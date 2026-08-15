Sasha Yodashkin analyzes Saturday's preseason DFS contests, with picks and lineup strategy to help you build winning rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel.

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Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason wraps up Saturday with seven games, four of which form the featured DFS slate starting at 4 p.m. EDT. The four featured matchups are Rams-Chiefs, Jaguars-Saints, Eagles-Ravens and Cowboys-Seahawks.

DraftKings and FanDuel are both running DFS contests for Saturday's featured NFL preseason DFS slate.

Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets from Saturday's featured four-game NFL slate.

Roster Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one flex (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost.

Teams typically rest key starters for the entirety or vast majority of preseason games, especially early in preseason, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting younger players or fringe roster prospects who are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it.

Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Quarterback

Spencer Rattler, NO vs. JAC: Rattler has been named the starter for Saturday's game and will look to put forth a strong performance to create some daylight between himself and Zach Wilson in the competition for the backup role behind Tyler Shough. Rattler has made 14 regular-season starts the last two seasons and has reportedly enjoyed a strong training camp, even with the starting role out of reach.

Honorable Mentions:

Ty Simpson, LAR at KC; Garrett Nussmeier, KC vs. LAR; Joe Milton, DAL at SEA

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Running Back

Jaydon Blue, DAL at SEA: Both Blue and Phil Mafah are expected to get heavy preseason workloads as the pair of 2025 Day 3 draft picks battle for the top backup spot behind Javonte Williams. Blue has more speed and showcased greater pass-catching aptitude than Mafah in college, as Blue had six touchdown catches at Texas in 2024 to go with eight rushing scores. Neither player saw the field much in their rookie seasons, but both could find success in larger roles this preseason, with Blue getting the slight edge due to his big-play potential and receiving skills.

Jarquez Hunter, LAR at KC: Hunter was a non-factor for the Rams in his rookie campaign, and the fourth-round pick out of Auburn is battling Ronnie Rivers for the third spot on the depth chart behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum heading into 2026. The Rams will likely give Hunter plenty of opportunities in the preseason to show that he can be a contributor moving forward and deserves a roster spot. Jordan Waters and Dean Connors round out the Rams' running back room.

Honorable Mentions:

Emmett Johnson, KC vs. LAR; Audric Estime, NO vs. JAC; Will Shipley, PHI at BAL

Use RotoWire's interactive Mock Draft Simulator to prepare for every scenario in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Wide Receiver

Barion Brown, NO vs. JAC: Brown is an intriguing standalone option even if you don't stack him with Rattler. The rookie sixth-round pick out of LSU has reportedly been among the biggest standouts at Saints training camp, and Brown was on the receiving end of a 46-yard touchdown pass by Rattler in practice last week. The Saints also drafted Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) in the first round and Bryce Lance in the fourth round, but Tyson's hurt and Brown has gotten much more camp buzz than Lance among New Orleans' rookie WR class.

Cyrus Allen, KC vs. LAR: Allen is getting opportunities with the first-team offense in training camp and has already built some impressive chemistry with Patrick Mahomes (knee). The star QB won't play Saturday, but the rookie WR likely will get ample opportunities to showcase his skills and continue making his push for a regular-season role out of the gate. Allen had 13 touchdown catches at Cincinnati in 2025 prior to being drafted in the fifth round.

Ja'Kobi Lane, BAL vs. PHI: Continuing the theme of training camp standouts, Lane has been turning heads and coming down with contested catches consistently so far. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver's ball skills have been apparent, and he could have some jump balls thrown his way Saturday. The biggest question mark for Lane is his separation ability, but against preseason-level competition, the rookie third-round pick is in position to make a substantial impact, even with the Ravens resting Lamar Jackson.

Honorable Mentions:

Tory Horton, SEA vs. DAL; Josh Cameron, JAC at NO; CJ Daniels, LAR at KC

Tight End

Tanner Koziol, JAC at NO: Koziol was drafted three rounds after Nate Boerkircher by the Jaguars, but the fifth-round pick has reportedly been the more impressive rookie TE during the offseason program, and Koziol was always looked at as a higher-upside pass catcher while Boerkircher came with a high blocking floor. Between Koziol's 2024 season at Ball State and 2025 season at Houston in the NCAA, he racked up 168 catches for 1,566 yards and 14 TDs in 25 games.

Honorable Mentions:

Elijah Arroyo, SEA vs. DAL; Matthew Hibner, BAL vs. PHI; Michael Trigg, DAL at SEA

Defense/Special Teams

Los Angeles Rams at KC: With Mahomes sitting, the Chiefs are set to trot out an underwhelming mix of Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun at QB. Furthermore, the Chiefs have shown in recent years that they don't care about preseason game outcomes, having gone 0-3 during the preseason in both 2024 and 2025. Rams-Chiefs is tied for the lowest over/under in the featured four-game slate at 35.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook, though the slate-high is only 37.5.

Honorable Mentions:

Philadelphia Eagles at BAL; Seattle Seahawks vs. DAL; New Orleans Saints vs. JAC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.