rams · 9 seasons
50
42-3158%+30+2.9
12
Sean Payton
Broncos · 18 seasons
47
79-6256%+39+5.7
13
Andy Reid
Chiefs · 27 seasons
45
122-101-155%+79+7.6
14
Mike McCarthy
Steelers · 18 seasons
43
75-59-256%+112+2.7
15
Brian Schottenheimer
Cowboys · 1 season · small sample
37
4-3-156%−9−0.2
16
Kevin Stefanski
Falcons · 6 seasons
37
26-2650%−52+2.5
17
Shane Steichen
Colts · 3 seasons
34
17-1553%−4−0.1
18
Dan Campbell
Lions · 6 seasons
33
23-23-150%+16+0.4
19
Kellen Moore
Saints · 1 season · small sample
31
3-538%−4−0.3
20
Robert Saleh
Titans · 4 seasons
26
13-1743%−26+0.5
21
Aaron Glenn
Jets · 1 season · small sample
19
3-538%−19−0.9
22
Dan Quinn
Commanders · 8 seasons
16
33-3350%−13−1.9
23
Todd Bowles
Buccaneers · 9 seasons
11
33-4145%−27−1.6
24
John Harbaugh
Giants · 18 seasons
6
78-8149%+60−7.8
25
Zac Taylor
Bengals · 7 seasons
1
23-37-139%−33−2.2
26
Kyle Shanahan
49ers · 9 seasons
0
29-3545%−53−4.0
The extremes tell the story. The luckiest group wins close games at a clip that never lasts and out-runs its point differential; the unluckiest keep losing coin-flip games and leave wins on the field. Note that luck and quality aren't the same — Kyle Shanahan ranks near the bottom despite one of the best point differentials in the league.
Riding the most luck
Kevin O'ConnellVikings31-13 1-score · +6.6 Pyth
Nick SirianniEagles33-14 1-score · +6.3 Pyth
Ben JohnsonBears7-4 1-score · +1.9 Pyth
DeMeco RyansTexans21-13 1-score · +2.8 Pyth
Matt LaFleurPackers37-25-1 1-score · +6.2 Pyth
Fighting the odds
Kyle Shanahan49ers29-35 1-score · −4.0 Pyth
Zac TaylorBengals23-37-1 1-score · −2.2 Pyth
John HarbaughGiants78-81 1-score · −7.8 Pyth
Todd BowlesBuccaneers33-41 1-score · −1.6 Pyth
Dan QuinnCommanders33-33 1-score · −1.9 Pyth
"Luck" here means outcomes that history says don't repeat. We standardize each coach on three signals, weight them, regress small samples toward the mean, and scale the result 0–100 across the 26 active head coaches with NFL experience.
60%
Pythagorean Wins vs. Actual
How many more (or fewer) games a coach won than his points scored and allowed predict. The broadest luck measure — the gap regresses hard year to year.
25%
One-Score Game Record
Win% in games decided by 8 points or fewer. Close-game records are near a coin flip and barely carry over — running hot here is mostly variance, not clutch.
15%
Turnover Margin
Career takeaways minus giveaways. Turnovers — especially fumble luck — are among the least repeatable events in football and swing close games.
Lucky isn't the same as good. This measures fortune, not coaching. Andy Reid lands mid-pack — he wins because he's elite, not because the ball bounces his way (a near-even 55% in one-score games over 27 years). Kyle Shanahan sits near the bottom: his teams dominate on the scoreboard but he's just 45% in one-score games with a −53 career turnover margin. First-year coaches (flagged "small sample") are regressed toward average because a single season of close-game results is almost pure noise.
Data: Pro-Football-Reference, career regular season through 2025. Methodology: weighted, sample-size-adjusted composite of Pythagorean over-performance, one-score record & turnover margin. Updated: August 2026.RotoWire

The Luckiest NFL Coaches

Kevin O'Connell (Index: 100) is the runaway leader, and it isn't close. In four seasons in Minnesota he's gone **31-13 in one-score games (70%) and won 6.6 more games than his point differential predicted -- the largest per-season overshoot of any coach in the league. The Vikings' 13-4 and 14-3 seasons were built on a foundation of fourth-quarter escapes, not dominance. That's not an insult to O'Connell, who's a legitimately excellent play-caller. It's a warning label.

