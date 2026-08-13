Sasha Yodashkin analyzes Thursday's preseason DFS contests, with picks and lineup strategy to help you build winning rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel.

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Thursday marks the first multi-game NFL slate of the 2026 preseason after last week's Hall of Fame Game kicked things off. The six-game DFS slate starts at 7 p.m. EDT and features the Lions-Bengals, Packers-Steelers, Colts-Patriots, Chargers-Texans, Cardinals-Raiders and Titans-49ers matchups.

Thursday's featured DraftKings contest is the $150k Preseason Special, with $20 entries and a $50k top prize, while FanDuel's $20k Thursday NFL Preseason Rush contest has $9 entries and $5k to first place.

Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets from Thursday's six-game NFL slate.

Roster Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one flex (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary cap hit in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost.

Teams typically rest key starters for the entirety or vast majority of preseason games, especially early in preseason, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting younger players or fringe roster prospects who are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it.

Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Quarterback

Carson Beck, ARI at LV: The rookie QB on the other side of this matchup will get most of the fanfare, but Beck could well outplay 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza in what projects to be Thursday's highest-scoring game, with a slate-high over/under of 42.5 points per DraftKings. Unlike the other options at the position, Beck already has a strong performance under his belt this preseason. The rookie third-round pick out of Miami threw for 188 yards and one TD in the first half of last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers. With veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on the roster, the Cardinals can afford to let Beck get plenty of reps this preseason, so expect to see a lot of Beck even though Brissett will start Thursday. WR Jalen Brooks makes for an intriguing stacking partner with Beck after they connected downfield for gains of 35 and 49 yards a week ago.

Honorable Mentions:

Trey Lance, LAC at HOU; Anthony Richardson, IND at NE; Josh Johnson, CIN vs. DET

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Running Back

Nicholas Singleton, TEN at SF: Singleton has a nice mix of talent and opportunity. Tyjae Spears (undisclosed) and Kalel Mullings (hip) are banged up, while starter Tony Pollard won't play much if at all, leaving Singleton, Michael Carter and Julius Chestnut in Tennessee's backfield against the injury-riddled 49ers. Chestnut is entering his fifth year with the Titans and Carter has 61 games of regular-season NFL experience, so both players are known quantities. That isn't the case for Singleton, who will get his first chance to impress Tennessee's coaching staff in a game situation. The rookie fifth-round pick racked up 4,448 scrimmage yards and 54 total TDs in four years at Penn State.

Sincere McCormick, SF vs. TEN: McCormick showed some promise for the Raiders in 2024, when he made five regular-season appearances and enjoyed a two-game span during which he rushed for 142 yards. The 25-year-old RB is buried deep down San Francisco's depth chart, but the team's top four RBs are unavailable due to injuries, leaving McCormick, Patrick Taylor, Khalil Herbert and the recently signed Zamir White as Thursday's options. Taylor and Herbert are both 28, so it would make sense for the 49ers to give the younger McCormick a longer look while the team's other backfield options are sidelined.

Honorable Mentions:

Roman Hemby, LV vs. ARI; Jacob Saylors, DET at CIN; Damien Martinez, GB at PIT

Use RotoWire's interactive Mock Draft Simulator to prepare for every scenario in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Wide Receiver

Efton Chism, NE vs. IND: Chism was a preseason standout for the Patriots as a rookie last year, and he's well positioned for another productive preseason as a fringe roster player that's likely to end up on the outside looking in come final cuts given the depth of New England's WR room. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense loves to feature slot receivers, and Chism should get plenty of reps there Thursday.

Malik Benson, LV vs. ARI: Benson has gotten a lot of opportunities with the first-team offense early in training camp as the Raiders sort out the pecking order in their muddled wide receiver room. Vegas' coaching staff will be eager to see the rookie sixth-round pick out of Oregon in a game situation as Benson tries to build on his strong start in practice. Benson likely will share the field with fellow rookie Mendoza, who was drafted 194 picks earlier.

Deion Burks, IND at NE: Like Benson, Burks is a Day 3 draft pick with a chance to meaningfully contribute out of the gate in an underwhelming WR room. The Colts lacked a clear No. 3 WR behind Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs (groin) to begin with, and both of those established options at the position are banged up. Expect Indianapolis to dial up plenty of passes as the team evaluates Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard in one of the league's highest-profile backup QB battles.

Honorable Mentions:

Tom Kennedy, DET at CIN; Xavier Restrepo, TEN at SF; Roman Wilson, PIT vs. GB

Tight End

Cade Stover, HOU vs. LAC: The Texans signed veteran TE Foster Moreau and drafted Marlin Klein in the second round, complicating Stover's path to a roster spot in a TE room that also includes Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan (knee). Stover has 27 catches in 24 regular-season games, but he could be more involved as a pass catcher as Houston evaluates which players will make the cut at his position. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Ohio State is entering his third NFL season.

Honorable Mentions:

Will Mallory, IND at NE; Albert Okwuegbunam, LV vs. ARI; Jaheim Bell, PIT vs. GB

Defense/Special Teams

Cincinnati Bengals vs. DET: The Lions' implied point total of 15.5 is the lowest of the 12 teams in action Thursday, as the Bengals are 6.5-point favorites in a game with an over/under of 37.5. Cincinnati should benefit from a favorable QB matchup, as Jared Goff won't play Thursday while former Lions backup Teddy Bridgewater recently announced his retirement. Recently signed Joshua Dobbs has been with the Lions since Sunday, so he hasn't had much time to learn the playbook, which means Cincinnati's defense could see a heavy dose of undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer out of Illinois. The Bengals gave up the third-most points during the 2025 regular season, but that poor performance has no bearing on their outlook for Thursday's game since starters won't play much.

Honorable Mentions:

Houston Texans vs. LAC; Tennessee Titans at SF; Pittsburgh Steelers vs. GB

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.