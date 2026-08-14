Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason continues Friday with a trio of games. The DFS slate starts at 7 p.m. EDT and features the Dolphins-Commanders, Broncos-Falcons and Buccaneers-Jets matchups.

DraftKings and FanDuel are both running DFS contests for Friday's NFL preseason action.

Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets from Friday's three-game NFL slate.

Roster Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one flex (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost.

Teams typically rest key starters for the entirety or vast majority of preseason games, especially early in preseason, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting younger players or fringe roster prospects who are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it.

Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Quarterback

Sam Ehlinger, DEN at ATL: The Broncos are 4.5-point favorites in what is expected to be Friday's highest-scoring game, with an over/under of 39.5 on DraftKings. Jarrett Stidham and Ehlinger are each expected to play a half while starting QB Bo Nix sits out, and Ehlinger should get the easier matchup against depth defenders in the second half. Ehlinger has three games of regular-season starting experience under his belt, in 2022 with the Colts, which is more than most third-stringers can say.

Honorable Mentions:

Cade Klubnik, NYJ vs. TB; Cooper Rush, ATL vs. DEN; Quinn Ewers, MIA at WAS

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Running Back

Kaytron Allen, WAS vs. MIA: Allen is battling for a role in an underwhelming Washington backfield mix led by Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. The Commanders also have Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps) and Jerome Ford, both of whom have already appeared in at least 57 regular-season games, so probably don't need extensive preseason playing time. The logical candidates to receive the biggest workloads for the Commanders on Friday are rookies Allen and Robert Henry. Allen's a sixth-round pick out of Penn State, while Henry's an undrafted rookie out of UT San Antonio. Given Allen's impressive production in his final college season (1,303 rushing yards and 15 TDs), he's in good position to find success in his first taste of NFL game action.

Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN at ATL: McLaughlin should be highly motivated to put some good tape out there since he's on the roster bubble for the Broncos. Even if he's ultimately cut by Denver, McLaughlin likely would land a depth role elsewhere given his productive track record. He has a career average of 4.8 yards per carry and racked up 906 rushing yards with 55 catches in his first two NFL seasons before seeing his role diminish in 2025. J.K. Dobbins (undisclosed), RJ Harvey and rookie fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman all look like locks for Denver's roster, so the Broncos will probably give most of the rushing opportunities Friday to a mix of McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Cody Schrader.

Honorable Mentions:

Josh Williams, TB at NYJ; Chip Trayanum, NYJ vs. TB; Trey Sermon, ATL vs. DEN

Use RotoWire's interactive Mock Draft Simulator to prepare for every scenario in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Wide Receiver

Caleb Douglas, MIA at WAS: Douglas has reportedly turned heads in training camp while running primarily with the first-team offense in what looks like a bottom-3 WR room on paper. The Dolphins will want to see what the rookie third-round pick out of Texas Tech can do in a game situation before anointing Douglas a starter for games that matter. Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller also form an uninspiring QB room, though Miami's play under center should be just fine by preseason standards, when starting QBs aren't playing more than a few drives anyway.

Ted Hurst, TB at NYJ: Like Douglas, Hurst is a third-round pick looking to make an instant impact in the Sunshine State, though the latter will have his work cut out for him in a Bucs WR room that includes Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson. Three of those four other WRs are banged up, and the only healthy one is the veteran Godwin, who will probably be rested Friday. Hurst is likely to get the start Friday and have some plays schemed his way, though Tampa Bay's QB situation is concerning. Baker Mayfield is resting and Jake Browning's (back) status is up in the air, so Tampa Bay could be down to Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels under center.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, DEN at ATL: Humphrey has been a perennial borderline roster player, often bouncing between practice squads and active rosters. He has 68 regular-season NFL appearances and 27 starts split across seven seasons. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound WR is a great jump ball receiver who knows how to go up and get it. He's no higher than sixth on Denver's WR depth chart, so Humphrey should get ample playing time in this game and likely will have a couple of deep balls dialed up his way as the Broncos evaluate backup QB candidates Stidham and Ehlinger.

Honorable Mentions:

Arian Smith, NYJ vs. TB; Jaylin Lane, WAS vs. MIA; Vinny Anthony, ATL vs. DEN

Tight End

Jelani Woods, NYJ vs. TB: Woods had a promising rookie season with the Colts in 2022 but has seen his career derailed by injuries since. He missed the next two seasons completely before finally getting back on the field in 2025 with the Jets and logging one catch. The 27-year-old TE has impressed beat reporters in camp, and with rookie first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq (abdomen) on the mend, Woods has a chance to secure a roster spot behind Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert. The 6-foot-7 Woods is a big red-zone target, and touchdown opportunities are disproportionately valuable in preseason DFS since players aren't usually in the game long enough to rack up gaudy yardage totals.

Honorable Mentions:

Devin Culp, TB at NYJ; Justin Joly, DEN at ATL; Ben Sinnott, WAS vs. MIA

Defense/Special Teams

New York Jets vs. TB: The Jets are Friday's largest favorites at -5.5 points, and they are set to face an underwhelming Buccaneers QB room with Mayfield resting and Browning's status up in the air due to a back injury. Even if Browning plays, we're talking about a player who went 0-3 with a 6:8 TD:INT while quarterbacking the star-studded Bengals offense in 2025. After Browning, the Bucs have Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels, neither of whom has sniffed regular-season NFL action. The Jets went the entire 2025 regular season without forcing an interception, so this group will be motivated to generate turnovers and prove it's ready to turn over a new leaf.

Honorable Mentions:

Denver Broncos at ATL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NYJ; Washington Commanders vs. MIA

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.