Nick Sirianni (90) is the fascinating case: also 70% in one-score games, also +6.3 over expectation -- and also a Super Bowl champion. Sirianni is proof that lucky and good aren't mutually exclusive. But it does suggest Philadelphia's margin for error has been wider on paper than on the field.

Behind them, DeMeco Ryans, Matt LaFleur, and Jim Harbaugh round out the fortunate tier. Harbaugh (71) is carried by a monster +64 career turnover margin -- his teams have simply been handed the ball more than anyone's, going back to those dominant early-2010s 49ers squads.

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The Unluckiest NFL Coach: The Kyle Shanahan Paradox

If you want the story that sells the whole exercise, it's at the bottom.

Kyle Shanahan ranks dead last, Index of 0. Read that next to the fact that his 49ers teams have consistently outscored their opponents by a comfortable margin across four quarters, and you understand the paradox. Shanahan's teams routinely out-gain, out-yard, and out-score their opponents across four quarters -- and then lose the ones that come down to a single possession. He's 29-35 (45%) in one-score games, carries a −53 turnover margin**, and has won 4.0 fewer games than his scoreline earned. Two Super Bowl near-misses in overtime is the Coaching Luck Index in a single sentence.

Zac Taylor (1) is close behind -- a brutal 23-37-1 (39%) in one-score games despite reaching a Super Bowl himself -- and John Harbaugh (6) owns the single worst mark in the entire study: 7.8 wins below expectation. Harbaugh's Baltimore teams outscored opponents by more than 1,500 points across his tenure, yet he's a sub-.500 78-81 in close games. He arrives in New York in 2026 with that profile in tow.

Good, Not Lucky: Where the Elite Coaches Rank

The most instructive names might be the ones in the middle. Andy Reid (45), Mike McCarthy (43), and Sean Payton (47) all sit mid-pack despite gaudy raw totals -- Reid's +79 turnover margin, McCarthy's list-leading +112, Payton's +39. The reason is time. Spread those surpluses across 18 to 27 seasons and they amount to a normal amount of fortune per year. Reid's 55% mark in one-score games over 27 years is the sound of a coach who wins because he's elite, not because the ball takes friendly hops. That's the company you want to keep.

2026 Regression Candidates: The Fantasy and Betting Angle

For RotoWire readers, the Index isn't trivia -- it's a regression map.

The coaches at the top are fade candidates on win totals. O'Connell's and Sirianni's teams have banked wins that history says don't repeat at that rate; if the close-game coin lands 50/50 this year, both records slide even if nothing about the roster changes. Be skeptical of any 2026 projection that assumes the one-score magic continues.

The coaches at the bottom are the opposite -- buy-low bounce-back bets. Shanahan's and Zac Taylor's underlying numbers scream that better records are coming if variance simply normalizes. A team that's been losing coin flips is not a broken team; it's an unlucky one, and unluckiness is the most fixable problem in football because it fixes itself.

And keep the profiles in mind as coaches change ZIP codes. John Harbaugh's Pythagorean shortfall follows him to the Giants. Kevin Stefanski's fortune resets in Atlanta. Mike McCarthy brings that +112 turnover history to Pittsburgh. Luck travels as a prior, not a guarantee -- but it's the smartest prior you can carry into a new season.

The ball is going to bounce. The only question the Coaching Luck Index answers is whose way it's been bouncing -- and, more usefully, whose way it's about to stop.

*Data: Pro-Football-Reference, career regular season through 2025. Methodology: sample-size-adjusted composite of Pythagorean over-performance (60%), one-score game record (25%), and turnover margin (15%), standardized across the 26 active head coaches with NFL head-coaching experience. Updated: August 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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